Kaya 618 N Thornton Ave

618 N Thornton Ave

Orlando, FL 32803

Bar Food Menu

Talaba

$18.00

Oyster 6pc

Chicharon Manok

$10.00

Fried Chicken skin and Peanuts

Dinuguan

$13.00

Pork belly cooked in pork/beef blood, Pickled Chili, Puto

Shrimp cocktail

$16.00

Royal Red shrimp, Tomato conserva, bagoong XO, Freshly grated Wasabi

Kinilaw

$15.00

Shima aji/ Florida Barracuda ● Leche De Tigre Granate ● Kinilaw foam ● Ginger, shallot, chili, scallion salad

Ukoy

$11.00

● Batter fried ● Sweet potato, onion, shrimp, green onion, bean sprout

Gulay/Ensalada

$12.00

● Green bean salad ● Smoke fish aioli ● Crispy onions

Puqui Puqui

$10.00

● Marinated Eggplant

Halabos na Hipon

$17.00

- Shrimp cooked in butter, Lemongrass infused shrimp stock

Sotanghon

$14.00

● Summer Vegetables ● Crispy garlic ● Something fresh

ULAM - Larger Share plates

Adobong Kabute

$16.00

Mushroom stewed with garlic, soy and coconut milk

Escabeche

$25.00

Florida Red snapper or Grouper served with roasted pineapple/ pepper sweet and sour sauce.

Bistek picanha

$45.00

(Steak Au poivre) - brazilian seared steak, seared hard, marinated in with kalamansi and soy. Pan sauce, Sherry, Shallots, cream ● Served with charred 50% cooked vidalia onion rings

Silog

Tapsilog

$16.00

Wagyu jerky & kinchi tamago chirashi

Longsilog

$15.00

Chicken longanisa, fat back Fried egg & Vinegar sawsawan

Dasilog

$16.00

Marinated & fried Local fish, Salted egg salad & Garlic fried rice

Tosilog

$15.00

Caramelized Pork & pineapple, onsen tamago

Matamis (sweets)

Suman

Sapin Sapin

$10.00

Ice cream

$6.00

Biskotso

$5.00

1st Wave

Kinilaw

● Shima aji ● Leche De Tigre Granate ● Kinilaw foam ● Ginger, shallot, chili, scallion salad

Seafood Tower

Tasting Menu

$95.00

2nd Wave

Sinigang

● Fried Fish ● Lemon sinigang (Vietnamese pickled mustard leaves(Cai Chua), Canh Dua Chua soup ● Bokchoy ● Tamarind miso ● Scallion Bias

3rd Wave

Gulay for 1

● Green bean salad ● Smoke fish aioli ● Crispy onions

Gulay for 2

Gulay for 3

Palabok for 1

Palabok for 2

● Squid ink ● Chicharron ● Rock shrimp ● Boiled egg gremolata

Palabok for 3

Sotanghon for 1

Sotanghon for 2

Sauteed mung bean noodle ● Summer Vegetables ● Crispy garlic ● Something fresh

Sotanghon for 3

4th Wave

Ulam

Adobong Mushroom for 1

-Mushroom stewed with garlic, soy and coconut milk Tosazu foam

Adobong Mushroom for 2

Adobong Mushroom for 3

Ginataan na Hipon for 1

Key west pink shrimp cook with coconut milk and crab fat

Ginataan na Hipon for 2

Ginataan na Hipon for 3

Bistek for 1

brazilian seared steak, seared hard, marinated in with kalamansi and soy. ● Served with charred 50% cooked vidalia onion rings

Bistek for 2

Bistek for 3

Dinuguan for 1

Pork belly cooked in pork/beef blood, Pickled Chili, Puto

Dinuguan for 2

Dinuguan for 3

Escabeche for 1

Florida Red snapper or Grouper served with roasted pineapple/ pepper sweet and sour sauce.

Escabeche for 2

Escabeche for 3

Ginataan na Kalabasa for 1

Simmered seminole pumpkin in coconut milk

Ginataan na Kalabasa for 2

Ginataan na Kalabasa for 3

Humba for 1

Pork Belly simmered for 6 hrs in soy, salted blackbean and peanuts

Humba for 2

Chicken Breast sousvide with ginger. Light chicken broth with strong ginger flavor

Humba for 3

Kare Kare for 1

● Oxtail, simmered till softe ● Broth blended with peanuts and salted shrimp paste ● Accompanied with eggplant, bokchoy, long beans, okra

Kare Kare for 2

Kare Kare for 3

Torta for 1

Uni omelette - king crab - imperial caviar

Torta for 2

Torta for 3

5th Wave

Dessert

Suman

Ice cream

Maja Blanca

San Nicolas Cookie

Sapin Sapin

Vodka

Titos

$9.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Wodka Vodka

$8.00

Haku

$8.00

Gin

Waterloo

$8.00

Boodles

$12.00

Hendricks

$7.50

Plymouth

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Roku

$9.00

St. Augustine

$7.50

Hendricks Neptunia

$9.00

Rum

Plantation

$7.00

Doctor Bird

$7.00

Flor De Cana 4 Yr

$6.00

Diplomatico Reserva

$9.00

Rhum JM White

$14.00

Plantation Pineapple

$8.00

Doctor Bird Pineapple

$8.00

Flor De Cana 7 Yr

$7.50

Diplomatico Mantuano

$5.50

Avua Amburana Cachaca

$17.00

Clement Mahina Coco

$10.00

Hamilton 86

$6.00

Flor De Cana 12 Yr

$8.50

Diplomatico Planas

$5.50

Gosling’s

$11.00

Appleton Signature Blend

$11.00

Hamilton 151

$8.00

Flor De Cana 18yr

$12.00

Holmes Fiji

$10.00

Wray and Nephew Overproof

$11.00

Smith & Cross

$12.00

Batavia Arrack van Oosten

$13.00

Flor De Cana 25yr

$45.00

Rhum Barbancourt

$13.00

Camazotz Aguardiente

$16.00

Tanduay Double Rum

$16.00

Kasama

$10.00

Ten To One Dark

$11.00

Ten To One White

$9.00

Brandy

Gilles Brisson VS

$13.00

Gilles Brisson Napoleon

$19.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$16.00

Laird's Bonded

$14.00

Capurro Pisco Quebranta

$13.00

American Whiskey

Wild Turkey 101 Bourbon

$11.00

Wild Turkey 101 Rye

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Buffalo Trace

$13.00

WL Weller

$16.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$13.00

Sazerac Rye

$16.00

Imported Whiskey

Tullamore Dew

$12.00

Balvenie Doublewood

$16.00

Macallan 12 Yr

$13.00

Laphroaig

$16.00

Suntory Toki

$11.00

Hibiki Harmony

$20.00

Monkey Shoulder

$8.20

Agave

Espolon Blanco

$12.00

Corralejo Reposado

$15.00

Corralejo Anejo

$16.00

Del Maguey Vida

$14.00

Ilegal Joven

$18.00

Mal Bien Mezcal Verde

$20.00

Libelula

$7.00

Amari/Bitters

Campari

$8.00

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$9.00

Cynar

$6.00

Nardini

$14.00

Rabarbaro Sfumato

$14.00

Suze

$14.00

Fernet Branca

$7.00

Angostura Amaro

$7.00

Braulio Amaro

$10.00

Lillet Blanc

$6.00

Lux Maraschino

$9.00

Lux Amaretto

$8.00

Monte

$8.00

Liqueurs

Luxardo Maraschino

$15.00

Luxardo Amaretto

$15.00

Pierre Ferrand Dry Curacao

$14.00

Green chartreuse

$18.00

Yellow Chartreuse

$18.00

Benedictine

$16.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Grand Passionfruit

$14.00

Giffard Pineapple

$14.00

Grand Banana

$5.00

Fortified Wine

Cocchi Vermouth di Torino

$12.00

Cocchi Americano

$12.00

Dolin Dry Vermouth

$11.00

Dolin Blanc Vermouth

$11.00

Pemartin Fino

$12.00

Lustau Amontillado Los Arcos

$13.00

Menu Cocktails

Always Gallivanting

$14.00

After School Special

$14.00

Masaya

$14.00

Alleged Negroni

$14.00

Katipunero

$14.00

Hi Ci Collins

$13.00

Supremo

$14.00

Kita Kits

$14.00

Game Na

$14.00

M&M Shot

$7.00

Classic Cocktails

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Martini

$14.00

Negroni

$14.00

Boulevardier

$15.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Cosmo

$13.00

Mojito

$14.00

Sidecar

$14.00

Last Word

$17.00

Whiskey Sour

$13.00

Bees Knees

$10.00

Gold Rush

$10.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Other Cocktails

$12 Cocktail

$12.00

$13 Cocktail

$13.00

$14 Cocktail

$14.00

$15 Cocktail

$15.00

$16 Cocktail

$16.00

CHAMPAGNE & SPARKLING

Signature Wine Pairing

$80.00

Reserve Wine Pairing

$150.00

Corkage Fee

$35.00

Glass AT Roca

$18.00

Pierre Peters

$130.00

Glass Michel Forget

$20.00

Champagne, France

Champagne Chavost

$85.00

Dhondt-Grellet

$135.00

Doyard

$60.00

Champagne BTG

$20.00

WHITE

Caroline Parent Glass

$20.00

Glass Domaine de la Bregonette Muscadet

$16.00

Muscadet Sèvre-et-Maine

Glass Petershof Riesling

$16.00

Glass Tete Rouge Chenin Blanc

$16.00

Domaine Binner Sylvaner

$55.00

Claire Naudin Aligote

$90.00

Julien Altaber Bourgogne Blanc

$85.00

Agnes et Rene Mosse Savennieres 'Arena'

$85.00

Genot Boulanger

$105.00

Vocoret Chablis

$85.00

Nicolas Joly

$120.00

Domaine Du Pelican

$100.00

Tschida Half Glass

$9.00

Pierre Peters BTG

$20.00

Manoir Chenin Blanc

$60.00

Presquile Chardonnay

$16.00

Riesling Bottle

$25.00

ROSE & ORANGE

Forlorn Hope ‘Queen of the Sierra' Orange 2021

$16.00

Calaveras County, California

Enderle & Moll Weiss & Grau

$55.00Out of stock

Hiyu Atavus V

$125.00

Hiyu Half Btl

$62.50

RED

Glass Maison Clusel-Roch

$18.00

Glass Franck Balthazar CdR

$18.00

Northern Rhone Valley, France

Glass Grolet Bordeaux

$18.00

Bordeaux Supérieur

Domaine de Chassorney Hautes Cotes de Beaune

$95.00

Beaujolais, France

Domaine de Saint Pierre "Le Dos D'Chat"

$95.00

Burgundy, France

Closeries Des Mousses Haut-Medoc

$102.00

Rioja Reserva, Spain

Clos Saron 'Taken From Granite'

$125.00

Glass Lionel Faury

$20.00

Rouges Queues

$90.00

DESSERT

Glass Baltimore Madeira

$15.00

Madeira, Portugal

Glass Charleston Madeira

$15.00

SAKE

Glass Yuzu Sake

$15.00

Glass Tensei Song Of The Sea

$16.00

Glass Ine Mankai

$18.00

Akashika

$170.00

Terada Honke

$16.00

NA Beverages

Hi Ci

$8.00

Honey Ko

$8.00

Enroot Relax

$7.00

Enroot Rejuvinate

$7.00

Kalamansi & Soda

Melon Lasa

$8.00

Hep Hep Hooray!

$8.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

NA Cocktail

$8.00

Lemonade

$5.00

On Tap

Krude Kölsche (Redlight)

$9.00

King State IPA

$9.00

Sour Sherbert (Edmund's Oast)

$9.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

618 N Thornton Ave, Orlando, FL 32803

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

