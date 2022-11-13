Kazan BBQ and Ramen
No reviews yet
1 Crossgates Mall Road
Albany, NY 12203
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
NA Beverages
Bottled Water
Club SODA
Coffee
Coke
Diet Coke
Ginger Ale
Hot Tea
Japanese Marble Soda
Lemonade
Raspberry Iced Tea
Red Bull
Root Beer
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Unsweetened Tea
Apple Juice
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Stawberry Fruit Punch
Mango Fruit Punch
Appetizers
Brussels Sprout
fried brussel sprout with sesame sauce
Cheese Rangoon
Coconut Shrimp
Crispy Calamari
fried squid with katsu sauce
Duck Steamed Buns
Two pieces of steamed buns: duck with plum sauce and green onions
Edamame
steamed and salted soy bean pods
Fried Shumai
Godzilla Eggs
Japanese style fried chicken
Harumaki
fried vegetable spring roll with sweet chili sauce
Japanese Chicken Wings
Japanese style chicken wing with garlic pepper
Karaage
Japanese style fried chicken
Krab Tempura
Okra
Pan fried gyoza
Pan-fied Vegetable Dumpling
Pork Chaushu Steamed Buns
Two pieces of steamed buns: pork chashu with mayo and green onions
Potato Croquette
Rock Mango Shrimp
Shrimp Tempura
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings
Spicy Cheese Bites
Spicy Fried Shrimp
fried shrimp with spicy mayo sauce
Steam Gyoza
Pan fried pork dumplings
Sweet & Spicy Wings
Japanese style chicken wing with garlic pepper
Tako Ball
fried octopus wheat ball
Vegetables Dumpling
Fried Scallops
Fried Oysters
BBQ Entree
Assorted Vegetables entree
asparagus, corn, onion, carrot, Shitake mushroom & zucchini
Beef Tongue Entree
Brisket Entree
Bulgogi Entree
Filet Mignon Entree
Garlic Chicken Breast Entree
LA Galbi Entree
NY Strip Entree
Pork Belly Entree
Prime Ribeye Entree
Prime Sirloin Entree
Scallop Entree
Shrimp Entree
Skirt Steak Entree
Spicy Chicken Thigh Entree
Salmon Entree
Grandma's Fried Rice
Ramen
Hakata Tonkotsu
The traditional flavor from the Hakata region of Japan (Kyushu), creamy pork broth soup base. Served with pork belly, Ajitama, mushroom, bamboo shoot, green onion & ginger.
Asahi Shoyu
The traditional flavor from the Asahikawa region of Japan (Hokkaido), the clear soup base brings a deep, rich flavor and the Gyokai Shoyu (seafood infused soy sauce). Served with pork belly, Ajitama, seaweed, bamboo shoot & green onion.
Sapporo Miso
The traditional flavor from Sapporo region of Japan (Hokkaido), the clear pork broth based soup has a miso flavor. Served with pork belly, Ajitama, bamboo shoot, mushroom & green onion.
Tokyo Yuzu-Shio
The traditional flavor from the Tokyo region of Japan (Honshu), but with the addition of the citrus flavor of yuzu. This is a clear pork broth base infused with yuzu-salt to create a fresh, rich flavor profile. Served with pork belly, Ajitama, bamboo shoot & green onion
Create Your Own Ramen
Start with the base of soup then add any number of toppings and optional flavor toppings to create a dish that fits the unique flavor profile of yourself! Served with green onion.
Beef Ramen
Braised beef and beef broth, served with soft-boiled egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoot and green onions.
Chicken Ramen
Chicken and chicken broth, served with soft-boiled egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoot and green onions.
Vegetable Ramen
Clear vegetable broth and served with assorted vegetables.
Seafood Ramen
Clear vegetable broth, served with Shrimp, Scallops, Crabmeat, Squid, Ajitama (seasoned soft-boiled egg), bamboo shoot, Wakame seaweed, mushrooms & green onions.
Shrimp Ramen
Clear vegetable broth, served with 6 shrimp, soft-boiled egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoot and green onions.
(S.R) Pork Belly
(S.R) Chicken
(S.R) Beef
Side Kimchi
Side Broth
(S.R) Bacon Tempura
Side Egg
X--Noodle
Kazan Chili Ramen
LA Galbi Ramen
Ribeye Ramen
Kazan Chili pork Dumpling Ramen
Vegetable Dumpling Ramen
Salads
Japanese Seaweed Salad
Kani Salad (Regular)
Kazan Garden Salad
fried ramen noodles and thinly sliced vegetable with house sesame dressing
Mango Avocado Salad
Maple Walnu Salad
Mixed greens with house salad with house sesame dressing (add chicken, beef or shrimp for $5.00)
Spicy Kani Salad
Thai Spicy Salad
Strawberry Garden Salad
BBQ Sides
Asparagus SIDE
Beef Tongue SIDE
Bulgogi side
Corn SIDE
Filet Mignon SIDE
Garlic Chicken Breast SIDE
Japanese Sausage SIDE
LA Galbi Side
Mushroom SIDE
NY Strip SIDE
Pork Belly SIDE
Prime Ribeye SIDE
Prime Sirloin SIDE
Scallop SIDE
Shrimp SIDE
Skirt Steak SIDE
Spicy Chicken Thigh SIDE
Thick Cut Bacon SIDE
Zucchini SIDE
Salmon Side
Yaki Noodles
Teriyaki Lunch or Dinner
Dinner Salmon Teriyaki
Dinner: Chicken Teriyaki
Dinner: Scallop Teriyaki
Dinner: Shrimp Teriyaki
Dinner: Tofu Teriyaki
Dinner: N y Steak Teriyaki
Lunch Salmon Teriyaki
Lunch: Chicken Teriyaki
Lunch: N YSteak Teriyaki
Lunch: Scallop Teriyaki
Lunch: Shrimp Teriyaki
Lunch: Tofu Teriyaki
Japanese Comfort Lunch or Dinner
Dinner Chicken Don
Dinner Katsu Salmon
Dinner Katsu Steak
Dinner Ribeye Don
Dinner: Katsu Chicken
Breaded Chicken served on a bed of veggies.
Lunch Chicken Don
Lunch Katsu salmon
Lunch Katsu Steak
Lunch RibEye Don
Lunch: Katsu Chicken
Breaded Chicken served on a bed of veggies.
Lunch Japanese Crispy spicy Sweet Chix
Dinner Janpese Crispy Spicy sweet Chix
DinnerSalmon Don (cook)
Lunch Chicken Asparagus
Lunch Shrimp Aspargus
Lunch NY Steak Asparagus
Dinner Chicken Asparagus
Dinner Shrimp Asparagus
Dinner NY Steak Asparagus
Sushi Starter
Kazan Sushi Signature Rolls
Albany Roll
Caterpillar Roll
Fantastic Roll
Godzilla Roll
Jacky Roll
Kazan Roll
Monkey Roll
Perfect Match Roll
Phoenix Roll
Red Dragon Roll
Salmon Torch Roll
Sea Roll
Spicy Girl Roll
Tangy Roll
TnT Roll
Tuna Lover's Ro!ll
Tuna que Roll
Volcano Roll
Add Cream Cheese.
Add Avocado.
Side Spicy Mayo
Sushi Traditional Roll
Alaska Roll
California Roll
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Fresh Salmon Roll
Krab Roll
Philly Roll
Salmon Avocado Roll
Shrimp Avocado Roll
Shrimp Cucumber Roll
Smoked Salmon Roll
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna Cucumber Roll
Tuna Roll
White Tuna Avocado Roll
White Tuna Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Eel Roll
Side Spicy Mayo
Spicy California Roll
Spicy Krab Roll
Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy Scallop roll
Spicy Shrimp Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy White Tuna Roll
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
------------------------
Side Spicy Mayo
Jalapéno Krab Roll
Jalapéno Salmon Roll
Jalapéno Scallop Roll
Jalapéno Shrimp Roll
Jalapéno Tuna Roll
Jalapéno White Tuna Roll
Jalapéno Yellowtail Roll
-----------------------
Side Spicy Mayo
Sashimi (3pcs)
Eel Sashimi
Fluke Sashimi
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi
Krab stick Sashimi
Mackerel Sashimi
Octopus Sashimi
Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi
Salmon sashimi
Scallop Sashimi
Shrimp Sashimi
Smoked Salmon Sashimi
Squid Sashimi
Striped Bass Sashimi
Surf Clam Sashimi
Tofu Sheet Sashimi
Tuna Sashimi
Wasabiko Sashimi
White Tuna Sashimi
Yellowtail Sashimi
Black papper Tuna Sashimi
Tamago Sashimi
Seared White Tuna sashimi
Sushi (2pcs)
Black pepper Tuna (Sushi)
Eel Sushi
Fluke Sushi
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sushi
Krab Stick Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Salmon Sushi
Scallop Sushi
Shrimp Sushi
Smoked Salmon Sushi
Squid Sushi
Striped Bass Shushi
Surf Clam Sushi
Tamago (sweet egg) (Sushi)
Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Sushi
Tofu Sheet Sushi
Tuna Sushi
Wasabiko Sushi
White Tuna Sushi
Yellowtai!l Sushi
Black pepper Tuna Sushi
Sushi Entrees
Sushi Vegan Roll
Asparagus Roll
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado Roll
Cucumber Roll
Futo Maki
Gobo (Japanese carrot) Avocado Roll
Kazan Vegetarian Roll
Mango Avocado Roll
Mango Cucumber Roll
Mango Roll
Oshinko (Yellow pickle) Roll
Sweet Potato Roll
Sweet ToFu Asparagus Roll
Sweet ToFu Avocado Roll
Sweet ToFu Cucumber Roll
Sweet ToFu Roll
Add Cream Cheese
Add Avocado*
Sub Soy Paper
Side Spicy Mayo
Sushi OMG Roll
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Sushi, Ramen, & BBQ
1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany, NY 12203