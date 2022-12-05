Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kaz Teriyaki Grill - New

review star

No reviews yet

71 East 4th Avenue

San Mateo, CA 94401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Bowls

#1 Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

#1 Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$9.95

Grilled Chicken glazed in our original handcrafted signature Teriyaki sauce.

#2 Ribeye Beef Teriyaki Bowl

#2 Ribeye Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$12.95

Grilled ribeye beef glazed in our original hand crafted signature Teriyaki sauce.

#3 Sukiyaki Gyudon

#3 Sukiyaki Gyudon

$11.95

Beef and onion simmered in our special sukiyaki dashi sauce.

#4 Oyako Donburi

#4 Oyako Donburi

$9.95

Chicken and onion, simmered in our special dashi sauce, topped with fish cake, green onion and 2 eggs.

#5 Korean Style Donburi

#5 Korean Style Donburi

$10.95

Stir fried onions, carrots, green onions and your choice of meat (beef, pork, chicken) and Korean BBQ sauce.

#6 Tanin Donburi

#6 Tanin Donburi

$11.95

Thin sliced beef ribeye and onion, simmered in our special dashi sauce, topped with fish cake, green onion and 2 eggs.

#7 Ginger Pork

#7 Ginger Pork

$10.95

Thin sliced Kurobuta pork (Berkshire pork) stir fried with onions, carrots, green onions and ginger sauce.

#8 Katsu Don

#8 Katsu Don

$11.95

Deep fried panko breaded Pork or Chicken cutlet simmered with onions and topped with green onions and 2 eggs.

#9 Chicken Curry

#9 Chicken Curry

$9.95

Stewed chicken curry with potato, carrots, and onions.

#10 Katsu Curry

#10 Katsu Curry

$11.95

Choice of Pork Tonkatsu, Chicken Katsu, Kurobuta Tonkatsu (+$1.00), Ebi Fry (Shrimp), Grilled Burger patty, or Grilled Chicken, topped with our famous chicken curry over rice.

Vegetable Donburi

$9.95

Vegetable donburi. Made like a Oyako donburi but without the meat. 2 eggs, broccoli, onions, carrots, green onions.

Bento

Bento A Chicken Teriyaki Bento

Bento A Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$14.95

Grilled Chicken glazed in our original handcrafted signature Teriyaki sauce.

Bento B Ribeye Beef Teriyaki

Bento B Ribeye Beef Teriyaki

$16.95

Grilled ribeye beef glazed in our original hand crafted signature Teriyaki sauce.

Bento C Salmon Bento

Bento C Salmon Bento

$14.95

Fresh grilled salmon with choice of Shioyaki (lightly salted) with soy sauce and lemon or Teriyaki sauce.

Bento D Saba Bento

Bento D Saba Bento

$13.95

Shioyaki Saba, Lightly salted grilled Norwegian Mackerel

Bento E Spicy Chicken Wings

Bento E Spicy Chicken Wings

$13.50

Spicy Chicken wings includes 7 pieces.

Bento F Ebi Fry Bento

Bento F Ebi Fry Bento

$15.75

5 Pieces of panko breaded and fried Shrimp.

Bento G Tonkatsu Bento

Bento G Tonkatsu Bento

$13.95

Panko breaded cutlet with Tonkatsu sauce. Choice of Pork Tonkatsu, Chicken Katsu, or Kurobuta Tonkatsu (Premium Berkshire Pork) additional +$1.00

Bento H Karaage Bento

Bento H Karaage Bento

$13.95

Original recipe karaage. Crispy, Crunchy, and Juicy fried chicken.

Bento I Gyoza Bento

Bento I Gyoza Bento

$12.95

Pan fried chicken and pork gyoza potstickers.

Bento J Unagi Bento

Bento J Unagi Bento

$16.95

Grilled Unagi glazed in our original Teriyaki sauce.

Bento K Korean style BBQ chicken Bento

Bento K Korean style BBQ chicken Bento

$14.95

Marinated in our homemade Korean BBQ sauce and grilled to perfection.

Bento L Korean style BBQ Short Rib Bento

Bento L Korean style BBQ Short Rib Bento

$15.95

Marinated in our homemade Korean BBQ sauce and grilled to perfection.

Over Rice

Salmon Over Rice

$10.95

Saba Over Rice

$9.95

Spicy Chicken Wings over Rice

$9.50

Gyoza Over Rice

$8.95

Pork Tonkatsu Over Rice

$9.95

Chicken Katsu Over Rice

$9.95

Kaarage Over Rice

$9.95

Unagi over Rice

$12.95

Korean Style BBQ Chicken over Rice

$10.95

Korean Style Short Rib over Rice

$11.95

Udon and noodles

Regular Udon

$9.00

Udon noodle soup. Includes fish cake, 1/2 hard boiled egg, Wakame seaweed, and green onions.

Chicken Udon

$9.95

Chicken udon noodle soup with chicken, 1 egg, and green onions.

Beef Udon

$10.95

Vegetable Udon

$8.95

Vegetable Udon includes broccoli, carrots, onions, green onions and egg.

Tempura Udon

$9.95

Includes 1 pc of Kakiage Tempura on the side, light and crispy Japanese fritter made with onions, carrots, and shrimps, held together in a delicate matrix of tempura batter.

Curry Udon

$9.00

Yakisoba

$10.95

Stir fried soba noodles with carrots, cabbage, onions, green onions and your choice of meat (pork, chicken, beef)

Yaki Udon

$10.95

Stir fried Udon noodles with carrots, cabbage, onions, green onions and your choice of meat (pork, chicken, beef)

Burgers and sandwiches

Teriyaki Burger

$8.95

Beef burger patty glazed in our Teriyaki sauce. Toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Chicken Teriyaki Sandwich

$7.95

Grilled Chicken glazed in our Teriyaki sauce. Toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Beef Teriyaki Sandwich

$8.95

Thin Sliced Ribeye beef glazed in our Teriyaki sauce. Toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Chicken Katsu Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Katsu with Katsu sauce, Toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Pork Tonkatsu Sandwich

$8.95

Pork Tonkatsu with Katsu sauce, Toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Kurobuta Pork Tonkatsu Sandwich

$9.95

Kurobuta Premium Berkshire pork Tonkatsu with Katsu Sauce, Toasted bun with mayonnaise, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Side Orders

Edamame

$3.95

Gyoza

$5.95

Gyoza chicken pork vegetable potstickers. 7 pieces with gyoza dipping sauce.

Karaage

$6.95

Original recipe karaage. Crispy, Crunchy, and Juicy fried chicken.

Kakiage Tempura

$1.95

Spicy Chicken Wings

$6.50

Chicken Teriyaki

$6.95

Ribeye Beef Teriyaki

$9.95

Korean Style BBQ Chicken

$6.95

Korean Style BBQ Short Rib

$8.95

Pork Tonkatsu

$6.95

Panko breaded cutlet with Tonkatsu sauce

Chicken Katsu

$6.95

Panko breaded chicken cutlet with Tonkatsu sauce. Includes 2 chicken Katsu pieces.

Saba

$7.00

Shioyaki Saba, Lightly salted grilled Norwegian Mackerel

Salmon

$7.95

Fresh grilled salmon with choice of Shioyaki (lightly salted) with soy sauce and lemon or Teriyaki sauce.

Ebi Fry Shrimp (3 piece)

$5.25+

3 pieces of panko breaded fried Shrimp.

Pasta Salad 12oz

$4.50

Large Pasta Salad 32oz

$9.50

Green Salad

$3.75

Green salad includes lettuce and brocolli and miso dressing.

Brocolli Salad

$3.95

Steamed Rice

$3.00+

Side of Curry

$5.95+

Kurobuta Black Pork Tonkatsu

$7.95

Miso Soup

$3.00

Sauce

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.25

Miso dressing

$0.25

Sriracha

$0.25

Teriyaki Sauce 12oz

$3.00

Teriyaki Sauce 32oz Large

$8.00

Katsu Sauce

$0.10

Soda

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Fanta Orange

$1.50

Water

Water Crystal Geyser

$1.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hot and fresh Japanese food to go

Location

71 East 4th Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TAISHOKEN
orange starNo Reviews
47 E 4th Avenue San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Porterhouse Steakhouse
orange starNo Reviews
60 East Third Avenue San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Dough Zone - San Mateo - 111 E 4th Street
orange starNo Reviews
111 E 4th Street San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo - 223 E. 4th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
223 E. 4th Ave San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Amici's San Mateo
orange starNo Reviews
69 E. Third Ave. San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Noodleosophy - San Mateo
orange starNo Reviews
41 East 4th Ave San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Mateo

Pacific Catch - San Mateo
orange star4.5 • 8,978
243 South B Street San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings San Mateo - San Mateo
orange star4.6 • 5,821
206 S B St. San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Cuban Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 3,485
3799 S EL CAMINO REAL SAN MATEO, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
Shiki Japanese Restaurant - Laurelwood (Hillsdale)
orange star4.5 • 2,454
1332 W HILLSDALE BLVD San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
LUCETI'S ON 25TH AVE
orange star4.6 • 1,775
109 W 25th Ave San Mateo, CA 94403
View restaurantnext
C Food Crush
orange star4.0 • 1,455
251 South B St San Mateo, CA 94401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Mateo
Burlingame
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Belmont
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
San Carlos
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
Redwood City
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
San Bruno
review star
No reviews yet
Pacifica
review star
No reviews yet
South San Francisco
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Half Moon Bay
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Menlo Park
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston