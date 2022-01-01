Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
Gastropubs

Kauai Beer Company

626 Reviews

$

4265 Rice Street

Lihue, HI 96766

Order Again

Popular Items

World Famous Reuben
Lamb Gyro
Seared Ahi Steak

In House Specials

Cheese Cake

Cheese Cake

$8.00

In house made cheesecake

Sandwiches

World Famous Reuben

World Famous Reuben

$18.00

Our house cured pastrami, swiss cheese, Russian dressing and our sauerkraut served on rye bread.

Not in Philly Cheese Steak

Not in Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00

Thinly sliced ribeye, onions, green peppers, and white American cheese on a Milano roll.

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$16.00

Roasted lamb, tzatziki sauce, cherry tomato, cucumber, feta cheese, and pickled red onion tucked into a pita

Seared Ahi Steak

Seared Ahi Steak

$19.00

Seared ahi tuna, furikake, citrus slaw, and wasabi aioli on a taro bun. Please don't specify well done on this item. On Kauai we like it rare or medium rare.

Steak Burgers

Signature KBC Burger

Signature KBC Burger

$16.00

Our mustard/mayo blend, lettuce, and tomato, onion, and our pickles

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

Blue Cheese Bacon Burger

$17.00

Burger with our Bacon-Blue cheese spread, lettuce, tomato, onion

Teriyaki Burger

$17.00

Teriyaki sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our dashi mayo

Smokin' Jalapeno Popper

Smokin' Jalapeno Popper

$17.00

Chipotle sauce, jalapeno, cream cheese, muenster, chili flakes, our pickles = HEAT

Beer Battered Fries

Beer-Battered Fries
$8.00

Beer-Battered Fries

$8.00

Beer-Battered Fries (half order)

$6.00
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$12.00

Smothered in roasted garlic butter, parmesan cheese and green onion.

Garlic Fries (half order)

$7.00

Smothered in roasted garlic butter, parmesan cheese and green onion.

Okonomiyaki Fries

Okonomiyaki Fries

$13.00

Topped with katsu sauce, dashi mayo, bonito flakes, green onions and furikake.

Okonomiyaki Fries (half order)

$8.00

Topped with katsu sauce, dashi mayo, bonito flakes, green onions and furikake.

Keiki Big and Small

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

A classic made with hearty cheddar and white American cheese on white bread. Choice of fries, salad, or coleslaw

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$8.00

In a class by itself. Try it with our house wasabi mustard. Choice of fries, salad, or coleslaw

KBC Mac & Cheese

KBC Mac & Cheese

$10.00

The classic with a mountain top of monterey jack and cheddar. Your life will never be the same

We Love You Vegetarians

Above and Beyond Burger

Above and Beyond Burger

$17.00

Beyond burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and our pickles, and our mustard/mayo blend

Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Fried brussel sprouts tossed in spicy kung pao sauce and garnished with peanuts, fried garlic, chili flakes and picked red onions.

1/2 Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts
$7.00

1/2 Kung Pao Brussel Sprouts

$7.00
Veggie Paradise in a Pita

Veggie Paradise in a Pita

$15.00

Smoked portobello, cherry tomato, red onion, with lemon garlic tahini. Choice of fries, salad, or coleslaw

Mythological Greek Salad

Mythological Greek Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, feta cheese, red onion, cherry tomato, black olive, banana peppers, with a red wine vinegar dressing

Farmer's Salad

Farmer's Salad

$12.00

Locally sourced greens, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, pickled red onion and a miso vinaigrette

Beer Companions

Love Me Tender Chicken

Love Me Tender Chicken

$12.00

Deep fried breaded chicken tenders served with a dipping sauce

Cracklin' Chicharon

Cracklin' Chicharon

$8.00

Deep fried pork skin seasoned to perfection

Bavarian Style Pretzel

Bavarian Style Pretzel

$5.00

Made in our kitchen, in the tradition of the world famous pretzel, originated in Germany. Served with our very own beer cheese sauce.

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$12.00

Specially seasoned pork served in flour tortillas with our own slaw, salsa and Chipotle aioli.

Extra Sides

Avocado

$2.00Out of stock

Cole Slaw

$2.00

Cheddar

$2.00

Extra Patty

$8.00

Extra Sauce

N/A Bevs

KBC Root Beer

$5.00

Made in-house with an old Pennsylvania Dutch recipe.

KBC Refresher

$5.00

Fresh locally grown fruit juice.

Kauai Juice Co. Kombucha

$5.00

Fermented tea with fresh local fruit juices.

Pog Juice

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Sierra Mist

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Refill Soda (1 Comp)

Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a small local brewpub, focused on creating an atmosphere to enjoy good beer and food.

Website

Location

4265 Rice Street, Lihue, HI 96766

Directions

Gallery
Kauai Beer Company image
Kauai Beer Company image

