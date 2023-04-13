Kay's Koffee 651 Old Hartsville Rd

A map showing the location of Kay's Koffee 651 Old Hartsville RdView gallery

ESPRESSO

AMERICANO

12oz AMERICANO

$2.80

16oz AMERICANO

$3.80

24oz AMERICANO

$4.90

32oz AMERICANO

$4.90

CAPPUCCINO

12oz CAPPUCCINO

$3.60

16oz CAPPUCCINO

$4.80

24oz CAPPUCCINO

$5.90

CORTADO

8oz CORTADO

$3.00

LATTE

12oz LATTE

$3.80

16oz LATTE

$4.80

24oz LATTE

$5.90

32oz LATTE

$7.00

MACCHIATO

12oz MACCHIATO

$3.80

16oz MACCHIATO

$4.90

24oz MACCHIATO

$5.90

32oz MACCHIATO

$7.00

SHOT

8oz SHOT

$1.25

SNOW CAP

8oz SNOW CAP

$3.00

COFFEE

DRIP

12oz DRIP

$1.90

16oz DRIP

$2.70

24oz DRIP

$3.50

COLD BREW

16oz COLD BREW

$3.50

24oz COLD BREW

$4.45

32oz COLD BREW

$5.50

CHAI

12oz CHAI

$3.50

16oz CHAI

$4.65

24oz CHAI

$5.80

32oz CHAI

$6.99

LOTUS

LOTUS

24oz LOTUS

$7.20

32oz LOTUS

$9.90

ITALIAN SODAS

24oz ITALIAN SODA

$3.90

32oz ITALIAN SODA

$5.20

KIDS

JUICE

12oz JUICE

$2.50

ITALIAN SODAS

12oz ITALIAN SODA

$2.90

HOT CHOCOLATE

12oz HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.75

16oz HOT CHOCOLATE

$3.50

24oz HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.75

FLAVORED MILK

12oz FLAV MILK

$2.50

COFFEE SPECIALS

CHEESECAKE CRAZY

12oz CHEESECAKE CRAZY

$4.35

16oz CHEESECAKE CRAZY

$5.90

24oz CHEESECAKE CRAZY

$7.90

32oz CHEESECAKE CRAZY

$9.90

COCONUT CREAM PIE

12oz COCONUT CREAM PIE

$4.35

16oz COCONUT CREAM PIE

$5.90

24oz COCONUT CREAM PIE

$7.90

32oz COCONUT CREAM PIE

$9.90

GHIRARDELLI

12oz GHIRARDELLI

$4.35

16oz GHIRARDELLI

$5.90

24oz GHIRARDELLI

$7.90

32oz GHIRARDELLI

$9.90

HONEY DRIZZLE

12oz HONEY DRIZZLE

$4.35

16oz HONEY DRIZZLE

$5.90

24oz HONEY DRIZZLE

$7.90

32oz HONEY DRIZZLE

$9.90

LOVEY DOVEY

12oz LOVEY DOVEY

$4.35

16oz LOVEY DOVEY

$5.90

24oz LOVEY DOVEY

$7.90

32oz LOVEY DOVEY

$9.90

MINT CHOC CHIP

12oz MINT CHOC CHIP

$4.35

16oz MINT CHOC CHIP

$5.90

24oz MINT CHOC CHIP

$7.90

32oz MINT CHOC CHIP

$9.90

MOCHA

12oz MOCHA

$4.35

16oz MOCHA

$5.90

24oz MOCHA

$7.90

32oz MOCHA

$9.90

MOO PIE

12oz MOO PIE

$4.35

16oz MOO PIE

$5.90

24oz MOO PIE

$7.90

32oz MOO PIE

$9.90

NUTTER BUTTER BABY

12oz NUTTER BUTTER BABY

$4.35

16oz NUTTER BUTTER BABY

$5.90

24oz NUTTER BUTTER BABY

$7.90

32oz NUTTER BUTTER BABY

$9.90

PUMPKIN PIE LATTE

12oz PUMPKIN PIE

$4.35

16oz PUMPKIN PIE

$5.90

24oz PUMPKIN PIE

$7.90

32oz PUMPKIN PIE

$9.90

ENGLISH TOFFEE KOFFEE

12oz ENGLISH TOFFEE KOFFEE

$4.35

16oz ENGLISH TOFFEE KOFFEE

$5.90

24oz ENGLISH TOFFEE KOFFEE

$7.90

32oz ENGLISH TOFFEE KOFFEE

$9.90

LOTUS SPECIALS

BLUE COCONUT CREAM

24oz BLUE COCONUT CREAM

$5.20

32oz BLUE COCONUT CREAM

$7.90

BLUSHING DRAGON

24oz BLUSHING DRAGON

$5.20

32oz BLUSHING DRAGON

$7.90

CARAMEL APPLE

24oz CARAMEL APPLE

$5.20

32oz CARAMEL APPLE

$7.90

JOLLY RANCHER

24oz JOLLY RANCHER

$5.20

32oz JOLLY RANCHER

$7.90

JUST PEACHY

24oz JUST PEACHY

$5.20

32oz JUST PEACHY

$7.90

ORANGE CREAMSICLE

24oz CREAMSICLE

$5.20

32oz CREAMSICLE

$7.90

PINA COLADA

24oz PINA COLODA

$5.20

32oz PINA COLADA

$7.90

PINK STARBURST

24oz PINK STARBURST

$5.20

32oz PINK STARBURST

$7.90

PURPLE OCEAN

24oz PURPLE OCEAN

$5.20

32oz PURPLE OCEAN

$7.90

SHERBET DREAMS

24oz SHERBERT DREAM

$5.20

32oz SHERBET DREAM

$7.90

STRAWBERRY SUNRISE

24oz STRAWBERRY SUNRISE

$5.20

32oz STRAWBERRY SUNRISE

$7.90

SUNNY SWEET

24oz SUNNY SWEET

$5.20

32oz SUNNY SWEET

$7.90

FOOD

MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$3.00

APPLE TURNOVER

APPLE TURNOVER

$2.75

COOKIE

COOKIE

$2.00

WEEKLY SPECIAL

CINNAMON TOAST LATTE

12oz CINNAMON TOAST LATTE

$4.35

16oz CINNAMON TOAST LATTE

$5.90

24oz CINNAMON TOAST LATTE

$7.90

32oz CINNAMON TOAST LATTE

$9.90
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

We make consistently yummy coffee, lotus drinks and more! Friendly neighborhood baristas.

Location

651 Old Hartsville Rd, Scottsville, KY 42164

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

