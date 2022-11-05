Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaya's Bistro

1411 North Palm Avenue

Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

Popular Items

Gyro Pita
Spinach Pie
Gyro Entree Platter

Cold Appetizers

Hummus

Hummus

$8.00

Vegetarian, Chickpeas, tahini, lemon juice & extra virgin olive oil.

Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$8.00

Vegetarian, Greek yogurt, cucumber, garlic, mint, dill & extra virgin olive oil.

Babaghanush

Babaghanush

$9.00

Vegetarian, Smoked eggplant puree with tahini, garlic, lemon juice & extra vinegar & extra virgin olive oil

Cold Appetizer Sampler

Cold Appetizer Sampler

$17.00

Vegetarian, Hummus, tzatziki & babaghanoush

Hot Appetizers

Falafel Appetizer

Falafel Appetizer

$9.00

Vegetarian, Chickpeas, parsley, peppers & flour. Served on hummus with tahini.Served on hummus with tahini.

Cigar Rolls

Cigar Rolls

$9.00

Vegetarian, Feta cheese, dill & parsley in a fried phyllo dough.

Spinach Pie

Spinach Pie

$9.00

Vegetarian, Spinach sautéed with onions & feta in a crispy phyllo dough.

Soup

Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$6.00

Vegeterian, Blend of red lentils, onions, spices and butter

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$13.00

Vegeterian, Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, red onions, kalamata olives, capers, feta cheese,

Afghan Salad

Afghan Salad

$13.00

Chopped tomatoes, chopped red onion, cilantro cucumber, salt and lemon juice

Shepherd Salad

Shepherd Salad

$11.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers green bell pepper, red bell pepper parsley, onions, extra virgin olive oil, red wine vinegar & salt

Sandwiches

All Kaya's Bistro meats are certified Halal
Afghan Chicken Pita

Afghan Chicken Pita

$10.00

Halal Thigh Meat, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber & White Sauce

Falafal Pita

Falafal Pita

$10.00

Vegetarian, Fries, tomatoes, pickles & tahini

Gyro Pita

Gyro Pita

$10.00

Halal Gyro Meat, Fries, tomatoes, pickles & tzatziki

Kaya's Chicken Kabab Pita

Kaya's Chicken Kabab Pita

$10.00

Halal Chicken Breast, Fries, tomatoes, pickles & tzatziki

Kofte Pita

$11.00

Halal Lamb and Ground Beef, Fries, tomatoes, pickles & tzatziki

Shish Kabob Pita

Shish Kabob Pita

$11.00

Halal Lamb, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber & White Sauce

Kaya's Fried Chcken Tender Pita

$10.00

Tomatoes, Red Onion, Pickle & White Sauce

Entrees

Afghan Chicken Kabob

Afghan Chicken Kabob

$17.00

Boneless Halal chicken thigh, seasoned with Salt, Red Chili & Cumin, Afghan salad, Palaw rice & pita, Served with White Sauce

Falafel Entree Platter

Falafel Entree Platter

$17.00

Vegeterian, Chickpeas, parsley, peppers & flour. Served with a side of hummus & tahini.

Gyro Entree Platter

Gyro Entree Platter

$18.00

Halal Beef and lamb gyro served with rice, red cabbage salad with grilled tomato & bell peppers & tzatziki.

Kaya's Chicken Kabab Platter

Kaya's Chicken Kabab Platter

$18.00

Marinated grilled Halal chicken breast. Greek salad, rice & tzatziki.

Lamb and Beef Koftes

Lamb and Beef Koftes

$19.00

Grilled Halal lamb & beef meatballs. Served with rice, red cabbage salad with grilled tomato & bell peppers & tzatziki.

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$32.00

Marinated grilled Halal lamb chops served with rice, red cabbage salad, grilled tomato and bell peppers.

Salmon

Salmon

$21.00

Grilled 6 oz. salmon fillet served with rice, red cabbage salad with grilled tomato & bell peppers

Shish Kabob Platter

Shish Kabob Platter

$19.00

Grilled Halal Lamb Meat, seasoned with Red Chili, Cumin, Coriander, Pomegranate: served with Afghan salad, vegetarian Palaw rice & pita

Shrimp

$20.00

Grilled shrimp served with rice, red cabbage salad with grilled tomato & bell peppers

Chicken Tenders & Fries

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$13.00

Halal Chicken Breasts deep fried to perfection served with French Fries

Chicken Tikka Kabob

Chicken Tikka Kabob

$17.00

Pieces of grilled chicken simmered in onion juice, salt and Turmeric, Afghan salad, Palaw rice & pita, with White Sauce

Lamb Tikka Kabob

Lamb Tikka Kabob

$19.00

Pieces of grilled lamb simmered in onion juice & salt, Afghan salad, Palaw rice & pita Served with White Sauce

Sides

French Fries

$6.00
Palaw Rice

Palaw Rice

$6.00

Pita Bread

$1.50

Red Cabbage Salad

$5.00

Kaya's Rice

$6.00

Tahini Cup

$0.75

Tzatziki Cup

$0.75

White Sauce Cup

$0.75

Cucumber

$2.00

Cucumber

Onions

$2.00

Kaya's Chicken (Skewer)

$4.00

Kofte (Skewer)

$5.00

Shish (Skewer)

$6.00

Beverages

Soda / Water

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.50

Snapple Tea

$2.50

Sparkling Water

$2.00
Turkish Coffee

Turkish Coffee

$4.00

Turkish Soda

$3.00
Turkish Tea

Turkish Tea

$2.50

Desserts

Baklava

Baklava

$3.00
Basbousa

Basbousa

$3.00

made with eggs, sugar, white flour and semolina

Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
The Story of Kaya Bistro starts from the ancient Silk Road that connected the known world. It brings the flavors of a region with a rich history. This road connected the world with fine silk, fabric, spices and culinary delights. It covered a vast area of geographic area including the countries of Turkey, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran & countries throughout Central Asia. ​Our Chef comes from remarkable family history from ancient city of Bukhara, located in modern day Uzbekistan. He was was born and raised in Afghanistan. He has spent his professional life working in the Middle East, Canada, New York and California. He brings this family recipes along with global flavors to South Florida. We hope you enjoy the ancient techniques of preparing the food with modern flavors and presentations.

1411 North Palm Avenue, Pembroke Pines, FL 33026

