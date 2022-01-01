Restaurant header imageView gallery

Katzinger's Deli German Village

review star

No reviews yet

475 S 3rd St

Columbus, OH 43215

Order Again

1-10

#1 Reuben

$12.95

Our best-selling sandwich since the day we opened. Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, our own Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#3 Ari's Open Door

$12.95

Hot pastrami, all-beef hard salami, Swiss cheese, cream cheese on pumpernickel

#5 Mimi’s Melody

$10.95

Homemade tuna salad, Vermont white cheddar, tomato, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.

#7 Lonny & Sonny's Concoction

$12.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, thinly sliced prosciutto, scallion cream cheese, Dijon mustard on rye.

#8 Mom and Granny's Harbor Hero

$11.95

Homemade chicken salad, Muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato on challah.

#9 Jimmy's Photo Finish

$12.95

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, red onion, hot mustard, grilled on rye.

#10 Lindey's Come Again

$13.25

Tender smoked nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, red onion on pumpernickel.

#1 Reuben (Deli Size)

$15.95

Our best-selling sandwich since the day we opened. Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, our own Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#3 Ari’s Open Door (Deli Size)

$15.95

Hot pastrami, all-beef hard salami, Swiss cheese, cream cheese on pumpernickel.

#5 Mimi’s Melody (Deli Size)

$13.75

Homemade tuna salad, Vermont white cheddar, tomato, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.

#7 Lonny & Sonny’s Concoction (Deli Size)

$15.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, thinly sliced prosciutto, scallion cream cheese, Dijon mustard on rye.

#8 Mom and Granny's Harbor Hero (Deli Size)

$13.95

Homemade chicken salad, Muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato on challah.

#9 Jimmy's Photo Finish (Deli Size)

$15.95

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, red onion, hot mustard, grilled on rye.

#10 LIndey's Come Again (Deli Size)

$15.95

Tender smoked nova salmon, scallion cream cheese, tomato, red onion on pumpernickel.

11-20

#11 Janis' Special Can-Do

$11.95

Smoked turkey breast, Muenster cheese, Honeycup mustard, grilled on challah.

#12 Norman's Special II

$11.95

Roast beef, oven roasted turkey breast, Muenster cheese, lettuce, red onion, Russian dressing on rye.

#16 Be's Bustling Birdwich

$12.50

Oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#17 Steve's Cross Currents

$12.95

Hot corned beef, chopped chicken liver, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing on rye.

#11 Janis' Special Can-Do (Deli Size)

$13.95

Smoked turkey breast, Muenster cheese, Honeycup mustard, grilled on challah.

#12 Norman's Special II (Deli Size)

$14.95

Roast beef, oven roasted turkey breast, Muenster cheese, lettuce, red onion, Russian dressing on rye.

#16 Be's Bustling Birdwich (Deli Size)

$14.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#17 Steve's Cross Current (Deli Size)

$14.95

Hot corned beef, chopped chicken liver, Swiss cheese, coleslaw, Russian dressing on rye.

21-30

#21 Gene's Free Lunch

$12.50

Hot corned beef, roast beef, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.

#27 Judy and Jerry's Sunday Supper

$12.95

Hot corned beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#29 Jeff's Soaring Super Sandwich

$12.75

Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, hot mustard on rye.

#30 Lewis' Titillating Litigating Lunch

$13.50

Hot slow cooked brisket, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.

#21 Gene's Free Lunch (Deli Size)

$14.50

Hot corned beef, roast beef, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.

#27 Judy and Jerry's Sunday Supper (Deli Size)

$15.95

Hot corned beef, creamy coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#29 Jeff's Soaring Super Sandwich (Deli Size)

$15.25

Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, hot mustard on rye.

#30 Lewis' Titillating Litigating Lunch (Deli Size)

$15.75

Hot slow cooked brisket, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.

31-40

#31 Big Bob's Belly Balancer

$12.95

Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on rye.

#32 Andy's Got Another Job

$12.95

Smoked turkey breast, honey ham, scallion cream cheese, tomato, Honeycup mustard on rye.

#33 Becker's Belt 'Em

$10.25

The best egg salad in town, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on rye.

#34 Neil's Let Make a Meal

$13.25

Rosemary and garlic roast beef, warm slow cooked brisket, Vermont white cheddar, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.

#37 Ko and Shoogy Special

$12.95

Hot corned beef, oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.

#39 Bill, Gary and Buford's Upper Yough Reuben

$12.95

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, choice of sauerkraut or creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye. As seen on the Food Network: Ted Allen's The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

#31 Big Bob's Belly Balancer (Deli Size)

$15.75

Hot corned beef, hot pastrami, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on rye.

#32 Andy's Got Another Job (Deli Size)

$14.50

Smoked turkey breast, honey ham, scallion cream cheese, tomato, Honeycup mustard on rye.

#33 Becker's Belt 'Em (Deli Size)

$12.25

The best egg salad in town, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on rye.

#34 Neal's Lets Make a Meal (Deli Size)

$15.95

Rosemary and garlic roast beef, warm slow cooked brisket, Vermont white cheddar, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing, grilled on rye.

#37 Ko and Shoogy Special (Deli Size)

$15.95

Hot corned beef, oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing on pumpernickel.

#39 Bill, Gary and Beuford's Upper Yough Reuben (Deli Size)

$15.95

Hot pastrami, Swiss cheese, choice of sauerkraut or creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye. As seen on the Food Network: Ted Allen's The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

41-50

#41 Phil's Katzinger's Club

$12.95

Homemade chicken salad, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Honeycup mustard on rye.

#44 Marigene's Meal of Fortune

$12.95

Smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard grilled on rye.

#46 Repast of the Robber Baron

$11.25

Oven roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on rye.

#41 Phil's Katzinger's Club (Deli Size)

$15.75

Homemade chicken salad, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Honeycup mustard on rye.

#44 Marigene's Meal of Fortune (Deli Size)

$15.75

Smoked turkey breast, applewood smoked bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Dijon mustard grilled on rye.

#46 Repast of the Robber Baron (Deli Size)

$13.75

Oven roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on rye.

51-60

#51 Cousin Barbara's Balancing Act

$11.95

Grilled, marinated chicken breast , Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, spicy peppers in oil, grilled on rye with a side of sour cream.

#54 Doug's Vegetarian Head Plant

$10.50

(vegan) - Our garlicky marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, spinach, cucumber, lettuce, tomato in a pita.

#55 Fred's Jazzy Pita Treata

$10.25

(vegan) - Homemade hummus, cucumbers, spinach, tomato, Greek kalamata olives in a pita.

#57 Franklin's Kibbitz

$11.25

Katzinger’s homemade fresh mozzarella, tomato, our own homemade pesto, grilled on sourdough.

#58 Sam Lives Here

$12.25

Oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, lettuce, tomato, hot mustard, mayonnaise on whole wheat.

#59 President Bill's Day at the Deli

$12.50

Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese, hot mustard on pumpernickel. Created by President Clinton himself!

#60 Here's Jeanne Again

$12.95

Smoked Nova salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion on a bagel.

#51 Cousin Barbara's Balancing Act (Deli Size)

$13.95

Grilled, marinated chicken breast , Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, spicy peppers in oil, grilled on rye with a side of sour cream.

#54 Doug's Vegetarian Head Plant (Vegan) (Deli Size)

$12.75

(vegan) - Our garlicky marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper, spinach, cucumber, lettuce, tomato in a pita.

#55 Fred's Jazzy Pita Treata (Vegan)(Deli Size)

$12.25

(vegan) - Homemade hummus, cucumbers, spinach, tomato, Greek kalamata olives in a pita.

#57 Franklin Kibbitz (Deli Sized)

$13.95

Katzinger’s homemade fresh mozzarella, tomato, our own homemade pesto, grilled on sourdough.

#58 Sam Lives Here (Deli Size)

$14.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, lettuce, tomato, hot mustard, mayonnaise on whole wheat.

#59 President Bill's Day at the Deli (Deli Size)

$14.95

Hot corned beef, Swiss cheese, hot mustard on pumpernickel. Created by President Clinton himself!

#60 Here's Jeanne Again (Deli Size)

$15.95

Smoked Nova salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion on a bagel.

61-70

#62 Frank's Reincarnation

$12.95

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on toasted rye.

#63 Memories of Morris

$11.50

Hot corned beef, hot mustard on rye

#64 There's Nothin' Like Naima

$11.95

Hot pastrami, hot mustard on rye.

#65 Rachel and Nicki Got Stuck in a Closet

$13.95

Hot slow-cooked brisket slathered with homemade sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy cole slaw, Swiss cheese on an Omega bakery roll.

#66 Bob Says "Ella Makes My Day"

$12.95

Rosemary and garlic roast beef, lettuce, tomato, Katzinger’s own horseradish sauce on challah.

#67 Chuck's Favorite Editorial

$10.95

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on rye.

#68 When Katzinger's Turned Twenty

$11.95

Grilled, marinated chicken breast, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on farm bread.

#69 Jack Does the Funky Chicken

$13.95

Grilled, marinated chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Honeycup mustard, grilled on sourdough.

#70 Kahrl's Killer Club

$13.50

Oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on three slices toasted challah.

#62 Frank's Reincarnation (Deli Size)

$15.95

Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on toasted rye.

#63 Memories of Morris (Deli Sized)

$13.95

Hot corned beef, hot mustard on rye.

#64 There's Nothin' Like Naima (Deli Size)

$14.25

Hot pastrami, hot mustard on rye

#65 Rachel and Nicki Got Stuck in a Closet (Deli Sized)

$16.50

Hot slow-cooked brisket slathered with homemade sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy cole slaw, Swiss cheese on an Omega bakery roll.

#66 Bob says "Ella Makes My Day" (Deli Sized)

$15.50

Rosemary and garlic roast beef, lettuce, tomato, Katzinger’s own horseradish sauce on challah.

#67 Chuck Favorite Editorial (Deli Size)

$12.95

Homemade chicken salad, lettuce, tomato on rye.

#68 When Katzinger's Turned Twenty (Deli Size)

$13.95

Grilled, marinated chicken breast, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on farm bread.

#69 Jack Does the Funky Chicken (Deli Size)

$16.95

Grilled, marinated chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, Honeycup mustard, grilled on sourdough.

#70 Kahrl's Killer Club (Deli Size)

$16.25

Oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise on three slices toasted challah.

71-80

#71 Good Enough for Jan to Paint

$13.75

Cave aged Gruyere, grilled red onion, tomato, Dijon mustard grilled on farm bread.

#74 Wross Left his Mark

$10.95

Homemade tuna salad made with water-packed white albacore tuna, lettuce, and tomato on rye.

#75 Kathy and Jim Float

$13.95

Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise grilled on farm bread.

#76 Mike and Rich Follow the Bubble

$12.95

Capicola, soppressata Italian salami, provolone, lettuce, roasted red pepper, herbed oil served on a warm baguette.

#77 Peggy's Legend

$13.95

Pickled tongue, lettuce, tomato, Russian dressing on rye.

#78 Seth's Bella MushReuben

$10.95

Marinated sliced portabella mushroom, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#79 Todd is my Co-Pilot

$13.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast , applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado , lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade ranch dressing on farm Bread.

#80 Misty and Stef Rule the World

$13.95

Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, sundried tomato, homemade pesto mayo on toasted farm bread.

#71 Good Enough for Jan to Paint (Deli Size)

$15.95

Cave aged Gruyere, grilled red onion, tomato, Dijon mustard grilled on farm bread.

#74 Wross Left his Mark (Deli Size)

$13.25

Homemade tuna salad made with water-packed white albacore tuna, lettuce, and tomato on rye.

#75 Kathy and Jim Float Away (Deli Size)

$16.25

Applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise grilled on farm bread.

#76 Mike and Rich Follow the Bubble (Deli Sized)

$15.95

Capicola, soppressata Italian salami, provolone, lettuce, roasted red pepper, herbed oil served on a warm baguette.

#77 Peggy's Legend (Deli Sized)

$17.95

Pickled tongue, lettuce, tomato, Russian dressing on rye.

#78 Seth's Bella MushReuben (Deli Size)

$12.95

Marinated sliced portabella mushroom, Swiss cheese, creamy coleslaw, Russian dressing grilled on rye.

#79 Todd is My Co-Pilot (Deli Size)

$16.95

Grilled marinated chicken breast , applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado , lettuce, tomato, red onion, homemade ranch dressing on farm Bread.

#80 Misty and Stef Rule the World (Deli Size)

$16.25

Applewood smoked bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, sundried tomato, homemade pesto mayo on toasted farm bread.

Kids Menu

Kids Roast Turkey

$5.25

Oven roasted turkey breast, served on extra soft Challah - a traditional Jewish white bread...perfect for kids.

Noah's Grilled Cheese

$5.25

Grilled Vermont white cheddar, served on extra soft Challah - a traditional Jewish white bread...perfect for kids.

PB and Preserves

$4.95

Served on extra soft Challah - a traditional Jewish white bread...perfect for kids

Jumbo Hot Dog

$5.95

Grilled beef hot dog, served on a soft Mediterra bun

Kids Soft

$5.25

All beef soft salami, served on extra soft Challah - a traditional Jewish white bread...perfect for kids

Salads

Grilled Chicken Artichoke Salad

$15.95

Grilled, marinated chicken breast, marinated artichoke hearts, Swiss cheese slices, roasted red pepper strips, tomatoes, red onion slices, and walnuts all on salad greens.

Katzinger's Kobb

$13.95

Oven roasted turkey breast, provolone cheese, avocado slices, applewood smoked bacon, tomato, and red onion on salad greens.

Grilled Portabella Salad

$15.95

Grilled, marinated sliced portabella mushroom on salad greens with fresh creamy goat cheese, oven roasted vegetables, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, and kalamata olives.

Katzinger's Greek Entree salad

$13.95

Tangy feta cheese chunks, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted red pepper strips, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and kalamata olives on salad greens. We recommend our traditional Greek dressing.

Chicken Salad Platter

$10.95

A hearty scoop of our awesome homemade chicken salad accompanied by tomato and cucumber slices and kalamata olives.

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.95

A hearty scoop of our awesome tuna salad accompanied by tomato and cucumber slices and kalamata olives

Egg Salad Platter

$7.95

A hearty scoop of our amazing homemade egg salad accompanied by tomato and cucumber slices and kalamata olives

Tossed Side Salad

$3.95

Salad greens, cucumber, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes and sweet onion slices.

Half Pound Sides

Fruit Salad

$5.25

Made daily with chunks of the freshest fruits.

Redskin

$3.25

Dressed with extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar and scallions.

Trad Potato

$3.25

Classic potato salad made with Hellmann’s® mayonnaise 

Slaw

$3.25

Made fresh daily with Hellmann’s® mayo, shredded carrots and crisp cabbage

Mac Salad

$3.25

Made with our secret (and some say addictive) mayo-based dressing

Greek Side

$4.25

Chunks of feta, tomato, cucumber, onion, and kalamata olives, dressed in extra virgin olive oil and red wine vinegar.

Hummus

$7.50

Generous portion of our garlicky hummus, made fresh and served with whole wheat pita

Chopped Liver Side

$5.25

Our chopped liver is made with fried chicken livers and caramelized onions. This pate-like spread is served with heels of our crusty rye bread

Chips

BBQ Chips

$1.50

Funky Fusion Chips

$1.50

Jalapeno Chips

$1.50

Maui Onion Chips

$1.50

Plain Chips

$1.50

Salt & Pepper Chips

$1.50

Salt & Vinegar Chips

$1.50

Sour Cream Chips

$1.50

Spicy Dill Chips

$1.50

Jewish Specialties

Potato Latke

$3.95

Grated potato and onion made into a pancake, then deep fried. Served with apple sauce or sour cream. An important part of our Chanukah celebration (though good anytime), they have a crispy crust with a deliciously contrasting toothsome interior.

Classic Knish

$3.00

Pastry dough surrounding mashed potatoes, caramelized onions, and cave-aged gruyere cheese. You won’t believe how good it is!

Chopped Liver Side

$5.25

Our chopped liver is made with fried chicken livers and caramelized onions. This pate-like spread is served with heels of our crusty rye bread

Noodle Kugel

$3.50

A sweet noodle pudding of cream cheese, sour cream, eggs, fruit preserves, and of course noodles. Available in apricot or cherry

Cheese Blintz

$3.75Out of stock

Crepes with a sweet cheese filling, served warm with sour cream, fruit preserves or both.

Breakfast

Corned Beef Hash

$10.25

Our house-made corned beef, diced potatoes, and onions, grilled and served with two eggs and rye toast.

Sticky Bun

$5.50

Topped with almonds and pecans and served warm and gooey

Cheese Blintz

$3.75Out of stock

Crepes with a sweet cheese filling sauteed and served with sour cream, preserves or both. Perfect for breakfast, lunch or dinner, blintzes are a luscious comfort food.

#60 Here's Jeanne Again

$12.95

Smoked Nova salmon, cream cheese, tomato, red onion on a bagel.

Bagel w/ Butter

$3.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese

$3.50

Desserts

Fudgie

$2.50

The deepest, densest bittersweet chocolate brownie imaginable. Contains no nut products.

NYCC (Slice)

$4.95

Classic New York cheesecake, made in-house and full of cream cheesy sweet goodness.

Key Lime (Slice)

$5.75

A tangy and smooth filling made with real Key West lime juice in a tasty graham cracker crust

Rugalech (Individual)

$1.50

Fruit and nut filling wrapped in a delicate cream cheese pastry dough.

Blondie

$2.50

A chocolate chip cookie bar studded with butterscotch and walnuts.

Cherry NYCC (Slice)

$5.50

Classic New York cheesecake, made in-house and full of cream cheesy sweet goodness and topped with sweet cherry topping.

Carrot Cake (Slice)

$5.50

Dark and spicy with a cream cheese frosting. Contains walnuts

Soups

Chicken Broth

$2.50

Classic chicken broth, made in-house

Chicken Broth with Noodles

$3.95

House-made chicken broth with egg noodles

Chicken Broth with Matzo Balls

$3.95

Chicken broth with our fluffy, house-made matzo balls

Mish Mash

$3.95

House-made chicken broth with egg noodles and matzo balls

Beverages & More

Pepsi

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Sierra Mist

$1.50

Diet Sierra Mist

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.75

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$1.75

Dr. Brown's Diet Cream Soda

$1.75

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry Soda

$1.75

Dr. Brown's Diet Black Cherry Soda

$1.75

Dr. Brown's Ginger Ale

$1.75

Dr. Brown's Cel-Ray

$1.75

Dr. Brown's Root Beer

$1.75

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm, 2:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Katzinger’s Delicatessen an award-winning traditional New York-style delicatessen. Please double check you are ordering from the correct store-this site will place your order at the German Village location. Sandwich sizing: Regular Size is almost 4 ounces & Deli Size is almost 8 ounces.

Location

475 S 3rd St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

Gallery
Katzinger's Delicatessen German Village image
Katzinger's Delicatessen German Village image
Katzinger's Delicatessen German Village image

