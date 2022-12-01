  • Home
  • /
  • Dublin
  • /
  • Katzinger's Deli Dublin - 7160 Muirfield Drive
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Katzinger's Deli Dublin 7160 Muirfield Drive

review star

No reviews yet

7160 Muirfield Drive

Dublin, OH 43017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

1-10

#1 Katzinger's Reuben (Deli Size)

$15.95

Our best-selling sandwich since the day we opened. Corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, our own Russian dressing, grilled on rye.

#3 Ari's Open Door (Deli Size)

$15.95

Hot pastrami, all-beef hard salami, Swiss cheese, cream cheese on pumpernickel.

#5 Mimi's Melody (Deli Size)

$13.75

Homemade white albacore tuna salad, white cheddar, tomato, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#7 Lonny and Sonny's Concoction (Deli Size)

$15.95

Oven-roasted turkey, thinly sliced prosciutto, scallion cream cheese, Dijon mustard on rye.

#9 Jimmy's Photo Finish (Deli Size)

$15.95

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, red onion, hot mustard, grilled on rye.

#10 Lindey's Come Again (Deli Size)

$15.95

Smoked Nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, red onion on pumpernickel.

21-30

#21 Gene's Free Lunch

$12.50

Hot corned beef, roast beef, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.

#27 Judy and Jerry's Sunday Supper

$12.95

Hot corned beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.

#29 Jeff's Soaring Super Sandwich

$12.75

Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, hot mustard on rye.

#30 Lewis' Titillating Litigating Lunch

$13.50

Warm slow-cooked brisket, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.

#21 Gene's Free Lunch (Deli Size)

$14.50

Hot corned beef, roast beef, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.

#27 Judy and Jerry's Sunday Supper (Deli Size)

$15.95

Hot corned beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.

#29 Jeff's Soaring Super Sandwich (Deli Size)

$15.25

Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, hot mustard on rye.

#30 Lewis' Titillating Litigating Lunch (Deli Size)

$15.75

Warm slow-cooked brisket, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.

31-40

#31 Big Bob's Belly Balancer

$12.95

Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on rye

#32 Andy's Got Another Job

$12.95

Smoked turkey, honey ham, scallion cream cheese, tomato, Honeycup mustard on rye.

#33 Becker's Belt'Em

$10.25

The best egg salad in town with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on rye.

#34 Neal's Lets Make a Meal

$13.25

Rosemary and garlic roast beef, slow-cooked brisket, Vermont white cheddar, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#37 Ko and Shuggy's Special

$12.95

Hot corned beef, oven-roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.

#39 Bill, Gary, and Beuford's Upper Yough Reuben

$12.95

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, your choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#31 Big Bob's Belly Balancer (Deli Size)

$15.75

Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on rye.

#32 Andy's Got Another Job (Deli Size)

$14.50

Smoked turkey, honey ham, scallion cream cheese, tomato, Honeycup mustard on rye.

#33 Becker's Belt 'Em (Deli Size)

$12.25

The best egg salad in town with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on rye.

#34 Neal's Lets Make a Meal (Deli Size)

$15.95

Rosemary and garlic roast beef, slow-cooked brisket, Vermont white cheddar, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#37 Ko and Shoogy's Special (Deli Size)

$15.95

Hot corned beef, oven-roasted turkey, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.

#39 Bill, Gary and Beauford's Upper Yough Reuben (Deli Size)

$15.95

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, your choice of sauerkraut or coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

41-50

#41 Phil's Katzinger's Club

$12.95

Homemade chicken salad, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Honeycup mustard on rye.

#44 Marigene's Meal of Fortune

$12.95

Smoked turkey, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard grilled on rye.

#41 Phil's Katzinger's Club (Deli Size)

$15.75

Homemade chicken salad, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Honeycup mustard on rye.

#44 Marigene's Meal of Fortune (Deli Size)

$15.75

Smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard grilled on rye.

51-60

#54 Doug's Vegetarian Head Plant (vegan)

$10.50

Our own garlicky marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, spinach, cucumber, tomato and lettuce in a whole wheat pita.

#55 Fred's Jazzy Pita Treata (vegan)

$10.25

Homemade hummus, cucumbers, spinach, tomato, and Kalamata olives in a whole wheat pita.

#57 Franklin's Kibbitz

$11.25

Katzinger’s homemade fresh mozzarella, tomato, our homemade basil pesto grilled on sourdough.

#58 Sam Lives Here

$12.25

Oven-roasted turkey, honey ham, hot mustard and mayonnaise on whole grain bread.

#60 Here's Jeanne Again

$12.95

Smoked Nova salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion on a fresh Sammy’s bagel of your choice.

#54 Doug's Vegetarian Headplant (Vegan)(Deli Size)

$12.75

Our own garlicky marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, spinach, cucumber, tomato and lettuce in a whole wheat pita.

#55 Fred's Jazzy Pita Treata (Vegan)(Deli Size)

$12.25

Homemade hummus, cucumbers, spinach, tomato, and Kalamata olives in a whole wheat pita.

#57 Franklin's Kibbitz (Deli Size)

$13.95

Katzinger’s homemade fresh mozzarella, tomato, our homemade basil pesto grilled on sourdough.

#58 Same Lives Here (Deli Size)

$14.95

Oven-roasted turkey, honey ham, hot mustard and mayonnaise on whole grain bread.

#60 Here's Jeanne Again (Deli Size)

$15.95

Smoked Nova salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion on a fresh Sammy’s bagel of your choice.

71-80

#75 Kathy and Jim Float Away

$13.95

Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise grilled on farm bread.

#76 Mike and Rich Follow the Bubble

$12.95

Capicola, soppressata Italian salami, provolone, lettuce, roasted red pepper, herbed oil served on a warm baguette.

#78 Seth Bella MushReuben

$10.95

Marinated sliced portabella mushroom, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#79 Todd is my Co-Pilot

$13.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade ranch dressing on farm bread.

#75 Kathy and Jim Float Away (Deli Size)

$16.25

Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise grilled on farm bread.

#76 Mike and Rich Follow the Bubble (Deli Size)

$15.95

Capicola, sopressata Italian salami, provolone, lettuce, roasted red pepper, herbed oil served on a warm baguette.

#78 Seth's Bella MushRuenben (Deli Size)

$12.95

Marinated sliced portabella mushroom, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#79 Todd is my Co-Pilot (Deli Size)

$16.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade ranch dressing on farm bread.

Salads

Mediterranean Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.95

Grilled and marinated chicken breast on a bed of crisp greens with marinated artichokes, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, onion slices, crumbled feta cheese and crispy chickpeas. We recommend our housemade balsamic vinaigrette on the side.

Katzingers Kobb

$13.95

Katzinger’s take on the classic Kobb salad with a twist. Marinated, grilled diced chicken breast served on greens, with diced onions, tomatoes, avocado, crisp bacon, and provolone cheese. Served with your choice of one of our homemade dressings on the side 

Katzinger's Greek Entree Salad

$10.25

Tangy feta cheese chunks, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper strips, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion and Kalamata olives on salad greens. We recommend our traditional Greek dressing.  $10.25

Chicken Salad Platter

$11.95

A hearty scoop of our awesome homemade chicken accompanied by tomato and cucumber slices and kalamata olives.

Tuna Salad Platter

$11.95

A hearty scoop of our homemade tuna salad accompanied by tomato and cucumber slices and kalamata olives.

Egg Salad Platter

$7.95

A hearty scoop of our amazing homemade egg salad accompanied by tomato and cucumber slices and kalamata olives

Jewish Specialties

Potato Latke

$3.95

Grated potato and onion made into a pancake, then deep-fried. Served with sour cream or applesauce. 

Classic Knish

$3.00

Pastry dough surrounding mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, and cave-aged gruyere cheese. You won’t believe how good it is!

Chopped Liver Side

$5.25

Our chopped liver is made with fried chicken livers and caramelized onions. This pate-like spread is served with heels of our crusty rye bread

Noodle Kugel

$3.50

A sweet noodle pudding of cream cheese, sour cream, eggs, fruit preserves, and of course noodles. Available in apricot or cherry.

Cheese Blintz

$3.75

A crepe with a sweet cheese filling served warm, with fruit preserves or sour cream or both. 

Breakfast

Eric's Corned Beef Hash

$10.25

Our house-made Corned Beef, diced potatoes and onions, grilled and served with 2 eggs and toast

Sticky Bun

$5.50

Topped with almonds and pecans and served warm and gooey

Cheese Blintz

$3.75

A crepe with a sweet cheese filling served warm with preserves or sour cream. 

#60 Here's Jeanne Again

$12.95

Smoked Nova salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion on a bagel.

Bagel with Butter

$3.25

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel Whole

$1.25

Desserts

Fudgie Brownie

$3.50

The deepest, densest bittersweet chocolate brownie imaginable. Contains no nut products.

Blondie

$3.50

A chocolate chip cookie bar studded with butterscotch and walnuts. 

NYCC (Slice)

$4.95

Classic New York cheesecake, made in-house and full of cream cheesy goodness.

Cherry NYCC (Slice)

$5.50

Classic New York cheesecake, made in-house and full of cream cheesy goodness. Topped with sweet cherry topping

Carrot Cake (Slice)

$5.50

Dark and spicy with a cream cheese frosting. (Contains nuts)

Key Lime Pie (Slice)

$5.75

A tangy and smooth filling made with real Key lime juice in a tasty graham cracker crust. 

Rugalech (Individual)

$1.50

Delicate cream cheese pastry dough wrapping a yummy filling of fruits and nuts.

Half Pound Sides

Fruit Salad

$4.95

Made daily with chunks of the freshest fruits. 

Redskin Potato Salad

$2.95

Dressed with extra virgin olive oil, vinegar and scallions.

Trad Potato Salad

$2.95

Classic potato salad made with Hellmann’s® mayonnaise 

Slaw

$2.95

Made fresh daily with Hellmann’s® mayo, shredded carrots and crisp cabbage

Macaroni Salad

$2.95

Made with our tangy secret (and some would say addictive) dressing 

Greek Salad Side

$3.95

Chunks of feta, tomato, cucumber, onion and olives dressed in extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar

Hummus

$7.50

A generous portion of our garlicky, house-made hummus served with whole wheat pita

Chips

Plain Chips

$1.50

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Sour Cream Chips

$1.50

Salt & Pepper Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Sweet Potato Chips

$1.50

Funky Fusion Chips

$1.50

Maui Onion Chips

$1.50

Soups

Chicken Broth (Bowl)

$2.50

Classic chicken broth, made in house

Chicken Broth with Noodles (Bowl)

$3.95

House-made chicken broth with egg noodles

Chicken Broth with Matzo Ball (Bowl)

$3.95

Chicken broth with our fluffy, house-made matzo balls

Mish Mash (Bowl)

$3.95

House-made chicken broth with egg noodles and matzo balls

Beverages & More

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Sierra Mist Can

$1.50

Diet Sierra Mist Can

$1.50

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$2.25

Dr. Brown's Diet Cream Soda

$2.25

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Soda

$2.25

Dr. Brown's Diet Black Cherry Soda

$2.25

Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale

$2.25

Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray

$2.25

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$2.25

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.75

San Pellegrino

$2.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Katzinger’s Delicatessen an award-winning traditional New York-style delicatessen. Please double check you are ordering from the correct store-this site will place your order at the Dublin location. Sandwich sizing: Regular Size is almost 4 ounces & Deli Size is almost 8 ounces.

Location

7160 Muirfield Drive, Dublin, OH 43017

Directions

Gallery
Katzinger's Delicatessen Dublin image
Katzinger's Delicatessen Dublin image
Katzinger's Delicatessen Dublin image

Similar restaurants in your area

Rebol - Dublin CATERING
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Harvest - Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
45 N. High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
1487 Brewery & Biergarten
orange starNo Reviews
7620 Industrial Pkwy Plain City, OH 43064
View restaurantnext
Weenie Wonder Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
6562 Riverside Drive Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Frank & Carl's
orange star4.5 • 103
6558 Longshore St Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dublin

Condado Tacos - Dublin
orange star4.7 • 9,813
102 North High Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin CATERING
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Rebol - Dublin
orange star4.8 • 1,743
6608 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Urban Meyer's Pint House
orange star4.3 • 1,250
6632 Longshore Street Dublin, OH 43017
View restaurantnext
Yogi's Bar & Grill - Tuttle CHURNED
orange star4.4 • 1,030
5857 Karric Square Drive Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
101 Beer Kitchen - Dublin
orange star4.2 • 878
7509 Sawmill Rd Dublin, OH 43016
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dublin
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Hilliard
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Plain City
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Westerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)
Columbus
review star
Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Grove City
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Reynoldsburg
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston