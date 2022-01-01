- Home
Kayndaves Palisades
No reviews yet
15246 Sunset Blvd
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272
Popular Items
Margaritas, Tequilas, Wines & Beers
Family Packs
Taco Pack
Feeds 3-4 and includes rice, beans, tortillas chips and salsa
Enchilada Pack
Feeds 3-4 and includes rice, beans, chips and salsa
Fajita Pack
Feeds 3-4 and includes rice, beans, tortillas chips and salsa
Carnitas Pack
Feeds 3-4 and includes rice, beans, tortillas chips and salsa
Add a Salad
Feeds 3-4 people
Add some Sides?
Appetizers
Fresh Guacamole
Made with fresh avocados all day everyday!
Ceviche
White fish, fresh lime juice, jalapeños, cucumber, tomatoes, & onion.
Taquitos
Three chicken or cochinita pibil taquitos served with guacamole & sour cream.
Cantina Nachos
Black beans, cheese, enchilada sauce, guacamole, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, & sour cream.
Old Fashion Nachos
Cheese, jalapenos & onions.
Pico De Gallo
Pickled Carrots & Serranos
Soups & Salads
Black Bean Soup
Made with fresh herbs & no animal products.
Tortilla Soup Cup
Tomato puree, herbs, spices & no animal product.
Mamacitas Soup
With white meat chicken, veggies, rice, & a sidebar of limes, cilantro, onions & jalapeños.
Organic Baby Mixed Greens
Organic mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, & red onions.
Taco Salad
Chicken machaca, avocado, tomatoes, cheese and tortilla strips in our lime cilantro dressing.
Lime Cilantro Chicken Salad
Lime cilantro, marinated chicken, romaine, avocados & tomatoes.
Santa Fe Chopped Salad
Grilled chicken, black beans, jack cheese, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, tortilla strips, chipotle dressing.
Combos
Entrees
Oaxacan Enchiiladas
Three white cheese enchiladas, tomato epazote sauce, avocado, cream & pico de gallo.
Fajitas
Grilled chicken with peppers & onions served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream & tortillas.
Plato De Carnitas
Carnitas tender marinated pork in tomatillo salsa, rice, beans, guacamole & tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo
Chicken, bell peppers & onions sauteed in tomatoes, jalapenos, sauce, cheese, avocados, sour cream & tortillas.
Chicken Mole Oaxaqueno
Grilled chicken with our mole, rice, black beans, cotija cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream & tortillas.
Cochinita Pork Pibil
Slow cooked in achiote pork served with rice, avocado, pickled radish & tortillas.
Burritos
Designer Burrito
Rice, beans & add what you like.
Pollo Asado Burrito
Black beans, avocado, jack cheese & pico de gallo.
Baja Fish Burrito
Battered fried white fish, rice, Oaxacan slaw, avocado, cilantro, creamy chipotle.
Kitchen Burrito
Chicken machaca, rice, beans, tomatoes & onions topped with ranchero sauce & melted cheese, guacamole & sour cream.
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Tostadas
Tostada De La Casa
Beans, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream over a crispy corn tortilla.
Chicken Machaca Tostada
Chicken machaca, beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream over a crispy corn tortilla.
Beef Barbacoa Tostada
Beef barbacoa, beans, cheese, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream over a crispy corn tortilla.
Fajita Tostada
Grilled chicken, bell peppers & onions, beans, jack ad cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream over a crispy corn tortilla.
Quesadillas
Plain Cheese
Served with fresh guacamole & sour cream.
Mole Negro Chicken Quesadilla
Mole negro made from scratch, guacamole & sour cream.
Spinach Mushroom Onion
Grilled Spinach, mushrooms & onions served with guacamole & sour cream.
Chicken Fajita
Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Steak Fajita
Served with guacamole & sour cream.
Bowls
Vegetarian Dishes
Black bean Taco Plate
Two crispy black bean tacos served with rice & organic greens.
Oaxacan Enchilada and Crispy Black Bean Taco
With rice & organic baby mixed green salad.
Garden Burrito
Spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, rice & beans topped with tomatillo sauce & cheese served with guacamole.
Mexican Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
Eggs over easy in tomato jalapeno sauce served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Chilaquiles Verdes
Crispy corn tortillas sauteed in salsa verde, eggs sunny side up, cheese, sour cream & pico de gallo.
Chorizo & Eggs
Served with rice, beans & tortillas.
Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, chicken machaca, beans, & cheese served with guacamole.
Super Bowl Breakfast Burrito
Eggs, cheese and your choice of bacon or mushrooms.
Breakfast Quesadilla
Eggs, spinach, mushrooms, onion, cheese served guacamole & sour cream.
Omelette Verde
A 3 egg omelet with sautéed spinach, mushrooms and onions, cheese & tomatillo sauce served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Chicken Machaca & Eggs
Eggs scrambled with chicken machaca served with rice, beans and tortillas. (Sub beef barbacoa for $3)
Mexican Eggs
Eggs scrambled with tomatoes, onions and jalapeños, served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Kids Plates
Desserts
A La Carte & Sides
Smaller Plates
Lunch Boxes
Hamburger
1/2 lb lean burger with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onions. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries
Randy's Northshore
Grilled chicken, roasted Anaheim chilis, jack cheese, chipotle cream sauce on a grilled sourdough. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Our 3 cheese grilled cheese on sourdough. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries
Carne Asada Sandwich
Pickled jalapeños, caramelized onions & jack cheese on grilled sourdough. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.
BBQ Carnitas Sandwich
BBQ carnitas with pesto on a grilled brioche bun. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.
Pibil Melt Sandwich
grilled onions, avocado & jack cheese on agrilled brioche bun
Sesame Crusted Ahi Sandwich
Caramelized onions, & pesto on a grilled brioche bun. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.
Garden Burger
Lettuce, pickles, tomatoes & onions on a grilled brioche bun. Served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.
Two Beyond Meat Tacos
Our Beyond Meat plant based protein tacos served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.
Sesame Crusted Ahi Rolls
Two sesame crusted ahi rolls on a flour tortillas served with citrus slaw, black bean corn salad or fries.
Burritos
Designer Burrito
Rice, beans & add what you like.
Queso Burrito
Refried beans & jack cheese
Carnitas Burrito
Lime Cilantro Chicken Wrap
Lime cilantro marinated chicken, avocado, chopped romaine, tomatoes.
Baja Burrito
Battered fried white fish, rice, oaxacan slaw, avocado, creamy chipotle salsa.
Pollo Asada Burrito
Chicken, avocado, jack cheese, black beans & pico de gallo.
Bacon Egg Cheese
Potato Egg
Chorizo Egg
Cesar Wrap
Bowls
Chicken Fajita Bowl
Grilled chicken, bell peppers & onions, rice, black beans & guacamole.
Veggie Bowl
Zucchini, squash sauteed in pepita pesto sauce over veggie wild rice.
Blackened Salmon Bowl
Avocado, roasted corn, pickled cabbage, black beans, salsa verde.
Asada Bowl
Chopped steak, black beans, guacamole, cheese, romaine & pico de gallo.
Fill up Bowl
Fill it up with anything and everything you are craving.
Taco Bar
Salads
Lime Cilantro Chicken Salad
Lime cilantro, marinated chicken, romaine, avocados & tomatoes.
Santa Fe Chopped Chicken
Grilled chicken, black beans, jack cheese, corn, bell peppers, tomatoes, tortilla strips, chipotle dressing.
Taco Salad
Chicken machaca, avocado, tomatoes, cheese and tortilla strips in our lime cilantro dressing.
Tostada De Casa
Beans, jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, guacamole & sour cream over a crispy corn tortilla.
Lunch Entrees
Blackened Salmon Taco Combo
Served with veggie wild rice & pomegranate citrus salad.
Suiza Enchilada Combo
Comes with pomegranate citrus salad and rice.
Chicken Mole Taco Combo
A crispy chicken mole taco with rice and black beans.
Carnitas Plate
Our tender carnitas with rice, black beans and a flour tortilla.
Soup & Salad Combo
A cup of black bean soup, a kale caesar salad and your choice of a taco, enchilada or quesadilla.
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Serving good food to our neighbors since 1991
15246 Sunset Blvd, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272