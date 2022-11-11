Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese

Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2502 Dunlavy St.

Suite B

Houston, TX 77006

Order Again

Popular Items

Pho Ga
Pho Combo
Homemade Dumplings

Smalls

Betel Beef

Betel Beef

$12.00

wagyu beef, betel leaf, pineapple wrapped in lettuce. served with nuoc mam (fish sauce) for dipping

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00
Chef's Rolls

Chef's Rolls

$9.00

Beef, mint, chives, vermicelli wrapped in mustard greens with a bean based dipping sauce

F.O.B

F.O.B

$12.00

Boat load of baby fried soft shell crab topped with cajun salt and viejun sauce for dipping

Homemade Dumplings

Homemade Dumplings

$9.00

Pork and shrimp dumplings, immersed in soy vinegar, topped with sesame seeds.

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Spring Mix, pickled carrot/daikon radish, fried onion, nuoc mam (fish sauce) dressing

Lemongrass Pork Skewers

Lemongrass Pork Skewers

$7.00

2 lemongrass pork skewers, green onion with pickled carrot/daikon radish on the side

Lobsta Banh Mi

Lobsta Banh Mi

$15.00
Pork Belly Spring Roll

Pork Belly Spring Roll

$9.00

Pork belly, rice noodle, basil, mint, lettuce, rice paper, eggy shrimp dipping sauce **Sauce contains peanut**

Sausage Spring Roll

Sausage Spring Roll

$7.00

Smoked Sausage by Chris Shephard, rice noodle, basil, mint, lettuce, rice paper, eggy shrimp dipping sauce **sauce contains peanut**

Shrimp Spring Roll

$9.00

Tofu Spring Roll

$9.00
Snails

Snails

$14.00

sautéed snails with fish sauce, honey, hoison/oyster sauce, garlic butter, basil

Street Egg Rolls

Street Egg Rolls

$10.00

Pork and taro fried eggrolls, green leaf, pickles carrot/daikon radish, nuoc mam (fish sauce) for dipping

Tamarind Shrimp

Tamarind Shrimp

$12.00

Tiger shrimp, tamarind sauce, corn, cilantro

Vietnamese Pizza

Vietnamese Pizza

$10.00

shrimp, garlic and red pepper seasoning on top of a thin, crispy egg/rice paper crust

Biggie

Bun Thit Nuong

Bun Thit Nuong

$16.00

Rice Noodle bowl topped with shredded apples, lettuce, cucumber, pickled carrot/daikon, mint, basil, peanuts, bean sprouts, 3 pork skewers and eggroll. Fish Sauce on the side

Southern Bun Bo Xao

Southern Bun Bo Xao

$16.00

Rice Noodle Bowl topped with shredded apple, lettuce, mint, basil, cucumber, pickled carrot/daikon, peanut, bean sprouts and stir-fried beef. Fish sauce on the side to pour over dish

Bun Tofu Xao

Bun Tofu Xao

$16.00

Rice Noodle Bowl topped with shredded apple, lettuce, mint, basil, cucumber, pickled carrot/daikon, peanut, bean sprouts and stir-fried tofu. Fish sauce on the side.

Chef's Fried Rice

Chef's Fried Rice

$15.00

Shrimp, fish roe, crispy rice, rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions,

Garlic Fried Rice

Garlic Fried Rice

$10.00

rice, crispy rice, egg, corn, garlic butter, green onions, fried garlic

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$17.00

Smoked Brisket Fried Rice

$19.00

Smoked Chicken Fried Rice

$17.00

Tofu Fried Rice

$15.00
'Bo Luc Lac' Shaking Beef

'Bo Luc Lac' Shaking Beef

$19.00
Pho Combo

Pho Combo

$13.00

Noodle soup, brisket, ribeye, beef meatball, bean sprouts, basil, cilantro, green onion, red onion, lime, jalapeño, hot sauce, hoison

Pho Ga

Pho Ga

$10.00

Noodle soup, chicken breast, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño

Smoked Brisket Pho

Smoked Brisket Pho

$16.00

Noodle soup, smoked brisket, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño

Smoked Chicken Pho

Smoked Chicken Pho

$12.00

Noodle soup, smoked chicken leg, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño

Seafood Pho

Seafood Pho

$22.00

Shrimp, clams and mussels in noodle soup with beef/chicken based broth. Served with bean sprout, green and red onion, cilantro, thai basil, jalapeño, lime, hot sauce and hoisin.

Truffle Waygu Pho

Truffle Waygu Pho

$28.00

Noodle soup, wagyu short rib, truffle shavings, truffle oil, red onion, green onion, basil, cilantro, lime, hot sauce, hoison, jalapeño

Pho Sizzle

Pho Sizzle

$28.00

wagyu skirt steak (medium rare), pho reduction, onions, herbs, french butter

Smoked Chicken Sizzle

Smoked Chicken Sizzle

$18.00

Smoked Chicken quarter, pho reduction, onions, herbs, butter

Truffle Wagyu Banh Cuon

Truffle Wagyu Banh Cuon

$23.00

Rice rolls stuffed with wagyu/wood ear mushroom, topped with truffle shavings, truffle oil fish sauce and fried onions.

Banh Bot Chien

Banh Bot Chien

$9.00

Fried egg batter, rice cake squares cooked on a skillet, topped with green onion, pickled veggies and soy vinegar sauce for dipping

Sausage Banh Bot Chien

Sausage Banh Bot Chien

$13.00

Fried egg batter, slices of smoked sausage, rice cake squares cooked on a skillet, topped with green onion, pickled veggies and soy vinegar sauce for dipping

Duck Salad

Duck Salad

$16.00

Fried duck leg, shredded cabbage and apple, passionfruit jam, fried garlic/onion, homemade duck sauce, balsamic glaze, peanuts

Happy Salad

Happy Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Stir-fried beef, sesame seed, pineapple, lemongrass, Thai eggplant, tangerine, mint, passionfruit sauce

Chicken Wangz

Chicken Wangz

$14.00

6 piece plate of fried and sautéed chicken wings, caramel fish sauce, basil, onion

Sunset K Ribs

Sunset K Ribs

$18.00

4 pork ribs served with viejun sauce. A crowd favorite.

Grandma Subsidy

Grandma Subsidy

$12.00

Rice packed down on a skillet and cooked until crispy, topped with anchovies, pork belly, green onions and seaweed/sesame seasoning

Saigon Sunrise

Saigon Sunrise

$15.00

Pork chop, egg cake, kimchi apples, shredded pork skin, fried egg and rice, fish sauce with pickled veggies

Seafood Viejun

Seafood Viejun

$40.00

Platter of prawns, clams, mussels, corn and potatoes sautéed in and served with viejun sauce (a sweet profile, citrusy sauce with a little spice). Served with bread

Mi Chay

Mi Chay

$14.00

egg noodles topped with stir-fried mixed veggies, king mushroom, nuoc mam, fried onion and garlic.

Shawty

Shawty

$15.00Out of stock

Dessert

Vietnamese Flan

Vietnamese Flan

$10.00

Steamed egg custard topped with ca phe sua (coffee) caramel and a sprinkle of ground coffee bean.

Pandan Mousse

$11.00

Extras

No Utensils

Include Utensils

Hot Sauce

$7.00

SIDE OF GARLIC FRIED RICE

$5.00

SIDE OF STIR-FRY VEGGIES

$5.00

SIDE OF PHO NOODLES

$2.00

SIDE OF BUN NOODLES

$2.00

SMALL SIDE PHO BROTH

$3.00

RICE

$2.00

TRUFFLE SHUFFLE

$10.00

add shaved truffle to a dish

BANH MI BREAD

$3.00

FRIED EGG

$2.00

FRIED TOFU

$3.00

Refill Hot Sauce

$5.00

Beer

High Life

$3.00

By Miller Brewing Co Lager 7 IBU, 4.7%

Shiner Bock

$5.00

By Lone Star Brewing Co Lager 10 IBU, 4.5%

Tiger

$5.00Out of stock

Live Oak Hefeweizen

$6.00

Bavik Super Pils

$6.00

Saigon Export

$6.00

By Sabeco Lager 4.9%

Yuzu Lager

$9.00

Heineken

$5.00

Wine

Calvet Celebration BTL

$30.00

Wild Miss Rose BTL

$32.00

Andre Delorme Cremant de Bourgogne

$40.00

Breze Cremant de Loire Rose BTL

$44.00Out of stock

Château de Brézé Cremant de Loire Rose Cabernet Franc Loire Valley NV

Serveaux Fils BTL

$55.00

Clotilde Davenne BTL

$60.00

Drappier Carte Noirs BTL

$65.00

C. Duchene Rose Champagne BTL

$68.00

Canard-Duchêne Brut Rose Pinot Noir/Chardonnay/Pinot Meunier Champagne, NV

Nomine Renard BTL

$70.00

Charles Heidsieck BTL

$70.00

Paul Laurent BTL

$76.00

AR Lenoble Intense BTL

$78.00

Krug 750 BTL

$300.00

Krug 'Grand Cuvee 169e' Pinot Noir/Chardonnay/Pinot Meunier Champagne, NV

Delamotte 1.5L BTL

$145.00

Bernier Chardonnay BTL

$25.00

Domaine de Bernier Chardonnay, Loire Valley, 2018

TyDy Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Tour de Mirambeau BTL

$35.00

Pierre Sparr Riesling BTL

$36.00

V.. Reveur Pierre Sauvages BTL

$36.00

Malandes Saint Bris BTL

$38.00

Nicolas Brunet Vouvray BTL

$38.00

Jean Touzot Macon BTL

$40.00

Rossignol Fevrier Aligote BTL

$44.00

Mongeard-Mugneret Blanc BTL

$44.00

Franck Millet Sancerre

$46.00

Parigot HCdB BTL

$48.00

Michel Lafarge Aligote

$52.00

Domaine des Anges Chablis BTL

$55.00

Chateau Rontets Pouilly Fuisse BTL

$60.00

Château des Rontets 'Clos Varambons' Chardonnay Pouilly Fuissé, 2016

Clos de la Meslerie Vouvray BTL

$68.00

Roche de Bellene Saint Aubin BTL

$70.00

Plaisance Savennieres BTL

$75.00

Weinbach Altenbourg BTL

$78.00

Bois de Boursan BTL

$82.00

Lafon Bourgogne BTL

$85.00Out of stock

Gondard Perrin Aux Quarts BTL

$90.00

Domaine des Tours Vaucluse Blanc BTL

$94.00

Leflaive Macon-Verze BTL

$98.00

Laurent Tribut Beauroy BTL

$100.00

Laurent Tribut Lechets BTL

$100.00

Taillefer Blanc BTL

$125.00

Alphonse Mellot Sancerre XIX BTL

$130.00

Leflaive Pouilly-Fuisse BTL

$145.00

Thibauld Boudignon Clos Hutte BTL

$150.00

Leroy Bourgogne Blanc BTL

$160.00

Girardin Meursault BTL

$165.00

Cote Mas BTL

$25.00

Whispering Angel 'Palm' BTL

$30.00

Jean Luc Colombo BTL

$32.00

Dom. de Noire Rose BTL

$33.00

Pellehaut Rose BTL

$35.00

Lieu Dit Cocagne BTL

$36.00

Hampton Water Rose BTL

$36.00

Dom. Rosiere Rose BTL

$40.00

Bergamone Cuvee Marina BTL

$56.00

Clair Dau Marsannay Rose BTL

$62.00

Perrin CDR BTL

$25.00

Ch. Dallau BTL

$30.00

Roche Guillon Fleurie BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Dom. Cristia Grenache BTL

$32.00

Dom. Couron Merlot BTL

$34.00

Ch. Pegau 'Maclura' BTL

$34.00

Cap Insula BTL

$35.00

Drouhin Laforet BTL

$36.00Out of stock

Ch. Lalande BTL

$38.00Out of stock

Bernard Baudry Chinon BTL

$40.00

Clos Mazurique Cab Franc BTL

$40.00

Arnaud Lambert 'Clos Mazurique' Cabernet Franc, Saumur, 2018

Le Couroulu Vacqueyras BTL

$40.00

Michel Sarrazin BTL

$45.00

Gerard Mugneret BTL

$46.00

Chateau La Fleur Garderose Bordeaux BTL

$48.00

Michel Lafarge 'L'Exception' Passetoutgrain, Gamay/Pinot Noir, Burgundy, 2012

Vincent Paris BTL

$48.00

Coudolet de Beaucastel BTL

$50.00

Ch. Auney L'Hermitage BTL

$51.00

Marchand Tawse Bourgogne BTL

$54.00

Bernard Moreau Bourgogne Rouge BTL

$56.00

Dom Grangeon Chatus BTL

$60.00

Reserve de Sociando Mallet BTL

$63.00

Darnaud Trois Chenes BTL

$65.00

Fugue de Nenin BTL

$68.00

Chateau Berthenon Chloe BTL

$70.00

Charmes de Cos Labory BTL

$72.00

Dom Mouton Clos Jus

$74.00

Buisson Savigny Les Beaune BTL

$75.00

Larose Perganson Bordeaux BTL

$75.00Out of stock

Château Larose Perganson, Cabernet Sauvignon/Merlot/Petit Verdot, Haut Medoc, 2010

Chateau de Valois BTL

$80.00

Jolivet L'Instinct BTL

$84.00

Paul Autard CDP BTL

$85.00Out of stock

Rouge Bleu Lunatique BTL

$90.00

Noellat Cotes de Nuit BTL

$92.00

Domaine des Tours Vaucluse Rouge BTL

$94.00

Chateau Beau Site Vignobles BTL

$95.00

Michel Gay Beaune-Greves BTL

$95.00

Chateau Le Puy Bordeaux BTL

$100.00

Château le Puy 'Emilien,' Merlot/Cabernet Sauvignon, Cotes de Bordeaux, 2016

Ambroise Nuits St George BTL

$106.00

Domaine Terrebrune BTL

$110.00

Vieux Lazaret CDP BTL

$115.00

Leroy Gamay BTL

$112.00

Gelin Napoleon '16 BTL

$125.00

Chateau des Tours Cotes du Rhone BTL

$130.00

Magnien Climats D'Or BTL

$135.00

Dom. Tawse Volnay 'Fremiets' BTL

$136.00

Bruno Clair Aloxe-Corton BTL

$138.00

Lucien Boillot Gevrey Chambertin BTL

$145.00

Rossignol Clos des Anges BTL

$150.00

Gelin Napoleon '17 BTL

$155.00

Chateau des Tours Vacqueyras Reserve BTL

$190.00

Rossignol Chanlins BTL

$205.00

Stephane Ogier Rsv BTL

$215.00

Bachelet Gevrey Chambertin BTL

$288.00

Fleurs Des Pins

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic

Fountain Soda

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Richard's Sparkling Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Alexa, Hydrate!

$8.00

Sun Kissed Swizzle

$10.00Out of stock

Hay Fever

$11.00

Mocktail - Other

$7.00

Coffee and Tea

Ca Phe Sua Da

$3.75

Ca Phe Sua

$3.75

Hot Tea

$4.25

Iced Macha Latte

$5.00

Matcha (Hot)

$4.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Location

2502 Dunlavy St., Suite B, Houston, TX 77006

Directions

Gallery
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar image
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar image
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar image
Kau Ba Saigon Kitchen & Bar image

