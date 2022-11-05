Katy's Dumplings Oak Park
62 Reviews
$$
1113 Lake St
Oak Park, IL 60301
Appetizers & Soup
Wood Ear Mushroom Salad(New)
凉拌木耳
Marinated Sliced Vegetables & Dry Bean Curd(New)
凉拌三丝
Vegetable Egg Roll(3)
素春卷 Deep fried vegetarian appetizer, served with sweet & sour sauce on the side.
Crab Rangoon(6)
蟹角 Cream cheese, onions, crab sticks, deep fried and served with sweet&sour sauce.
Satay Chicken Skewer (5)
沙爹鸡串 Easy grilled chicken with creamy peanut sauce for dipping.
Scallion Pancake
手工葱油饼 Home-made scallion pancakes! Crispy, vegan!
Spring Roll(2)
越南春卷 Cold rice skin wraps lettuce, rice noodles, basils and proteins on your choice. Served with peanut sauce.
Cucumber Salad
拍黄瓜 Chinese cucumber salad, dressing made with white vinegar, salt and garlic. Garnished with cilantro on the top.
Hot & Sour Soup
酸辣汤 PERFECT combo of spicy and savory, made with mushrooms, bamboo shoots, tofu, and eggs in a savory seasoned broth with soy sauce and vinegar.
Egg Drop Soup
蛋花汤
Wonton Soup
馄饨汤 Wonton is made of Shrimp, Pork and Vegetables.
Sliced Beef and Ox Tongue in Chilli Sauce
夫妻肺片 Mild spicy. Popular Sichuan cold dish made of thinly sliced beef and beef offal
Pot Stickers & Dumplings
Juicy Steam Buns(8)
小笼包 Pork Soup Dumplings
Cha Shu Pork Buns(4)
叉烧包 BBQ Pork Buns.
Cheng Du Dumplings
钟水饺 Authentic Szechuan food, spicy pork with vegetable dumplings.
Cheng Du Vegetable Dumplings
钟水饺 Authentic Szechuan food, spicy sauce on top of vegetable dumplings.
Beef w. Scallion
牛肉大葱 Beef with onions, scallions. Dough is made with flour and natural beets.
Chicken w. Vegetable
鸡肉白菜 Chicken with bok choy. Dough is made with flour and carrot
Pork w. Chives
猪肉韭菜 Most popular in China. Dough made with flour and spinach
Pork W. Fennel
猪肉茴香 Pork with Fennel. Dough is made with flour
Pork w. Napa
猪肉白菜 Pork with Napa cabbage, Chinese cabbage. Dough made with flour
Shrimp w. Chives
鲜虾韭菜 Shrimp, chive, leek, and small amounts of ground pork. Dough is made with flour
Vegetable Dumplings
素水饺 Made with Spinach, Carrots, Cabbage, Corn, Water Chestnut. Dough is made from flour.
Noodles Soup
Beef & Beef Tendon Noodle Soup
牛肉牛筋面 Authentic Chinese food, very tasty & spicy, same broth as our signature Beef Noodle Soup but with both tendon and beef.
Beef Noodle Soup
招牌牛肉汤面 Authentic Chinese food, very tasty & spicy. Rewarded as "Best of Chicago" for noodle soup.
Beef Tendon Noodle Soup
招牌牛筋汤面 Authentic Chinese food, very tasty & spicy, same broth as our signature Beef Noodle Soup but with beef tendon
Chicken Noodle Soup
鸡汤面 Chicken breast, carrots, broccoli, baby Bok Choy.
Chongqing Noodle Soup
重庆小面 Authentic Szechuan noodle soup, very spicy. Comes with ground pork, baby bok choy, and peanuts.
Green Mustard Pork Noodle Soup
雪菜肉丝面 Authentic Chinese noodle soup.Shredded pork with mustard greens.
Mixed Vegetable Noodle Soup
素汤面 Vegetable broth, Broccoli, Carrot, Chinese Mushroom, Chinese cabbage, white onion and green onion.
Pickled Cabbage Beef Noodle Soup
酸白菜牛肉汤面 Authentic Chinese comfort food. Beef and Pickled Cabbage.
Pickled Cabbage Pork Belly Noodle Soup
酸白菜五花肉汤面 Authentic Classic Chinese comfort food. Pork Belly and pickled cabbage.
Pickled Turnip Pork Noodle Soup
榨菜肉丝汤面 Authentic Chinese comfort food. Shredded Pork and Pickled Turnip.
Seafood Noodle Soup
海鲜汤面 Crab stick, Shrimp, Squid, Carrot, Chinese Cabbage, Broccoli, Chinese Mushroom all in a delicious home made seafood broth!
Szechuan Noodle Soup
四川炒码面 Spicy. Chicken Breast, Shrimp, Squid, Crab stick, Carrot, Broccoli, Chinese Mushroom, Chinese Cabbage all in a Spicy Szechuan broth.
Wonton Noodle Soup
馄饨汤面 Shrimp Wontons, Pork Wontons bok choy and green onion
Wonton Soup
馄饨汤 Shrimp Wontons, Pork Wontons, bok choy and green onion.
Chow Mein
Beef Fried Noodle
牛肉炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Beef stir-fried together in a soy mixture.
Chengdu Dandan Noodle
成都担担面 Spicy Ground Pork with baby bok choy.
Chicken Fried Noodle
鸡丝炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Chicken stir-fried together in a soy mixture.
Combination Fried Noodle
什锦炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, Beef, Chicken, and Shrimp stir-fried together in a soy mixture.
Old Beijing Noodle
老北京炸酱面 Ground Pork with shredded carrot and cucumber
Pork Fried Noodle
肉丝炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Pork stir-fried together in a soy mixture.
Shrimp Fried Noodle
虾仁炒面Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Shrimp stir-fried together in a soy mixture.
Stir-Fried Noodle w. Dry Chili
辣椒炒面 Spicy. Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, Dry chili, Pork and Shrimp stir-fried together in a soy mixture.
Tofu Fried Noodle
豆腐炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, and Tofu stir-fried together in a soy mixture.
Vegetable Fried Noodle
蔬菜炒面 Shredded cabbage, Shredded carrot, Bean Sprout, White onion, Green onion, Green Beans, Broccoli, and Bell Peppers stir-fried together in a soy mixture.
Cold Noodle
四川凉面 Mild spicy. Refreshing Szechuan cold noodle dish with spicy ground pork, shredded carrot, cucumber and sesame seeds.
Fried Rice
Chow Fun
炒河粉 Traditional Cantonese Style wide rice noodles with bean sprouts, white onion, green onion, and your choice of protein.
Fried Rice
炒饭 Chinese Fried Rice with peas, carrots, white onion, green onion, and egg.
Grandma Fried Rice
老干妈炒饭 Mild spicy. Fried Rice with traditional Spicy Chinese bean paste, peas, carrots, green onion, white onion, egg, and choice of your protein
Pad Thai
泰式炒米粉 Rice Noodles stir fried with egg, our house pad Thai sauce, your choice of protein, served with roasted peanuts cilantro and lemon.
Singapore Style Rice Noodles
星洲米粉 Thin Rice Noodles stir fried with sweet-savory curry powder, garlic, ginger, white onion, green onion, and your choice of protein.
Stir Fried Rice Cake
雪菜炒年糕 Rice Cake Stir Fried with mustard greens, shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, and bean sprout with your choice of protein.
Stir Fried Pancakes
Beef Shredded Pancakes
牛肉炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with beef
Chicken Shredded Pancakes
鸡丝炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with chicken.
Combo Shredded Pancakes
本楼炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with beef, chicken, and shrimp.
Pork Shredded Pancakes
肉丝炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with shredded pork
Shrimp Shredded Pancakes
虾仁炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, white & green onion, stir fried with shrimp.
Vegetable Shredded Pancakes
时蔬炒饼 Shredded Chinese cabbage, carrot, bean sprout, green beans, broccoli, bell peppers, white & green onion,
Stir Fry
Pickled Pepper Squid(New)
泡椒鱿鱼. Authentic Chinese dish, spicy pickled pepper stir fired with squid & mixed vegetables.
Eggplant With Minced Pork(New)
肉末茄子 Chinese eggplants with minced pork and spicy garlic sauce is a humble and popular dish in Chinese kitchen.A small amount of minced pork can greatly improve the taste of eggplants, which can rich the layers of a humble eggplant stir-fry. For vegan readers, you can simply skip minced pork or try this eggplants with garlic sauce.
Baked Beggars Chicken
叫花鸡 Traditional Chinese dish. Juicy Bone-in chicken, wrapped and cooked at a low heat with lots of chili peppers. Spicy
Basil
九层塔 Thai basil stir fried with you choice of meat, bell peppers, onion, and jalapeño.
Beef Pepper Steak
青椒牛肉 Flunk steak stir fried with bell peppers.
Beef Stew in Spicy Beer Sauce
啤酒牛 Spicy Szechwan Beef Stew, with braised beef cooked in a beer sauce and bell peppers.
Boiled Spicy Szechwan Sauce
水煮肉 Traditional Szechwan dish. Hot, numbing and aromatic! Served with Succulent Beef or Fish slices, Chinese cabbage, Chinese leek, lots of dried chili, Szechwan peppercorn, chili paste, garlic and ginger.
Broccoli
西兰花小炒 Your choice of meat stir fried with Chinese broccoli.
Chicken Lettuce Wrap
鸡松 Chopped chicken stir fried with peas and carrots, served with crispy rice noodles and lettuce.
Chongqing Spicy Chicken
辣子鸡 Our spiciest chicken stir fry! Fried Bone-in chicken, stir fried in traditional Chongqing spice!
Dry Chili
香辣 Very tasty and spicy! Deep fried chicken, stir fried with dry chili.
General Tao’s Chicken
左宗鸡 Deep fried chicken in a sweet & spicy citrus based sauce, served with bell peppers.
Kung Pao
宫保 Bell peppers, onions, and carrots stir fried in a spicy brown sauce served with roasted peanuts, and your choice of meat.
Ma La Dry Pot
麻辣香锅 Dry pot is just like hot pot except no boiling broth and only has meats, veggies, spices, and chili sauce. Ours will contain beef, pork, chicken, squid, crab stick and shrimp. You can specify what kind of meat do you like or not like in your order.
Mao's Hong Sue Pork
毛氏红烧肉 Traditional Chinese dish. Red braised pork belly with garlic, ginger, star anise, and some chilis. Mildly spicy.
Tofu Hong Sue Pork
豆腐红烧肉 Traditional Chinese dish. Red braised pork belly with fried tofu, garlic, ginger, star anise, and some chilis. Mildly spicy.
Mayonnaise Crispy Shrimp
美乃滋虾球 Fried shrimp coated in Japanese mayo served on top of steamed broccoli.
Mongolian
葱爆 Mushrooms, White onion, and green onion stir fried in Mongolian style sauce with your choice of meat. Served over the crispy rice noodles.
Mongolian Trio
葱爆三样 Chicken Breast, Flank Steak, and Shrimp, stir fried in Mongolian style sauce with mushrooms, white onion, and green onion. Served over crispy rice noodles.
Orange
橙皮 Fried Chicken stir fried in our dark, sweet, citrus based sauce. Not spicy
Salt Pepper
椒盐 Fish, Squid, or Pork chop deep fried
Sesame
芝麻 Non-spicy.
Stir Fried Shredded Pork w. Dry Bean Curd
香干肉丝
Szechwan Twice Cooked Pork
回锅肉 Pork belly, leaks, spicy.
Thai Red or Green Curry
泰式咖喱
Three Chilli
三椒 Breaded and fried chicken, stir fried with jalapenos, black pepper and chilli oil. Sweet and spicy.
Vegetable
时菜小炒 Mixed vegetables with meat on your choice. Usually the vegetable will be Chinese cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, broccolis.
Xinjiang Style Cumin
新疆孜然 Mild spicy.
Yu Shan
鱼香 Very mild spicy. Authentic Chinese style. Yu Shan means "fish fragrance" while there is no seafood in the dish. Cooking Yu Shan almost always includes the use of sugar, vinegar, doubanjiang, soy sauce, and pickled chili peppers
Vegetables & Sides
Chinese Napa Cabbage with Vinegar
醋溜白菜
Cabbage w. with Vinegar
醋溜包菜
Stir Fried Shredded Cabbage
炝炒包菜
Budda Delight
素什锦 Mixed vegetable stir fry.
Dry Chilli Green Beans
香辣四季豆
Eggplant w. Soy Bean Paste
酱香茄子
Fried Egg
Home Style Tofu
家常豆腐 Mild spicy. In this home style tofu recipe, the tofu is fried until it's nice, golden, and crispy on the outside yet soft inside. It then is braised in a savory, lightly spicy sauce loaded up with fresh aromatics and vegetables that contrast with the texture of the tofu
Mapo Tofu
麻婆豆腐 It consists of tofu set in a spicy sauce, typically a thin, oily, and bright red suspension, based on douban (fermented broad bean and chili paste) and douchi (fermented black beans), along with minced meat. For our Mapo Tofu, it is vegetarian. But ground pork can be an option.
Salt Pepper Tofu
椒盐豆腐
Sautéed Boy Choy
上海青刚菜
Sautéed Green Beans
干煸四季豆
Shredded Potato w. Jalapeno
青椒土豆丝
Side Of Steamed Broccoli
水煮芥蓝
Yushan Eggplant
鱼香茄子
Yushan Tofu
鱼香豆腐
Home-made noodle
White Rice
Brown Rice
Frozen Item
Frozen Juicy Steam Bao(12)
Frozen Chashu Baos(7)
Frozen Vegetable Dumplings(50)
Frozen Shrimp W. Chives(50)
Frozen Chicken W. Vegetable(50)
Frozen Pork W. Chives(50)
Frozen Pork W. Napa(50)
Frozen Pork W. Fennel(50)
Frozen Beef W. Scallion(50)
Drinks
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:30 pm
1113 Lake St, Oak Park, IL 60301