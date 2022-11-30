Kay's Table 6600 W Sylvania Ave, Suite 3E

Bun Bo Hue / Khao Poon Northern Laos Style

$13.99 Out of stock

Rich white rice noodles bathed in long stewed beef and pork bones lemongrass broth served with slices of beef shanks, pork loins and pork ham hocks. It is garnished with mint, thinly sliced cabbage, green onions, and fresh cilantro. Choices of no heat, mild heat, or extreme heat with Kay's homemade lemongrass chili paste. This dish is widely eaten in all of Southeast Asia for all three meals.