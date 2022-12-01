Katzinger's Deli Dublin 7160 Muirfield Drive
No reviews yet
7160 Muirfield Drive
Dublin, OH 43017
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
1-10
#1 Katzinger's Reuben (Deli Size)
Our best-selling sandwich since the day we opened. Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, our own Russian dressing, grilled on rye.
#3 Ari's Open Door (Deli Size)
Hot pastrami, all-beef hard salami, Swiss cheese, cream cheese on pumpernickel.
#5 Mimi's Melody (Deli Size)
Homemade white albacore tuna salad, white cheddar, tomato, Russian dressing grilled on rye.
#7 Lonny and Sonny's Concoction (Deli Size)
Oven-roasted turkey, thinly sliced prosciutto, scallion cream cheese, Dijon mustard on rye.
#9 Jimmy's Photo Finish (Deli Size)
Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, red onion, hot mustard, grilled on rye.
#10 Lindey's Come Again (Deli Size)
Smoked Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, red onion on pumpernickel.
21-30
#21 Gene's Free Lunch
Hot corned beef, roast beef, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.
#27 Judy and Jerry's Sunday Supper
Hot corned beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.
#29 Jeff's Soaring Super Sandwich
Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, hot mustard on rye.
#30 Lewis' Titillating Litigating Lunch
Warm slow-cooked brisket, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.
#21 Gene's Free Lunch (Deli Size)
Hot corned beef, roast beef, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.
#27 Judy and Jerry's Sunday Supper (Deli Size)
Hot corned beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.
#29 Jeff's Soaring Super Sandwich (Deli Size)
Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, hot mustard on rye.
#30 Lewis' Titillating Litigating Lunch (Deli Size)
Warm slow-cooked brisket, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.
31-40
#31 Big Bob's Belly Balancer
Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on rye
#32 Andy's Got Another Job
Smoked turkey, honey ham, scallion cream cheese, tomato, Honeycup mustard on rye.
#33 Becker's Belt'Em
The best egg salad in town with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on rye.
#34 Neal's Lets Make a Meal
Rosemary and garlic roast beef, slow-cooked brisket, Vermont white cheddar, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.
#37 Ko and Shuggy's Special
Hot corned beef, oven-roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.
#39 Bill, Gary, and Beuford's Upper Yough Reuben
Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, your choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.
#31 Big Bob's Belly Balancer (Deli Size)
Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on rye.
#32 Andy's Got Another Job (Deli Size)
Smoked turkey, honey ham, scallion cream cheese, tomato, Honeycup mustard on rye.
#33 Becker's Belt 'Em (Deli Size)
The best egg salad in town with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on rye.
#34 Neal's Lets Make a Meal (Deli Size)
Rosemary and garlic roast beef, slow-cooked brisket, Vermont white cheddar, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.
#37 Ko and Shoogy's Special (Deli Size)
Hot corned beef, oven-roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.
#39 Bill, Gary and Beauford's Upper Yough Reuben (Deli Size)
Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, your choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.
41-50
#41 Phil's Katzinger's Club
Homemade chicken salad, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Honeycup mustard on rye.
#44 Marigene's Meal of Fortune
Smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard grilled on rye.
#41 Phil's Katzinger's Club (Deli Size)
Homemade chicken salad, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Honeycup mustard on rye.
#44 Marigene's Meal of Fortune (Deli Size)
Smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard grilled on rye.
51-60
#54 Doug's Vegetarian Head Plant (vegan)
Our own garlicky marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, spinach, cucumber, tomato and lettuce in a whole wheat pita.
#55 Fred's Jazzy Pita Treata (vegan)
Homemade hummus, cucumbers, spinach, tomato, and Kalamata olives in a whole wheat pita.
#57 Franklin's Kibbitz
Katzinger’s homemade fresh mozzarella, tomato, our homemade basil pesto grilled on sourdough.
#58 Sam Lives Here
Oven-roasted turkey, honey ham, hot mustard and mayonnaise on whole grain bread.
#60 Here's Jeanne Again
Smoked Nova salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion on a fresh Sammy’s bagel of your choice.
#54 Doug's Vegetarian Headplant (Vegan)(Deli Size)
Our own garlicky marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, spinach, cucumber, tomato and lettuce in a whole wheat pita.
#55 Fred's Jazzy Pita Treata (Vegan)(Deli Size)
Homemade hummus, cucumbers, spinach, tomato, and Kalamata olives in a whole wheat pita.
#57 Franklin's Kibbitz (Deli Size)
Katzinger’s homemade fresh mozzarella, tomato, our homemade basil pesto grilled on sourdough.
#58 Same Lives Here (Deli Size)
Oven-roasted turkey, honey ham, hot mustard and mayonnaise on whole grain bread.
#60 Here's Jeanne Again (Deli Size)
Smoked Nova salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion on a fresh Sammy’s bagel of your choice.
71-80
#75 Kathy and Jim Float Away
Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise grilled on farm bread.
#76 Mike and Rich Follow the Bubble
Capicola, soppressata Italian salami, provolone, lettuce, roasted red pepper, herbed oil served on a warm baguette.
#78 Seth Bella MushReuben
Marinated sliced portabella mushroom, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.
#79 Todd is my Co-Pilot
Grilled marinated chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade ranch dressing on farm bread.
#75 Kathy and Jim Float Away (Deli Size)
Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise grilled on farm bread.
#76 Mike and Rich Follow the Bubble (Deli Size)
Capicola, sopressata Italian salami, provolone, lettuce, roasted red pepper, herbed oil served on a warm baguette.
#78 Seth's Bella MushRuenben (Deli Size)
Marinated sliced portabella mushroom, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.
#79 Todd is my Co-Pilot (Deli Size)
Grilled marinated chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade ranch dressing on farm bread.
Salads
Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled and marinated chicken breast on a bed of crisp greens with marinated artichokes, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, onion slices, crumbled feta cheese and crispy chickpeas. We recommend our housemade balsamic vinaigrette on the side.
Katzingers Kobb
Katzinger’s take on the classic Kobb salad with a twist. Marinated, grilled diced chicken breast served on greens, with diced onions, tomatoes, avocado, crisp bacon, and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of one of our homemade dressings on the side
Katzinger's Greek Entree Salad
Tangy feta cheese chunks, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper strips, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and Kalamata olives on salad greens. We recommend our traditional Greek dressing. $10.25
Chicken Salad Platter
A hearty scoop of our awesome homemade chicken accompanied by tomato and cucumber slices and kalamata olives.
Tuna Salad Platter
A hearty scoop of our homemade tuna salad accompanied by tomato and cucumber slices and kalamata olives.
Egg Salad Platter
A hearty scoop of our amazing homemade egg salad accompanied by tomato and cucumber slices and kalamata olives
Jewish Specialties
Potato Latke
Grated potato and onion made into a pancake, then deep-fried. Served with sour cream or applesauce.
Classic Knish
Pastry dough surrounding mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, and cave-aged gruyere cheese. You won’t believe how good it is!
Chopped Liver Side
Our chopped liver is made with fried chicken livers and caramelized onions. This pate-like spread is served with heels of our crusty rye bread
Noodle Kugel
A sweet noodle pudding of cream cheese, sour cream, eggs, fruit preserves, and of course noodles. Available in apricot or cherry.
Cheese Blintz
A crepe with a sweet cheese filling served warm, with fruit preserves or sour cream or both.
Breakfast
Eric's Corned Beef Hash
Our house-made Corned Beef, diced potatoes and onions, grilled and served with 2 eggs and toast
Sticky Bun
Topped with almonds and pecans and served warm and gooey
Cheese Blintz
A crepe with a sweet cheese filling served warm with preserves or sour cream.
#60 Here's Jeanne Again
Smoked Nova salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion on a bagel.
Bagel with Butter
Bagel with Cream Cheese
Bagel Whole
Desserts
Fudgie Brownie
The deepest, densest bittersweet chocolate brownie imaginable. Contains no nut products.
Blondie
A chocolate chip cookie bar studded with butterscotch and walnuts.
NYCC (Slice)
Classic New York cheesecake, made in-house and full of cream cheesy goodness.
Cherry NYCC (Slice)
Classic New York cheesecake, made in-house and full of cream cheesy goodness. Topped with sweet cherry topping
Carrot Cake (Slice)
Dark and spicy with a cream cheese frosting. (Contains nuts)
Key Lime Pie (Slice)
A tangy and smooth filling made with real Key lime juice in a tasty graham cracker crust.
Rugalech (Individual)
Delicate cream cheese pastry dough wrapping a yummy filling of fruits and nuts.
Half Pound Sides
Fruit Salad
Made daily with chunks of the freshest fruits.
Redskin Potato Salad
Dressed with extra virgin olive oil, vinegar and scallions.
Trad Potato Salad
Classic potato salad made with Hellmann’s® mayonnaise
Slaw
Made fresh daily with Hellmann’s® mayo, shredded carrots and crisp cabbage
Macaroni Salad
Made with our tangy secret (and some would say addictive) dressing
Greek Salad Side
Chunks of feta, tomato, cucumber, onion and olives dressed in extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar
Hummus
A generous portion of our garlicky, house-made hummus served with whole wheat pita
Chips
Soups
Chicken Broth (Bowl)
Classic chicken broth, made in house
Chicken Broth with Noodles (Bowl)
House-made chicken broth with egg noodles
Chicken Broth with Matzo Ball (Bowl)
Chicken broth with our fluffy, house-made matzo balls
Mish Mash (Bowl)
House-made chicken broth with egg noodles and matzo balls
Beverages & More
Pepsi Can
Diet Pepsi Can
Dr. Pepper Can
Diet Dr. Pepper Can
Sierra Mist Can
Diet Sierra Mist Can
Dr. Brown's Cream Soda
Dr. Brown's Diet Cream Soda
Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Soda
Dr. Brown's Diet Black Cherry Soda
Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale
Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray
Dr. Brown's Root Beer
Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea
Bottled Water
San Pellegrino
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:59 am
Katzinger’s Delicatessen an award-winning traditional New York-style delicatessen. Please double check you are ordering from the correct store-this site will place your order at the Dublin location. Sandwich sizing: Regular Size is almost 4 ounces & Deli Size is almost 8 ounces.
7160 Muirfield Drive, Dublin, OH 43017