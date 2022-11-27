Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Kaycee Ray's Sports Bar & Pub

6 Reviews

$$

830 E. Landis Ave.

Vineland, NJ 08360

Appetizers

Loaded Curly Fries

$8.00

House Smoked Brisket Chili

$6.00

Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$12.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Fried Shrimp Basket

$11.00

Fried Shrimp Basket (Copy)

$6.00

Buffalo Mac & Cheese

$8.00

BBQ Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Brisket Chili Mac & Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Balsamic roasted tomatoes and creamy, cheese mac topped with bread crumbs

12 wings

$18.00

Salad

House-Smoked Chicken salad

$14.00Out of stock

Blackened Shrimp Salad

$15.00

Burgers

Ray's Mac Attack Burger

$13.00

Topped with a gooey baked Mac N Chese cake, roasted tomatoes, and arugula

Jon Taylor

$16.00

Coffee rubbed burger, pork roll, bacon, and white chedder cheese topped with a sunny side up egg on a crispy English muffin

The Kaycee

$16.00

Fried goat cheese cake, arugula, roasted tomato relish, & balsamic glaze

The Kay Ray

$15.00

Caramelized onions, sliced tomato, arugula, slow-smoked pulled pork and Bonesaw gouda cheese sauce on an upside-down bun

Hamburger

$9.00

Grilled to perfection! With onion, tomato and arugula

Cheeseburger

$13.00

American cheese. With onion, tomato and arugula

Black And Bleu Burger

$14.00

Chili Cheeseburger

$15.00Out of stock

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00

Jalepeno Stuffed Burger

$14.00

Spicy Black Bean Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Pizza Burger

$14.00

Sandwiches

Smoked Chicken Salad

$12.00

smoked chicken, toasted pecans, red onion, celery, and grapes on toasted sourdough with heirloom tomato and arugula

House Smoked Brisket

$14.00

Broccoli Rabe Stuffed Sausage

$14.00Out of stock

Cheesesteak

$12.00

BBQ Chicken sandwich

$14.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.00

Peppers And Onion Stuffed Sausage

$13.00Out of stock

Dessert

Chocolate Lava Cake (Copy)

$8.00

Red Velvet Cake (Copy)

$8.00

Key Lime Pie (Copy)

$8.00
check markSports
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

An upscale American-style restaurant with unique twists on traditional & pub classics.

Location

Directions

