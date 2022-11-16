Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Kava Diem Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1 West Illinois Street

St Charles, IL 60174

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon, Egg & Yum Sandwich
American Breakfast Burrito
Kava Grass- Fed Burger

Acai Bowls

Blueberry

$12.00

Acai, blueberries, avocado, and coconut cream topped with hand-made granola, dairy-free chocolate chips and coconut flakes

Avocado Toast

Can't Beet It

$14.50

Avocado toast topped with house roasted beets, pickled onion, local honey, whipped goat cheese, balsamic glaze

Goat Cheese & Jam

$14.00

Avocado toast topped with whipped goat cheese and house-made berry jam

Naked Avocado Toast

$11.00

Avocado toast topped with toasted garlic, chili flakes, olive oil drizzle

The Dame Mas

$13.50

Smashed avocado topped with black beans, pico de gallo, with chipotle cream sauce on roasted sweet potato-add egg or switch out sweet potato for whole grain bread

The Roman

$14.00

Avocado toast topped with pesto spiked cherry tomato salad and shaved parmesan

Farmers Avocado Toast

$12.00

Smashed avocado, sliced radish, arugula, balsamic glaze on toasted english muffin.

Breakfast Plates & Sandwiches

American Breakfast Burrito

$14.50

Scrambles eggs, bacon, avocado, hash brown potatoes, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of hash browns

Bacon, Egg & Yum Sandwich

$12.50

Fried pasture-raised egg, kava maple bacon, cheddar, arugula with smoked paprika aioli, on english muffin, with a side of hash browns

Basic Brekki

$10.50

Kava maple bacon, two eggs your way and choice of English muffin or toast

Bowl Me Over Breakfast

$14.50

Turmeric pepper rice, roasted sweet potato, fried egg, avocado, maple bacon, sour cream

Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

Scrambled pasture-raised egg, covered with melted white cheddar cheese, on buttery whole-wheat toast, topped with a garlic aioli and a side of hash browns

Egg & Veggie Sandwich

$11.50

Fried pasture-raised egg, roasted tomato, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, on english muffin, with a side of hash browns

Fruit & Yogurt Bowl

$9.50

Grass-fed yogurt with fresh fruit and house made toasted cinnamon spiced granola

Southwest Burrito Bliss

$16.50

Grass-fed machaca style beef, sautéed spinach, fried pasture-raised egg, black beans, roasted poblano peppers, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, with a side of hash browns

Goat Cheese Omelet

$14.50

Burgers & Sandwiches

Kava Grass- Fed Burger

$16.00

Grass-fed burger with your choice of classic fixins served on a brioche bun or atop mixed greens

'The Gobbler' Turkey Burger

$14.50

Sun-dried tomato basil turkey burger, pesto spiked avocado créme sauce served on a brioche bun or atop mixed greens

Veggie Burger

$14.50

Hand-made Veggie Patty (carrots, quinoa, amaranth, millet, artichoke, black, garbanzo and pinto beans, corn, red and yellow peppers, jalapeño, garlic, onion) topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard atop seasonal mixed greens

Paleo Veggie Burger

$14.50

Sweet potato, mushrooms, cassava root, coconut cream, flax seeds, celery, celery root, onion, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, garlic

California Grilled Chicken

$15.50

Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun or atop mixed greens

Kava Favorites

Twice Baked Nachos

$16.00

Crispy tortilla chips topped with cheese, seasoned turkey or shredded machaca beef, black beans, cilantro, corn salsa, avocado, tomatoes and sour cream

Cheesy Quesadillas

$13.50

Choice of grilled vegetable, seasoned ground turkey or machaca braised beef in our crispy, gooey quesadilla served with charred corn salsa and black beans

Happy Hippy Hummus

$13.00

Traditional hummus with an assortment of fresh vegetables and pretzel chips

Loaded Sweet Potato Dip

$16.00

Smashed sweet potato topped with braised beef or ground turkey, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo and house-made crème surrounded by choice of crispy flour or corn tortilla chips

Sliders

$14.00

Your choice of seasoned ground beef, tomato-basil turkey or grilled chicken sliders with cheese and choice of toppings served with chips or veg side

Street Tacos

$16.00+

Flour or corn tortillas filled with beef or turkey, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.

Wraps & Salads

American Chicken BLT Wrap

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, kava maple bacon, cherry tomatoes, seasonal greens, with avocado garlic aioli in a flour tortilla

American Chicken BLT Salad

$16.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, kava maple bacon, cherry tomatoes, with avocado garlic aioli on seasonal greens

Best In The Southwest Wrap

$15.00

Choice of Kava shredded Machaca style beef or seasoned ground turkey, black beans, charred corn salsa, tomato, shredded cheddar, Kava guajillo honey-lime vinaigrette, in a flour tortilla

Best In The Southwest Salad

$16.50

Choice of Kava shredded Machaca style beef or seasoned ground turkey, black beans, charred corn salsa, tomato, shredded cheddar, Kava guajillo honey-lime vinaigrette, and crispy tortilla strips on seasonal greens

Can't Beet This Wrap

$14.00

Maple guajillo roasted beets, orange slices, shaved fennel, goat cheese, house-made candied walnuts, seasonal mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette

Can't Beet This Salad

$16.00

Maple guajillo roasted beets, orange slices, shaved fennel, goat cheese, house-made candied walnuts, with citrus vinaigrette, on seasonal mixed greens

Chicken Caprese Wrap

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, seasonal greens with olive oil and balsamic glaze

Chicken Caprese Salad

$16.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, seasonal greens with olive oil and balsamic glaze

Greek Goodness Wrap

$14.00

Grilled zucchini, turmeric rice, roasted tomato, feta cheese, pickled red onion, seasonal greens, with citrus vinaigrette

Greek Goodness Salad

$15.00

Grilled zucchini, turmeric rice, roasted tomato, feta cheese, pickled red onion, seasonal greens, with citrus vinaigrette

Grilled Veggie Garden Wrap

$14.00

Grilled zucchini and roasted Roma tomatoes, with avocado, red onion, sliced cucumber, seasonal mixed greens, with house-made citrus vinaigrette

Grilled Veggie Garden Salad

$15.00

Grilled zucchini and roasted Roma tomatoes, with avocado, red onion, sliced cucumber, seasonal mixed greens, with house-made citrus vinaigrette

Kava Chicken-Salad Wrap

$14.00

Kava's pesto spiked chicken salad, cherry tomatoes, celery, parmesan cheese, seasonal greens with olive oil

Kava Chicken-Salad Salad

$15.00

Kava's pesto spiked chicken salad, cherry tomatoes, celery, parmesan cheese, seasonal greens with olive oil

Kids Menu

Kids Basic Brekki Plate

$7.00

Kids Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Meat Sliders

$9.50

Vegan Menu

Vegan Chickpea Breakfast Scramble

$15.00

Mashed chickpea scramble, hash browns, roasted tomato, and sliced avocado, drizzled with tahini sauce

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Mashed chickpea scramble, black beans, roasted tomato, and sliced avocado, with vegan cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla

Vegan Berries & Jam Avocado Toast

$13.50

Smashed avocado layered with house-made berry jam, topped with sliced strawberries and a drizzled balsamic glaze, on whole-wheat toast

Vegan Naked Avocado Toast

$11.00

Smashed avocado topped with sautéed garlic, and chili flakes, drizzled with olive oil on whole-wheat toast

Vegan Black Bean Avocado Toast

$13.50

Smashed avocado topped with black beans, and pico de gallo, with vegan sour cream on whole-wheat toast

Farmers Avocado Toast

$12.00

Vegan Southwest Wrap

$14.00

Black beans mixed with charred cilantro-lime corn salsa, avocado, sliced cherry-tomatoes, and seasonal greens, with vegan cream sauce in a flour tortilla

Vegan Chickpea Scramble Wrap

$14.00

Mashed chickpea scramble with grilled zucchini, roasted Roma tomatoes, pickled red onion, and seasonal greens, with tahini sauce in a flour tortilla

Vegan Grilled Garden Wrap

$14.00

Grilled zucchini and roasted Roma tomatoes, with avocado, red onion, sliced cucumber, and seasonal mixed greens, with house-made citrus vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla

Vegan Southwest Salad

$14.00

Black beans mixed with charred cilantro-lime corn salsa, avocado, and sliced cherry-tomatoes atop seasonal mixed greens, with vegan cream sauce and crispy tortilla strips

Veggie Burger

$14.50

Hand-made Veggie Patty (carrots, quinoa, amaranth, millet, artichoke, black, garbanzo and pinto beans, corn, red and yellow peppers, jalapeño, garlic, onion) topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard atop seasonal mixed greens

Vegan Paleo Burger

$14.50

Hand-made Paleo Patty (sweet potato, mushrooms, cassava root, coconut cream, flax seeds, celery, celery root, onion, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, garlic) topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, and smoked paprika vegan aioli atop seasonal mixed greens

Vegan Twice Baked Nachos

$16.00

Crispy tortilla chips smothered in house-made vegan queso, black beans, corn salsa, pico de galo, and topped with green onions and served with a side of vegan sour cream.

Vegan Hummus Plate

$15.00

Sides

Avocado

$2.50

Bacon

$3.50

Chips

$2.00

Chips & Carrot Hummus

$3.00

Fruit

$5.50

GF Jalapeno Cheddar

$2.50

Hash Browns

$2.50

Maple Bacon

$3.50

Rice

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Single Egg

$2.00

Roasted Sweet Potatoes

$4.00

English Muffin

$2.75

Whole Grain Toast

$3.50

Hashbrown Fritters

$3.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Holiday Orders

Holcomb Hollow Thanksgiving Orders

$41.00

Pre-order your Thanksgiving Day Pumpkin Pecan Pie Bars~ full tray only~9 bars Pick Up Wednesday, November 23 from noon to 3pm OR Thanksgiving Day from 9am to 12pm

Holcomb Hollow Pumpkin Pecan Bar

$7.00

Single bar~Available Wednesday, November 23 from 12pm to 3pm OR Thursday, November 24th from 9am to 12pm

Coffee Drinks

Small Bulletproof Coffee

$5.75

Medium Bulletproof Coffee

$6.25

Large Bulletproof Coffee

$6.75

Small Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Medium Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Large Cafe Au Lait

$5.50

Small Coffee

$3.25

Medium Coffee

$3.50

Large Coffee

$3.75

Coffee Refill

$0.92

Small Cold Brew

$4.45

Medium Cold Brew

$4.95

Large Cold Brew

$5.45

Small Nitro Coffee

$4.95

Medium Nitro Coffee

$5.45

Large Nitro Coffee

$5.95

Small Red Eye

$5.00

Medium Red Eye

$5.50

Large Red Eye

$6.00

Espresso Drinks

Small Americano

$3.50

Medium Americano

$4.00

Large Americano

$4.50

Small Cappuccino

$4.50

Medium Cappuccino

$5.00

Large Cappuccino

$5.50

Small Dirty Chai Latte

$5.50

Medium Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Large Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

Espresso

$3.00

Flat White (one size)

$4.00

Small Latte

$5.00

Medium Latte

$5.50

Large Latte

$6.00

Italian Macchiato

$4.00

Cortado

$4.00

Small Mocha

$5.25

Medium Mocha

$5.75

Large Mocha

$6.25

Vanilla frappe

$4.50

Mocha frappe

$4.50

Hot Cocoas

Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa (vegan)

$5.00+

Hot Cocoa

$4.00+

Small Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Medium Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Large Hot Cocoa

$5.00

Small Spicy Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Medium Spicy Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Large Spicy Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Small Vegan Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Medium Vegan Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa

$4.00

Large Vegan Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa

$4.50

Smoothies

Peanut Butter Cacao Smoothie

$7.50

Field of Greens Smoothie

$8.50

Very-Berry PB&J Smoothie

$7.50

Purple & Cinna-Greens Smoothie

$8.50

Tropical Dream Smoothie

$8.00

Tea Drinks

Chamomile CBD Tea

$5.25

Matcha Blend CBD Tea

$5.25

Mint CBD Tea

$5.25

Turmeric Ginger CBD Tea

$5.25

Small Chai Latte

$5.00

Medium Chai Latte

$5.50

Large Chai Latte

$6.00

Small Golden Chai Latte

$4.75

Medium Golden Chai Latte

$5.00

Large Golden Chai Latte

$5.25

Medium Plain Iced Tea

$3.50

Large Plain Iced Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea Refill

$0.92

Small Iced tea

$3.25

Small Matcha Tea Latte

$5.50

Medium Matcha Tea Latte

$6.00

Large Matcha Tea Latte

$6.50

Chaga

$3.75

Chamomile

$3.75

Chamomile Lemon

$3.75

Chocolate Pu-erh

$3.75

Digestive Nirvana

$3.75

Earl Grey

$3.75

English Breakfast

$3.75

Ginger Lemon

$3.75

HoneyBush

$3.75

Japanese Cherry Blossom

$3.75

Kava Kava Root

$3.75

London Fog

$4.75

Mate Lemon

$3.75

Moroccan Mint

$3.75

Orange Spice White

$3.75

Roobis

$3.75

Toasted Rice Green

$3.75

Turmeric Ginger

$3.75

Specialty Drinks

Small Cinn. Honey Latte

$5.25

Medium Cinn. Honey Latte

$5.75

Large Cinn. Honey Latte

$6.25

Small Maple Vanilla Latte (Copy)

$5.25

Medium Maple Vanilla Latte (Copy)

$5.75

Large Maple Vanilla Latte (Copy)

$6.25

Small Raspberry Chai

$5.25

Medium Raspberry Chai

$5.75

Large Raspberry Chai

$6.25

Small Brown Butter Latte

$5.25

Medium Brown Butter Latte

$5.75

Large Brown Butter Latte

$6.25

Small - Lav. Honey Latte

$5.25

Medium - Lav. Honey Latte

$5.75

Large - Lav. Honey Latte

$6.25

Small - Card. Cold Brew

$5.00

Medium - Card. Cold Brew

$5.50

Large - Card. Cold Brew

$5.90

Small - Creamsicle Latte

$5.00

Medium - Creamsicle Latte

$5.50

Large - Creamsicle Latte

$5.90

Small Mint Mocha

$5.00

Medium Mint Mocha

$5.50

Large Mint Mocha

$5.90

Small WCR Mocha

$5.00

Medium WCR Mocha

$5.50

Large WCR Mocha

$5.90

Small Mayan Mocha

$5.00

Medium Mayan Mocha

$5.50

Large Mayan Mocha

$5.90

Small Irish Cream Latte

$5.00

Medium Irish Cream Latte

$5.50

Large Irish Cream Latte

$5.90

Small Oat Nog

$6.25

Medium Oat Nog

$6.75

Large Oat Nog

$7.50

Small Drink Of The Week

$5.25

Medium Drink Of The Week

$5.75

Large Drink Of The Week

$6.25

Kava Kreations (Coffee Free Milks & Lattes)

Small Mint-Cha-Cha

$5.75

Medium Mint-Cha-Cha

$6.25

Large Mint-Cha-Cha

$6.75

Small Pink Passion

$5.75

Medium Pink Passion

$6.25

Large Pink Passion

$6.75

Small Blue Butterfly

$5.75

Medium Blue Butterfly

$6.25

Large Blue Butterfly

$6.75

Small Spiru-Mel

$5.75

Medium Spiru-Mel

$6.25

Large Spiru-Mel

$6.75

Small Lavender Moon

$5.75

Medium Lavender Moon

$6.25

Large Lavender Moon

$6.75

Small Golden Milk

$5.75

Medium Golden Milk

$6.25

Large Golden Milk

$6.75

Frozen Lemonade

Traditional Lemonade

$3.25

Mint Lemonade

$3.75

Raspberry Lemonade

$3.75

Lavender Lemonade

$3.75

Rose Lemonade

$3.75

Orange Lemonade

$3.75

Peach lemonade

$3.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.75

Lychee lemonade

$3.75

Apple

$3.75

Water

Water

Ice Water

Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.50+

Cold Pressed Orange Juice

Orange Juice- 8oz

$4.50

Donate One Meal

1 Coffee + 1 Meal

$15.00

Donate Two Meals

2 Coffee's + 2 Meals

$25.00

Donate One Drink

Drip Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A full service cafe with yummy and healthy food, coffee drinks and cold pressed juices all made in house using the highest quality ingredients available.

Website

Location

1 West Illinois Street, St Charles, IL 60174

Directions

Gallery
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe image
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe image
Kava Diem Organic River Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Graham's 318 Coffee House
orange starNo Reviews
318 S. 3rd Street Geneva, IL 60134
View restaurantnext
MOZZAFIATO GELATO AND COFFEE
orange star4.9 • 205
3145 W Hwy 20 Suite 203 Elgin, IL 60124
View restaurantnext
Endiro Coffee
orange star4.6 • 1,216
29 West New York Street Aurora, IL 60506
View restaurantnext
Riverwalk Cafe - 441 Aurora Ave.
orange star3.5 • 3
441 Aurora Ave. Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Sparrow Coffee Naperville
orange starNo Reviews
120 Water St, Unit 110 Naperville, IL 60540
View restaurantnext
Southern Belle's Pancake House -Carpentersville
orange starNo Reviews
152 S. Western Ave Carpentersville, IL 60110
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in St Charles

La ZaZa Trattoria
orange star4.5 • 1,287
5 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Gia Mia - St Charles
orange star4.4 • 213
31 S 1st St St Charles, IL 60174
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near St Charles
Geneva
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Batavia
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
South Elgin
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
West Chicago
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bartlett
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Elgin
review star
Avg 4.6 (26 restaurants)
Carol Stream
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Wheaton
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Bloomingdale
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston