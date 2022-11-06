Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai

Kawee Thai Cusine - Berkeley Heights

995 Reviews

$$

301 Springfield Ave

Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

65.Drunken Noodle
2. Spring Rolls (4 pc)
66.Pad Thai

Appetizers

1. Lui Suan Roll (2 pcs)

$8.00

Fresh green, tofu, rice noodle served with peanut sauce or Sweet Asian sauce.

2. Spring Rolls (4 pc)

2. Spring Rolls (4 pc)

$8.00

Crispy roll stuffed with vermicelli and vegetable with plum sauce.

3.Steamed Edamame
$8.00

3.Steamed Edamame

$8.00
4.Tofu Triangle

4.Tofu Triangle

$8.00

Crispy firm tofu served with oriental sweet chili sauce.

5.Chive Veggie Dumplings

5.Chive Veggie Dumplings

$10.00

Fried chive vegetable dumpling with spicy garlic soy sauce.

6. Shumai (6 pcs)

6. Shumai (6 pcs)

$8.00

Shrimp dumpling served with garlic soy sauce

7.Dumplings (6 pcs)

$10.00

Steamed dumpling stuffed with chicken, served with garlic soy sauce.

8.Satay (4 pcs)

8.Satay (4 pcs)

$10.00

Grilled chicken on the skewer served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

9.Golden Pouch (5 pcs)

9.Golden Pouch (5 pcs)

$10.00

Fried crab meat, cream cheese, carrot and scallion.

10.Spicy Thai Herb Ball (Larb Tod)

10.Spicy Thai Herb Ball (Larb Tod)

$10.00

Spicy chicken ball marinated with fresh chili, garlics, onion, rice, kaffir lime leave

11.Butterfly Shrimp (6 pcs)

11.Butterfly Shrimp (6 pcs)

$12.00

Coconut shrimp served with sweet & sour sauce

12.Curry Puff (3 pcs)

$10.00

Pasty puff stuffed with chicken, potato, onion, cumin served with cucumber salad

13.Fried Calamari (15-18 pcs)

13.Fried Calamari (15-18 pcs)

$14.00

Served with oriental sweet & sour sauce.

14.Kai Zabb (6 pcs) ,

$12.00

Thai spicy chicken wing with spicy chili lime sauce.

15. Lemongrass Pork Rib

15. Lemongrass Pork Rib

$14.00

Pork rib marinated with savory spices of lemongrass and garlic served with Shiracha sauce

Soup

all soup is homemade, Fresh ingredients with Thai Spice

16.Tom Yum

in lemongrass broth with fresh mushrooms, cilantro, scallions, galangal, kaffir-lime leaves and Thai spice

17.Tom Kha

in coconut milk with galangal, lemongrass, mushrooms, kaffir-lime leaves, cilantro, scallions and lime juice

18.Wonton Soup

Wonton stuffed with seasoned chicken, Napa cabbage, in chicken broth.

Salad

Mix Green, carrot, tomato, cucumber and avocado served with peanut sauce
19.Thai Salad

19.Thai Salad

$10.00

Add Grilled Chicken +$4; Mixed green, carrot, cucumber, tomato, onion

20.Somtum

20.Somtum

$12.00

Shredded green papaya with peanut, green bean, tomato and spicy lime juice dressing

21.Chicken Larb

21.Chicken Larb

$12.00

Minced chicken, red onion, scallion and spice tossed in spicy lime juice dressing served over lettuce

22.Mango Salad

22.Mango Salad

$14.00

Fresh mango tossed with tomatoes, carrot, red onion, cashew nut and chili lime dressing

23.Larb Tod Namsod Salad

$12.00

spicy herbal mint chicken with spicy chili lime dressing

24.Duck Salad

24.Duck Salad

$18.00

Crispy duck tossed with red onion, scallion, pineapple, cashew nut, chili and lime juice.

Entree & Curry

Stir fried Seasonal vegetable with garlic brown sauce

25.Red Curry

Red curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean and basil.

26.Green Curry

26.Green Curry

Green curry, coconut milk, bamboo shoot, green bean, eggplants and basil.

27.Massamun Curry (Mild Curry)

27.Massamun Curry (Mild Curry)

Massamun curry, coconut milk, carrot, onion, and peanut

28.Panang Curry

28.Panang Curry

Panang curry coconut milk, peanut paste, carrot, green

29.Prik Khing

29.Prik Khing

Authentic Prik Khing curry and seasonal vegetables ( ginger curry )

30.Mixed Vegetables

30.Mixed Vegetables

Stir fried with seasonal vegetables with garlic brown sauce

31.Wild Ginger

Stir fried with seasonal vegetables and fresh ginger with ginger brown sauce

32.Spicy Basil

32.Spicy Basil

Stir fried with seasonal vegetables with chili, garlic and Thai basil

33.Kai Kra Pow

$18.00

Minced chicken sauteed with green bean, onion and carrot chili in spicy Thai style basil sauce

34.Devil Thai Basil

34.Devil Thai Basil

Your choice of lightly fried chicken, tofu or colossal shrimp with homemade three flavor sauce and crispy Thai basil

Signature Dishes

35.Spicy Ginger

35.Spicy Ginger

Stir fried marinated spicy beef with fresh ginger chili and seasoned vegetables

36.Peanut Chicken

36.Peanut Chicken

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast with steamed seasonal vegetables and peanut sauce

37.Chicken Mango

37.Chicken Mango

$18.00

Lightly breaded chicken with fresh mango, seasonal vegetables sweet and sour sauce

38.Lemongrass

38.Lemongrass

Breaded chicken or shrimp stir fried with lemongrass curry paste, seasonal vegetables and cashew nut

39.Chicken Teri

39.Chicken Teri

$18.00

Grilled chicken topped with traditional Asian sauce and stir fried seasonal vegetables

40.Ginger Pork Chop

$18.00

Grilled chicken topped with traditional Asian sauce

41.Baby Bkk Pork Rib

41.Baby Bkk Pork Rib

$24.00

Grilled exotic marinated pork rib served with stir fried seasonal vegetables

43.Dragon Shrimp

43.Dragon Shrimp

$24.00

Significant colossal shrimp dish with crabmeat homemade curry served with stir fried seasonal vegetables

Duck

Fresh Homemade Crispy Duck
44.Duck Pad Thai

44.Duck Pad Thai

$20.00

Crispy duck with rice noodle, egg, crushed peanut, scallion and beansprout.

45.Duck Kee Mao

45.Duck Kee Mao

$20.00

Stir fried with egg, at noodle, chili, garlic, onion and Thai style basil chilli sauce

46.Duck Ginger Fried Rice

$20.00

Fried rice with fresh ginger, egg, onion and carrot.

47.Tangy Duck

$26.00

Topped with homemade three flavor sauce served with steamed vegetable

48.Tamarind Duck

48.Tamarind Duck

$26.00

Topped with tamarind sauce served with steamed vegetable.

49.Prik Khing Duck

49.Prik Khing Duck

$26.00

Sautéed with authentic Prik Khing curry, green bean and carrot and onion.

50.Ginger Duck

50.Ginger Duck

$26.00

Crispy duck topped with ginger, carrot, onion and scallion

51.Pineapple Curry Duck

$26.00

with authentic homemade pineapple red curry

52.Spicy Basil Duck

$26.00

Stir fried crispy duck with seasonal vegetables, chili, garlic and Thai basil

Seafood & Fish

Seafood (Shrimp, Squid & Mussel) $22 / Your Choice of Filet Red Snapper Seasonal Price / Norwegian Salmon $22 / Whole Red Snapper Seasonal Price
53.Spicy Seafood Ginger

53.Spicy Seafood Ginger

Homemade spicy fresh ginger sauce and seasonal vegetables

54.Spicy Prik Khing (Ginger Curry)

54.Spicy Prik Khing (Ginger Curry)

Homemade spicy Prik Khing curry sauce and seasonal vegetables

55.Norwegian Salmon Mango Salsa

$25.00

Grilled salmon with fresh mango salsa and seasonal vegetables

56.Norwegian Salmon Teri

56.Norwegian Salmon Teri

$25.00

Grilled salmon with traditional Asian sauce, served with stir fried vegetables

57.Tangy

homemade three flavor sauce and seasonal vegetables

58.Wild Ginger

Choice of your seafood with seasonal vegetables and fresh ginger with ginger brown sauce

59.Spicy Basil

Choice of your seasonal vegetables, chili, garlic and Thai Basil

Fried Rice & Noodle

Tofu, Vegetable $13 / Tofu & Vegetable $14 / Chicken $14 / Beef $14 / Colossal Shrimp $16 / Colossal Shrimp & Chicken $16
60.Thai Fried Rice

60.Thai Fried Rice

Stir fried rice with egg and scallion, Chinese broccoli

61.Pineapple Fried Rice

Stir fried rice with egg, carrot, onion and pineapple

62.Basil Fried Rice

62.Basil Fried Rice

Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, chili, carrot, onion and basil.

63.Ginger Fried Rice

63.Ginger Fried Rice

Stir fried rice with egg, garlic, fresh ginger, carrot, onion and scallion

64.See-Ew

64.See-Ew

Stir fried fresh at noodle with egg, garlic and Chinese broccoli.

65.Drunken Noodle

65.Drunken Noodle

Stir fried fresh at noodle with egg, chili, garlic, onion, pepper in Thai style spicy chili sauce

66.Pad Thai

66.Pad Thai

Stir fried with rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and crushed peanut.

67. Phra Ram Long Song

Streamed rice noodle with stir fried seasonal vegetables and peanut sauce

Kaukai

Exotic Noodle Soup

Exotic Noodle soup ( must Try )

68.Chicken Noodle Soup

$14.00

Steamed chicken drumstick, rice noodle, Chinese broccoli and bean sprout with chicken broth

69.Beef Noodle Soup

69.Beef Noodle Soup

$18.00

Steamed beef, rice noodle, Chinese broccoli and bean sprout with beef broth

70.Hot & Sour Noodle Soup

$18.00

Colossal shrimp, finely diced chicken, rice noodle, bean sprout

71.Duck Noodle Soup

$20.00

Boneless duck, rice noodle, bean sprout and Chinese broccoli with duck broth

72.Spicy Seafood Udon Soup

$18.00

Steamed shrimp, squids, mussels, Chinese broccoli with spicy udon soup

73.Pork Chop Udon Soup

73.Pork Chop Udon Soup

$16.00

Pork chop, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout traditional udon soup

74.Ramen Curry

$18.00

Breaded chicken, steamed ramen with yellow curry

75.Pork Chop Ramen Soup

$18.00

Pork chop, Chinese broccoli, bean sprout traditional ramen soup

Dessert

Ice Cream

$4.00

Coconut, Green Tea or Vanilla Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$6.00

Coconut, Green Tea, Chocolate or Strawberry Mochi Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.00

Pistachio Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Temptation

$8.00

with ice cream Choice of - Vanilla - Coconut - Green Tea ice cream

Chocolate Lava

$8.00

Chocolate Raspberry Lava

$8.00
Banana Wrapped with Ice Cream
$8.00

Banana Wrapped with Ice Cream

$8.00

Sticky Rice with Mango

$9.00

Side Orders/Extra

Steamed Broccoli

$8.00

Cucumber Salad

$8.00

Steamed Noodle

$8.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetable

$10.00

Coconut Sticky Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice

$2.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Peanut Sauce 4oz

$2.00

Peanut Sauce 16oz

$7.00

Extra Meat

$3.00

Extra Tofu

$2.00

Extra Vegetable

$3.00

Extra Colossal Shrimp (2 pcs)

$5.00

Extra Duck

$10.00

Side Order Fried Rice

$10.00

Stir fried rice with egg, carrot and scallion

Spicy Vegan Condiments Set

$8.00

Dry Chili (2 oz)

$2.00

Hot Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Spicy Garlic Soy Sauce (4 oz)

$2.00

Fresh Chili Vinegar (4 oz)

$2.00

Soda Takeout

Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Kawee Thai insists on the very best for our loyal customer Superior ingredients and healthy approach.

Location

301 Springfield Ave, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

