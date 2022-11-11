KAVA neo-taverna imageView gallery
Greek
Bars & Lounges

KAVA neo-taverna

review star

No reviews yet

315 Shawmut Avenue

Boston, MA 02218

Popular Items

Souvlaki
Horiatiki
Kolokithakia

BRUNCH SAT-SUN 12pm-3pm

Egg Saganaki*

Egg Saganaki*

$14.00

Baked eggs, feta, bell peppers, chili, tomato sauce

Strapatsada

Strapatsada

$12.00

Scrambled eggs, tomato, feta

Egg Stifado*

Egg Stifado*

$18.00

Over easy eggs, braised beef short rib, lemon potatoes, tzatziki

Egg Dakos

Egg Dakos

$12.00

Over easy egg, crispy bread, tomato, capers, red onion, feta

MEZEDAKIA

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.00

Yogurt, cucumber, garlic, olive oil

Tirokafteri

Tirokafteri

$8.00

Whipped feta, jalapeno, olive oil

Melitsanosalata

Melitsanosalata

$8.00

Eggplant, bell pepper, parsley, garlic, vinegar, olive oil

Pikilia

Pikilia

$21.00

Yogurt dip, Eggplant dip, Whipped feta dip

Elies

Elies

$9.00

Mixed Greek olives, olive oil

Feta Psiti

Feta Psiti

$14.00

Wrapped in phyllo, honey, sesame seeds

Bouyourdi

Bouyourdi

$15.00

Baked feta, cherry tomatoes, oregano, olive oil

Pita Tis Imeras

Pita Tis Imeras

$12.00

Pie of the day

Pantzaria

Pantzaria

$11.00

Baked beets, scordalia

Gigandes

Gigandes

$11.00

Lima beans, tomato sauce, onion, carrots

Kolokithakia

Kolokithakia

$19.00

Zucchini chips with tzatziki/Please keep in mind this item doesn't travel well

Imam

Imam

$15.00

Eggplant, tomato, onion, garlic, kasseri cheese

Saganaki Garides

Saganaki Garides

$17.00

Baked shrimp, peppers, onion, spicy tomatoes, feta

Oktapodi

Oktapodi

$19.00

Grilled octopus, olive oil, lemon, oregano

Keftedes

Keftedes

$16.00

Lamb meatballs

Souvlaki

Souvlaki

$13.00

Marinated grilled skewers

Loukaniko

Loukaniko

$15.00

Grilled greek sausage

SALADS/SOUP

Horiatiki

Horiatiki

$16.00

Tomato, cucumber, bell pepper, red onion, olives, capers, feta cheese, oregano, olive oil

Roka

Roka

$14.00

Arugula, pear, walnuts, grilled halloumi, lemon dressing

ENTREE

Lavraki

Lavraki

$44.00

Grilled Mediterranean Sea bass , lemon, olive oil

Mousaka

Mousaka

$29.00

Layers of potato, roasted eggplant, beef ragout, béchamel sauce

Uvetsi

Uvetsi

$32.00

Braised beef short rib over orzo

Paidakia*

Paidakia*

$42.00

Grilled lamb chops, olive oil, oregano, lemon

Mixed Grill

Mixed Grill

$44.00

Lamb chops*, chicken skewer, pork skewer, greek sausage

SIDES

Greek Fries

Greek Fries

$10.00

Feta, oregano

Spanakorizo

Spanakorizo

$10.00

Rice, spinach, lemon sauce

Kounoupidi

Kounoupidi

$10.00

Oven roasted cauliflower, spicy tomato

Patates Lemonates

Patates Lemonates

$10.00

Potatoes, lemon, oregano, olive oil

Feta

Feta

$10.00

Olive oil, oregano

DESSERT

Yiaourti

Yiaourti

$8.00

Greek yogurt, honey, candied walnuts

Yiaourti Berries

Yiaourti Berries

$10.00

Greek yogurt, fresh berries, candied walnuts, honey

Baklava

Baklava

$10.00

Filo, walnuts, syrup

Melomakaronia

$9.00

OLIVE OIL

BTL Olive Oil 8oz

BTL Olive Oil 8oz

$15.00Out of stock

Btl Olive Oil 16oz

$20.00Out of stock

WHITE WINE

BTL Vidiano Dafnios

BTL Vidiano Dafnios

$18.00

Fresh, apricot, crisp

BTL Moscofilero Skouras

BTL Moscofilero Skouras

$20.00

Zesty, lemon, refreshing

BTL Assyrtiko Tselepos Santorini

BTL Assyrtiko Tselepos Santorini

$38.00

Vibrant, flinty, citrus

BTL Assyrtiko Sigalas Santorini

BTL Assyrtiko Sigalas Santorini

$48.00

Light, crisp, mineral

BTL Sauvignon/Assyrtiko Biblia Hora

BTL Sauvignon/Assyrtiko Biblia Hora

$28.00

Citrus, exotic fruits, peaches

BTL Retsina Tetramythos

BTL Retsina Tetramythos

$22.00

Floral, herbal, vibrant

BTL Moscofilero Mantina Tselepos

BTL Moscofilero Mantina Tselepos

$28.00

Lime, green apple, crisp

BTL Moscofilero Skouras Wild Ferment

BTL Moscofilero Skouras Wild Ferment

$25.00

Light, fresh, young

RED WINE

BTL Agiorgitiko Nemea

BTL Agiorgitiko Nemea

$28.00

Full, rich, firm

BTL Kotsifali Lyrarakis

BTL Kotsifali Lyrarakis

$18.00

Dark berries, soft, spice

BTL Xyno Valos Katsaros

BTL Xyno Valos Katsaros

$30.00

Aromatic, dark berries, dry finish

BTL Pinot Noir Sole Biblia Chora

BTL Pinot Noir Sole Biblia Chora

$46.00

Juicy, smooth, soft finish

BTL Cab/Merlot Biblia Hora

BTL Cab/Merlot Biblia Hora

$38.00

Dark berry, full body, spice

BTL Cab/Merlot Dilofos Tselepos

BTL Cab/Merlot Dilofos Tselepos

$28.00

Cassis, fig, mocha

ROSE WINE

BTL Mylona Rose

BTL Mylona Rose

$48.00

Light, clean, white cherry

SPARKLING WINE

BTL Amalia Btut Tselepos

BTL Amalia Btut Tselepos

$28.00

Light, crisp, fruity

BTL Sparkling Rose Akakies Kir Yianni

BTL Sparkling Rose Akakies Kir Yianni

$28.00

Light, crisp, strawberry

BOTTLE & CAN

Fix

Fix

$5.00Out of stock

Lager

Yuengling

Yuengling

$4.00Out of stock

Light

Night Shift Whirlpool

Night Shift Whirlpool

$5.00Out of stock

Pale Ale

Night Shift Santilli

Night Shift Santilli

$5.00Out of stock

Ipa

TSIPOURO OUZO MASTIHA

BTL Zacharias Tsipouro
$35.00

BTL Zacharias Tsipouro

$35.00
BTL Idoniko Tsipouro
$35.00

BTL Idoniko Tsipouro

$35.00
BTL Katsaros Tsipouro
$32.00

BTL Katsaros Tsipouro

$32.00
BTL Plomari Ouzo
$28.00

BTL Plomari Ouzo

$28.00
BTL Barbayanni Ouzo

BTL Barbayanni Ouzo

$28.00Out of stock
BTL Aphrodite Ouzo
$30.00

BTL Aphrodite Ouzo

$30.00
BTL Chios Mastiha
$32.00

BTL Chios Mastiha

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

315 Shawmut Avenue, Boston, MA 02218

Directions

Gallery
KAVA neo-taverna image

