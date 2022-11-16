Kava Haus Xenia
No reviews yet
29 East Main Street
Xenia, OH 45385
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Drinks
Coffee.
Our light and dark roast coffees are roasted locally by our friends from Fertile Ground Roasters!
Latte.
ALL lattes at the Kava Haus are made with espresso. If you are looking for non coffee hot beverages, please browse our steamers!
Cafe Mocha.
Our cafe mochas are a chocolatey sweet beverage with that extra kick your looking for!
Frappe.
Our frappes aka frozen blended goodness have blossomed into some of our most popular drinks! Choose from a large variety of frappe specials!
Frozen Lemonade.
Italian Soda.
Our fun Italian like sodas are made with seltzer water and unlimited flavors for a cold refreshing beverage
Creamosa.
The creamosa is more of a bigger brother to the Italian soda. Add a little cream and a little whip to obtain an amazing smooth like soda
Tea.
Our hot of iced, loose leaf teas have terrific flavor and are individually bagged per order.
Hot Chocolate.
We make nothing but the best when it comes to hot chocolate! Whether you want white or dark chocolate, our Ghirardelli powder insures just that!
Steamer.
Our steamers are the perfect non coffee drink for all of our customers. The only thing that would make them better is for apple cider to be in season year-round!
Americano.
Our americanos are made with fresh espresso and hot water to make a heavy duty version of our drip coffees!
Cappuccino.
Our cappuccinos are created with steamed milk and some more foam! This is a perfect light and fluffy beverage!
Flat White. (12oz only)
4 shots, no foam, and hot steamed milk? Our flat white drink insures a smooth, but strong taste that will keep you moving along!
Cortado.
Another Great pick-me-up option is our cortado! A nice hot double shot with just teeny bit more milk helps insure that smooth feel you looking for.
Espresso.
In need of a quick little kick? Kava's single or double shot of espresso will do the trick!
Traditional Machiato.
Our signature espresso with a little mark! This is a traditional European style coffee drink!
Cold Brew.
Boba
Grab and Go
Coffee.
Our light and dark roast coffees are roasted locally by our friends from Fertile Ground Roasters!
Americano.
Our americanos are made with fresh espresso and hot water to make a heavy duty version of our drip coffees!
Flat White. (12oz only)
4 shots, no foam, and hot steamed milk? Our flat white drink insures a smooth, but strong taste that will keep you moving along!
Cortado.
Another Great pick-me-up option is our cortado! A nice hot double shot with just teeny bit more milk helps insure that smooth feel you looking for.
Traditional Machiato.
Our signature espresso with a little mark! This is a traditional European style coffee drink!
Latte.
ALL lattes at the Kava Haus are made with espresso. If you are looking for non coffee hot beverages, please browse our steamers!
Cafe Mocha.
Our cafe mochas are a chocolatey sweet beverage with that extra kick your looking for!
Hot Chocolate.
We make nothing but the best when it comes to hot chocolate! Whether you want white or dark chocolate, our Ghirardelli powder insures just that!
Cappuccino.
Our cappuccinos are created with steamed milk and some more foam! This is a perfect light and fluffy beverage!
Tea.
Our hot of iced, loose leaf teas have terrific flavor and are individually bagged per order.
Frappe.
Our frappes aka frozen blended goodness have blossomed into some of our most popular drinks! Choose from a large variety of frappe specials!
Cold Brew.
Frozen Lemonade.
Italian Soda.
Our fun Italian like sodas are made with seltzer water and unlimited flavors for a cold refreshing beverage
Creamosa.
The creamosa is more of a bigger brother to the Italian soda. Add a little cream and a little whip to obtain an amazing smooth like soda
Coca-Cola Cooler
Water
Milk
Steamer.
Our steamers are the perfect non coffee drink for all of our customers. The only thing that would make them better is for apple cider to be in season year-round!
Espresso.
In need of a quick little kick? Kava's single or double shot of espresso will do the trick!
Boba
Scones
Blueberry
Oatmeal Scotchy
Lemon Cookie
👆🏻AVAILABLE TODAY!!!👆🏻
Cake Batter
vanilla bean almond
s'mores
Cinnamon
Orange Cranberry
chocolate chip
Lemon Zest
Cookies and Cream
Orange Zest
peanut butter chocolate chip
Mixed Berry Chip
Lemon-Lavender Poppy Seed
Lime Zest
Pineapple Raspberry
maple brown sugar pecan
Peanut Butter Banana Oat
Pumpkin Caramel Pecan
Oreo
Peanut Butter Oatmeal
caramel apple
Orange Dream
Lemon Cloud
Lemon Poppy Seed
Citrus
pumpkin pecan spice
Caramel Chocolate Chip
Caramel Apple Pecan
Pumpkin Pie
White Chocolate Lemon Raspberry
Strawberry Cloud
Chocolate Covered Pretzel
Gluten Free Lemon Blueberry
strawberry lime
turtle
Double Chocolate Raspberry
The Elvis
caramel pecan
sausage cheddar jalapeno
Blackberry White Chocolate
Oatmeal Caramel Chocolate Chip
zucchini oat chocolate chip
cherry lime
Pecan Pie
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip
Zebra
Orange Chocolate
Peanut Butter Apple
Strawberry Lemon Streusel
german chocolate
Lucky
red, white & blue
Banana Oat
Dark Chocolate Raspberry
cherry orange
Caramel Oat Crunch
Chocolate Cherry
Oatmeal Chocolate Caramel Pecan
Chunky Monkey
Red Velvet
Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp
white chocolate strawberry
Citrus
orange apple cranberry walnut
Chocolate Scotchy Crunch
Oatmeal Raisin
Pina Colada
andes chocolate mint
Apple Cinnamon
apple cinnamon banana oat
apple raspberry pecan
banana oat chocolate chip
black forest
candy bar
caramel banana oat
Lemon-Lavender Poppy Seed
cherry apricot
cherry chocolate chip
cherry coconut
Chocolate Peppermint
Chocoloate Irish Cream
Cookies And Cream
double chocolate candy bar
double chocolate caramel
Double Chocolate Mint Marshmallow
double chocolate scotchy
Drunken Cranberry Eggnog
ginger pear
Holiday Nut Spice
Lime Raspberry
Mixed Berry Streusel
oatmeal apple scotch
Oatmeal Cranberry Apple
orange cranberry white chocolate
orange pumpkin cranberry
peach cobbler
peanut butter caramel
peanut butter chocolate caramel
peanut butter oat banana
pumpkin cheesecake
raspberry almond
raspberry white chocolate chip
Strawberry Champagne
strawberry chocolate
Strawberry Margarita
sun dried tomato
white chip double chocolate caramel
white chocolate cherry lemon
1lb Coffee Beans
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 7:00 pm
A cafe specializing in artisan food and a full espresso bar. Come in and enjoy!
29 East Main Street, Xenia, OH 45385