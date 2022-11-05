Kaya's Bistro

Restaurant info

The Story of Kaya Bistro starts from the ancient Silk Road that connected the known world. It brings the flavors of a region with a rich history. This road connected the world with fine silk, fabric, spices and culinary delights. It covered a vast area of geographic area including the countries of Turkey, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran & countries throughout Central Asia. ​Our Chef comes from remarkable family history from ancient city of Bukhara, located in modern day Uzbekistan. He was was born and raised in Afghanistan. He has spent his professional life working in the Middle East, Canada, New York and California. He brings this family recipes along with global flavors to South Florida. We hope you enjoy the ancient techniques of preparing the food with modern flavors and presentations.