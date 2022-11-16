Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kava Haus Xenia

29 East Main Street

Xenia, OH 45385

Popular Items

Latte.
Latte.

Drinks

Coffee.

Coffee.

$1.80+

Our light and dark roast coffees are roasted locally by our friends from Fertile Ground Roasters!

Latte.

Latte.

$3.15+

ALL lattes at the Kava Haus are made with espresso. If you are looking for non coffee hot beverages, please browse our steamers!

Cafe Mocha.

Cafe Mocha.

$3.50+

Our cafe mochas are a chocolatey sweet beverage with that extra kick your looking for!

Frappe.

Frappe.

$5.20

Our frappes aka frozen blended goodness have blossomed into some of our most popular drinks! Choose from a large variety of frappe specials!

Frozen Lemonade.

Frozen Lemonade.

$4.15
Italian Soda.

Italian Soda.

$2.65

Our fun Italian like sodas are made with seltzer water and unlimited flavors for a cold refreshing beverage

Creamosa.

Creamosa.

$3.10

The creamosa is more of a bigger brother to the Italian soda. Add a little cream and a little whip to obtain an amazing smooth like soda

Tea.

Tea.

$2.50

Our hot of iced, loose leaf teas have terrific flavor and are individually bagged per order.

Hot Chocolate.

Hot Chocolate.

$2.75+

We make nothing but the best when it comes to hot chocolate! Whether you want white or dark chocolate, our Ghirardelli powder insures just that!

Steamer.

Steamer.

$2.25+

Our steamers are the perfect non coffee drink for all of our customers. The only thing that would make them better is for apple cider to be in season year-round!

Americano.

Americano.

$2.50+

Our americanos are made with fresh espresso and hot water to make a heavy duty version of our drip coffees!

Cappuccino.

Cappuccino.

$3.25+

Our cappuccinos are created with steamed milk and some more foam! This is a perfect light and fluffy beverage!

Flat White. (12oz only)

Flat White. (12oz only)

$4.85

4 shots, no foam, and hot steamed milk? Our flat white drink insures a smooth, but strong taste that will keep you moving along!

Cortado.

Cortado.

$3.25

Another Great pick-me-up option is our cortado! A nice hot double shot with just teeny bit more milk helps insure that smooth feel you looking for.

Espresso.

Espresso.

$1.95+

In need of a quick little kick? Kava's single or double shot of espresso will do the trick!

Traditional Machiato.

Traditional Machiato.

$3.25

Our signature espresso with a little mark! This is a traditional European style coffee drink!

Cold Brew.

Cold Brew.

$3.75

Boba

$5.00Out of stock

Scones

Blueberry

Blueberry

$4.00Out of stock
Oatmeal Scotchy

Oatmeal Scotchy

$4.00Out of stock
Lemon Cookie

Lemon Cookie

$3.75Out of stock

👆🏻AVAILABLE TODAY!!!👆🏻

Cake Batter

$4.00Out of stock
vanilla bean almond

vanilla bean almond

$4.00Out of stock

s'mores

$4.25Out of stock
Cinnamon

Cinnamon

$4.00Out of stock
Orange Cranberry

Orange Cranberry

$4.25Out of stock

chocolate chip

$4.00Out of stock
Lemon Zest

Lemon Zest

$3.75Out of stock
Cookies and Cream

Cookies and Cream

$4.25Out of stock
Orange Zest

Orange Zest

$4.00Out of stock

peanut butter chocolate chip

$4.00Out of stock
Mixed Berry Chip

Mixed Berry Chip

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon-Lavender Poppy Seed

$4.00Out of stock
Lime Zest

Lime Zest

$4.00Out of stock
Pineapple Raspberry

Pineapple Raspberry

$4.00Out of stock

maple brown sugar pecan

$4.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Banana Oat

Peanut Butter Banana Oat

$4.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Caramel Pecan

Pumpkin Caramel Pecan

$4.25Out of stock
Oreo

Oreo

$4.00Out of stock
Peanut Butter Oatmeal

Peanut Butter Oatmeal

$4.00Out of stock

caramel apple

$4.00Out of stock
Orange Dream

Orange Dream

$4.00Out of stock
Lemon Cloud

Lemon Cloud

$4.25Out of stock
Lemon Poppy Seed

Lemon Poppy Seed

$3.75Out of stock
Citrus

Citrus

$3.75Out of stock
pumpkin pecan spice

pumpkin pecan spice

$4.00Out of stock
Caramel Chocolate Chip

Caramel Chocolate Chip

$4.00Out of stock
Caramel Apple Pecan

Caramel Apple Pecan

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$4.00Out of stock
White Chocolate Lemon Raspberry

White Chocolate Lemon Raspberry

$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Cloud

Strawberry Cloud

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Covered Pretzel

$4.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry

$4.75Out of stock
strawberry lime

strawberry lime

$4.25Out of stock
turtle

turtle

$4.00Out of stock
Double Chocolate Raspberry

Double Chocolate Raspberry

$4.00Out of stock

The Elvis

$4.00Out of stock

caramel pecan

$4.00Out of stock

sausage cheddar jalapeno

$4.50Out of stock
Blackberry White Chocolate

Blackberry White Chocolate

$4.25Out of stock

Oatmeal Caramel Chocolate Chip

$3.75Out of stock
zucchini oat chocolate chip

zucchini oat chocolate chip

$4.00Out of stock
cherry lime

cherry lime

$4.00Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.25Out of stock
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip

$3.75Out of stock
Zebra

Zebra

$3.75Out of stock
Orange Chocolate

Orange Chocolate

$3.75Out of stock
Peanut Butter Apple

Peanut Butter Apple

$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Lemon Streusel

Strawberry Lemon Streusel

$4.25Out of stock
german chocolate

german chocolate

$4.00Out of stock
Lucky

Lucky

$3.75Out of stock
red, white & blue

red, white & blue

$4.00Out of stock
Banana Oat

Banana Oat

$3.75Out of stock
Dark Chocolate Raspberry

Dark Chocolate Raspberry

$4.25Out of stock
cherry orange

cherry orange

$3.75Out of stock
Caramel Oat Crunch

Caramel Oat Crunch

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Cherry

Chocolate Cherry

$4.00Out of stock
Oatmeal Chocolate Caramel Pecan

Oatmeal Chocolate Caramel Pecan

$4.00Out of stock
Chunky Monkey

Chunky Monkey

$4.00Out of stock
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp

$4.00Out of stock
white chocolate strawberry

white chocolate strawberry

$4.00Out of stock
Citrus

Citrus

$3.75Out of stock
orange apple cranberry walnut

orange apple cranberry walnut

$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Scotchy Crunch

Chocolate Scotchy Crunch

$4.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin

$3.75Out of stock
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$4.00Out of stock
andes chocolate mint

andes chocolate mint

$4.00Out of stock
Apple Cinnamon

Apple Cinnamon

$3.75Out of stock
apple cinnamon banana oat

apple cinnamon banana oat

$4.00Out of stock
apple raspberry pecan

apple raspberry pecan

$4.00Out of stock
banana oat chocolate chip

banana oat chocolate chip

$3.75Out of stock
black forest

black forest

$4.00Out of stock
candy bar

candy bar

$4.00Out of stock

caramel banana oat

$3.75Out of stock
Lemon-Lavender Poppy Seed

Lemon-Lavender Poppy Seed

$4.00Out of stock
cherry apricot

cherry apricot

$3.75Out of stock

cherry chocolate chip

$4.00Out of stock
cherry coconut

cherry coconut

$3.75Out of stock
Chocolate Peppermint

Chocolate Peppermint

$4.00Out of stock

Chocoloate Irish Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Cookies And Cream

$4.25Out of stock
double chocolate candy bar

double chocolate candy bar

$4.25Out of stock
double chocolate caramel

double chocolate caramel

$4.25Out of stock
Double Chocolate Mint Marshmallow

Double Chocolate Mint Marshmallow

$4.00Out of stock

double chocolate scotchy

$4.00Out of stock
Drunken Cranberry Eggnog

Drunken Cranberry Eggnog

$4.00Out of stock

ginger pear

$3.50Out of stock

Holiday Nut Spice

$4.00Out of stock
Lime Raspberry

Lime Raspberry

$4.00Out of stock
Mixed Berry Streusel

Mixed Berry Streusel

$4.00Out of stock
oatmeal apple scotch

oatmeal apple scotch

$4.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Cranberry Apple

$4.25Out of stock
orange cranberry white chocolate

orange cranberry white chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

orange pumpkin cranberry

$4.25Out of stock

peach cobbler

$3.75Out of stock
peanut butter caramel

peanut butter caramel

$3.75Out of stock
peanut butter chocolate caramel

peanut butter chocolate caramel

$4.00Out of stock
peanut butter oat banana

peanut butter oat banana

$4.00Out of stock
pumpkin cheesecake

pumpkin cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock
raspberry almond

raspberry almond

$4.00Out of stock
raspberry white chocolate chip

raspberry white chocolate chip

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Champagne

$4.00Out of stock
strawberry chocolate

strawberry chocolate

$4.00Out of stock
Strawberry Margarita

Strawberry Margarita

$4.00Out of stock
sun dried tomato

sun dried tomato

$4.25Out of stock
white chip double chocolate caramel

white chip double chocolate caramel

$4.25Out of stock

white chocolate cherry lemon

$4.00Out of stock

1lb Coffee Beans

Kava Haus Blend (medium)

$15.00Out of stock

Brazilian Salmo (light)

$14.00Out of stock

Ethiopian (light)

$16.00Out of stock

Colombian (dark)

$15.00Out of stock

Indonesian Sulawesi (dark)

$16.00Out of stock

Congo (da.)

$15.00Out of stock

Espresso

$15.00Out of stock

Decaf

$15.00Out of stock

1/2lb Coffee Beans

Kava Haus Blend (med.)

$8.00

Brazilian Salmo (lig.)

$7.50Out of stock

Ethiopian Sidamo (lig.)

$8.50Out of stock

Colombian (da.)

$8.00Out of stock

Indonesian Sulawesi (da.)

$8.50Out of stock

Congo (da.)

$8.00Out of stock

Espresso

$8.00Out of stock

Decaf

$8.00Out of stock
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm
A cafe specializing in artisan food and a full espresso bar. Come in and enjoy!

29 East Main Street, Xenia, OH 45385

