- Home
- /
- Saint Charles
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Kava Diem Cafe
Kava Diem Cafe
No reviews yet
1 West Illinois Street
St Charles, IL 60174
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Acai Bowls
Avocado Toast
Can't Beet It
Avocado toast topped with house roasted beets, pickled onion, local honey, whipped goat cheese, balsamic glaze
Goat Cheese & Jam
Avocado toast topped with whipped goat cheese and house-made berry jam
Naked Avocado Toast
Avocado toast topped with toasted garlic, chili flakes, olive oil drizzle
The Dame Mas
Smashed avocado topped with black beans, pico de gallo, with chipotle cream sauce on roasted sweet potato-add egg or switch out sweet potato for whole grain bread
The Roman
Avocado toast topped with pesto spiked cherry tomato salad and shaved parmesan
Farmers Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado, sliced radish, arugula, balsamic glaze on toasted english muffin.
Breakfast Plates & Sandwiches
American Breakfast Burrito
Scrambles eggs, bacon, avocado, hash brown potatoes, and cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla, with a side of hash browns
Bacon, Egg & Yum Sandwich
Fried pasture-raised egg, kava maple bacon, cheddar, arugula with smoked paprika aioli, on english muffin, with a side of hash browns
Basic Brekki
Kava maple bacon, two eggs your way and choice of English muffin or toast
Bowl Me Over Breakfast
Turmeric pepper rice, roasted sweet potato, fried egg, avocado, maple bacon, sour cream
Classic Egg & Cheese Sandwich
Scrambled pasture-raised egg, covered with melted white cheddar cheese, on buttery whole-wheat toast, topped with a garlic aioli and a side of hash browns
Egg & Veggie Sandwich
Fried pasture-raised egg, roasted tomato, sautéed spinach, caramelized onions, cheddar cheese, on english muffin, with a side of hash browns
Fruit & Yogurt Bowl
Grass-fed yogurt with fresh fruit and house made toasted cinnamon spiced granola
Southwest Burrito Bliss
Grass-fed machaca style beef, sautéed spinach, fried pasture-raised egg, black beans, roasted poblano peppers, tomato, queso fresco, sour cream, with a side of hash browns
Goat Cheese Omelet
Burgers & Sandwiches
Kava Grass- Fed Burger
Grass-fed burger with your choice of classic fixins served on a brioche bun or atop mixed greens
'The Gobbler' Turkey Burger
Sun-dried tomato basil turkey burger, pesto spiked avocado créme sauce served on a brioche bun or atop mixed greens
Veggie Burger
Hand-made Veggie Patty (carrots, quinoa, amaranth, millet, artichoke, black, garbanzo and pinto beans, corn, red and yellow peppers, jalapeño, garlic, onion) topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard atop seasonal mixed greens
Paleo Veggie Burger
Sweet potato, mushrooms, cassava root, coconut cream, flax seeds, celery, celery root, onion, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, garlic
California Grilled Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast, avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, served on a brioche bun or atop mixed greens
Kava Favorites
Twice Baked Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips topped with cheese, seasoned turkey or shredded machaca beef, black beans, cilantro, corn salsa, avocado, tomatoes and sour cream
Cheesy Quesadillas
Choice of grilled vegetable, seasoned ground turkey or machaca braised beef in our crispy, gooey quesadilla served with charred corn salsa and black beans
Happy Hippy Hummus
Traditional hummus with an assortment of fresh vegetables and pretzel chips
Loaded Sweet Potato Dip
Smashed sweet potato topped with braised beef or ground turkey, black beans, avocado, pico de gallo and house-made crème surrounded by choice of crispy flour or corn tortilla chips
Sliders
Your choice of seasoned ground beef, tomato-basil turkey or grilled chicken sliders with cheese and choice of toppings served with chips or veg side
Street Tacos
Flour or corn tortillas filled with beef or turkey, shredded cheese, lettuce, sour cream and pico de gallo on the side.
Wraps & Salads
American Chicken BLT Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken breast, kava maple bacon, cherry tomatoes, seasonal greens, with avocado garlic aioli in a flour tortilla
American Chicken BLT Salad
Grilled marinated chicken breast, kava maple bacon, cherry tomatoes, with avocado garlic aioli on seasonal greens
Best In The Southwest Wrap
Choice of Kava shredded Machaca style beef or seasoned ground turkey, black beans, charred corn salsa, tomato, shredded cheddar, Kava guajillo honey-lime vinaigrette, in a flour tortilla
Best In The Southwest Salad
Choice of Kava shredded Machaca style beef or seasoned ground turkey, black beans, charred corn salsa, tomato, shredded cheddar, Kava guajillo honey-lime vinaigrette, and crispy tortilla strips on seasonal greens
Can't Beet This Wrap
Maple guajillo roasted beets, orange slices, shaved fennel, goat cheese, house-made candied walnuts, seasonal mixed greens with citrus vinaigrette
Can't Beet This Salad
Maple guajillo roasted beets, orange slices, shaved fennel, goat cheese, house-made candied walnuts, with citrus vinaigrette, on seasonal mixed greens
Chicken Caprese Wrap
Grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, seasonal greens with olive oil and balsamic glaze
Chicken Caprese Salad
Grilled marinated chicken breast, fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, seasonal greens with olive oil and balsamic glaze
Greek Goodness Wrap
Grilled zucchini, turmeric rice, roasted tomato, feta cheese, pickled red onion, seasonal greens, with citrus vinaigrette
Greek Goodness Salad
Grilled zucchini, turmeric rice, roasted tomato, feta cheese, pickled red onion, seasonal greens, with citrus vinaigrette
Grilled Veggie Garden Wrap
Grilled zucchini and roasted Roma tomatoes, with avocado, red onion, sliced cucumber, seasonal mixed greens, with house-made citrus vinaigrette
Grilled Veggie Garden Salad
Grilled zucchini and roasted Roma tomatoes, with avocado, red onion, sliced cucumber, seasonal mixed greens, with house-made citrus vinaigrette
Kava Chicken-Salad Wrap
Kava's pesto spiked chicken salad, cherry tomatoes, celery, parmesan cheese, seasonal greens with olive oil
Kava Chicken-Salad Salad
Kava's pesto spiked chicken salad, cherry tomatoes, celery, parmesan cheese, seasonal greens with olive oil
Kids Menu
Vegan Menu
Vegan Chickpea Breakfast Scramble
Mashed chickpea scramble, hash browns, roasted tomato, and sliced avocado, drizzled with tahini sauce
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Mashed chickpea scramble, black beans, roasted tomato, and sliced avocado, with vegan cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla
Vegan Berries & Jam Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado layered with house-made berry jam, topped with sliced strawberries and a drizzled balsamic glaze, on whole-wheat toast
Vegan Naked Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado topped with sautéed garlic, and chili flakes, drizzled with olive oil on whole-wheat toast
Vegan Black Bean Avocado Toast
Smashed avocado topped with black beans, and pico de gallo, with vegan sour cream on whole-wheat toast
Farmers Avocado Toast
Vegan Southwest Wrap
Black beans mixed with charred cilantro-lime corn salsa, avocado, sliced cherry-tomatoes, and seasonal greens, with vegan cream sauce in a flour tortilla
Vegan Chickpea Scramble Wrap
Mashed chickpea scramble with grilled zucchini, roasted Roma tomatoes, pickled red onion, and seasonal greens, with tahini sauce in a flour tortilla
Vegan Grilled Garden Wrap
Grilled zucchini and roasted Roma tomatoes, with avocado, red onion, sliced cucumber, and seasonal mixed greens, with house-made citrus vinaigrette wrapped in a flour tortilla
Vegan Southwest Salad
Black beans mixed with charred cilantro-lime corn salsa, avocado, and sliced cherry-tomatoes atop seasonal mixed greens, with vegan cream sauce and crispy tortilla strips
Veggie Burger
Hand-made Veggie Patty (carrots, quinoa, amaranth, millet, artichoke, black, garbanzo and pinto beans, corn, red and yellow peppers, jalapeño, garlic, onion) topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, ketchup, and mustard atop seasonal mixed greens
Vegan Paleo Burger
Hand-made Paleo Patty (sweet potato, mushrooms, cassava root, coconut cream, flax seeds, celery, celery root, onion, sunflower seeds, chia seeds, hemp seeds, garlic) topped with lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, pickles, and smoked paprika vegan aioli atop seasonal mixed greens
Vegan Twice Baked Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips smothered in house-made vegan queso, black beans, corn salsa, pico de galo, and topped with green onions and served with a side of vegan sour cream.
Vegan Hummus Plate
Sides
Holiday Orders
Holcomb Hollow Thanksgiving Orders
Pre-order your Thanksgiving Day Pumpkin Pecan Pie Bars~ full tray only~9 bars Pick Up Wednesday, November 23 from noon to 3pm OR Thanksgiving Day from 9am to 12pm
Holcomb Hollow Pumpkin Pecan Bar
Single bar~Available Wednesday, November 23 from 12pm to 3pm OR Thursday, November 24th from 9am to 12pm
Coffee Drinks
Small Bulletproof Coffee
Medium Bulletproof Coffee
Large Bulletproof Coffee
Small Cafe Au Lait
Medium Cafe Au Lait
Large Cafe Au Lait
Small Coffee
Medium Coffee
Large Coffee
Coffee Refill
Small Cold Brew
Medium Cold Brew
Large Cold Brew
Small Nitro Coffee
Medium Nitro Coffee
Large Nitro Coffee
Small Red Eye
Medium Red Eye
Large Red Eye
Espresso Drinks
Small Americano
Medium Americano
Large Americano
Small Cappuccino
Medium Cappuccino
Large Cappuccino
Small Dirty Chai Latte
Medium Dirty Chai Latte
Large Dirty Chai Latte
Espresso
Flat White (one size)
Small Latte
Medium Latte
Large Latte
Italian Macchiato
Cortado
Small Mocha
Medium Mocha
Large Mocha
Vanilla frappe
Mocha frappe
Hot Cocoas
Salted Caramel Hot Cocoa (vegan)
Hot Cocoa
Small Hot Cocoa
Medium Hot Cocoa
Large Hot Cocoa
Small Spicy Hot Cocoa
Medium Spicy Hot Cocoa
Large Spicy Hot Cocoa
Small Vegan Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa
Medium Vegan Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa
Large Vegan Dark Chocolate Hot Cocoa
Smoothies
Tea Drinks
Chamomile CBD Tea
Matcha Blend CBD Tea
Mint CBD Tea
Turmeric Ginger CBD Tea
Small Chai Latte
Medium Chai Latte
Large Chai Latte
Small Golden Chai Latte
Medium Golden Chai Latte
Large Golden Chai Latte
Medium Plain Iced Tea
Large Plain Iced Tea
Iced Tea Refill
Small Iced tea
Small Matcha Tea Latte
Medium Matcha Tea Latte
Large Matcha Tea Latte
Chaga
Chamomile
Chamomile Lemon
Chocolate Pu-erh
Digestive Nirvana
Earl Grey
English Breakfast
Ginger Lemon
HoneyBush
Japanese Cherry Blossom
Kava Kava Root
London Fog
Mate Lemon
Moroccan Mint
Orange Spice White
Roobis
Toasted Rice Green
Turmeric Ginger
Specialty Drinks
Small Cinn. Honey Latte
Medium Cinn. Honey Latte
Large Cinn. Honey Latte
Small Maple Vanilla Latte (Copy)
Medium Maple Vanilla Latte (Copy)
Large Maple Vanilla Latte (Copy)
Small Raspberry Chai
Medium Raspberry Chai
Large Raspberry Chai
Small Brown Butter Latte
Medium Brown Butter Latte
Large Brown Butter Latte
Small - Lav. Honey Latte
Medium - Lav. Honey Latte
Large - Lav. Honey Latte
Small - Card. Cold Brew
Medium - Card. Cold Brew
Large - Card. Cold Brew
Small - Creamsicle Latte
Medium - Creamsicle Latte
Large - Creamsicle Latte
Small Mint Mocha
Medium Mint Mocha
Large Mint Mocha
Small WCR Mocha
Medium WCR Mocha
Large WCR Mocha
Small Mayan Mocha
Medium Mayan Mocha
Large Mayan Mocha
Small Irish Cream Latte
Medium Irish Cream Latte
Large Irish Cream Latte
Small Oat Nog
Medium Oat Nog
Large Oat Nog
Small Drink Of The Week
Medium Drink Of The Week
Large Drink Of The Week
Kava Kreations (Coffee Free Milks & Lattes)
Small Mint-Cha-Cha
Medium Mint-Cha-Cha
Large Mint-Cha-Cha
Small Pink Passion
Medium Pink Passion
Large Pink Passion
Small Blue Butterfly
Medium Blue Butterfly
Large Blue Butterfly
Small Spiru-Mel
Medium Spiru-Mel
Large Spiru-Mel
Small Lavender Moon
Medium Lavender Moon
Large Lavender Moon
Small Golden Milk
Medium Golden Milk
Large Golden Milk
Frozen Lemonade
Apple Cider
Cold Pressed Orange Juice
Donate One Meal
Donate Two Meals
Donate One Drink
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
A full service cafe with yummy and healthy food, coffee drinks and cold pressed juices all made in house using the highest quality ingredients available.
1 West Illinois Street, St Charles, IL 60174