Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chinese

Katy's Dumplings Oak Park

62 Reviews

$$

1113 Lake St

Oak Park, IL 60301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Crab Rangoon(6)
Fried Rice
Cheng Du Dumplings

Utensils

No Utensils

Please choose this one if you don't need any disposable items.

No Sauce Packs

Please choose this on if you don't need any soy sauce, S & S sauce or mustard.

Appetizers & Soup

Wood Ear Mushroom Salad(New)

$7.95

凉拌木耳

Marinated Sliced Vegetables & Dry Bean Curd(New)

$7.95

凉拌三丝

Vegetable Egg Roll(3)

$5.95

素春卷 Deep fried vegetarian appetizer, served with sweet & sour sauce on the side.

Crab Rangoon(6)

$6.95

蟹角 Cream cheese, onions, crab sticks, deep fried and served with sweet&sour sauce.

Satay Chicken Skewer (5)

$6.95

沙爹鸡串 Easy grilled chicken with creamy peanut sauce for dipping.

Scallion Pancake

$6.95

手工葱油饼 Home-made scallion pancakes! Crispy, vegan!

Spring Roll(2)

$6.95

越南春卷 Cold rice skin wraps lettuce, rice noodles, basils and proteins on your choice. Served with peanut sauce.

Cucumber Salad

$7.95

拍黄瓜 Chinese cucumber salad, dressing made with white vinegar, salt and garlic. Garnished with cilantro on the top.

Hot & Sour Soup

$3.45

酸辣汤 PERFECT combo of spicy and savory, made with mushrooms, bamboo shoots, tofu, and eggs in a savory seasoned broth with soy sauce and vinegar.

Egg Drop Soup

$3.45

蛋花汤

Wonton Soup

$3.45

馄饨汤 Wonton is made of Shrimp, Pork and Vegetables.

Sliced Beef and Ox Tongue in Chilli Sauce

Sliced Beef and Ox Tongue in Chilli Sauce

$9.95

夫妻肺片 Mild spicy. Popular Sichuan cold dish made of thinly sliced beef and beef offal

Pot Stickers & Dumplings

Juicy Steam Buns(8)

$11.95

小笼包 Pork Soup Dumplings

Cha Shu Pork Buns(4)

$10.95

叉烧包 BBQ Pork Buns.

Cheng Du Dumplings

$11.95

钟水饺 Authentic Szechuan food, spicy pork with vegetable dumplings.

Cheng Du Vegetable Dumplings

$11.95

钟水饺 Authentic Szechuan food, spicy sauce on top of vegetable dumplings.

Beef w. Scallion

$10.95

牛肉大葱 Beef with onions, scallions. Dough is made with flour and natural beets.

Chicken w. Vegetable

$10.95

鸡肉白菜 Chicken with bok choy. Dough is made with flour and carrot

Pork w. Chives

$10.95

猪肉韭菜 Most popular in China. Dough made with flour and spinach

Pork W. Fennel

$10.95

猪肉茴香 Pork with Fennel. Dough is made with flour

Pork w. Napa

$10.95

猪肉白菜 Pork with Napa cabbage, Chinese cabbage. Dough made with flour

Shrimp w. Chives

$10.95

鲜虾韭菜 Shrimp, chive, leek, and small amounts of ground pork. Dough is made with flour

Vegetable Dumplings

$10.95

素水饺 Made with Spinach, Carrots, Cabbage, Corn, Water Chestnut. Dough is made from flour.

Noodles Soup

All Noodle Soups include home-made broth and our signature hand pulled flour noodles!

Beef & Beef Tendon Noodle Soup

$13.95

牛肉牛筋面 Authentic Chinese food, very tasty & spicy, same broth as our signature Beef Noodle Soup but with both tendon and beef.

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$13.95

招牌牛肉汤面 Authentic Chinese food, very tasty & spicy. Rewarded as "Best of Chicago" for noodle soup.

Beef Tendon Noodle Soup

$13.95

招牌牛筋汤面 Authentic Chinese food, very tasty & spicy, same broth as our signature Beef Noodle Soup but with beef tendon

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$12.95

鸡汤面 Chicken breast, carrots, broccoli, baby Bok Choy.

Chongqing Noodle Soup

$12.95

重庆小面 Authentic Szechuan noodle soup, very spicy. Comes with ground pork, baby bok choy, and peanuts.

Green Mustard Pork Noodle Soup

Green Mustard Pork Noodle Soup

$12.95

雪菜肉丝面 Authentic Chinese noodle soup.Shredded pork with mustard greens.

Mixed Vegetable Noodle Soup

$12.95

素汤面 Vegetable broth, Broccoli, Carrot, Chinese Mushroom, Chinese cabbage, white onion and green onion.

Pickled Cabbage Beef Noodle Soup

$13.95

酸白菜牛肉汤面 Authentic Chinese comfort food. Beef and Pickled Cabbage.

Pickled Cabbage Pork Belly Noodle Soup

Pickled Cabbage Pork Belly Noodle Soup

$13.95

酸白菜五花肉汤面 Authentic Classic Chinese comfort food. Pork Belly and pickled cabbage.

Pickled Turnip Pork Noodle Soup

$12.95

榨菜肉丝汤面 Authentic Chinese comfort food. Shredded Pork and Pickled Turnip.

Seafood Noodle Soup

Seafood Noodle Soup

$13.95

海鲜汤面 Crab stick, Shrimp, Squid, Carrot, Chinese Cabbage, Broccoli, Chinese Mushroom all in a delicious home made seafood broth!

Szechuan Noodle Soup

$12.95

四川炒码面 Spicy. Chicken Breast, Shrimp, Squid, Crab stick, Carrot, Broccoli, Chinese Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage all in a Spicy Szechuan broth.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$12.95

馄饨汤面 Shrimp Wontons, Pork Wontons bok choy and green onion

Wonton Soup

$10.95

馄饨汤 Shrimp Wontons, Pork Wontons, bok choy and green onion.

Chow Mein

All made with our signature hand pulled flour noodle!

Beef Fried Noodle

$13.95

牛肉炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Beef stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Chengdu Dandan Noodle

Chengdu Dandan Noodle

$12.95

成都担担面 Spicy Ground Pork with baby bok choy.

Chicken Fried Noodle

$12.95

鸡丝炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Chicken stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Combination Fried Noodle

$13.95

什锦炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Old Beijing Noodle

Old Beijing Noodle

$12.95

老北京炸酱面 Ground Pork with shredded carrot and cucumber

Pork Fried Noodle

$12.95

肉丝炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Pork stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Shrimp Fried Noodle

$13.95

虾仁炒面Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Shrimp stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Stir-Fried Noodle w. Dry Chili

Stir-Fried Noodle w. Dry Chili

$13.95

辣椒炒面 Spicy. Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, Dry chili, Pork and Shrimp stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Tofu Fried Noodle

$12.95

豆腐炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Tofu stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Vegetable Fried Noodle

$12.95

蔬菜炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, Green Beans, Broccoli, and Bell Peppers stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Cold Noodle

$12.95

四川凉面 Mild spicy. Refreshing Szechuan cold noodle dish with spicy ground pork, shredded carrot, cucumber and sesame seeds.

Fried Rice

Rice dishes, Rice Noodles, and Rice Cake!

Chow Fun

$13.95

炒河粉 Traditional Cantonese Style wide rice noodles with bean sprouts, white onion, green onion, and your choice of protein.

Fried Rice

$11.95

炒饭 Chinese Fried Rice with peas, carrots, white onion, green onion, and egg.

Grandma Fried Rice

$12.95

老干妈炒饭 Mild spicy. Fried Rice with traditional Spicy Chinese bean paste, peas, carrots, green onion, white onion, egg, and choice of your protein

Pad Thai

$12.95

泰式炒米粉 Rice Noodles stir fried with egg, our house pad Thai sauce, your choice of protein, served with roasted peanuts cilantro and lemon.

Singapore Style Rice Noodles

$12.95

星洲米粉 Thin Rice Noodles stir fried with sweet-savory curry powder, garlic, ginger, white onion, green onion, and your choice of protein.

Stir Fried Rice Cake

$12.95

雪菜炒年糕 Rice Cake Stir Fried with mustard greens, shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, and bean sprout with your choice of protein.

Stir Fried Pancakes

Home-made shredded pancakes stir fry!

Beef Shredded Pancakes

$13.95

牛肉炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with beef

Chicken Shredded Pancakes

$13.95

鸡丝炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with chicken.

Combo Shredded Pancakes

$13.95

本楼炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with beef, chicken, and shrimp.

Pork Shredded Pancakes

$13.95

肉丝炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with shredded pork

Shrimp Shredded Pancakes

$13.95

虾仁炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with shrimp.

Vegetable Shredded Pancakes

$13.95

时蔬炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, green beans, broccoli, bell peppers, white & green onion,

Stir Fry

Pickled Pepper Squid(New)

$14.95

泡椒鱿鱼. Authentic Chinese dish, spicy pickled pepper stir fired with squid & mixed vegetables.

Eggplant With Minced Pork(New)

Eggplant With Minced Pork(New)

$12.95

肉末茄子 Chinese eggplants with minced pork and spicy garlic sauce is a humble and popular dish in Chinese kitchen.A small amount of minced pork can greatly improve the taste of eggplants, which can rich the layers of a humble eggplant stir-fry. For vegan readers, you can simply skip minced pork or try this eggplants with garlic sauce.

Baked Beggars Chicken

Baked Beggars Chicken

$14.95

叫花鸡 Traditional Chinese dish. Juicy Bone-in chicken, wrapped and cooked at a low heat with lots of chili peppers. Spicy

Basil

$12.95

九层塔 Thai basil stir fried with you choice of meat, bell peppers, onion, and jalapeño.

Beef Pepper Steak

$13.95

青椒牛肉 Flunk steak stir fried with bell peppers.

Beef Stew in Spicy Beer Sauce

$14.95

啤酒牛 Spicy Szechwan Beef Stew, with braised beef cooked in a beer sauce and bell peppers.

Boiled Spicy Szechwan Sauce

$16.95

水煮肉 Traditional Szechwan dish. Hot, numbing and aromatic! Served with Succulent Beef or Fish slices, Chinese cabbage, Chinese leek, lots of dried chili, Szechwan peppercorn, chili paste, garlic and ginger.

Broccoli

$12.95

西兰花小炒 Your choice of meat stir fried with Chinese broccoli.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$11.95

鸡松 Chopped chicken stir fried with peas and carrots, served with crispy rice noodles and lettuce.

Chongqing Spicy Chicken

$15.95

辣子鸡 Our spiciest chicken stir fry! Fried Bone-in chicken, stir fried in traditional Chongqing spice!

Dry Chili

$12.95

香辣 Very tasty and spicy! Deep fried chicken, stir fried with dry chili.

General Tao’s Chicken

$12.95

左宗鸡 Deep fried chicken in a sweet & spicy citrus based sauce, served with bell peppers.

Kung Pao

$12.95

宫保 Bell peppers, onions, and carrots stir fried in a spicy brown sauce served with roasted peanuts, and your choice of meat.

Ma La Dry Pot

$16.95

麻辣香锅 Dry pot is just like hot pot except no boiling broth and only has meats, veggies, spices, and chili sauce. Ours will contain beef, pork, chicken, squid, crab stick and shrimp. You can specify what kind of meat do you like or not like in your order.

Mao's Hong Sue Pork

$13.95

毛氏红烧肉 Traditional Chinese dish. Red braised pork belly with garlic, ginger, star anise, and some chilis. Mildly spicy.

Tofu Hong Sue Pork

$13.95

豆腐红烧肉 Traditional Chinese dish. Red braised pork belly with fried tofu, garlic, ginger, star anise, and some chilis. Mildly spicy.

Mayonnaise Crispy Shrimp

$14.95

美乃滋虾球 Fried shrimp coated in Japanese mayo served on top of steamed broccoli.

Mongolian

$12.95

葱爆 Mushrooms, White onion, and green onion stir fried in Mongolian style sauce with your choice of meat. Served over the crispy rice noodles.

Mongolian Trio

$15.95

葱爆三样 Chicken Breast, Flank Steak, and Shrimp, stir fried in Mongolian style sauce with mushrooms, white onion, and green onion. Served over crispy rice noodles.

Orange

$12.95

橙皮 Fried Chicken stir fried in our dark, sweet, citrus based sauce. Not spicy

Salt Pepper

$14.95

椒盐 Fish, Squid, or Pork chop deep fried

Sesame

Sesame

$12.95

芝麻 Non-spicy.

Stir Fried Shredded Pork w. Dry Bean Curd

$12.95

香干肉丝

Szechwan Twice Cooked Pork

$13.95

回锅肉 Pork belly, leaks, spicy.

Thai Red or Green Curry

$12.95

泰式咖喱

Three Chilli

$12.95

三椒 Breaded and fried chicken, stir fried with jalapenos, black pepper and chilli oil. Sweet and spicy.

Vegetable

$12.95

时菜小炒 Mixed vegetables with meat on your choice. Usually the vegetable will be Chinese cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, broccolis.

Xinjiang Style Cumin

Xinjiang Style Cumin

$14.95

新疆孜然 Mild spicy.

Yu Shan

$12.95

鱼香 Very mild spicy. Authentic Chinese style. Yu Shan means "fish fragrance" while there is no seafood in the dish. Cooking Yu Shan almost always includes the use of sugar, vinegar, doubanjiang, soy sauce, and pickled chili peppers

Vegetables & Sides

Chinese Napa Cabbage with Vinegar

$11.95

醋溜白菜

Cabbage w. with Vinegar

$11.95

醋溜包菜

Stir Fried Shredded Cabbage

$11.95

炝炒包菜

Budda Delight

$12.95

素什锦 Mixed vegetable stir fry.

Dry Chilli Green Beans

$12.95

香辣四季豆

Eggplant w. Soy Bean Paste

$12.95

酱香茄子

Fried Egg

$2.00

Home Style Tofu

$12.95

家常豆腐 Mild spicy. In this home style tofu recipe, the tofu is fried until it's nice, golden, and crispy on the outside yet soft inside. It then is braised in a savory, lightly spicy sauce loaded up with fresh aromatics and vegetables that contrast with the texture of the tofu

Mapo Tofu

$12.95

麻婆豆腐 It consists of tofu set in a spicy sauce, typically a thin, oily, and bright red suspension, based on douban (fermented broad bean and chili paste) and douchi (fermented black beans), along with minced meat. For our Mapo Tofu, it is vegetarian. But ground pork can be an option.

Salt Pepper Tofu

$12.95

椒盐豆腐

Sautéed Boy Choy

$12.95

上海青刚菜

Sautéed Green Beans

$12.95

干煸四季豆

Shredded Potato w. Jalapeno

$12.95

青椒土豆丝

Side Of Steamed Broccoli

$5.95

水煮芥蓝

Yushan Eggplant

$12.95

鱼香茄子

Yushan Tofu

$12.95

鱼香豆腐

Home-made noodle

$3.95

White Rice

$1.95

Brown Rice

$2.95

Frozen Item

Frozen Juicy Steam Bao(12)

$10.00

Frozen Chashu Baos(7)

$10.00

Frozen Vegetable Dumplings(50)

$30.00

Frozen Shrimp W. Chives(50)

$35.00

Frozen Chicken W. Vegetable(50)

$30.00

Frozen Pork W. Chives(50)

$35.00Out of stock

Frozen Pork W. Napa(50)

$30.00

Frozen Pork W. Fennel(50)

$35.00Out of stock

Frozen Beef W. Scallion(50)

$35.00

Drinks

Sunset and Star Light Tea

$4.95

Most trendy juicy. Orange, pomegranate, butterfly pea flower. Beautiful color, tasty flavor.

Lychee Jasmine Tea

$4.95

Passion Fruit Lime Iced Tea

$4.95

Honey Citron Iced Tea

$4.95

Ramune

$3.95

Coke

$1.95

Diet Coke

$1.95

Sprite

$1.95

Honey Pomelo

$3.49

Kid's Milk

$3.49

Thai Iced Tea

$4.95

Appetizers & Soup

Vegetable Egg Roll

$29.95+

素春卷 Deep fried vegetarian appetizer, served with sweet & sour sauce on the side.

Crab Rangoon

$29.95+

蟹角 Cream cheese, onions, crab sticks, deep fried and served with sweet&sour sauce.

Satay Chicken Skewer

$29.95+

沙爹鸡串 Easy grilled chicken with creamy peanut sauce for dipping.

Cucumber Salad

$29.95+

拍黄瓜 Chinese cucumber salad, dressing made with white vinegar, salt and garlic. Garnished with cilantro on the top.

Hot & Sour Soup

$29.95+

酸辣汤 PERFECT combo of spicy and savory, made with mushrooms, bamboo shoots, tofu, and eggs in a savory seasoned broth with soy sauce and vinegar.

Egg Drop Soup

$29.95+

蛋花汤

Pot Stickers & Dumplings

Juicy Steam Buns

$29.95+

小笼包 Pork Soup Dumplings

Cha Shu Pork Buns

$29.95+

叉烧包 BBQ Pork Buns.

Cheng Du Dumplings

$29.95+

钟水饺 Authentic Szechuan food, spicy pork with vegetable dumplings.

Beef w. Scallion

$29.95+

牛肉大葱 Beef with onions, scallions. Dough is made with flour and natural beets.

Chicken w. Vegetable

$29.95+

鸡肉白菜 Chicken with bok choy. Dough is made with flour and carrot

Pork w. Chives

$29.95+

猪肉韭菜 Most popular in China. Dough made with flour and spinach

Pork W. Fennel

$29.95+

猪肉茴香 Pork with Fennel. Dough is made with flour

Pork w. Napa

$29.95+

猪肉白菜 Pork with Napa cabbage, Chinese cabbage. Dough made with flour

Shrimp w. Chives

$29.95+

鲜虾韭菜 Shrimp, chive, leek, and small amounts of ground pork. Dough is made with flour

Vegetable Dumplings

$29.95+

素水饺 Made with Spinach, Carrots, Cabbage, Corn, Water Chestnut. Dough is made from flour.

Chow Mein

All made with our signature hand pulled flour noodle!

Beef Fried Noodle

$39.95+

牛肉炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Beef stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Chengdu Dandan Noodle

Chengdu Dandan Noodle

$39.95+

成都担担面 Spicy Ground Pork with baby bok choy.

Chicken Fried Noodle

$39.95+

鸡丝炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Chicken stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Combination Fried Noodle

$39.95+

什锦炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Old Beijing Noodle

Old Beijing Noodle

$39.95+

老北京炸酱面 Ground Pork with shredded carrot and cucumber

Pork Fried Noodle

$39.95+

肉丝炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Pork stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Shrimp Fried Noodle

$39.95+

虾仁炒面Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Shrimp stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Stir-Fried Noodle w. Dry Chili

Stir-Fried Noodle w. Dry Chili

$39.95+

辣椒炒面 Spicy. Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, Dry chili, Pork and Shrimp stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Tofu Fried Noodle

$39.95+

豆腐炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Tofu stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Vegetable Fried Noodle

$39.95+

蔬菜炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, Green Beans, Broccoli, and Bell Peppers stir-fried together in a soy mixture.

Cold Noodle

$39.95+

四川凉面 Mild spicy. Refreshing Szechuan cold noodle dish with spicy ground pork, shredded carrot, cucumber and sesame seeds.

Fried Rice

Rice dishes, Rice Noodles, and Rice Cake!

Chow Fun

$39.95+

炒河粉 Traditional Cantonese Style wide rice noodles with bean sprouts, white onion, green onion, and your choice of protein.

Fried Rice

$34.95+

炒饭 Chinese Fried Rice with peas, carrots, white onion, green onion, and egg.

Grandma Fried Rice

$39.95+

老干妈炒饭 Mild spicy. Fried Rice with traditional Spicy Chinese bean paste, peas, carrots, green onion, white onion, egg, and choice of your protein

Pad Thai

$39.95+

泰式炒米粉 Rice Noodles stir fried with egg, our house pad Thai sauce, your choice of protein, served with roasted peanuts cilantro and lemon.

Singapore Style Rice Noodles

$39.95+

星洲米粉 Thin Rice Noodles stir fried with sweet-savory curry powder, garlic, ginger, white onion, green onion, and your choice of protein.

Stir Fried Rice Cake

$39.95+

雪菜炒年糕 Rice Cake Stir Fried with mustard greens, shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, and bean sprout with your choice of protein.

Stir Fry

Baked Beggars Chicken

Baked Beggars Chicken

$54.95+

叫花鸡 Traditional Chinese dish. Juicy Bone-in chicken, wrapped and cooked at a low heat with lots of chili peppers. Spicy

Basil

$44.95+

九层塔 Thai basil stir fried with you choice of meat, bell peppers, onion, and jalapeño.

Beef Pepper Steak

$54.95+

青椒牛肉 Flunk steak stir fried with bell peppers.

Boiled Spicy Szechwan Sauce

$54.95+

水煮肉 Traditional Szechwan dish. Hot, numbing and aromatic! Served with Succulent Beef or Fish slices, Chinese cabbage, Chinese leek, lots of dried chili, Szechwan peppercorn, chili paste, garlic and ginger.

Broccoli

$44.95+

西兰花小炒 Your choice of meat stir fried with Chinese broccoli.

Chicken Lettuce Wrap

$44.95+

鸡松 Chopped chicken stir fried with peas and carrots, served with crispy rice noodles and lettuce.

Chongqing Spicy Chicken

$44.95+

辣子鸡 Our spiciest chicken stir fry! Fried Bone-in chicken, stir fried in traditional Chongqing spice!

Dry Chili

$44.95+

香辣 Very tasty and spicy! Deep fried chicken, stir fried with dry chili.

Eggplant With Minced Pork

Eggplant With Minced Pork

$44.95+

肉末茄子 Chinese eggplants with minced pork and spicy garlic sauce is a humble and popular dish in Chinese kitchen.A small amount of minced pork can greatly improve the taste of eggplants, which can rich the layers of a humble eggplant stir-fry. For vegan readers, you can simply skip minced pork or try this eggplants with garlic sauce.

General Tao’s Chicken

$44.95+

左宗鸡 Deep fried chicken in a sweet & spicy citrus based sauce, served with bell peppers.

Kung Pao

$44.95+

宫保 Bell peppers, onions, and carrots stir fried in a spicy brown sauce served with roasted peanuts, and your choice of meat.

Ma La Dry Pot

$54.95+

麻辣香锅 Dry pot is just like hot pot except no boiling broth and only has meats, veggies, spices, and chili sauce. Ours will contain beef, pork, chicken, squid, crab stick and shrimp. You can specify what kind of meat do you like or not like in your order.

Mao's Hong Sue Pork

$54.95+

毛氏红烧肉 Traditional Chinese dish. Red braised pork belly with garlic, ginger, star anise, and some chilis. Mildly spicy.

Tofu Hong Sue Pork

$54.95+

豆腐红烧肉 Traditional Chinese dish. Red braised pork belly with fried tofu, garlic, ginger, star anise, and some chilis. Mildly spicy.

Mayonnaise Crispy Shrimp

$54.95+

美乃滋虾球 Fried shrimp coated in Japanese mayo served on top of steamed broccoli.

Mongolian

$44.95+

葱爆 Mushrooms, White onion, and green onion stir fried in Mongolian style sauce with your choice of meat. Served over the crispy rice noodles.

Orange

$44.95+

橙皮 Fried Chicken stir fried in our dark, sweet, citrus based sauce. Not spicy

Sesame

Sesame

$44.95+

芝麻 Non-spicy.

Szechwan Twice Cooked Pork

$54.95+

回锅肉 Pork belly, leaks, spicy.

Thai Red or Green Curry

$44.95+

泰式咖喱

Three Chilli

$44.95+

三椒 Breaded and fried chicken, stir fried with jalapenos, black pepper and chilli oil. Sweet and spicy.

Vegetable

$44.95+

时菜小炒 Mixed vegetables with meat on your choice. Usually the vegetable will be Chinese cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, broccolis.

Xinjiang Style Cummin

Xinjiang Style Cummin

$54.95+

新疆孜然 Mild spicy.

Yu Shan

$44.95+

鱼香 Very mild spicy. Authentic Chinese style. Yu Shan means "fish fragrance" while there is no seafood in the dish. Cooking Yu Shan almost always includes the use of sugar, vinegar, doubanjiang, soy sauce, and pickled chili peppers

Vegetables & Sides

Chinese Napa Cabbage with Vinegar

$39.95+

醋溜白菜

Cabbage w. with Vinegar

$39.95+

醋溜包菜

Stir Fried Shredded Cabbage

$39.95+

炝炒包菜

Budda Delight

$39.95+

素什锦 Mixed vegetable stir fry.

Dry Chilli Green Beans

$39.95+

香辣四季豆

Eggplant w. Soy Bean Paste

$39.95+

酱香茄子

Home Style Tofu

$39.95+

家常豆腐 Mild spicy. In this home style tofu recipe, the tofu is fried until it's nice, golden, and crispy on the outside yet soft inside. It then is braised in a savory, lightly spicy sauce loaded up with fresh aromatics and vegetables that contrast with the texture of the tofu

Mapo Tofu

$39.95+

麻婆豆腐 It consists of tofu set in a spicy sauce, typically a thin, oily, and bright red suspension, based on douban (fermented broad bean and chili paste) and douchi (fermented black beans), along with minced meat. For our Mapo Tofu, it is vegetarian. But ground pork can be an option.

Sautéed Boy Choy

$39.95+

上海青刚菜

Sautéed Green Beans

$39.95+

干煸四季豆

Shredded Potato w. Jalapeno

$39.95+

青椒土豆丝

Yushan Eggplant

$39.95+

鱼香茄子

Yushan Tofu

$39.95+

鱼香豆腐

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Best Chinese Food In Town!

Location

1113 Lake St, Oak Park, IL 60301

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park image
Katy's Dumplings - Oak Park image

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski - 3930 N. Pulaski
orange starNo Reviews
3930 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Chef's Cocktail Bar
orange star4.5 • 100
2165 N. Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Forbidden Noodles
orange star5.0 • 232
50 S La Grange Rd La Grange, IL 60525
View restaurantnext
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
orange star4.6 • 3,342
2032 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Ni Hao Asian Cafe - Elmhurst
orange star4.4 • 207
116 West Park Ave Elmhurst, IL 60126
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Lincoln Park
orange starNo Reviews
2140 North Clybourn Ave Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Oak Park

Maya del Sol
orange star4.7 • 3,320
144 South Oak Park Ave Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Q-BBQ Oak Park
orange star4.6 • 1,181
124 N. Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Amerikas - Nuevo Latino
orange star4.6 • 942
734 Lake St Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Surf's Up - Oak Park
orange star4.4 • 734
6427 North Ave Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Wild Onion Tied House - Oak Park
orange star4.2 • 372
1111 South Blvd Oak Park, IL 60302
View restaurantnext
Kalamata Kitchen
orange star4.2 • 258
105 N Marion Oak Park, IL 60301
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oak Park
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Melrose Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Stone Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
La Grange Park
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston