Kavo 3252 NE 1st Ave Unit 111

Domestic

Coors Light

$8.00

Miller Lite

$8.00

Budweiser

$8.00

Bud Light

$8.00

Bud Light Lime

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$8.00

Import

Dos Equis

$9.00

Heineken

$9.00

Corona Extra

$9.00

Stella Artois

$9.00

Michellob

$9.00

Buckets

Corona

$35.00

Modelo

$35.00

Stella

$35.00

La Rubia

$35.00

RAW BAR

Small Tower

$45.00

Medium Tower

$90.00

Large Tower

$180.00

Tiradito

$23.00

Ceviche De Coco

$26.00

Cocktail Shrimp

$24.00

Tuna Tartare

$24.00

STARTERS

House Bread

$7.00

Rock Shrimp

$22.00

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$26.00

MAU Meze

$20.00

Fried Calamari

$24.00

Octopus

$22.00

Beef Carpaccio

$23.00

Gambas All Ajillo

$28.00

Wagyu Skewers

$26.00

Chicken Skewers

$22.00

SALADS & SOUPS

Lobster Bisque

$18.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00

Greek Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Watermelon Salad

$18.00

MAINS

Salmon

$36.00

Grilled Chicken

$30.00

Filet Mignon

$48.00

Lamb Chops

$52.00

Braised Short Ribs

$48.00

Tomahawk

$220.00

Ribeye

$52.00

Lobster Pasta

$52.00

Truffle Pasta

$42.00

MAU Fettuccine

$38.00

SIDES

Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Sauteed Spinach

$10.00

Island Rice

$13.00

Boniato

$10.00

Yucitas

$12.00

Asparagus

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

SAUCES & ADD ONS

Piquillo Butter

$5.00

Red Wine Demi

$8.00

Citrus Vinagrette

$5.00

Truffle Butter

$12.00

Grilled Prawns

$26.00

Lobster Tail

$28.00

Classic Cocktails

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Margarita

$16.00

Long Island

$16.00

Cosmopolitan

$16.00

Mojito

$16.00

Sidecar

$16.00

Old Fashioned

$16.00

Mai Tai

$16.00

Dirty Martini

$16.00

Manhattan

$16.00

Happy Hour

Well Margarita

$8.00

Well Mojito

$8.00

Well Martini

$8.00

Well Shot

$7.00

MAÜ

Passiofruit Margarita

$16.00

Mykonos Mule

$16.00

Watermelon Breeze

$16.00

Cucumber-Tini

$16.00

Raisin Cane

$16.00

Mango Mojito

$16.00

Greek Amigo

$16.00

Spicy Mango Daquiri

$16.00

Berry Sour

$16.00

Smooth Criminal

$16.00

Greek Sidecar

$16.00

Signature

ALOHA

$19.00

BAMBOOZLED

$19.99

HENNYTHING POSSIBLE

$16.00

HURRICANE PUNCH

$25.00

LOS MUERTOS

$16.00

Standard Cocktails

Juicy Pussy

$17.00

Kavo-Politan

$16.00

Passionfruit Margarita

$16.00

Tulum Mule

$16.00

Cognacs

Hennessy VS

$15.00

Hennessy XO 80

$60.00

Hennessy VSOP

$23.00

Courvoisier VS

$15.00

Remo Martin VS

$15.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Hendricks

$15.00

Tangueray

$14.00

Monkey 47

$23.00

Well

$13.00

Rum

Bacardi Superior

$14.00

Malibu

$14.00

Flor De Cana

$15.00

Zacapa 23

$16.00

Santa Teresa

$18.00

Tequila

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Anejo

$18.00

Don Julio 70

$20.00

Don Julio 1942

$45.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$48.00

Patrón Silver

$15.00

1800 Reposado

$15.00

Well

$13.00

Vodka

Grey Goose

$15.00

Grey Goose Essences

$16.00

Kettle One

$15.00

Titos

$15.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Well

$14.00

Bourbon/Irish Whiskey

Bullet Bourbon

$14.00

Makers Mark

$15.00

Jameson

$15.00

Bullet Rye

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$14.00

Blue Label

$40.00

Scotch/ Single Malts/ Japanese Whiskey

Chivas 12

$14.00

Black Label

$14.00

Macallan 12

$21.00

Glenlivet 12

$21.00

Mezcal

Ilegal

$15.00

Casamigos

$18.00

Cordials

Aperol

$12.00

Campari

$13.00

Cointreau

$13.00

Disaronno

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$13.00

Sambuca

$14.00

Baileys

$15.00

Shots

Green Tea

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Mind Eraser

$12.00

Pornstar

$12.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

White Tea

$12.00

Four Horseman

$14.00

Fruity Shot

$12.00

Melon Ball

$12.00

B-52

$12.00

Woo Woo

$12.00

Black Russian

$12.00

Shamrocked

$12.00

Drinks

Soda

$5.00

Aqua Pana

$5.00

Pellegrino

$5.00

Small Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Hookah

Hookah Fri-Sun

$75.00

Hookay Mon-Thur

$60.00

PROMO/ HAPPY HOUR HOOKAH

$45.00

CHAMPAGNE

Ace of Spades Brut

$900.00

Ace of Spades Rose

$1,300.00

DOM PERIGNON LUMINOUS

$750.00

DOM PERIGNON LUMINOUS ROSE

$1,000.00

Dom Perignon Vintage Rose

$700.00

Moet ICE

$350.00

Moet Imperial Brut

$300.00

Moet Imperial Rose

$400.00

MOET NECTAR ROSE

$300.00

COGNACS

Branson De Cognac

$300.00

Hennessy VS

$350.00

Hennessy VSOP

$750.00

Hennessy XO

$1,300.00

GIN

BOMBAY

$350.00

HENDRICKS

$450.00

TANQUERAY

$350.00

RUM

Bacardi

$250.00

ZACAPPA 23

$300.00

ZACAPPA XO

$600.00

Tequila

Casamigos Anejo

$650.00

Casamigos Blanco

$450.00

Casamigos Reposado

$550.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$950.00

Clase Dragones

$1,400.00

Don Julio 1942

$900.00

Don Julio 1942 MAGNUM

Don Julio Anejo

$500.00

Don Julio Blanco

$350.00

Don Julio Reposado

$450.00

Patron Blanco

$350.00

VODKA

Belvedere

$350.00

Ciroc

$350.00

Grey Goose

$350.00

Grey Goose Mag

$750.00

Kettle One

$450.00

Stoli Elite

$550.00

Titos

$350.00

Titos Mag

$750.00

WHISKEY

Chivas 12

$400.00

Chivas 18

$900.00

Glenfiddich

$450.00

JW Black

$350.00

JW Blue

$900.00

MaCallen 12

$550.00

MaCallen 18

$900.00

Red Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon

$18.00

Pinot Noir

$17.00

Malbec Altos

$15.00

Merlot

$18.00

White Wines

Chardonnay Domaine Passy Le Clou

$19.00

Chardonnay Mer Soleil

$17.00

Pinot Grigio

$16.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$17.00

Sparkling & Rose

Moet Imperial Brut

$25.00

Rose Perle

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Greek Salad

$16.00

Food

BEEF SLIDERS

$21.00

CALAMARI

$18.00

CATFISH

$22.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$21.00

CHICKEN CLUB

$21.00

Chicken Fingers

$26.00

Chicken Wings

$19.00

Gyros

$21.00

KAVO BURGER

$21.00

NACHOS

$25.00

Raw Bar

1/2 Dozen East

$25.00

1/2 dozen west

$28.00

Dozen East

$36.00

Dozen West

$44.00

Large Seafood Tower

$180.00

Medium Seafood Tower

$90.00

Pineapple Ceviche

$26.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$26.00

Small Seafood Tower

$49.00

Sides

Asparagus

$12.00

Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Corn Souflee

$12.00

French Fries

$12.00

Lobster Mac

$22.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Mashed Potatos

$12.00

Steamed Veggies

$12.00

Wild Rice

$12.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3252 NE 1st Ave Unit 111, Miami, FL 33137

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

