Katsubo Tea Fullerton 2241 W Malvern Ave - Amerige Heights Town Center
No reviews yet
2241 W Malvern Ave
Fullerton, CA 92833
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Top Sellers
Cookie Crème Sugar
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, crème brulee, and a generous portion of oreo crumbles. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Aichi Green Tea Crumble
Premium Aichi organic green tea blended with a crème brulee pudding, house sweet crème and a generous portion of chocolate cookie crumbles. 600ml / 20oz.
Ronin Matcha
Only the finest matcha sourced from Japan. Our signature frappe blends milk with our house made sweet crème brulee pudding and a hint of strawberry puree and bits. 600ml / 20 oz.
Grapefruit Slush
A refreshing iced grapefruit slush using fresh squeezed ruby red grapefruit; a perfect combination of sweet with tart. 600ml / 20oz.
Thai Crème
A creamy iced Thai milk experience made with our signature house sweet crème brulee pudding. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Zen
Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits. 600ml / 20oz.
Mango Zen
Our fresh mango smoothie served with our signature house zen cheese foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Avocado Zen
A creamy avocado smoothie served with strawberry puree, strawberry bits and a touch of Himalayan sea salt. 600ml / 20oz.
Katsubō Sugar
Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz
Orange Passion
Refreshing Four Seasons Oolong Tea infused with passion fruit & fresh squeezed orange juice. Garnished with fresh lemons & orange slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Yakult
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated, house milk and served over ice with fresh strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Café Latte
An iced sweetened Coffee served with house milk and tiramisu foam. Garnished with cocoa powder. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Green Tea
Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with a strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz.
Aichi Milk Cheese Tea
Premium Japanese Aichi matcha and house milk. Top off with your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Hokkaido cream paired with our premium Toffee Assam Tea. 600ml / 20oz.
Taro Sugar
Our house sweet milk, brown sugar reduction, and fresh taro paste. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Signature Beverages
Aichi Green Tea Crumble
Premium Aichi organic green tea blended with a crème brulee pudding, house sweet crème and a generous portion of chocolate cookie crumbles. 600ml / 20oz.
Cinnamon Cream Yakult
A refreshing cinnamon cream yogurt drink that is served over ice with ground and whole cinnamon stick. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
House Taro
Our silky house prepared taro served with fresh house milk and ice. 600ml / 20oz.
Ronin Matcha
Only the finest matcha sourced from Japan. Our signature frappe blends milk with our house made sweet crème brulee pudding and a hint of strawberry puree and bits. 600ml / 20 oz.
Thai Crème
A creamy iced Thai milk experience made with our signature house sweet crème brulee pudding. 600ml / 20oz.
Pumpkin Pie Creme Brulee (Seasonal)
Seasonal: Real roasted pumpkin blended with crème brulee and a touch of vanilla. Combined with a toasted graham cracker crumble.
Fruit Tea
Mango Zen
Our fresh mango smoothie served with our signature house zen cheese foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Zen
Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits. 600ml / 20oz.
Avocado Zen
A creamy avocado smoothie served with strawberry puree, strawberry bits and a touch of Himalayan sea salt. 600ml / 20oz.
Watermelon Green Tea
Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with a watermelon puree. 600ml / 20oz.
Grapefruit Slush
A refreshing iced grapefruit slush using fresh squeezed ruby red grapefruit; a perfect combination of sweet with tart. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Green Tea
Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with a strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz.
Grapefruit Green Tea
Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with fresh squeezed grapefruit juice. A slightly tart & tangy beverage garnished with lemon & grapefruit slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Lemon Green Tea
Fresh lemonade infused with our premium Jasmine Green Tea. Served over ice with garnished lemon slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Orange Green Tea
Fresh squeezed orange juice infused with our premium Jasmine Green Tea. Served with orange slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Lime Green Tea
Fresh lime infused with our premium Jasmine Green Tea. Served over ice with garnished lime slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Orange Passion
Refreshing Four Seasons Oolong Tea infused with passion fruit & fresh squeezed orange juice. Garnished with fresh lemons & orange slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Lemon Yakult
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh lemon puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Lime Yakult
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh lime slices. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Orange Yakult
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh orange slices and orange puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Dark Cherry Yakult
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with a dark cherry compote. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Strawberry Yakult
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated, house milk and served over ice with fresh strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Four Seasons Lemon
Lemonade infused with our premium four seasons oolong tea; garnished with fresh lemon slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Four Seasons Lime
A tart & sour lover’s delight made from our premium Four Seasons oolong tea. Served over ice with garnished fresh lime slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Black Tea Lemonade
Lemonade infused with our premium Black Tea. Served over ice with garnished fresh lemon slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Berry Berry Lemonade
A fresh berry fruit tea. Served with a strawberry puree and blueberry compote. Garnished with fresh lemon slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade
A sweet and tangy fruit tea. Served with a strawberry puree and kiwi compote. 600ml / 20oz.
Peachy Zen (Out of Season)
Our fresh white peach smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam. 600ml / 20oz
White Peach Oolong Fruit Tea (Out of Season)
White Peach Oolong Fruit Tea infused with a fresh peach puree. 600ml / 20oz.
Mango Green Tea
Refreshing Jasmine Green Tea infused with a mango puree. 600ml / 20oz.
Watermelon Slush
A refreshing iced watermelon slush using fresh organic watermelon. 600ml / 20oz.
Lemon Breeze
Citron de Menton Lemons blended into a sweet and tart slush. 600ml
Katsubō Brown Sugar Boba Milk
Katsubō Sugar
Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz
Crème Brûlée Sugar
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and crème brulee. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Egg Pudding Sugar
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and house egg pudding. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Grass Jelly Sugar
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and house grass jelly. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Cookie Crème Sugar
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, crème brulee, and a generous portion of oreo crumbles. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Red Bean Sugar
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and candied red beans. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Taro Sugar
Our house sweet milk, brown sugar reduction, and fresh taro paste. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Cheese Tea
Aichi Milk Cheese Tea
Premium Japanese Aichi matcha and house milk. Top off with your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Kuro Milk Cheese Tea
It is a strong and full bodied tea that pairs beautifully with our house milk and topped with our premium cocoa powder. Combine with your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Ceylon Milk Cheese Tea
Premium ceylon tea sourced and produced on the island of Sri Lanka. A bold and full black tea paired beautifully with our organic milk. Topped off with your choice of house fresh cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Dark Roast Oolong Cheese Tea
Dark roasted oolong tea creates a rich, smooth and aromatic brew. This roasting slowly caramelizes the sugar naturally present in the tea, giving it a bold and sweet taste; topped with your choice of house fresh cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Four Seasons Cheese Tea
This famous Taiwanese oolong tea known for its beautiful light-yellow hue. A smooth tea with a light floral, mild and even slightly nutty flavor. Paired beautifully with your choice of house fresh foam – cheese or tiramisu. 600ml / 20oz.
Jasmine Green Cheese Tea
Only the highest-grade sourced green tea infused with jasmine blossoms. An exquisite tea paired deliciously with your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Matcha Cortado Milk Cheese Tea
A shot of premium Japanese matcha combined with our fresh milk and your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Premium Cocoa
Our house milk blended with premium cocoa. A chocolate lover delight only made better by adding your choice of house made cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.
White Peach Cheese Tea
Oolong Tea combined with the delicacy and sweetness of white peach topped with peach puree & your choice of house fresh cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Toffee Assam Milk Cheese Tea
British Toffee flavor infused Assam tea grounded into a tea powder form for better and richer flavor extraction. Blended with our house milk & topped off with your choice of house fresh cheese or tiramisu foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Milk Tea
Aichi Milk Tea
Premium Japanese Aichi Matcha and house milk. 600ml / 20oz.
Kuro Milk Tea
It is a strong and full-bodied tea that pairs beautifully with our house milk. 600ml / 20oz.
Ceylon Milk Tea
Premium Ceylon tea sourced and produced on the island of Sri Lanka. A bold and full black tea paired beautifully with our house milk. 600ml / 20oz.
Dark Roast Oolong Milk Tea
Organic oolong tea made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant that is dark roasted with sweet & fruity hints of flavor. Combined with our house milk and touch of sea salt. 600ml / 20oz.
Four Seasons Milk Tea
This famous Taiwanese Oolong Tea known for its beautiful light-yellow hue. A smooth tea with a light floral, mild and even slightly nutty flavor paired beautifully with our house milk. 600ml / 20oz.
Hokkaido Milk Tea
Hokkaido cream paired with our premium Toffee Assam Tea. 600ml / 20oz.
Jasmine Milk Tea
Only the highest-grade sourced Green Tea infused with jasmine blossoms. Paired beautifully with our house milk. 600ml / 20oz.
Matcha Cortado Milk Tea
Premium Japanese Matcha. Layered with our sweetened house milk. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Matcha
Premium Japanese Aichi Matcha milk tea layered with our house milk and fresh strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz.
Thai Milk Tea
Our strong-brewed Thai black tea is combined with spices such as star anise, crushed tamarind, cardamom, just to name a few. Combined & blended with our house milk and served over ice. 600ml / 20oz.
Toffee Assam Milk Tea
British Toffee flavor infused Assam tea grounded into a tea powder form for better and richer flavor extraction. Blended with our house milk. 600ml / 20oz
Café
Café Latte
An iced sweetened Coffee served with house milk and tiramisu foam. Garnished with cocoa powder. 600ml / 20oz.
Iced Lemon Café
Refreshing and sweetened iced coffee infused with lemon. 600ml / 20oz.
The Americano
Sweetened fresh roasted coffee topped off with our house tiramisu foam and cocoa powder. 600ml / 20oz.
The Dalgona Chunk
Iced milk with a whipped double shot of espresso; served with a heaping portion of our own house toffee crumble. 600ml / 20oz.
The Dalgona Whip
Rich and bold whipped coffee served over house milk. Served cold over ice with a cocoa dusting. 600ml / 20oz.
The Shogun
An Aichi matcha cortado milk tea topped off with a triple shot of espresso. Served cold over ice. 600ml / 20oz.
The Viet
Café Du Mondé served with a traditional creamy house milk. Served over ice. 600ml / 20oz.
Dark Roast Oolong Double Shot
Dark Roast Four Season Oolong Milk Tea infused with a double shot of espresso. 600ml / 20oz.
Four Seasons Oolong Double Shot
Four Seasons Oolong Milk Tea infused with a double shot of espresso. 600ml / 20oz. This is a lighter tea compared to the richer Dark Roast Oolong Milk Tea Double Shot version we also offer.
Kid Favorites
Cookie Crème Sugar
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, crème brulee, and a generous portion of oreo crumbles. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Katsubō Sugar
Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz
Mango Zen
Our fresh mango smoothie served with our signature house zen cheese foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Zen
Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Yakult
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated, house milk and served over ice with fresh strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Watermelon Slush
A refreshing iced watermelon slush using fresh organic watermelon. 600ml / 20oz.
Lemon Breeze
Citron de Menton Lemons blended into a sweet and tart slush. 600ml
Traditional Tea
Kuro
It is a strong and full-bodied black tea. 600ml / 20oz
Ceylon
It has medium to full tannins of some notes of citrus, chocolate or spice. 600ml/20oz.
Four Seasons Oolong
This famous Taiwanese Oolong Tea known for its beautiful light-yellow hue. A smooth tea with a light floral, mild and even slightly nutty flavor. 600ml / 20oz.
Dark Roast Oolong
Organic Oolong Tea made from the leaves of the Camellia sinensis plant that is dark roasted with sweet & fruity hints of flavor. 600ml / 20oz.
Jasmine Green
Only the highest-grade sourced Green Tea infused with jasmine blossoms. 600ml / 20oz.
White Peach
Oolong Tea combined with the delicacy and sweetness of infused white peach. 600ml / 20oz.
Toffee Assam
British Toffee flavor infused Assam tea grounded into a tea powder form for better and richer flavor extraction. 600ml / 20oz.
Non Caffienated Choices
Cinnamon Cream Yakult
A refreshing cinnamon cream yogurt drink that is served over ice with ground and whole cinnamon stick. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Strawberry Zen
Our fresh strawberry smoothie served with our signature house cheese foam, lemon zest and strawberry bits. 600ml / 20oz.
Grapefruit Slush
A refreshing iced grapefruit slush using fresh squeezed ruby red grapefruit; a perfect combination of sweet with tart. 600ml / 20oz.
Mango Zen
Our fresh mango smoothie served with our signature house zen cheese foam. 600ml / 20oz.
Katsubō Sugar
Our house sweet milk and caramelized brown sugar. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz
Berry Berry Lemonade
A fresh berry fruit tea. Served with a strawberry puree and blueberry compote. Garnished with fresh lemon slices. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Kiwi Lemonade
A sweet and tangy fruit tea. Served with a strawberry puree and kiwi compote. 600ml / 20oz.
Strawberry Yakult
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated, house milk and served over ice with fresh strawberry puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Lemon Yakult
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh lemon puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Lime Yakult
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh lime slices. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Orange Yakult
A refreshing yogurt drink that is non-caffeinated and served over ice with fresh orange slices and orange puree. 600ml / 20oz. Sweetness level cannot be modified on this beverage.
Cookie Crème Sugar
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, crème brulee, and a generous portion of oreo crumbles. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
House Taro
Our silky house prepared taro served with fresh house milk and ice. 600ml / 20oz.
Taro Sugar
Our house sweet milk, brown sugar reduction, and fresh taro paste. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Egg Pudding Sugar
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and house egg pudding. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Grass Jelly Sugar
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and house grass jelly. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Red Bean Sugar
Our house sweet milk, caramelized brown sugar, and candied red beans. Served with Katsubō ’s large and small tapioca pearl blend. 600ml / 20oz.
Watermelon Slush
A refreshing iced watermelon slush using fresh organic watermelon. 600ml / 20oz.
Lemon Breeze
Citron de Menton Lemons blended into a sweet and tart slush. 600ml
Avocado Zen
A creamy avocado smoothie served with strawberry puree, strawberry bits and a touch of Himalayan sea salt. 600ml / 20oz.
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
On every Katsubo cup you will find the face of our samurai. The word samurai comes from the Japanese verb saburau, which means “to serve”. With every drink we brew, we SERVE and HONOR you. Sourcing only the finest premium teas. Using only the freshest ingredients. Supporting Organic Farmers. With every delicious sip, taste the devotion to our craft & you.
2241 W Malvern Ave, Fullerton, CA 92833