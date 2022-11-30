A map showing the location of Kay's Table 6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3EView gallery
Vietnamese

Kay's Table 6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E

29 Reviews

$$

6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E

Sylvania, OH 43560

Popular Items

Crispy Spring rolls app
Vietnamese Pho Bo - Gluten Free
Banh Mi

Entrees

Fresh rice noodles bathed in Kay's ultimate chicken broth with meticulously prepared succulent slices of chicken topped with cilantro, green onion, sweet onion, beansprouts, and Kay's special ginger sauce. Limited quantities available
Vietnamese Pho Bo - Gluten Free

Vietnamese Pho Bo - Gluten Free

$14.50+

Fresh rice noodles in hot beef stock with beef ball, rare thinly sliced beef steak, cooked beef shank (tendon) slices, garnished with green onions, sweet onions, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, wedge of lime.

Pho Ga (Chicken Pho) - gluten free

Pho Ga (Chicken Pho) - gluten free

$14.50

Fresh rice noodles in lemongrass ginger chicken stock, with slices of chicken, garnished with green onions, cilantro, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno and roasted garlic and ginger sauce.

Vegetarian Pho

Vegetarian Pho

$14.50

Fresh rice noodles with fried tofu in vegetarian stock, garnished with fresh green onions, sweet onions, sweet onions, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, and a wedge of lime. *Note: For gluten free, choose the "No Tofu" option.

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$11.99

Fresh toasted baguette with a special pate spread, mayonnaise ,meat of choice, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno chili, pickled carrots and daikon radish. *Note: The Pate contains beef and pork.

Bun Ga/Thit Nuong

Bun Ga/Thit Nuong

$17.99

Vermicelli rice noodles topped with chopped spring roll and choice of meat marinated in lemongrass, served on a bed of lettuce, cilantro, green onion, cucumber, pickled carrot and daikon, garnished with fried shallot and crushed peanuts. Served with nuoc mam sauce. *Note: For a Gluten Free meal order with Pork BBQ meat and No Spring Roll.

Bun Cha (Gluten Free)

Bun Cha (Gluten Free)

$18.99

Grilled seasoned pork on a bed of white rice noodles, various herbs such as mint, fresh cilantro, basil, green onion, seasonal locally grown greens and accompanied by a sweet tangy nuoc mam dip. *Note: For a Gluten Free meal order with BBQ Pork.

Chicken Kabob w/Rice (gluten free)

Chicken Kabob w/Rice (gluten free)

$16.99

Seasoned chicken kebob on a bed of crispy greens, lathered with Kay's special curry sauce. Served with rice. * contains peanuts

K's Special Rice & Lemongrass Pork Dish (gluten free)

K's Special Rice & Lemongrass Pork Dish (gluten free)

$15.99

Tender pork, marinated in lemongrass and gluten free soy sauce, on a bed of jasmine rice, garnished with sweet onions, bean sprouts, chopped cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, green onions, fried shallots and peanuts. Served with Kay’s in house made sweet chili ginger sauce GLUTEN FREE

Tom Yum Gai (Chicken Tom Yum) - gluten free

Tom Yum Gai (Chicken Tom Yum) - gluten free

$15.50

Chicken in a spicy lemon broth made with lemongrass, ginger, galangal, kaffir leaves, coriander and chili, garnished with bean sprout, sweet onion, cilantro, green onions, basil and lime wedge and served with rice on the side. *Vegetarian upon request

Shrimp Tom Yum - gluten free

Shrimp Tom Yum - gluten free

$17.50

8 Shrimps in a spicy lemon broth made with lemongrass, ginger, galangal, kaffir leaves, coriander and chili, garnished with bean sprout, sweet onion, cilantro, green onions, basil and lime wedge and served with rice on the side.

Kay's Chicken Curry Fried Rice (gluten free)

Kay's Chicken Curry Fried Rice (gluten free)

$15.50

Chicken fried rice is seasoned with Kay’s in house made red curry sauce, sweet onions, green onions, topped with a soft fried egg. It’s garnished with sweet onions, cilantro and bean sprouts. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Kay's Shrimp Curry Fried Rice (gluten free)

Kay's Shrimp Curry Fried Rice (gluten free)

$17.50

Shrimp fried rice comes with 6 large shrimps, seasoned with Kay’s in house made red curry sauce, sweet onions, green onions, topped with a soft fried egg. It’s garnished with sweet onions, green onions, cilantro and bean sprouts. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Chicken Pad Thai (gluten free)

Chicken Pad Thai (gluten free)

$17.50

Rice noodles bathed in Kay’s in house made pad thai sauce, with chicken, green onions, garlic, chives, sweet onions and bean sprouts. All is garnished with cilantro, peanuts and a lime wedge. *WARNING : contains PEANUTS (they can be omitted if allergic to peanuts)

Shrimp Pad Thai (gluten free)

$18.50

Rice noodles bathed in Kay’s in house made pad thai sauce, with shrimps, green onions, garlic, chives, sweet onions and bean sprouts. All is garnished with cilantro, peanuts and a lime wedge. *WARNING : contains PEANUTS (can be omitted if allergic to peanuts)

Springroll Meal - CHA GIO / GAB YOJ

$17.99

Comes with 3 crispy spring rolls. Wrap of glass noodle, wood mushroom and ground turkey, deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with leafy greens, white rice noodles and nuoc mam sauce.

Laab Hmong Style

Laab Hmong Style

$24.50

Thinly sliced extra lean sirloin steak and tripe, marinated in Kay’s in house made laab spice seasonings, lime juice and fish sauce. All garnished and mixed with lime leaves, cilantro, green onions, sweet onions and mint leaves, served on the bed of lettuce. SPICY GLUTEN FREE *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.

Kay's Oxtail Stew (gluten free)

Kay's Oxtail Stew (gluten free)

$24.99Out of stock

Tender oxtail simmered in K’s in-house made (very very mild) red sauce with golden yellow/red potatoes and carrots. Served with a side of toasted French bread. GLUTEN FREE

Khao Poon Hmong Style - Chicken (gluten free)

Khao Poon Hmong Style - Chicken (gluten free)

$17.50

Thick rice noodles bathed in Kay's hot and spicy in house made red curry khao poon broth. Comes with chicken, garnished with thinly sliced cabbage, sweet onions, cilantro, green onions and a wedge of lime.

Khao Poon Hmong Style - Shrimp (gluten free)

$18.50

Thick rice noodles bathed in Kay's hot and spicy in house made red curry khao poon broth. Comes with shrimps, garnished with thinly sliced cabbage, sweet onions, cilantro, green onions and a wedge of lime.

Sesame Pork Ribs (gluten free)

Sesame Pork Ribs (gluten free)

$16.50Out of stock

Tender pork sesame ribs in brown gluten free soy sauce. Served with a side of stir-fried cabbage with green and sweet onions and a side of steamed jasmine rice. GLUTEN FREE

Beef short ribs with potatoes (gluten free)

Beef short ribs with potatoes (gluten free)

$24.99

1 pound of deboned tender short ribs, simmered in Kay’s in-house made sauce, with carrots, yellow/red potatoes, garnished with green onions and cilantro. GLUTEN FREE

Kay’s PORK CHOP PLATE (Suon Nuong) - Gluten free

Kay’s PORK CHOP PLATE (Suon Nuong) - Gluten free

$18.99Out of stock

Grilled pork marinated in gluten free soy sauce and lemongrass. Served with rice, a side of greens, topped with a fried egg, garnished with green onions, cilantro and Kay’s special nuoc mam sauce.

Nathan's Japanese Inspired Yellow Curry (gluten free)

Nathan's Japanese Inspired Yellow Curry (gluten free)

$15.99Out of stock

Nathan’s favorite Japanese inspired yellow curry with Kay’s twist. Shredded chicken drumsticks immersed in K’s yellow curry sauce, potatoes and carrots. Garnished with sweet onions, green onions, cilantro and basil, served on a bed of steamed jasmine white rice.

Bun Bo Hue / Khao Poon Northern Laos Style

Bun Bo Hue / Khao Poon Northern Laos Style

$13.99Out of stock

Rich white rice noodles bathed in long stewed beef and pork bones lemongrass broth served with slices of beef shanks, pork loins and pork ham hocks. It is garnished with mint, thinly sliced cabbage, green onions, and fresh cilantro. Choices of no heat, mild heat, or extreme heat with Kay's homemade lemongrass chili paste. This dish is widely eaten in all of Southeast Asia for all three meals.

Gochujang Marinated Pork Plate

Gochujang Marinated Pork Plate

$16.99Out of stock

Pork marinated in gochujang sauce, served with lettuce, steamed jasmine rice and a side of in house made kimchi.

Kay's Hot-n-Spicy Chicken Plate (gluten free)

Kay's Hot-n-Spicy Chicken Plate (gluten free)

$17.50Out of stock

Chicken thighs grilled to perfection, topped with Kay’s in-house made fresh hot chili and garlic zesty sauce on a side of fresh salad greens, served with steamed jasmine rice.

Kay's Dumplings Soup

Kay's Dumplings Soup

$15.99Out of stock

8 large beef dumplings bathed in Kay’s lemongrass soup broth, garnished with fried garlic, cilantro, green onions and sweet onions.

Kay's Banh Xeo with Pork (gluten free)

Kay's Banh Xeo with Pork (gluten free)

$16.50Out of stock

Kay’s in house made Vietnamese light and crispy crepe. Comes with marinated pork, sauté with sweet green onions and stuffed with bean sprouts. Garnished with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and mint. Served with Kay’s nuoc mam sauce.

Kay's Banh Xeo with Shrimps (gluten free)

Kay's Banh Xeo with Shrimps (gluten free)

$17.50Out of stock

Kay’s in house made Vietnamese light and crispy crepe. Comes with jumbo shrimps, sauté with sweet green onions and stuffed with bean sprouts. Garnished with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and mint. Served with Kay’s nuoc mam sauce.

Red Curry Pork Ribs (gluten free)

Red Curry Pork Ribs (gluten free)

$24.99Out of stock

Three tender baby pork ribs falling off the bones, simmered in Kay’s in-house crafted red curry sauce with stewed carrots and Thai eggplants and garnished with cilantro. Served with a side of jasmine rice. Note: red curry is spicy.

Bun Rieu Cua (gluten free)

Bun Rieu Cua (gluten free)

$17.50Out of stock

Traditional Vietnamese Crab soup, served with a tomato broth and minced spiced crab meat and ground turkey (instead of ground pork for our pork sensitive customers with pork dietary restrictions). Come with rice vermicelli noodles, a crab claw and imitation crab meats. Garnished with thinly sliced cabbage, sweet onions, green onions and cilantro. *Contains eggs and shellfish. GLUTEN FREE

Seafood Tom Yum

Seafood Tom Yum

$15.99Out of stock

Spicy lemon broth made with lemongrass, ginger, galangal, kaffir leaves, coriander and chili, served with white rice noodles, shrimp, cuttlefish and imitation crab, garnished with bean sprout, sweet onion, cilantro, green onions, basil and lime wedge. *Vegetarian upon request

Bun Bo - Khao Poon Hmoob Looj Ceeb (gluten free)

Bun Bo - Khao Poon Hmoob Looj Ceeb (gluten free)

$18.99Out of stock

Kay’s rich beef femur bone marrow broth, stewed in roasted garlic, lemongrass, paprika, and chili broth. Comes with pork ham hock, beef shank and blood cubes as optional. Served with white rice noodles and garnished with sweet onions, green onions and cilantro. *This version does not contain curry & coconut

Appetizers

Lightly crispy drumsticks topped with Kay's sweet chili ginger sauce.
Wonton Dumplings with Sweet Soy Sauce

Wonton Dumplings with Sweet Soy Sauce

$8.99
Summer Rolls

Summer Rolls

$7.99Out of stock

Vermicelli noodles with shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, and mint, wrapped in thin rice paper, served with sweet peanut sauce.

Kay's Korean-inspired Crispy Hot Dog

Kay's Korean-inspired Crispy Hot Dog

$6.99Out of stock

Stretchy mozzarella and beef hot dog dipped in Kay's special batter with ketchup and mustard.

Crispy Spring rolls app

$9.99

2 crispy spring rolls. Wrap of glass noodle, wood mushroom and ground turkey, deep fried to crispy perfection. Served nuoc mam sauce.

Desserts

Fluffy light cheesecake with a hint of lemon citrus.
Sea Salt Oreo Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices

Sea Salt Oreo Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices

$6.75Out of stock

Perfectly balanced flavors of sweet and salty. Very soft cake and not overly sweet. Made with gluten free Oreo and gluten free flour. Contains eggs, milk, sea salt and dark cacao.

Japanese Inspired Light Cheesecake slice (gluten free)

Japanese Inspired Light Cheesecake slice (gluten free)

$5.50Out of stock

Fluffy cheesecake with a hint of lemon citrus. Made with gluten free flour. Contain eggs, cheese, and corn flour.

Tiramisu Gluten Free (1 slice)

Tiramisu Gluten Free (1 slice)

$6.75Out of stock

Contains gluten free flour, pasteurized eggs, rum, coffee, and dairy.

Rose Lemon Tarts (gluten free)

Rose Lemon Tarts (gluten free)

$12.99Out of stock

Made with gluten free flour and almond flour. Contains eggs, lemon and corn starch and white chocolate.

Strawberry Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices

Strawberry Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices

$5.99Out of stock

Made with gluten free flour, fresh strawberries, grapes and homemade strawberry jam. Contains eggs and dairy.

Mango Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices

Mango Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices

$6.75Out of stock

Made with gluten free flour and fresh mangos. Contains dairy and eggs.

Strawberry Cream Cake (gluten free)

Strawberry Cream Cake (gluten free)

$6.75Out of stock

Made with gluten free flour, fresh strawberries and grapes. Contains eggs and dairy.

Mango Cream Cake (gluten free)

Mango Cream Cake (gluten free)

$6.75Out of stock

Made with fresh mangos and gluten free flour. Contains eggs and dairy.

Tiramisu cup (1 cup- gluten free)

Tiramisu cup (1 cup- gluten free)

$3.79Out of stock

Contains gluten free flour, pasteurized eggs, rum, coffee, and dairy.

Caramel Apple Cream Cake ( Gluten Free)

Caramel Apple Cream Cake ( Gluten Free)

$6.75Out of stock

Made with gluten free flour. Contains egg and dairy.

Green Tea Mille Feuille Cake

Green Tea Mille Feuille Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Contain dairy.

Black Forest Cake (gluten free)

Black Forest Cake (gluten free)

$6.75Out of stock

Made with gluten free flour, cocoa powder, semi sweet chocolate and can cherries. Contain dairy.

Cranberry Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices

Cranberry Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices

$6.99Out of stock

Made with gluten free flour. Contains eggs and dairy.

Extras

Side Of Rice

$3.00

Hot Chili

$1.00

Extra Peanut Sauce - 4 oz (Summer Roll Sauce)

$2.25Out of stock

Kays Hot Chili Sauce - 1 Oz

$1.50Out of stock

Extra Bunga/thit Nuong Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Extra Bun Cha Sauce (2oz)

$0.75

Extra Shrimps

$4.50Out of stock

Drinks

Vietnamese Coffee

Vietnamese Coffee

$5.99

Ca phe sua da. Gluten Free. Vegan upon request.

Dalgona Coffee

Dalgona Coffee

$6.75

Creamy whipped coffee, sweetened or unsweetened. Gluten free. Vegan upon request.

Bubble Boba Tea - Non Dairy

Bubble Boba Tea - Non Dairy

$5.70

Flavored milk tea with optional large tapioca pearls. Gluten free. Dairy Free

Sparkling Mineral Water

$2.50Out of stock

Iced Tea

$2.00

Soda

$2.50

Hot Tea

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E, Sylvania, OH 43560

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
