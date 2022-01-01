Kaz imageView gallery

Kaz The Soba Place 2047 Sawtelle Blvd.

review star

No reviews yet

2047 Sawtelle Blvd.

LOS ANGELES, CA 90025

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Osaka
Chicken Karaage App
The Tokyo

Appetizer

Tempura

$9.50

Tempura (Veggie)

$8.50

Kakiage Tempura

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura (3pc)

$6.00

Salmon Tempura

$6.50

JAPANESE POTATO (YAM) TEMPURA

$4.75

Egg Tempura

$3.50

Tomato Tempura

$2.50
Chicken Karaage App

Chicken Karaage App

$5.50

Crispy chicken karaage with ginger and garlic flavors. Served with lemon and spicy mayonnaise.

Edamame

$4.50
Tan-Tan Edamame

Tan-Tan Edamame

$5.00

Edamame, now a standard snack, is made by mixing them with a spicy tan tan paste. Please enjoy it with Japan's famous non-alcoholic beer, which is more refreshing than ordinary beer.

Tofu Salad

$5.50

Tan-Tan Tofu

$5.50

Cold tofu topped with our signature Tan-Tan Sauce.

Soba, Main

Dining in only .
The Osaka

The Osaka

$16.75

Hot soup. Our signature dish. Sweet and tender sukiyaki beef on fragrant organic homemade soba noodles. Please enjoy it with our original soup stock, which is sweet and spicy.

The Tokyo

The Tokyo

$13.75

Cold soba & soup. Authentic Soba noodles, served with Nori (shredded seaweed) topping that have been loved in Japan for hundreds of years. It is Tokyo style to simply enjoy the rich soup with wasabi and green onions in a simple way. This is probably the best way to get how homemade soba really tastes.

Hot Tokyo

$13.75

Lime Soba

$15.75
The Genova

The Genova

$16.75

Cold soup. Our fragrant organic homemade soba noodles are a perfect match for Italian soup stock. Topped with lettuce, cherry tomatoes and bacon. Served it in a broth with plenty of fresh basil.

Chicken Karaage Soba

Chicken Karaage Soba

$16.75

Deep fried chicken breast (Chicken Karaage) with a crunchy outside and juicy inside on organic soba. Dip them in flavorful soup.

Chashu Soba

Chashu Soba

$16.75

Tender Pork Belly (Chashu) on stone-grind organic soba noodles with spicy-sweet soup.

The Shanghai

The Shanghai

$16.75

Hot soup. A new fusion of Japanese and Chinese cuisine. Sweet sesame and spicy chili based Tan Tan soup with delicious organic homemade soba noodles. Savor the Asian flavors with refreshing bok choy.

Spicy Miso Soba

Spicy Miso Soba

$16.75

Tender pork belly (chashu) on stone-ground organic soba noodles with a spicy miso soup.

Yuzu Pepper Soba

$16.75

Curry Soba

$15.75

Sukiyaki Soba Combo

$19.50

Weekday Only, Dine-in Only

Bowl/Rice

Osaka Bowl

Osaka Bowl

$13.75+

Topped our signature sukiyaki beef and spicy soboro on rice, served with green onion, turning out to be an addictive taste. Easy to take home and easy to eat it watching your favorite movies.

Chicken Soboro Bowl

Chicken Soboro Bowl

$11.75+

Hot rice topped with juicy chicken soboro. Green onion for garnish. Try this if you are tasty-but-not-spicy-food seeker.

Chashu Bowl

Chashu Bowl

$13.75+

Chopped Pork Belly (Chashu) Bowl with special spicy-sweet sauce garnished with green onion.

Tempura Bowl

$13.75

A bowl of rice topped with a lavish portion of the restaurant's signature tempura and topped with a rich sauce.

Tempura Bowl (Vegan)

$13.75
Spicy Beef Soboro Bowl

Spicy Beef Soboro Bowl

$11.75+

Beef soboro stewed in dashi and spicy sauce topped on rice. Beware of the addictive taste.

White Rice

White Rice

$2.00

You can enjoy rice with soba soup. Or rice goes very well with your favorite soboro.

Extra

Extra Soba

Extra Soba

$5.00

If you want more, you can add an extra fresh soba. Needless to say, it's also homemade.

Extra Soup

TOPPING

Sukiyaki Beef

Sukiyaki Beef

$3.00

Chashu Topping (2 Pieces)

$3.00

Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Shrimp Tempura(2pc)

$3.75

Kakiage Tempura Topping

$3.00

Spinach

$1.50

Bok Choy

$1.50
Kizami-Nori

Kizami-Nori

$1.50

Green Onion

$1.50
Soft Poached Egg

Soft Poached Egg

$1.50

Tofu

$1.50
Spicy Beef Soboro Topping

Spicy Beef Soboro Topping

$2.00
Chicken Soboro Topping

Chicken Soboro Topping

$2.00
Secret Spicy Miso Paste

Secret Spicy Miso Paste

$1.50
Genova Paste

Genova Paste

$1.50
Tan Tan Paste

Tan Tan Paste

$1.50

Extra Wasabi/Mayo

$0.50

Beverages

Iced Oolong Tea

Iced Oolong Tea

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$2.50

You feel Coke? I Feel Coke.

Diet Coke

$2.50
Calpico

Calpico

$2.50

Ready-to-Drink CALPICO is a non-carbonated beverage made from high quality nonfat milk.

7 Up

7 Up

$2.50Out of stock
Perrier

Perrier

$4.50

Flavored Sparkling Water

$2.50
Non-Alcohol Beer

Non-Alcohol Beer

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday7:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday7:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2047 Sawtelle Blvd., LOS ANGELES, CA 90025

Directions

Gallery
Kaz image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tsujita ANNEX - 2050 Sawtelle Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
2050 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Hermanito - Sawtelle
orange star4.5 • 762
2024 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
orange starNo Reviews
2055 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Tsujita LA Artisan Noodle
orange starNo Reviews
2057 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Sunright Tea Studio - Sawtelle
orange star4.9 • 129
2206 Sawtelle Blvd LOS ANGELES, CA 90064
View restaurantnext
Yi Fang - Sawtelle
orange star4.5 • 1,020
2010 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in LOS ANGELES

Tatsu Ramen - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 13,513
2123 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Plan Check Kitchen + Bar - Sawtelle
orange star4.3 • 4,210
1800 Sawtelle Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Noble Tea
orange star4.6 • 3,119
11307 Mississippi Ave Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Asakuma Sushi Poke
orange star4.6 • 2,589
11769 Santa Monica Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Goop Kitchen - The Colony - Santa Monica
orange star4.7 • 1,077
11419 Santa Monica Boulevard Suite K11 Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Percolate - Santa Monica Blvd
orange star4.9 • 875
11870 Santa Monica Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90025
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near LOS ANGELES
Larchmont
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Atwater Village
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Mar Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Little Tokyo
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston