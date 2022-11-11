- Home
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar
2502 Dunlavy St.
Suite B
Houston, TX 77006
Popular Items
Smalls
Betel Beef
wagyu beef, betel leaf, pineapple wrapped in lettuce. served with nuoc mam (fish sauce) for dipping
Brussel Sprouts
Chef's Rolls
Beef, mint, chives, vermicelli wrapped in mustard greens with a bean based dipping sauce
F.O.B
Boat load of baby fried soft shell crab topped with cajun salt and viejun sauce for dipping
Homemade Dumplings
Pork and shrimp dumplings, immersed in soy vinegar, topped with sesame seeds.
House Salad
Spring Mix, pickled carrot/daikon radish, fried onion, nuoc mam (fish sauce) dressing
Lemongrass Pork Skewers
2 lemongrass pork skewers, green onion with pickled carrot/daikon radish on the side
Lobsta Banh Mi
Pork Belly Spring Roll
Pork belly, rice noodle, basil, mint, lettuce, rice paper, eggy shrimp dipping sauce **Sauce contains peanut**
Sausage Spring Roll
Smoked Sausage by Chris Shephard, rice noodle, basil, mint, lettuce, rice paper, eggy shrimp dipping sauce **sauce contains peanut**
Shrimp Spring Roll
Tofu Spring Roll
Snails
sautéed snails with fish sauce, honey, hoison/oyster sauce, garlic butter, basil
Street Egg Rolls
Pork and taro fried eggrolls, green leaf, pickles carrot/daikon radish, nuoc mam (fish sauce) for dipping
Tamarind Shrimp
Tiger shrimp, tamarind sauce, corn, cilantro
Vietnamese Pizza
shrimp, garlic and red pepper seasoning on top of a thin, crispy egg/rice paper crust
Biggie
Bun Thit Nuong
Rice Noodle bowl topped with shredded apples, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot/daikon, mint, basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, 3 pork skewers and eggroll. Fish Sauce on the side
Southern Bun Bo Xao
Rice Noodle Bowl topped with shredded apple, lettuce, mint, basil, cucumber, pickled carrot/daikon, peanut, bean sprouts and stir-fried beef. Fish sauce on the side to pour over dish
Bun Tofu Xao
Rice Noodle Bowl topped with shredded apple, lettuce, mint, basil, cucumber, pickled carrot/daikon, peanut, bean sprouts and stir-fried tofu. Fish sauce on the side.
Chef's Fried Rice
Shrimp, fish roe, crispy rice, rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions,
Garlic Fried Rice
rice, crispy rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions, fried garlic
Pork Belly Fried Rice
Smoked Brisket Fried Rice
Smoked Chicken Fried Rice
Tofu Fried Rice
'Bo Luc Lac' Shaking Beef
Pho Combo
Noodle soup, brisket, ribeye, beef meatball, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, green onion, red onion, lime, jalapeño, hot sauce, hoison
Pho Ga
Noodle soup, chicken breast, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño
Smoked Brisket Pho
Noodle soup, smoked brisket, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño
Smoked Chicken Pho
Noodle soup, smoked chicken leg, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño
Seafood Pho
Shrimp, clams and mussels in noodle soup with beef/chicken based broth. Served with bean sprout, green and red onion, cilantro, thai basil, jalapeño, lime, hot sauce and hoisin.
Truffle Waygu Pho
Noodle soup, wagyu short rib, truffle shavings, truffle oil, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño
Pho Sizzle
wagyu skirt steak (medium rare), pho reduction, onions, herbs, french butter
Smoked Chicken Sizzle
Smoked Chicken quarter, pho reduction, onions, herbs, butter
Truffle Wagyu Banh Cuon
Rice rolls stuffed with wagyu/wood ear mushroom, topped with truffle shavings, truffle oil fish sauce and fried onions.
Banh Bot Chien
Fried egg batter, rice cake squares cooked on a skillet, topped with green onion, pickled veggies and soy vinegar sauce for dipping
Sausage Banh Bot Chien
Fried egg batter, slices of smoked sausage, rice cake squares cooked on a skillet, topped with green onion, pickled veggies and soy vinegar sauce for dipping
Duck Salad
Fried duck leg, shredded cabbage and apple, passionfruit jam, fried garlic/onion, homemade duck sauce, balsamic glaze, peanuts
Happy Salad
Stir-fried beef, sesame seed, pineapple, lemongrass, Thai eggplant, tangerine, mint, passionfruit sauce
Chicken Wangz
6 piece plate of fried and sautéed chicken wings, caramel fish sauce, basil, onion
Sunset K Ribs
4 pork ribs served with viejun sauce. A crowd favorite.
Grandma Subsidy
Rice packed down on a skillet and cooked until crispy, topped with anchovies, pork belly, green onions and seaweed/sesame seasoning
Saigon Sunrise
Pork chop, egg cake, kimchi apples, shredded pork skin, fried egg and rice, fish sauce with pickled veggies
Seafood Viejun
Platter of prawns, clams, mussels, corn and potatoes sautéed in and served with viejun sauce (a sweet profile, citrusy sauce with a little spice). Served with bread
Mi Chay
egg noodles topped with stir-fried mixed veggies, king mushroom, nuoc mam, fried onion and garlic.
Shawty
Dessert
Extras
Beer
Wine
Calvet Celebration BTL
Wild Miss Rose BTL
Andre Delorme Cremant de Bourgogne
Breze Cremant de Loire Rose BTL
Château de Brézé Cremant de Loire Rose Cabernet Franc Loire Valley NV
Serveaux Fils BTL
Clotilde Davenne BTL
Drappier Carte Noirs BTL
C. Duchene Rose Champagne BTL
Canard-Duchêne Brut Rose Pinot Noir/Chardonnay/Pinot Meunier Champagne, NV
Nomine Renard BTL
Charles Heidsieck BTL
Paul Laurent BTL
AR Lenoble Intense BTL
Krug 750 BTL
Krug 'Grand Cuvee 169e' Pinot Noir/Chardonnay/Pinot Meunier Champagne, NV
Delamotte 1.5L BTL
Bernier Chardonnay BTL
Domaine de Bernier Chardonnay, Loire Valley, 2018
TyDy Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Tour de Mirambeau BTL
Pierre Sparr Riesling BTL
V.. Reveur Pierre Sauvages BTL
Malandes Saint Bris BTL
Nicolas Brunet Vouvray BTL
Jean Touzot Macon BTL
Rossignol Fevrier Aligote BTL
Mongeard-Mugneret Blanc BTL
Franck Millet Sancerre
Parigot HCdB BTL
Michel Lafarge Aligote
Domaine des Anges Chablis BTL
Chateau Rontets Pouilly Fuisse BTL
Château des Rontets 'Clos Varambons' Chardonnay Pouilly Fuissé, 2016
Clos de la Meslerie Vouvray BTL
Roche de Bellene Saint Aubin BTL
Plaisance Savennieres BTL
Weinbach Altenbourg BTL
Bois de Boursan BTL
Lafon Bourgogne BTL
Gondard Perrin Aux Quarts BTL
Domaine des Tours Vaucluse Blanc BTL
Leflaive Macon-Verze BTL
Laurent Tribut Beauroy BTL
Laurent Tribut Lechets BTL
Taillefer Blanc BTL
Alphonse Mellot Sancerre XIX BTL
Leflaive Pouilly-Fuisse BTL
Thibauld Boudignon Clos Hutte BTL
Leroy Bourgogne Blanc BTL
Girardin Meursault BTL
Cote Mas BTL
Whispering Angel 'Palm' BTL
Jean Luc Colombo BTL
Dom. de Noire Rose BTL
Pellehaut Rose BTL
Lieu Dit Cocagne BTL
Hampton Water Rose BTL
Dom. Rosiere Rose BTL
Bergamone Cuvee Marina BTL
Clair Dau Marsannay Rose BTL
Perrin CDR BTL
Ch. Dallau BTL
Roche Guillon Fleurie BTL
Dom. Cristia Grenache BTL
Dom. Couron Merlot BTL
Ch. Pegau 'Maclura' BTL
Cap Insula BTL
Drouhin Laforet BTL
Ch. Lalande BTL
Bernard Baudry Chinon BTL
Clos Mazurique Cab Franc BTL
Arnaud Lambert 'Clos Mazurique' Cabernet Franc, Saumur, 2018
Le Couroulu Vacqueyras BTL
Michel Sarrazin BTL
Gerard Mugneret BTL
Chateau La Fleur Garderose Bordeaux BTL
Michel Lafarge 'L'Exception' Passetoutgrain, Gamay/Pinot Noir, Burgundy, 2012
Vincent Paris BTL
Coudolet de Beaucastel BTL
Ch. Auney L'Hermitage BTL
Marchand Tawse Bourgogne BTL
Bernard Moreau Bourgogne Rouge BTL
Dom Grangeon Chatus BTL
Reserve de Sociando Mallet BTL
Darnaud Trois Chenes BTL
Fugue de Nenin BTL
Chateau Berthenon Chloe BTL
Charmes de Cos Labory BTL
Dom Mouton Clos Jus
Buisson Savigny Les Beaune BTL
Larose Perganson Bordeaux BTL
Château Larose Perganson, Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot/Petit Verdot, Haut Medoc, 2010
Chateau de Valois BTL
Jolivet L'Instinct BTL
Paul Autard CDP BTL
Rouge Bleu Lunatique BTL
Noellat Cotes de Nuit BTL
Domaine des Tours Vaucluse Rouge BTL
Chateau Beau Site Vignobles BTL
Michel Gay Beaune-Greves BTL
Chateau Le Puy Bordeaux BTL
Château le Puy 'Emilien,' Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon, Cotes de Bordeaux, 2016
Ambroise Nuits St George BTL
Domaine Terrebrune BTL
Vieux Lazaret CDP BTL
Leroy Gamay BTL
Gelin Napoleon '16 BTL
Chateau des Tours Cotes du Rhone BTL
Magnien Climats D'Or BTL
Dom. Tawse Volnay 'Fremiets' BTL
Bruno Clair Aloxe-Corton BTL
Lucien Boillot Gevrey Chambertin BTL
Rossignol Clos des Anges BTL
Gelin Napoleon '17 BTL
Chateau des Tours Vacqueyras Reserve BTL
Rossignol Chanlins BTL
Stephane Ogier Rsv BTL
Bachelet Gevrey Chambertin BTL
Fleurs Des Pins
Non-Alcoholic
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
2502 Dunlavy St., Suite B, Houston, TX 77006