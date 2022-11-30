Kay's Table 6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E

- Home
29 Reviews
$$
6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E
Sylvania, OH 43560
Entrees
Vietnamese Pho Bo - Gluten Free
Fresh rice noodles in hot beef stock with beef ball, rare thinly sliced beef steak, cooked beef shank (tendon) slices, garnished with green onions, sweet onions, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, wedge of lime.
Pho Ga (Chicken Pho) - gluten free
Fresh rice noodles in lemongrass ginger chicken stock, with slices of chicken, garnished with green onions, cilantro, sweet onions, bean sprouts, jalapeno and roasted garlic and ginger sauce.
Vegetarian Pho
Fresh rice noodles with fried tofu in vegetarian stock, garnished with fresh green onions, sweet onions, sweet onions, cilantro, beansprouts, basil, and a wedge of lime. *Note: For gluten free, choose the "No Tofu" option.
Banh Mi
Fresh toasted baguette with a special pate spread, mayonnaise ,meat of choice, cilantro, cucumber, jalapeno chili, pickled carrots and daikon radish. *Note: The Pate contains beef and pork.
Bun Ga/Thit Nuong
Vermicelli rice noodles topped with chopped spring roll and choice of meat marinated in lemongrass, served on a bed of lettuce, cilantro, green onion, cucumber, pickled carrot and daikon, garnished with fried shallot and crushed peanuts. Served with nuoc mam sauce. *Note: For a Gluten Free meal order with Pork BBQ meat and No Spring Roll.
Bun Cha (Gluten Free)
Grilled seasoned pork on a bed of white rice noodles, various herbs such as mint, fresh cilantro, basil, green onion, seasonal locally grown greens and accompanied by a sweet tangy nuoc mam dip. *Note: For a Gluten Free meal order with BBQ Pork.
Chicken Kabob w/Rice (gluten free)
Seasoned chicken kebob on a bed of crispy greens, lathered with Kay's special curry sauce. Served with rice. * contains peanuts
K's Special Rice & Lemongrass Pork Dish (gluten free)
Tender pork, marinated in lemongrass and gluten free soy sauce, on a bed of jasmine rice, garnished with sweet onions, bean sprouts, chopped cucumbers, pickled carrots, cilantro, green onions, fried shallots and peanuts. Served with Kay’s in house made sweet chili ginger sauce GLUTEN FREE
Tom Yum Gai (Chicken Tom Yum) - gluten free
Chicken in a spicy lemon broth made with lemongrass, ginger, galangal, kaffir leaves, coriander and chili, garnished with bean sprout, sweet onion, cilantro, green onions, basil and lime wedge and served with rice on the side. *Vegetarian upon request
Shrimp Tom Yum - gluten free
8 Shrimps in a spicy lemon broth made with lemongrass, ginger, galangal, kaffir leaves, coriander and chili, garnished with bean sprout, sweet onion, cilantro, green onions, basil and lime wedge and served with rice on the side.
Kay's Chicken Curry Fried Rice (gluten free)
Chicken fried rice is seasoned with Kay’s in house made red curry sauce, sweet onions, green onions, topped with a soft fried egg. It’s garnished with sweet onions, cilantro and bean sprouts. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Kay's Shrimp Curry Fried Rice (gluten free)
Shrimp fried rice comes with 6 large shrimps, seasoned with Kay’s in house made red curry sauce, sweet onions, green onions, topped with a soft fried egg. It’s garnished with sweet onions, green onions, cilantro and bean sprouts. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Chicken Pad Thai (gluten free)
Rice noodles bathed in Kay’s in house made pad thai sauce, with chicken, green onions, garlic, chives, sweet onions and bean sprouts. All is garnished with cilantro, peanuts and a lime wedge. *WARNING : contains PEANUTS (they can be omitted if allergic to peanuts)
Shrimp Pad Thai (gluten free)
Rice noodles bathed in Kay’s in house made pad thai sauce, with shrimps, green onions, garlic, chives, sweet onions and bean sprouts. All is garnished with cilantro, peanuts and a lime wedge. *WARNING : contains PEANUTS (can be omitted if allergic to peanuts)
Springroll Meal - CHA GIO / GAB YOJ
Comes with 3 crispy spring rolls. Wrap of glass noodle, wood mushroom and ground turkey, deep fried to crispy perfection. Served with leafy greens, white rice noodles and nuoc mam sauce.
Laab Hmong Style
Thinly sliced extra lean sirloin steak and tripe, marinated in Kay’s in house made laab spice seasonings, lime juice and fish sauce. All garnished and mixed with lime leaves, cilantro, green onions, sweet onions and mint leaves, served on the bed of lettuce. SPICY GLUTEN FREE *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.
Kay's Oxtail Stew (gluten free)
Tender oxtail simmered in K’s in-house made (very very mild) red sauce with golden yellow/red potatoes and carrots. Served with a side of toasted French bread. GLUTEN FREE
Khao Poon Hmong Style - Chicken (gluten free)
Thick rice noodles bathed in Kay's hot and spicy in house made red curry khao poon broth. Comes with chicken, garnished with thinly sliced cabbage, sweet onions, cilantro, green onions and a wedge of lime.
Khao Poon Hmong Style - Shrimp (gluten free)
Thick rice noodles bathed in Kay's hot and spicy in house made red curry khao poon broth. Comes with shrimps, garnished with thinly sliced cabbage, sweet onions, cilantro, green onions and a wedge of lime.
Sesame Pork Ribs (gluten free)
Tender pork sesame ribs in brown gluten free soy sauce. Served with a side of stir-fried cabbage with green and sweet onions and a side of steamed jasmine rice. GLUTEN FREE
Beef short ribs with potatoes (gluten free)
1 pound of deboned tender short ribs, simmered in Kay’s in-house made sauce, with carrots, yellow/red potatoes, garnished with green onions and cilantro. GLUTEN FREE
Kay’s PORK CHOP PLATE (Suon Nuong) - Gluten free
Grilled pork marinated in gluten free soy sauce and lemongrass. Served with rice, a side of greens, topped with a fried egg, garnished with green onions, cilantro and Kay’s special nuoc mam sauce.
Nathan's Japanese Inspired Yellow Curry (gluten free)
Nathan’s favorite Japanese inspired yellow curry with Kay’s twist. Shredded chicken drumsticks immersed in K’s yellow curry sauce, potatoes and carrots. Garnished with sweet onions, green onions, cilantro and basil, served on a bed of steamed jasmine white rice.
Bun Bo Hue / Khao Poon Northern Laos Style
Rich white rice noodles bathed in long stewed beef and pork bones lemongrass broth served with slices of beef shanks, pork loins and pork ham hocks. It is garnished with mint, thinly sliced cabbage, green onions, and fresh cilantro. Choices of no heat, mild heat, or extreme heat with Kay's homemade lemongrass chili paste. This dish is widely eaten in all of Southeast Asia for all three meals.
Gochujang Marinated Pork Plate
Pork marinated in gochujang sauce, served with lettuce, steamed jasmine rice and a side of in house made kimchi.
Kay's Hot-n-Spicy Chicken Plate (gluten free)
Chicken thighs grilled to perfection, topped with Kay’s in-house made fresh hot chili and garlic zesty sauce on a side of fresh salad greens, served with steamed jasmine rice.
Kay's Dumplings Soup
8 large beef dumplings bathed in Kay’s lemongrass soup broth, garnished with fried garlic, cilantro, green onions and sweet onions.
Kay's Banh Xeo with Pork (gluten free)
Kay’s in house made Vietnamese light and crispy crepe. Comes with marinated pork, sauté with sweet green onions and stuffed with bean sprouts. Garnished with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and mint. Served with Kay’s nuoc mam sauce.
Kay's Banh Xeo with Shrimps (gluten free)
Kay’s in house made Vietnamese light and crispy crepe. Comes with jumbo shrimps, sauté with sweet green onions and stuffed with bean sprouts. Garnished with lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, cilantro and mint. Served with Kay’s nuoc mam sauce.
Red Curry Pork Ribs (gluten free)
Three tender baby pork ribs falling off the bones, simmered in Kay’s in-house crafted red curry sauce with stewed carrots and Thai eggplants and garnished with cilantro. Served with a side of jasmine rice. Note: red curry is spicy.
Bun Rieu Cua (gluten free)
Traditional Vietnamese Crab soup, served with a tomato broth and minced spiced crab meat and ground turkey (instead of ground pork for our pork sensitive customers with pork dietary restrictions). Come with rice vermicelli noodles, a crab claw and imitation crab meats. Garnished with thinly sliced cabbage, sweet onions, green onions and cilantro. *Contains eggs and shellfish. GLUTEN FREE
Seafood Tom Yum
Spicy lemon broth made with lemongrass, ginger, galangal, kaffir leaves, coriander and chili, served with white rice noodles, shrimp, cuttlefish and imitation crab, garnished with bean sprout, sweet onion, cilantro, green onions, basil and lime wedge. *Vegetarian upon request
Bun Bo - Khao Poon Hmoob Looj Ceeb (gluten free)
Kay’s rich beef femur bone marrow broth, stewed in roasted garlic, lemongrass, paprika, and chili broth. Comes with pork ham hock, beef shank and blood cubes as optional. Served with white rice noodles and garnished with sweet onions, green onions and cilantro. *This version does not contain curry & coconut
Appetizers
Wonton Dumplings with Sweet Soy Sauce
Summer Rolls
Vermicelli noodles with shrimp, lettuce, cucumber, cilantro, and mint, wrapped in thin rice paper, served with sweet peanut sauce.
Kay's Korean-inspired Crispy Hot Dog
Stretchy mozzarella and beef hot dog dipped in Kay's special batter with ketchup and mustard.
Crispy Spring rolls app
2 crispy spring rolls. Wrap of glass noodle, wood mushroom and ground turkey, deep fried to crispy perfection. Served nuoc mam sauce.
Desserts
Sea Salt Oreo Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices
Perfectly balanced flavors of sweet and salty. Very soft cake and not overly sweet. Made with gluten free Oreo and gluten free flour. Contains eggs, milk, sea salt and dark cacao.
Japanese Inspired Light Cheesecake slice (gluten free)
Fluffy cheesecake with a hint of lemon citrus. Made with gluten free flour. Contain eggs, cheese, and corn flour.
Tiramisu Gluten Free (1 slice)
Contains gluten free flour, pasteurized eggs, rum, coffee, and dairy.
Rose Lemon Tarts (gluten free)
Made with gluten free flour and almond flour. Contains eggs, lemon and corn starch and white chocolate.
Strawberry Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices
Made with gluten free flour, fresh strawberries, grapes and homemade strawberry jam. Contains eggs and dairy.
Mango Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices
Made with gluten free flour and fresh mangos. Contains dairy and eggs.
Strawberry Cream Cake (gluten free)
Made with gluten free flour, fresh strawberries and grapes. Contains eggs and dairy.
Mango Cream Cake (gluten free)
Made with fresh mangos and gluten free flour. Contains eggs and dairy.
Tiramisu cup (1 cup- gluten free)
Contains gluten free flour, pasteurized eggs, rum, coffee, and dairy.
Caramel Apple Cream Cake ( Gluten Free)
Made with gluten free flour. Contains egg and dairy.
Green Tea Mille Feuille Cake
Contain dairy.
Black Forest Cake (gluten free)
Made with gluten free flour, cocoa powder, semi sweet chocolate and can cherries. Contain dairy.
Cranberry Roll Cake (gluten free) - 2 slices
Made with gluten free flour. Contains eggs and dairy.
Extras
Drinks
Vietnamese Coffee
Ca phe sua da. Gluten Free. Vegan upon request.
Dalgona Coffee
Creamy whipped coffee, sweetened or unsweetened. Gluten free. Vegan upon request.
Bubble Boba Tea - Non Dairy
Flavored milk tea with optional large tapioca pearls. Gluten free. Dairy Free
Sparkling Mineral Water
Iced Tea
Soda
Hot Tea
Bottled Water
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E, Sylvania, OH 43560
