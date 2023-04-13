Kay's Koffee 651 Old Hartsville Rd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
We make consistently yummy coffee, lotus drinks and more! Friendly neighborhood baristas.
Location
651 Old Hartsville Rd, Scottsville, KY 42164
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Griddles Country Cookin' LLC
4.2 • 320
1734 Veterans Memorial Hwy Scottsville, KY 42164
View restaurant