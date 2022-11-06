- Home
Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights
995 Reviews
$$
301 Springfield Ave
Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922
Appetizers
1. Lui Suan Roll (2 pcs)
Fresh green, tofu, rice noodle served with peanut sauce or Sweet Asian sauce.
2. Spring Rolls (4 pc)
Crispy roll stuffed with vermicelli and vegetable with plum sauce.
3.Steamed Edamame
4.Tofu Triangle
Crispy firm tofu served with oriental sweet chili sauce.
5.Chive Veggie Dumplings
Fried chive vegetable dumpling with spicy garlic soy sauce.
6. Shumai (6 pcs)
Shrimp dumpling served with garlic soy sauce
7.Dumplings (6 pcs)
Steamed dumpling stuffed with chicken, served with garlic soy sauce.
8.Satay (4 pcs)
Grilled chicken on the skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.
9.Golden Pouch (5 pcs)
Fried crab meat, cream cheese, carrot and scallion.
10.Spicy Thai Herb Ball (Larb Tod)
Spicy chicken ball marinated with fresh chili, garlics, onion, rice, kaffir lime leave
11.Butterfly Shrimp (6 pcs)
Coconut shrimp served with sweet & sour sauce
12.Curry Puff (3 pcs)
Pasty puff stuffed with chicken, potato, onion, cumin served with cucumber salad
13.Fried Calamari (15-18 pcs)
Served with oriental sweet & sour sauce.
14.Kai Zabb (6 pcs) ,
Thai spicy chicken wing with spicy chili lime sauce.
15. Lemongrass Pork Rib
Pork rib marinated with savory spices of lemongrass and garlic served with Shiracha sauce
Soup
16.Tom Yum
in lemongrass broth with fresh mushrooms, cilantro, scallions, galangal, kaffir-lime leaves and Thai spice
17.Tom Kha
in coconut milk with galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, kaffir-lime leaves, cilantro, scallions and lime juice
18.Wonton Soup
Wonton stuffed with seasoned chicken, Napa cabbage, in chicken broth.
Salad
19.Thai Salad
Add Grilled Chicken +$4; Mixed green, carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion
20.Somtum
Shredded green papaya with peanut, green bean, tomato and spicy lime juice dressing
21.Chicken Larb
Minced chicken, red onion, scallion and spice tossed in spicy lime juice dressing served over lettuce
22.Mango Salad
Fresh mango tossed with tomatoes, carrot, red onion, cashew nut and chili lime dressing
23.Larb Tod Namsod Salad
spicy herbal mint chicken with spicy chili lime dressing
24.Duck Salad
Crispy duck tossed with red onion, scallion, pineapple, cashew nut, chili and lime juice.
Entree & Curry
25.Red Curry
Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean and basil.
26.Green Curry
Green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplants and basil.
27.Massamun Curry (Mild Curry)
Massamun curry, coconut milk, carrot, onion, and peanut
28.Panang Curry
Panang curry coconut milk, peanut paste, carrot, green
29.Prik Khing
Authentic Prik Khing curry and seasonal vegetables ( ginger curry )
30.Mixed Vegetables
Stir fried with seasonal vegetables with garlic brown sauce
31.Wild Ginger
Stir fried with seasonal vegetables and fresh ginger with ginger brown sauce
32.Spicy Basil
Stir fried with seasonal vegetables with chili, garlic and Thai basil
33.Kai Kra Pow
Minced chicken sauteed with green bean, onion and carrot chili in spicy Thai style basil sauce
34.Devil Thai Basil
Your choice of lightly fried chicken, tofu or colossal shrimp with homemade three flavor sauce and crispy Thai basil
Signature Dishes
35.Spicy Ginger
Stir fried marinated spicy beef with fresh ginger chili and seasoned vegetables
36.Peanut Chicken
Grilled chicken breast with steamed seasonal vegetables and peanut sauce
37.Chicken Mango
Lightly breaded chicken with fresh mango, seasonal vegetables sweet and sour sauce
38.Lemongrass
Breaded chicken or shrimp stir fried with lemongrass curry paste, seasonal vegetables and cashew nut
39.Chicken Teri
Grilled chicken topped with traditional Asian sauce and stir fried seasonal vegetables
40.Ginger Pork Chop
Grilled chicken topped with traditional Asian sauce
41.Baby Bkk Pork Rib
Grilled exotic marinated pork rib served with stir fried seasonal vegetables
43.Dragon Shrimp
Significant colossal shrimp dish with crabmeat homemade curry served with stir fried seasonal vegetables
Duck
44.Duck Pad Thai
Crispy duck with rice noodle, egg, crushed peanut, scallion and beansprout.
45.Duck Kee Mao
Stir fried with egg, at noodle, chili, garlic, onion and Thai style basil chilli sauce
46.Duck Ginger Fried Rice
Fried rice with fresh ginger, egg, onion and carrot.
47.Tangy Duck
Topped with homemade three flavor sauce served with steamed vegetable
48.Tamarind Duck
Topped with tamarind sauce served with steamed vegetable.
49.Prik Khing Duck
Sautéed with authentic Prik Khing curry, green bean and carrot and onion.
50.Ginger Duck
Crispy duck topped with ginger, carrot, onion and scallion
51.Pineapple Curry Duck
with authentic homemade pineapple red curry
52.Spicy Basil Duck
Stir fried crispy duck with seasonal vegetables, chili, garlic and Thai basil
Seafood & Fish
53.Spicy Seafood Ginger
Homemade spicy fresh ginger sauce and seasonal vegetables
54.Spicy Prik Khing (Ginger Curry)
Homemade spicy Prik Khing curry sauce and seasonal vegetables
55.Norwegian Salmon Mango Salsa
Grilled salmon with fresh mango salsa and seasonal vegetables
56.Norwegian Salmon Teri
Grilled salmon with traditional Asian sauce, served with stir fried vegetables
57.Tangy
homemade three flavor sauce and seasonal vegetables
58.Wild Ginger
Choice of your seafood with seasonal vegetables and fresh ginger with ginger brown sauce
59.Spicy Basil
Choice of your seasonal vegetables, chili, garlic and Thai Basil
Fried Rice & Noodle
60.Thai Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg and scallion, Chinese broccoli
61.Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, carrot, onion and pineapple
62.Basil Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, chili, carrot, onion and basil.
63.Ginger Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, fresh ginger, carrot, onion and scallion
64.See-Ew
Stir fried fresh at noodle with egg, garlic and Chinese broccoli.
65.Drunken Noodle
Stir fried fresh at noodle with egg, chili, garlic, onion, pepper in Thai style spicy chili sauce
66.Pad Thai
Stir fried with rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and crushed peanut.
67. Phra Ram Long Song
Streamed rice noodle with stir fried seasonal vegetables and peanut sauce
Kaukai
Exotic Noodle Soup
68.Chicken Noodle Soup
Steamed chicken drumstick, rice noodle, Chinese broccoli and bean sprout with chicken broth
69.Beef Noodle Soup
Steamed beef, rice noodle, Chinese broccoli and bean sprout with beef broth
70.Hot & Sour Noodle Soup
Colossal shrimp, finely diced chicken, rice noodle, bean sprout
71.Duck Noodle Soup
Boneless duck, rice noodle, bean sprout and Chinese broccoli with duck broth
72.Spicy Seafood Udon Soup
Steamed shrimp, squids, mussels, Chinese broccoli with spicy udon soup
73.Pork Chop Udon Soup
Pork chop, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout traditional udon soup
74.Ramen Curry
Breaded chicken, steamed ramen with yellow curry
75.Pork Chop Ramen Soup
Pork chop, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout traditional ramen soup
Dessert
Ice Cream
Coconut, Green Tea or Vanilla Ice Cream
Mochi Ice Cream
Coconut, Green Tea, Chocolate or Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream
Fried Ice Cream
Pistachio Cake
Chocolate Temptation
with ice cream Choice of - Vanilla - Coconut - Green Tea ice cream
Chocolate Lava
Chocolate Raspberry Lava
Banana Wrapped with Ice Cream
Sticky Rice with Mango
Side Orders/Extra
Steamed Broccoli
Cucumber Salad
Steamed Noodle
Steamed Mixed Vegetable
Coconut Sticky Rice
Brown Rice
Jasmine Rice
Peanut Sauce 4oz
Peanut Sauce 16oz
Extra Meat
Extra Tofu
Extra Vegetable
Extra Colossal Shrimp (2 pcs)
Extra Duck
Side Order Fried Rice
Stir fried rice with egg, carrot and scallion
Spicy Vegan Condiments Set
Dry Chili (2 oz)
Hot Sauce (4 oz)
Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce (4 oz)
Fresh Chili Vinegar (4 oz)
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Kawee Thai insists on the very best for our loyal customer Superior ingredients and healthy approach.
301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922