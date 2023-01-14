  • Home
Kaylena Maries Bakery - East Amherst 9320 Transit Road Unit 100

No reviews yet

9320 Transit Road Unit 100

East Amherst, NY 14051

Cinnamon Roll
Artisan Turkey
Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Pastries/Baked Goods

Cinnamon Roll

$10.00

Cookies 3 for $7

$7.00

Cookie

$2.50

Cannoli/Cheesecake

Mini Cheesecake

$4.00

Cookies

Cookies 3 For $7

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwiches

The Sweet and Savory

$15.00

Egg and Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

California Breakfast Wrap

$11.85

Focaccia Breakfast Sandwich

$11.85

Chipotle Power Burrito

$14.00

Artisan French Toast

Cinnamon Roll French Toast

$13.50

Cannoli Stuffed French Toast

$15.15

Bakery Style French Toast

$12.90

Nutella and Strawberries French Toast

$14.00

Other Breakfast

Steel-Cut Oats

$9.30

Toast

$6.50

Mixed Berry Parfait

$8.75

Avocado Toast

$12.90

Mixed Berries & Mascarpone Toast

$11.85

Peanut Butter & Banana Toast

$13.00

Peanut Butter Parfait

$9.99

Side Egg

$3.30

Side Sausage(1 piece)

$2.75

Side Ham (1 piece)

$2.75

Side Seasoned Avocado Mash (Black cup)

$4.57

Side Fruit (Black cup)

$3.96

16oz Parfait Fruit Cup (to go)

$8.80

Nutella Strawberry parfait

$10.78

Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

MacDaddy

$15.00

Classic Turkey

$13.00

Artisan Turkey

$14.00

Grilled Ham and Swiss

$14.00

Hot Ham and Swiss Sliders

$14.00

Grilled Turkey And Avocado

$15.00

Grilled Cranberry Turkey

$15.00

Salads

Autumn Harvest Salad

$14.00

Winter Pear and Candied Walnut Salad

$14.00

Strawberry Spinach Salad

$13.00

Oriental Chicken Salad

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.15

Wraps

Autumn Harvest Wrap

$14.00

Winter Pear and Candied Walnut Wrap

$14.00

Strawberry Spinach Wrap

$13.00

Oriental Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.15

Mac and Cheese

Three-Cheese Mac and Cheese Skillet

$14.00

Buffalo Mac and Cheese Skillet

$16.25

Side Mac & Cheese (small skillet)

$9.75

Quesadillas

California quesadilla

$14.99

Avocado ranch side (black cup)

$1.50

Coffee/Hot Drinks

Large Coffee

$3.80

Medium Coffee

$3.41

Small Coffee

$3.30

Hot Tea

$3.30

Cold Brew

$5.72

Espresso/Specialty Drinks

Latte

$5.17

Cappuccino

$6.60

Chai Latte

$6.05

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.93

White Chocolate Mocha

$6.50

Mocha

$5.72

Caramel Macchiato

$5.78

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$4.24

Americano

$5.45

Cafe Au Lait

$4.24

Macchiato

$5.06

Double Shot of Espresso

$3.50

Steamer

$3.63

Drinks

Water

$2.37

Pop

$3.63

Iced Tea

$3.52

Juice

$3.63

Gatorade

$4.24

Cup of Milk

$3.03
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Introducing Kaylena Marie’s Artisan Bakery + Cafe: the go-to spot for all things breakfast, lunch, and most importantly, dessert/pastries.

9320 Transit Road Unit 100, East Amherst, NY 14051

