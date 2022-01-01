Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1602 21st Ave South

Nashville, TN 37212

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Platter
Lg Santa Fe
Aunt Kay

Apps

Naked Salad

$8.95

Our take on a Persian Shirazi Salad. Diced fresh tomatoes, red onion, and Persian cucumbers tossed in lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil then topped with Kalamata olives and feta cheese on a bed of Bibb lettuce. Served with your choice of homemade wheat or white flat bread.

Dante's Grilled Wings

Dante's Grilled Wings

$11.50

Jumbo marinated wings grilled over an open flame served with a side of our special spicy Inferno Habanero sauce, crisp celery, and ranch dressing. (NOT FRIED)

Black Bean Hummus

$8.95

Pureed chickpeas and black beans blended together with Mediterranean spices and served with freshly baked white or wheat flat bread and crisp celery

Spicy Red Pepper Hummus

$8.95

Pureed chickpeas, roasted red pepper w a slight spicy habanero kick blended together with Mediterranean spices and served with freshly baked white or wheat flat bread and crisp celery.

Hummus Combo

$10.95

Our homemade Black Bean Hummus and Spicy Red Pepper Hummus served with freshly baked white or wheat flat bread and crisp celery.

Mediterranean Duo

$9.95

Served with homemade Black Bean Hummus and freshly baked wheat or white flat bread. Accompanied with fresh Persian style cucumber yogurt dip and our hand cut made-to-order sweet potato chips and crisp celery.

Bowl Cheesy Fries

$6.95

Hand-cut fries oven baked with Cheddar and Monterrey Jack cheese then topped with green onions.

Bowl Cajun Fries

$6.00

Hand-cut, freshly cooked fries tossed with a fiery blend of Cajun spices.

Bowl of Classic Fries

$6.00

Perfect for sharing with friends! A giant serving of hand-cut made to order fries.

Bowl Sweet Potato Chips

$4.95

Sweet potato chips fried to a golden brown, sprinkled with seasoning and served with a side of our homemade Spicy Mango sauce.

Veggie Appetizer

$7.95

Two skewers of marinated and grilled vegetables served with homemade cucumber sauce and flat bread.

Soups & Salads

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, homemade croutons, romano cheese and crushed black pepper Recommended: Caesar

Sm Greek Salad

Sm Greek Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Persian cucumbers, and pepperoncinis Recommended: Greek

Sm Garden Salad

$5.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, Persian cucumbers, alfalfa sprouts, red onions, cherry tomatoes, and fresh mushrooms Recommended: Ranch

Sm Arugula Salad

$5.95

Peppery arugula, red onions, dried cranberries, toasted almond slivers, and feta cheese Recommended: Red Wine Vinegar

Lg Greek Salad

Lg Greek Salad

$7.95

Crisp romaine lettuce, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, red onions, Persian cucumbers, and pepperoncinis Recommended: Greek

Lg Santa Fe

$12.00

Saffron marinated all natural chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, black bean & corn salad, cheddar and Monterrey jack cheese, and fresh tomatoes. Recommended: Ranch

Lg Chicken Chef Salad

$12.95

Saffron marinated all natural chicken, crisp romaine lettuce, hard-boiled eggs, bacon, cheddar cheese, fresh tomatoes, green onions, fresh mushrooms and homemade croutons. Recommended: Ranch

Lg Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.50Out of stock

Flame grilled marinated salmon, crisp romaine lettuce, Persian style Shirazi salad (diced fresh tomatoes, Persian cucumber, red onion and lemon vinaigrette), toasted almond slivers and goat cheese. Recommended: Homemade Balsamic Vinaigrette

Homemade Soup

$4.50

Soup & Small Salad

Choose a small Garden, Greek, Caesar or Arugula salad. Served with a cup of soup and your choice of wheat or white flat bread

Flat Bread Wraps

Served open faced on your choice of homemade wheat or white flat bread, or a bed of arugula. Served with a housemate sauce and pickle spear. Prefer it wrapped, just let us know!

Aunt Kay

$8.95

Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, fresh tomatoes, and green onions. Recommended sauce: Spicy Mango

Zeke The Greek

Zeke The Greek

$9.50

Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, red onions, fresh tomatoes, Kalamata olives, Persian cucumbers and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber

Tammie Rae

$8.95

All natural chicken basted in our homemade barbecue sauce topped with our Signature Coleslaw and Monterrey Jack Cheese

Dante

$8.95

Saffron marinated all natural chicken with arugula, fresh tomatoes, green onions and our homemade Inferno Habanero sauce.

Uncle Bob Wrap

$9.50

Kubideh, Persian style local ground beef grilled on a skewer over an open flame, then topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes and green onions. Recommended sauce: Cucumber

Greek Burger Bob Wrap

$9.95

Kubideh, Persian style local ground beef grilled on a skewer over an open flame, then topped with feta cheese, arugula, fresh tomatoes and red onions. Recommended sauce: Cucumber

Cheese Burger Bob Wrap

$9.95

Our take on a burger! Kubideh, Persian style local ground beef grilled on a skewer over an open flame, then topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes, red onions, mayonnaise, yellow mustard and cheddar cheese.

Buddy Duke

$10.95

Marinated and flame grilled all natural steak dressed with arugula, fresh tomatoes, and green onions. Recommended sauce: Horseradish

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$12.95Out of stock

Marinated salmon grilled over an open flame topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes, green onions, and goat cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber or Lemon Vinaigrette

Jasper’s Junk

$8.95

Grilled kielbasa topped with sauerkraut. Add cheese 1. Recommended sauce: Sweet & Spicy Mustard.

Cluckin’ Casey Wrap

$8.95

A specialty wrap featuring our homemade all natural chicken salad including grapes, celery, almonds, and our special turmeric mayonnaise topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes, and green onions then wrapped.

Impossible Wrap

$11.50Out of stock

Vegan Impossible meat grilled over an open flame and topped with arugula, fresh tomatoes, green onions and our house barbecue sauce. VEGAN

Dancin’ Desiree

$9.50

Toasted and folded flat bread with black beans, goat cheese, roasted red peppers, caramelized red onions, and homemade butternut squash puree. Recommended sauce: Spicy Mango

Lady Lynn

Lady Lynn

$8.95

Homemade black bean hummus, Persian cucumbers, Kalamata olives, red onions, fresh tomatoes, alfalfa sprouts and feta cheese. Recommended sauce: Cucumber

Folded Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Folded grilled cheese flat bread with Monterrey Jack and Cheddar cheese.

Platters

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$12.50

Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served with homemade flatbread, cucumber sauce and choice of two sides. Recommended sides: Basmati rice and marinated and grilled vegetables, .

Southwest Chicken Platter

$11.95

Saffron marinated all natural grilled chicken served over Basmati rice with our homemade black bean & corn salad, flat bread and spicy mango sauce.

Barbecue Chicken Platter

$11.95

Barbecue basted, all natural grilled chicken served over our Signature Coleslaw with homemade potato salad, flat bread and barbecue sauce.

Chicken Salad Platter

$11.95

Homemade all natural chicken salad including grapes, celery, almonds, and our special turmeric mayonnaise served over a bed of arugula with a side of Sweet Sesame Slaw, fresh fruit and flat bread.

Kubideh Platter

Kubideh Platter

$12.50

Kubideh, Persian style local ground beef grilled on a skewer over an open flame, served over Basmati rice with marinated and grilled vegetables, flat bread and cucumber sauce.

Grilled Steak Platter

$13.95

Marinated and grilled all natural steak served over Basmati rice with marinated and grilled vegetables, flat bread and our homemade horseradish sauce.

Kielbasa Platter

$11.95

Grilled kielbasa served with sauerkraut, our homemade dill potato salad, marinated and grilled vegetables, flat bread and spicy mustard sauce.

King’s Platter

$17.95

A skewer of grilled kubideh, Persian style local ground beef and a skewer of Saffron marinated chicken served over Basmati rice with marinated and grilled vegetables and flat bread.

Grilled Salmon Platter

Grilled Salmon Platter

$15.50Out of stock

Marinated salmon grilled over an open flame topped with Persian style shiraz salad and served with our homemade black bean and corn salad and arugula topped with fruit, toasted almonds and goat cheese.

Grilled Shrimp Platter

$14.95Out of stock

Flame grilled shrimp served over Basmati rice with a side of marinated and grilled vegetables, flat bread and homemade marinara sauce.

Veggie Platter

$11.50

Marinated and grilled mushrooms, red bell pepppers, yellow squash, zucchini, and cherry tomatoes served over Basmati rice with flat bread, our homemade black bean hummus and cucumber sauce.

Impossible Platter

$14.50Out of stock

Vegan Impossible meat grilled over an open flame served on top of basmati rice with a side of grilled veggies and flat bread. VEGAN

Skewers

Chicken Skewer

$5.95

Steak Skewer

$7.95

Kubideh Skewer

$5.95

Keilbasa Skewer

$3.95

Salmon Skewer

$7.95Out of stock

Shrimp Skewer

$7.95Out of stock

Impossible Skewer

$7.95

One Scoop Chicken Salad

$2.50

Desserts

Fudge Pie

$3.75

An small individual homemade fudge pie.

Skillet Cookie

$4.75

Cooked to order white chocolate and salted caramel cookie served in a warm skillet pan .

Lemon Cheesecake

Lemon Cheesecake

$4.95Out of stock

Ricotta based cheesecake topped with vanilla mousse and garnished with honey and pistachios.

Rootbeer Float

$4.25Out of stock

Enjoy a homemade craft root beer float! NON ALCOHOLIC

Beer Float

$5.95Out of stock

Choose a craft beer of your choice to create a boozy dessert for adults

Ice Cream Scoop

$1.50Out of stock

Vanilla

Christie Cookie

$1.50Out of stock

Sides

Side Classic House-Cut Fries

$3.00

Serving of hand-cut made to order fries.

Side Cajun House-Cut Fries

$3.00

Hand-cut, freshly cooked fries tossed with a fiery blend of Cajun spices.

Side Hand Cut Sweet Potato Chips

$3.00

Sweet potato chips fried to a golden brown, sprinkled with seasoning.

Side Vegetables

Side Vegetables

$5.95

Marinated and grilled zucchini, cherry tomatoes, yellow squash, mushrooms, and red pepper

Side Black Bean & Corn Salad

$3.00

Side Basmati Rice

$3.00

Side Sweet Sesame Slaw

$3.00

A Vegan coleslaw option with sesame and balsamic dressing.

Side Signature Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Fresh Fruit

$3.00

A medley of cantaloupe, grapes, and honeydew melon.

Side Dill Potato Salad

$3.00

Side Shirazi Salad

$3.00

Diced fresh tomatoes, red onion, and Persian cucumbers tossed in lemon juice and extra virgin olive oil then topped with Kalamata olives and feta cheese on a bed of Bibb lettuce.

Side White Bread

$2.00

VEGAN

Side Wheat Bread

$2.00

VEGAN

Sauces/Dressings

Side Spicy Mango

$0.50

Side Cucumber Sauce

$0.50

Side Habenero

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Sweet and Spicy

$0.50

Side Horseradish

$0.50

Side Remoulade

$0.50

Side Ranch Dressing

$0.50

Side Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Raspberry Balsamic

$0.50

Side Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Olive Oil

$0.50

Side Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Side Red Wine Vinegar

$0.50

Side Arrabiata

$0.50

Side 1000 Island

$0.50Out of stock

Side Mayo

Side Lemon Dressing

$0.50

Beer

Four Sons Vacation

Strainge Beast Ginger Lemon Kombucha

Well Being Hellraiser Amber Ale Non Alcoholic

Empty Growler

$1.00

Wine

Alverdi Pinot Grigio Bottle

$30.00

Black Cabra Malbec Bottle

$30.00

Hayes Ranch Rose Bottle

$30.00

Honey& Hive Resling Bottle

$30.00

Root 1 Pinot Noir Bottle

$30.00

Sea Sun Chardonnay Bottle

$30.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50
Abita Rootbeer (Draft)

Abita Rootbeer (Draft)

$2.50

Orange Juice

$2.50

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$1.95

Coffee

$1.95

Gallon Sweet Tea

$7.50

Gallon Unsweet Tea

$7.50

Gallon Fruit Tea

$10.00
Coca Cola - Fountain

Coca Cola - Fountain

$1.95
Diet Coke - Fountain

Diet Coke - Fountain

$1.95
Sprite - Fountain

Sprite - Fountain

$1.95
Lemonade - Minute Made - Fountain

Lemonade - Minute Made - Fountain

$1.95
Coke Zero - Fountain

Coke Zero - Fountain

$1.95
Dr. Pepper - Fountain

Dr. Pepper - Fountain

$1.95
Seagram's Ginger Ale - Fountain

Seagram's Ginger Ale - Fountain

$1.95

Mint Tea

$1.50
Restaurant info

We pair all natural steak, chicken and local ground beef with Persian style grilling to deliver quality cuisine with a neighborhood feel. Our unique blend of Persian and Southern influences can only be described as simply delicious.

Website

Location

1602 21st Ave South, Nashville, TN 37212

Directions

Kay Bob's Grill and Ale image
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale image
Kay Bob's Grill and Ale image

