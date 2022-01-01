Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Kayndaves Palisades

review star

No reviews yet

15246 Sunset Blvd

Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Duo
Tacos
Fresh Guacamole

Margaritas, Tequilas, Wines & Beers

Margaritas

Margaritas

Tequilas

Tequilas

Mezcal

Mezcal

Wines

Wines

Beers

Beers

Family Packs

Feeds 3-4 and includes rice, beans, tortillas chips and salsa
Taco Pack

Taco Pack

$40.00

Feeds 3-4 and includes rice, beans, tortillas chips and salsa

Enchilada Pack

Enchilada Pack

$40.00

Feeds 3-4 and includes rice, beans, chips and salsa

Fajita Pack

Fajita Pack

$45.00

Feeds 3-4 and includes rice, beans, tortillas chips and salsa

Carnitas Pack

Carnitas Pack

$45.00

Feeds 3-4 and includes rice, beans, tortillas chips and salsa

Add a Salad

Add a Salad

$30.00

Feeds 3-4 people

Add some Sides?

Add some Sides?

Appetizers

Fresh Guacamole

Fresh Guacamole

$13.00

Made with fresh avocados all day everyday!

Ceviche

Ceviche

$16.00Out of stock

White fish, fresh lime juice, jalapeños, cucumber, tomatoes, & onion.

Taquitos

Taquitos

$12.00

Three chicken or cochinita pibil taquitos served with guacamole & sour cream.

Cantina Nachos

Cantina Nachos

$15.00

Black beans, cheese, enchilada sauce, guacamole, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, & sour cream.

Old Fashion Nachos

Old Fashion Nachos

$11.00

Cheese, jalapenos & onions.

Pico De Gallo

Pico De Gallo

$4.00
Pickled Carrots & Serranos

Pickled Carrots & Serranos

$4.00Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Black Bean Soup

Black Bean Soup

Made with fresh herbs & no animal products.

Tortilla Soup Cup

Tortilla Soup Cup

Tomato puree, herbs, spices & no animal product.

Mamacitas Soup

Mamacitas Soup

Out of stock

With white meat chicken, veggies, rice, & a sidebar of limes, cilantro, onions & jalapeños.

Organic Baby Mixed Greens

Organic Baby Mixed Greens

$7.50

Organic mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, & red onions.

Taco Salad

$17.00

Chicken machaca, avocado, tomatoes, cheese and tortilla strips in our lime cilantro dressing.

Lime Cilantro Chicken Salad

Lime Cilantro Chicken Salad

$16.00

Lime cilantro, marinated chicken, romaine, avocados & tomatoes.

Santa Fe Chopped Salad

Santa Fe Chopped Salad

$17.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, jack cheese, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, tortilla strips, chipotle dressing.

Combos

The Solo

The Solo

$14.00

Choose one item and two sides.

The Duo

The Duo

$18.00

Choose two items and two sides.

The Trio

The Trio

$21.00

Choose 3 item and 2 sides.

Suiza Ench Plate

Suiza Ench Plate

$21.00
Chx Mole Combo

Chx Mole Combo

$16.75

Entrees

Oaxacan Enchiiladas

$18.00

Three white cheese enchiladas, tomato epazote sauce, avocado, cream & pico de gallo.

Fajitas

Fajitas

$23.00

Grilled chicken with peppers & onions served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & tortillas.

Plato De Carnitas

Plato De Carnitas

$20.00

Carnitas tender marinated pork in tomatillo salsa, rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas.

Arroz Con Pollo

Arroz Con Pollo

$18.00

Chicken, bell peppers & onions sauteed in tomatoes, jalapenos, sauce, cheese, avocados, sour cream & tortillas.

Chicken Mole Oaxaqueno

$21.00

Grilled chicken with our mole, rice, black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & tortillas.

Cochinita Pork Pibil

Cochinita Pork Pibil

$20.00Out of stock

Slow cooked in achiote pork served with rice, avocado, pickled radish & tortillas.

Burritos

Designer Burrito

Designer Burrito

$8.00

Rice, beans & add what you like.

Pollo Asado Burrito

Pollo Asado Burrito

$16.00

Black beans, avocado, jack cheese & pico de gallo.

Baja Fish Burrito

Baja Fish Burrito

$16.00

Battered fried white fish, rice, Oaxacan slaw, avocado, cilantro, creamy chipotle.

Kitchen Burrito

Kitchen Burrito

$19.00

Chicken machaca, rice, beans, tomatoes & onions topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese, guacamole & sour cream.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.50

Tostadas

Tostada De La Casa

$14.00

Beans, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream over a crispy corn tortilla.

Chicken Machaca Tostada

$16.00

Chicken machaca, beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream over a crispy corn tortilla.

Beef Barbacoa Tostada

$18.00

Beef barbacoa, beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream over a crispy corn tortilla.

Fajita Tostada

$18.00

Grilled chicken, bell peppers & onions, beans, jack ad cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream over a crispy corn tortilla.

Quesadillas

Plain Cheese

Plain Cheese

$12.00

Served with fresh guacamole & sour cream.

Mole Negro Chicken Quesadilla

$16.00

Mole negro made from scratch, guacamole & sour cream.

Spinach Mushroom Onion

Spinach Mushroom Onion

$16.00

Grilled Spinach, mushrooms & onions served with guacamole & sour cream.

Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$17.00

Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$18.00

Served with guacamole & sour cream.

Bowls

Carne Asada Protein Bowl

$17.00

Chopped steak, black beans, guacamole, cheese, romaine & pico de gallo.

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$16.00

Grilled chicken, bell peppers & onions, rice, black beans & guacamole.

Garden Veggie Bowl

$14.00

Zucchini, squash sauteed in pepita pesto sauce over veggie wild rice.

Vegetarian Dishes

Black bean Taco Plate

$16.00

Two crispy black bean tacos served with rice & organic greens.

Oaxacan Enchilada and Crispy Black Bean Taco

$16.00

With rice & organic baby mixed green salad.

Garden Burrito

$17.00

Spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, rice & beans topped with tomatillo sauce & cheese served with guacamole.

Mexican Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$15.00

Eggs over easy in tomato jalapeno sauce served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Chilaquiles Verdes

Chilaquiles Verdes

$15.00

Crispy corn tortillas sauteed in salsa verde, eggs sunny side up, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo.

Chorizo & Eggs

$14.50

Served with rice, beans & tortillas.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Eggs, chicken machaca, beans, & cheese served with guacamole.

Super Bowl Breakfast Burrito

$5.60

Eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon or mushrooms.

Breakfast Quesadilla

$16.00

Eggs, spinach, mushrooms, onion, cheese served guacamole & sour cream.

Omelette Verde

$14.00

A 3 egg omelet with sautéed spinach, mushrooms and onions, cheese & tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Chicken Machaca & Eggs

$15.00

Eggs scrambled with chicken machaca served with rice, beans and tortillas. (Sub beef barbacoa for $3)

Mexican Eggs

$14.00

Eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions and jalapeños, served with rice, beans and tortillas.

Kids Plates

Kids Taquitos

$8.50

Two chicken taquitos, rice & beans.

Kids Quesadilla

$8.50

Served with rice & beans.

Kids Burrito

Kids Burrito

$8.50

With a side of Spanish rice.

Kids Taco Plate

$8.50

Served with rice & beans.

Kids Grilled Chicken

$8.50

Served with rice & beans.

Kids Enchilada

$8.50

Served with rice & beans.

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$6.50Out of stock

Made the old fashion way.

Churro Chips

Churro Chips

$4.00

Cinnamon & sugar needs no further explanation!

A La Carte & Sides

Tacos

Tacos

Enchiladas

Enchiladas

Chili Rellenos

Chili Rellenos

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

Sides

Sides

Smaller Plates

Black Bean Soup Cup

Black Bean Soup Cup

$2.00

Achiote Zuchinni

$4.00

Chop Chop

$4.00

LL Pepita Salad

$4.00

Carnitas Oaxaca Tostada

$6.00

Sope Asada

$6.00

Ala Mole Quesadilla

$4.50

Ala SMO Quesadilla

$4.50

Lunch Boxes

Hamburger

$13.00Out of stock

1/2 lb lean burger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries

Randy's Northshore

$13.00

Grilled chicken, roasted Anaheim chilis, jack cheese, chipotle cream sauce on a grilled sourdough. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Our 3 cheese grilled cheese on sourdough. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries

Carne Asada Sandwich

$12.00

Pickled jalapeños, caramelized onions & jack cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.

BBQ Carnitas Sandwich

$13.00

BBQ carnitas with pesto on a grilled brioche bun. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.

Pibil Melt Sandwich

Pibil Melt Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

grilled onions, avocado & jack cheese on agrilled brioche bun

Sesame Crusted Ahi Sandwich

Sesame Crusted Ahi Sandwich

$15.00

Caramelized onions, & pesto on a grilled brioche bun. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.

Garden Burger

$13.00Out of stock

Lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & onions on a grilled brioche bun. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.

Two Beyond Meat Tacos

$11.00Out of stock

Our Beyond Meat plant based protein tacos served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.

Sesame Crusted Ahi Rolls

Sesame Crusted Ahi Rolls

$13.00

Two sesame crusted ahi rolls on a flour tortillas served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.

Burritos

Designer Burrito

Designer Burrito

$6.00

Rice, beans & add what you like.

Queso Burrito

Queso Burrito

$6.00

Refried beans & jack cheese

Carnitas Burrito

$8.00
Lime Cilantro Chicken Wrap

Lime Cilantro Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Lime cilantro marinated chicken, avocado, chopped romaine, tomatoes.

Baja Burrito

Baja Burrito

$13.00

Battered fried white fish, rice, oaxacan slaw, avocado, creamy chipotle salsa.

Pollo Asada Burrito

Pollo Asada Burrito

$10.00

Chicken, avocado, jack cheese, black beans & pico de gallo.

Bacon Egg Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Potato Egg

$8.00Out of stock

Chorizo Egg

$8.00

Cesar Wrap

$11.00

Bowls

Chicken Fajita Bowl

$13.00

Grilled chicken, bell peppers & onions, rice, black beans & guacamole.

Veggie Bowl

$10.00

Zucchini, squash sauteed in pepita pesto sauce over veggie wild rice.

Blackened Salmon Bowl

$13.00

Avocado, roasted corn, pickled cabbage, black beans, salsa verde.

Asada Bowl

$13.00

Chopped steak, black beans, guacamole, cheese, romaine & pico de gallo.

Fill up Bowl

$9.00

Fill it up with anything and everything you are craving.

Taco Bar

Choose 2 tacos and 1 side.

Taco Bar

$10.00

Salads

Lime Cilantro Chicken Salad

Lime Cilantro Chicken Salad

$12.00

Lime cilantro, marinated chicken, romaine, avocados & tomatoes.

Santa Fe Chopped Chicken

Santa Fe Chopped Chicken

$12.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, jack cheese, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, tortilla strips, chipotle dressing.

Taco Salad

$12.00

Chicken machaca, avocado, tomatoes, cheese and tortilla strips in our lime cilantro dressing.

Tostada De Casa

$14.00

Beans, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream over a crispy corn tortilla.

Lunch Entrees

Blackened Salmon Taco Combo

$10.00

Served with veggie wild rice & pomegranate citrus salad.

Suiza Enchilada Combo

$10.00

Comes with pomegranate citrus salad and rice.

Chicken Mole Taco Combo

Chicken Mole Taco Combo

$10.00

A crispy chicken mole taco with rice and black beans.

Carnitas Plate

Carnitas Plate

$10.00

Our tender carnitas with rice, black beans and a flour tortilla.

Soup & Salad Combo

Soup & Salad Combo

$10.00

A cup of black bean soup, a kale caesar salad and your choice of a taco, enchilada or quesadilla.

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving good food to our neighbors since 1991

Website

Location

15246 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Directions

Gallery
Kayndaves image
Kayndaves image
Kayndaves image
Kayndaves image

Similar restaurants in your area

Que Padre
orange star4.0 • 11
15203 Palisades Village Lane Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
View restaurantnext
Casa Martin - 3rd Street Promenade
orange starNo Reviews
1251 3RD ST PROMENADE Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Jonah's Kitchen - 2518 Wilshire Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2518 Wilshire Blvd Santa Monica, CA 90403
View restaurantnext
El Cholo - Santa Monica
orange star4.2 • 3,253
1025 Wilshire Boulevard Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
Blue Plate Taco
orange star4.3 • 5,860
1515 Ocean Ave Suite A Santa Monica, CA 90401
View restaurantnext
The Waterfront Venice
orange star4.2 • 1,438
205 Ocean Front Walk Venice, CA 90291
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Pacific Palisades

Pearl Dragon
orange star4.2 • 576
15229 W Sunset Blvd Pacific Palisade, CA 90272
View restaurantnext
The Draycott
orange star4.1 • 381
15255 Palisades Village Lane Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
View restaurantnext
Que Padre
orange star4.0 • 11
15203 Palisades Village Lane Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston