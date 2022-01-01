Kay Bob's Grill and Ale
1602 21st Ave South
Nashville, TN 37212
Popular Items
Apps
Naked Salad
Our take on a Persian Shirazi Salad. Diced fresh tomatoes, red onion, and Persian cucumbers tossed in lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil then topped with Kalamata olives and feta cheese on a bed of Bibb lettuce. Served with your choice of homemade wheat or white flat bread.
Dante's Grilled Wings
Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)
Black Bean Hummus
Pureed chickpeas and black beans blended together with Mediterranean spices and served with freshly baked white or wheat flat bread and crisp celery
Spicy Red Pepper Hummus
Pureed chickpeas, roasted red pepper w a slight spicy habanero kick blended together with Mediterranean spices and served with freshly baked white or wheat flat bread and crisp celery.
Hummus Combo
Our homemade Black Bean Hummus and Spicy Red Pepper Hummus served with freshly baked white or wheat flat bread and crisp celery.
Mediterranean Duo
Served with homemade Black Bean Hummus and freshly baked wheat or white flat bread. Accompanied with fresh Persian style cucumber yogurt dip and our hand cut made-to-order sweet potato chips and crisp celery.
Bowl Cheesy Fries
Hand-cut fries oven baked with Cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheese then topped with green onions.
Bowl Cajun Fries
Hand-cut, freshly cooked fries tossed with a fiery blend of Cajun spices.
Bowl of Classic Fries
Perfect for sharing with friends! A giant serving of hand-cut made to order fries.
Bowl Sweet Potato Chips
Sweet potato chips fried to a golden brown, sprinkled with seasoning and served with a side of our homemade Spicy Mango sauce.
Veggie Appetizer
Two skewers of marinated and grilled vegetables served with homemade cucumber sauce and flat bread.
Soups & Salads
Sm Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, romano cheese and crushed black pepper Recommended: Caesar
Sm Greek Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Persian cucumbers, and pepperoncinis Recommended: Greek
Sm Garden Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, Persian cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mushrooms Recommended: Ranch
Sm Arugula Salad
Peppery arugula, red onions, dried cranberries, toasted almond slivers, and feta cheese Recommended: Red Wine Vinegar
Lg Greek Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Persian cucumbers, and pepperoncinis Recommended: Greek
Lg Santa Fe
Saffron marinated all natural chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, black bean & corn salad, cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese, and fresh tomatoes. Recommended: Ranch
Lg Chicken Chef Salad
Saffron marinated all natural chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, green onions, fresh mushrooms and homemade croutons. Recommended: Ranch
Lg Grilled Salmon Salad
Flame grilled marinated salmon, crisp romaine lettuce, Persian style Shirazi salad (diced fresh tomatoes, Persian cucumber, red onion and lemon vinaigrette), toasted almond slivers and goat cheese. Recommended: Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette
Homemade Soup
Soup & Small Salad
Choose a small Garden, Greek, Caesar or Arugula salad. Served with a cup of soup and your choice of wheat or white flat bread
Flat Bread Wraps
Aunt Kay
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, fresh tomatoes, and green onions. Recommended sauce: Spicy Mango
Zeke The Greek
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
Tammie Rae
All natural chicken basted in our homemade barbecue sauce topped with our Signature Coleslaw and Monterrey Jack Cheese
Dante
Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, fresh tomatoes, green onions and our homemade Inferno Habanero sauce.
Uncle Bob Wrap
Kubideh, Persian style local ground beef grilled on a skewer over an open flame, then topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes and green onions. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
Greek Burger Bob Wrap
Kubideh, Persian style local ground beef grilled on a skewer over an open flame, then topped with feta cheese, arugula, fresh tomatoes and red onions. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
Cheese Burger Bob Wrap
Our take on a burger! Kubideh, Persian style local ground beef grilled on a skewer over an open flame, then topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, yellow mustard and cheddar cheese.
Buddy Duke
Marinated and flame grilled all natural steak dressed with arugula, fresh tomatoes, and green onions. Recommended sauce: Horseradish
Grilled Salmon Wrap
Marinated salmon grilled over an open flame topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes, green onions, and goat cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber or Lemon Vinaigrette
Jasper’s Junk
Grilled kielbasa topped with sauerkraut. Add cheese 1. Recommended sauce: Sweet & Spicy Mustard.
Cluckin’ Casey Wrap
A specialty wrap featuring our homemade all natural chicken salad including grapes, celery, almonds, and our special turmeric mayonnaise topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes, and green onions then wrapped.
Impossible Wrap
Vegan Impossible meat grilled over an open flame and topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes, green onions and our house barbecue sauce. VEGAN
Dancin’ Desiree
Toasted and folded flat bread with black beans, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, caramelized red onions, and homemade butternut squash puree. Recommended sauce: Spicy Mango
Lady Lynn
Homemade black bean hummus, Persian cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber
Folded Grilled Cheese
Folded grilled cheese flat bread with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese.
Platters
Grilled Chicken Platter
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .
Southwest Chicken Platter
Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served over Basmati rice with our homemade black bean & corn salad, flat bread and spicy mango sauce.
Barbecue Chicken Platter
Barbecue basted, all natural grilled chicken served over our Signature Coleslaw with homemade potato salad, flat bread and barbecue sauce.
Chicken Salad Platter
Homemade all natural chicken salad including grapes, celery, almonds, and our special turmeric mayonnaise served over a bed of arugula with a side of Sweet Sesame Slaw, fresh fruit and flat bread.
Kubideh Platter
Kubideh, Persian style local ground beef grilled on a skewer over an open flame, served over Basmati rice with marinated and grilled vegetables, flat bread and cucumber sauce.
Grilled Steak Platter
Marinated and grilled all natural steak served over Basmati rice with marinated and grilled vegetables, flat bread and our homemade horseradish sauce.
Kielbasa Platter
Grilled kielbasa served with sauerkraut, our homemade dill potato salad, marinated and grilled vegetables, flat bread and spicy mustard sauce.
King’s Platter
A skewer of grilled kubideh, Persian style local ground beef and a skewer of Saffron marinated chicken served over Basmati rice with marinated and grilled vegetables and flat bread.
Grilled Salmon Platter
Marinated salmon grilled over an open flame topped with Persian style shiraz salad and served with our homemade black bean and corn salad and arugula topped with fruit, toasted almonds and goat cheese.
Grilled Shrimp Platter
Flame grilled shrimp served over Basmati rice with a side of marinated and grilled vegetables, flat bread and homemade marinara sauce.
Veggie Platter
Marinated and grilled mushrooms, red bell pepppers, yellow squash, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes served over Basmati rice with flat bread, our homemade black bean hummus and cucumber sauce.
Impossible Platter
Vegan Impossible meat grilled over an open flame served on top of basmati rice with a side of grilled veggies and flat bread. VEGAN
Skewers
Desserts
Fudge Pie
An small individual homemade fudge pie.
Skillet Cookie
Cooked to order white chocolate and salted caramel cookie served in a warm skillet pan .
Lemon Cheesecake
Ricotta based cheesecake topped with vanilla mousse and garnished with honey and pistachios.
Rootbeer Float
Enjoy a homemade craft root beer float! NON ALCOHOLIC
Beer Float
Choose a craft beer of your choice to create a boozy dessert for adults
Ice Cream Scoop
Vanilla
Christie Cookie
Sides
Side Classic House-Cut Fries
Serving of hand-cut made to order fries.
Side Cajun House-Cut Fries
Hand-cut, freshly cooked fries tossed with a fiery blend of Cajun spices.
Side Hand Cut Sweet Potato Chips
Sweet potato chips fried to a golden brown, sprinkled with seasoning.
Side Vegetables
Marinated and grilled zucchini, cherry tomatoes, yellow squash, mushrooms, and red pepper
Side Black Bean & Corn Salad
Side Basmati Rice
Side Sweet Sesame Slaw
A Vegan coleslaw option with sesame and balsamic dressing.
Side Signature Coleslaw
Side Fresh Fruit
A medley of cantaloupe, grapes, and honeydew melon.
Side Dill Potato Salad
Side Shirazi Salad
Diced fresh tomatoes, red onion, and Persian cucumbers tossed in lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil then topped with Kalamata olives and feta cheese on a bed of Bibb lettuce.
Side White Bread
VEGAN
Side Wheat Bread
VEGAN
Sauces/Dressings
Side Spicy Mango
Side Cucumber Sauce
Side Habenero
Side BBQ
Side Sweet and Spicy
Side Horseradish
Side Remoulade
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Balsamic Vinaigrette
Side Raspberry Balsamic
Side Greek Dressing
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Honey Mustard
Side Olive Oil
Side Oil & Vinegar
Side Red Wine Vinegar
Side Arrabiata
Side 1000 Island
Side Mayo
Side Lemon Dressing
Beverages
Bottled Water
Abita Rootbeer (Draft)
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Milk
Coffee
Gallon Sweet Tea
Gallon Unsweet Tea
Gallon Fruit Tea
Coca Cola - Fountain
Diet Coke - Fountain
Sprite - Fountain
Lemonade - Minute Made - Fountain
Coke Zero - Fountain
Dr. Pepper - Fountain
Seagram's Ginger Ale - Fountain
Mint Tea
We pair all natural steak, chicken and local ground beef with Persian style grilling to deliver quality cuisine with a neighborhood feel. Our unique blend of Persian and Southern influences can only be described as simply delicious.
