Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kawa ramen and sushi

review star

No reviews yet

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100

Milwaukee, WI 53203

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Paiton Chicken Ramen
Hellfire Ramen
Grill Chicken Bowl

Bowls

Chicken Fried Rice Bowl

Chicken Fried Rice Bowl

$13.00

Carrots, scallions, onions, light oil, soy sauce and Chicken

Grill Chicken Bowl

Grill Chicken Bowl

$15.00

grill chicken,oshiko,sweedsalad

Grilled Salmon Bowl

Grilled Salmon Bowl

$17.00

Teriyaki grilled salmon, seaweed salad, and oshinko

Gyu Don

$18.00

Thinly sliced tender beef, sweet onion, soy dash, cage free egg, pickle radish over rice

Kara Age Bowl

Kara Age Bowl

$16.00

Chicken lightly coat with flour and Deep fried in oil . Cabbage Salad , white rice served with side of home make Karaage sauce.

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

Shrimp Fried Rice Bowl

$13.00

Carrots, scallions, onions, light oil, soy sauce, shrimp, rice .

Unagi Bowl

Unagi Bowl

$18.00

grill fresh water eel over rice , pickle radish on the side

Poke Bowls

Blue Fin Tuna Poke

$22.00

blue fin tuna ,green bean ,seaweed salad, avocado , sesame seasoning , over sushi Rice. Served with spicy mayo and eel sauce on side.

Salmon Poke

Salmon Poke

$18.00

salmon, green bean, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame furikake ( seasoning) over sushi Rice. served with eel Sauce and spicy mayo sauce

Tuna Poke

$19.00

tuna, green bean, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame furikake served over sushi rice . served with spicy mayo and eel sauce on side

Ramen

Hellfire Ramen

$17.00

Ramen noodles in a rich creamy chicken broth, with torched chicken chashu ( white meat- chicken breast), egg, bamboo shoots, chili threads, scallion , wood ear mushroom and house chili oil.

Paiton Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Ramen noodles in a rich chicken broth, served with scallion, egg, chicken chashu (chicken breast),bamboo shoots

Yuzu chicken Ramen

$16.00

Ramen noodles in a clear, umami-rich yuzu chicken broth, served with scallion, egg, wood ear mushroom, chicken chashu, and bamboo shoots.

Regular Sushi Rolls

Avocado Roll (V)

Avocado Roll (V)

$6.00

Avocado, sushi rice , and seaweed , sesame

California

$7.00

Crab sticks, avocado, sushi rice seaweed and sesame.

Eel Avocado

Eel Avocado

$8.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

lightly fried shrimp ,avocado, sushi rice , sesame wrap with seaweed topped with eel sauce

Spicy Crab

$7.00
Spicy Salmon

Spicy Salmon

$7.00

Salmon roll

$8.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00
Spicy Tuna

Spicy Tuna

$7.00

Salmon Avocado

$9.00

Tuna Avocado

$9.00

Yellowtail scallion Roll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail

$9.00

Oshiko

$6.00

Salad/Soup

House Salad

$5.00

Avocado Salad

$8.00

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Miso soup

$3.00

Add miso soup (oder $20+ limit 1 per oder)

$1.50

Sauce/Dressing/rice

Siracha sauce

$1.00

Karage Sauce

$1.00

Sweet chill Sauce

$1.00

Gyoza sauce

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Ginger Dressing (Qurt)

$15.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Sushi Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Ginger dressing （P）

$8.00

Ginger dressing （s）

$2.00

Snacks/Kitchen

Crab Rangoon(4pc)

$11.00

crab sticks,carrot,cream chees,deep fried

Edamame

$5.00

Steamed soybean pods with sea salt

Gyoza(6pc)

$8.00

Pan-fried Chicken and vegetable dumplings

Kara-Age chicken

$9.00

Lightly battered and fried chicken

Shrimp Tempura(3pc)

$10.00

Lightly battered jumbo shrimp

Spring Roll(3pc)

$7.00

Takoyaki

$8.00

Special Sushi Rolls

Buck

$14.00

spicy tuna and spicy salmon top with avocado served with wasabi mayo sauce

Dragon

$15.00

shrimp tempura inside, topped with ell, served with eel sauce

Godzilla

Godzilla

$13.00

Tempura fried spicy tuna and avocado roll, topped with scallions, tobiko, eelsauce, spicy mayo, and sweet chili sauce

Hot Maki Roll

Hot Maki Roll

$15.00

Shrimp tempura and avocado inside topped with tuna, jalapeño slices and eel sauce.

Incredible

Incredible

$13.00

Salmon tempura and avocado inside, topped with spicy crab, eel sauce, and spicy mayo

Jalapeno Pepper

Jalapeno Pepper

$10.00

tempura fried Jalapeno spicy tuna and cream chees

Volcano

Volcano

$14.00

Eel, avocado, and cream cheese, fried, topped with spicy crab

Crazy Tuna

$15.00

spicy tuna inside topped with tuna and avo

Sushi and Sashimi

Salmon Sushi (2pc per order)

$7.00

Salmon Sashimi (3 pc per order)

$9.00

Tuna Sushi (2 pc per order)

$8.00

Tuna Sashimi (3 pc per order)

$10.00

Eel Sushi (2 pc per order)

$7.00

Eel Sashimi (3pc per order)

$9.00

Yellowtail sushi (2 pc per order)

$8.00

Yelowtail Sashimi (3 pc per order)

$10.00

Yellowtail janapino

$12.00

Ramen Extra Topping

Bamboo shoots

Bamboo shoots

$2.00
Egg

Egg

$2.00
Chicken Chashu

Chicken Chashu

$4.00
Egg

Egg

$2.00

Extra broth

$5.00

Extra noodles

$4.00
Scallion

Scallion

$1.50
Spicy bomb

Spicy bomb

$1.00
Wood ear mushrooms

Wood ear mushrooms

$2.00

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Japanese Ramune Soda

$4.00

Ice Green Tea

$2.75

Water

$1.75

Treat

$4.00

CATERING MENU (Copy)

Gyoza 24pc

$30.00

Gyoza 48pc

$60.00

Edamame Platter

$25.00

Seaweed Salad

$33.00

Takoyaki 24pc

$30.00

Takoyaki 48pc

$60.00

Spring Roll 16pc

$24.00

Spring Roll 32pc

$48.00

Teriyaki Chicken Half Tray

$119.00

Teriyaki Chicken Full Tray

$150.00

Teriyaki Salmon Half Tray

$140.00

Teriyaki Salmon Full Tray

$240.00

Chicken Fried Rice Half Tray

$85.00

Chicken Fried Rice Full Tray

$160.00

Kawa maki combo 60pc

$79.00

Choice of 10 roll of spicy tuna,spicy salmon,spicy crab,califorlia,eel avocado,avocado,shrimp tempura

Kawa maki lovers platter 80pc

$135.00

choice of 10 roll : Godzilla,incredible,dragon,buck,vocano,hot maki,crazy tuna

Kawa maki & nigiri combo 60pc

$155.00

choice of 6 roll : Godzilla,incredible,dragon,buck,spicy tuna,spicy salmon,spicy crab,shrimp tempura,crazy tuna.choice of 20 pc nigiri : tuna,salmon or eel

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kawa only use the freshest of ingredients, from our fish to our produce, and our chef are trained to prepare and construct your food delicately and beautifully. Kawa make our ramen broth on site. We spend up 8 hours stewing vegetables and chicken to create the base of ramen.

Location

275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100, Milwaukee, WI 53203

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hot Dish Pantry
orange starNo Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Brunch - Milwaukee
orange star4.2 • 2,211
714 N Milwaukee St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Dairyland Old-Fashioned Frozen Custard & Hamburger
orange starNo Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub Milwaukee
orange starNo Reviews
142 W Wisconsin Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
Make Waves
orange starNo Reviews
275 West Wisconsin Avenue Suite 100 Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Milwaukee

The Brass Tap - Greenfield WI
orange star4.6 • 4,618
7808 W Layton Avenue Greenfield, WI 53220
View restaurantnext
AJ Bombers
orange star4.3 • 3,881
1247 N Water St Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Botanas II Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 3,173
1421 E Howard Ave Milwaukee, WI 53207
View restaurantnext
Onesto
orange star4.5 • 3,074
221 N Broadway Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Mo's A Place for Steaks
orange star4.7 • 2,805
720 N Plankinton Ave Milwaukee, WI 53203
View restaurantnext
The Knick - 1030 e juneau ave
orange star4.3 • 2,487
1030 e juneau ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Milwaukee
Brookfield
review star
Avg 3.9 (16 restaurants)
Cudahy
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Menomonee Falls
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
New Berlin
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Thiensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Oak Creek
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Waukesha
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Germantown
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Muskego
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston