Ramen

Kazan BBQ and Ramen

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1 Crossgates Mall Road

Albany, NY 12203

Create Your Own Ramen
Hakata Tonkotsu
Japanese Marble Soda

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$3.00

Club SODA

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Hot Tea

$3.00

Japanese Marble Soda

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.50

Red Bull

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Stawberry Fruit Punch

$4.50

Mango Fruit Punch

$4.50

Kids Drinks

Cramberry Juice K

$3.25

Apple Juice K

$3.25

Orange Juice k

$3.25

Pineapple Juice K

$3.25

Tea

Blooming Tea

$6.00

Appetizers

Brussels Sprout

$6.00

fried brussel sprout with sesame sauce

Cheese Rangoon

$9.00

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

fried squid with katsu sauce

Duck Steamed Buns

$8.00

Two pieces of steamed buns: duck with plum sauce and green onions

Edamame

$6.00

steamed and salted soy bean pods

Fried Shumai

$8.00

Godzilla Eggs

$10.00

Japanese style fried chicken

Harumaki

$7.00

fried vegetable spring roll with sweet chili sauce

Japanese Chicken Wings

$11.00

Japanese style chicken wing with garlic pepper

Karaage

$10.00

Japanese style fried chicken

Krab Tempura

$10.00

Okra

$6.00Out of stock

Pan fried gyoza

$9.00

Pan-fied Vegetable Dumpling

$9.00

Pork Chaushu Steamed Buns

$8.00

Two pieces of steamed buns: pork chashu with mayo and green onions

Potato Croquette

$8.00Out of stock

Rock Mango Shrimp

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura

$12.00

Shumai

$8.00

Steamed shrimp dumplings

Spicy Cheese Bites

$10.00

Spicy Fried Shrimp

$10.00

fried shrimp with spicy mayo sauce

Steam Gyoza

$9.00

Pan fried pork dumplings

Sweet & Spicy Wings

$11.00

Japanese style chicken wing with garlic pepper

Tako Ball

$10.00

fried octopus wheat ball

Vegetables Dumpling

$9.00

Fried Scallops

$11.00

Fried Oysters

$11.00

BBQ Entree

Assorted Vegetables entree

$17.00

asparagus, corn, onion, carrot, Shitake mushroom & zucchini

Beef Tongue Entree

$25.00

Brisket Entree

$25.00

Bulgogi Entree

$24.00

Filet Mignon Entree

$30.00

Garlic Chicken Breast Entree

$22.00

LA Galbi Entree

$28.00

NY Strip Entree

$28.00

Pork Belly Entree

$22.00

Prime Ribeye Entree

$34.00

Prime Sirloin Entree

$30.00

Scallop Entree

$26.00

Shrimp Entree

$22.00

Skirt Steak Entree

$25.00

Spicy Chicken Thigh Entree

$22.00

Salmon Entree

$28.00

Grandma's Fried Rice

Chicken Fried Rice

$16.00

Pork Belly Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Fried Rice

$18.00

Steak (NY Strip) Fried Rice

$18.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$14.00

Egg Fried Rice

$10.00

Ramen

Hakata Tonkotsu

$16.00

The traditional flavor from the Hakata region of Japan (Kyushu), creamy pork broth soup base. Served with pork belly, Ajitama, mushroom, bamboo shoot, green onion & ginger.

Asahi Shoyu

$15.00

The traditional flavor from the Asahikawa region of Japan (Hokkaido), the clear soup base brings a deep, rich flavor and the Gyokai Shoyu (seafood infused soy sauce). Served with pork belly, Ajitama, seaweed, bamboo shoot & green onion.

Sapporo Miso

$15.00

The traditional flavor from Sapporo region of Japan (Hokkaido), the clear pork broth based soup has a miso flavor. Served with pork belly, Ajitama, bamboo shoot, mushroom & green onion.

Tokyo Yuzu-Shio

$15.00

The traditional flavor from the Tokyo region of Japan (Honshu), but with the addition of the citrus flavor of yuzu. This is a clear pork broth base infused with yuzu-salt to create a fresh, rich flavor profile. Served with pork belly, Ajitama, bamboo shoot & green onion

Create Your Own Ramen

$9.00

Start with the base of soup then add any number of toppings and optional flavor toppings to create a dish that fits the unique flavor profile of yourself! Served with green onion.

Beef Ramen

$16.00

Braised beef and beef broth, served with soft-boiled egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoot and green onions.

Chicken Ramen

$16.00

Chicken and chicken broth, served with soft-boiled egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoot and green onions.

Vegetable Ramen

$14.00

Clear vegetable broth and served with assorted vegetables.

Seafood Ramen

$19.00

Clear vegetable broth, served with Shrimp, Scallops, Crabmeat, Squid, Ajitama (seasoned soft-boiled egg), bamboo shoot, Wakame seaweed, mushrooms & green onions.

Shrimp Ramen

$16.00

Clear vegetable broth, served with 6 shrimp, soft-boiled egg, wood ear mushrooms, bamboo shoot and green onions.

(S.R) Pork Belly

$5.00

(S.R) Chicken

$5.00

(S.R) Beef

$5.00

Side Kimchi

$3.00

Side Broth

$4.00

(S.R) Bacon Tempura

$3.00

Side Egg

$1.00

X--Noodle

$3.00

Kazan Chili Ramen

$17.00

LA Galbi Ramen

$19.00

Ribeye Ramen

$26.00

Kazan Chili pork Dumpling Ramen

$18.00

Vegetable Dumpling Ramen

$17.00

Salads

Japanese Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Kani Salad (Regular)

$8.00

Kazan Garden Salad

$12.00

fried ramen noodles and thinly sliced vegetable with house sesame dressing

Mango Avocado Salad

$12.00

Maple Walnu Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens with house salad with house sesame dressing (add chicken, beef or shrimp for $5.00)

Spicy Kani Salad

$8.00

Thai Spicy Salad

$12.00

Strawberry Garden Salad

$12.00

BBQ Sides

Asparagus SIDE

$5.00

Beef Tongue SIDE

$13.00

Bulgogi side

$13.00

Corn SIDE

$5.00

Filet Mignon SIDE

$17.00

Garlic Chicken Breast SIDE

$13.00

Japanese Sausage SIDE

$10.00

LA Galbi Side

$15.00

Mushroom SIDE

$5.00

NY Strip SIDE

$16.00

Pork Belly SIDE

$13.00

Prime Ribeye SIDE

$17.00

Prime Sirloin SIDE

$16.00

Scallop SIDE

$15.00

Shrimp SIDE

$13.00

Skirt Steak SIDE

$16.00

Spicy Chicken Thigh SIDE

$13.00

Thick Cut Bacon SIDE

$11.00

Zucchini SIDE

$5.00

Salmon Side

$14.00

Yaki Noodles

Chicken Yaki Noodles

$16.00

Pork Belly Yaki Noodles

$16.00

Shrimp Yaki Noodles

$16.00

Steak (NY Strip) Yaki Noodles

$18.00

Vegetable Yaki Noodles

$14.00

Plain yaki Noodle

$10.00

Side yaki Noodle

$5.00

Teriyaki Lunch or Dinner

Dinner Salmon Teriyaki

$27.00

Dinner: Chicken Teriyaki

$24.00

Dinner: Scallop Teriyaki

$28.00

Dinner: Shrimp Teriyaki

$24.00

Dinner: Tofu Teriyaki

$15.00

Dinner: N y Steak Teriyaki

$27.00

Lunch Salmon Teriyaki

$17.00

Lunch: Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Lunch: N YSteak Teriyaki

$17.00

Lunch: Scallop Teriyaki

$19.00

Lunch: Shrimp Teriyaki

$16.00

Lunch: Tofu Teriyaki

$13.00

Japanese Comfort Lunch or Dinner

Dinner Chicken Don

$22.00

Dinner Katsu Salmon

$27.00

Dinner Katsu Steak

$28.00

Dinner Ribeye Don

$32.00

Dinner: Katsu Chicken

$24.00

Breaded Chicken served on a bed of veggies.

Lunch Chicken Don

$15.00

Lunch Katsu salmon

$16.00

Lunch Katsu Steak

$20.00

Lunch RibEye Don

$22.00

Lunch: Katsu Chicken

$16.00

Breaded Chicken served on a bed of veggies.

Lunch Japanese Crispy spicy Sweet Chix

$16.00

Dinner Janpese Crispy Spicy sweet Chix

$25.00

DinnerSalmon Don (cook)

$27.00

Lunch Chicken Asparagus

$16.00

Lunch Shrimp Aspargus

$16.00

Lunch NY Steak Asparagus

$19.00

Dinner Chicken Asparagus

$26.00

Dinner Shrimp Asparagus

$26.00

Dinner NY Steak Asparagus

$29.00

Miscellaneous

Miso Soup

$3.00

White Rice

$2.00

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Sushi Starter

Black Pepper Tuna Garden

$14.00

Dinosaur Egg

$12.00

Mango wrapped w Fresh Samon

$13.00

Sashimi Sampler

$14.00

Sushi Sampler

$14.00

Sushi Spring Roll

$10.00

Sashimi king Yellowtail

$13.00

Sashimi king Salmon

$13.00

Kazan Sushi Signature Rolls

Albany Roll

$15.00

Caterpillar Roll

$19.00

Fantastic Roll

$19.00

Godzilla Roll

$18.00

Jacky Roll

$11.00

Kazan Roll

$15.00

Monkey Roll

$16.00

Perfect Match Roll

$15.00

Phoenix Roll

$16.00

Red Dragon Roll

$18.00

Salmon Torch Roll

$15.00

Sea Roll

$17.00

Spicy Girl Roll

$17.00

Tangy Roll

$14.00

TnT Roll

$16.00

Tuna Lover's Ro!ll

$16.00

Tuna que Roll

$16.00

Volcano Roll

$18.00

Add Cream Cheese.

$2.00

Add Avocado.

$1.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Sushi Traditional Roll

Alaska Roll

$8.00

California Roll

$8.00

Eel Avocado Roll

$8.00

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Fresh Salmon Roll

$8.00

Krab Roll

$8.00

Philly Roll

$8.00

Salmon Avocado Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Avocado Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Smoked Salmon Roll

$8.00

Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

Tuna Cucumber Roll

$8.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

White Tuna Avocado Roll

$8.00

White Tuna Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$8.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Eel Roll

$8.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Spicy California Roll

$8.00

Spicy Krab Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Scallop roll

$8.00

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy White Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Jalapéno Krab Roll

$8.00

Jalapéno Salmon Roll

$8.00

Jalapéno Scallop Roll

$8.00

Jalapéno Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Jalapéno Tuna Roll

$8.00

Jalapéno White Tuna Roll

$8.00

Jalapéno Yellowtail Roll

$8.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Sashimi (3pcs)

Eel Sashimi

$11.00

Fluke Sashimi

$11.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko) Sashimi

$11.00

Krab stick Sashimi

$11.00

Mackerel Sashimi

$11.00

Octopus Sashimi

$11.00

Salmon Roe (Ikura) Sashimi

$11.00

Salmon sashimi

$11.00

Scallop Sashimi

$11.00

Shrimp Sashimi

$11.00

Smoked Salmon Sashimi

$11.00

Squid Sashimi

$11.00

Striped Bass Sashimi

$11.00

Surf Clam Sashimi

$11.00

Tofu Sheet Sashimi

$11.00

Tuna Sashimi

$11.00

Wasabiko Sashimi

$11.00

White Tuna Sashimi

$11.00

Yellowtail Sashimi

$11.00

Black papper Tuna Sashimi

$11.00

Tamago Sashimi

$11.00

Seared White Tuna sashimi

$11.00

Sushi (2pcs)

Black pepper Tuna (Sushi)

$7.00

Eel Sushi

$7.00

Fluke Sushi

$7.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe) Sushi

$7.00

Krab Stick Sushi

$7.00

Mackerel Sushi

$7.00

Octopus Sushi

$7.00

Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Scallop Sushi

$7.00

Shrimp Sushi

$7.00

Smoked Salmon Sushi

$7.00

Squid Sushi

$7.00

Striped Bass Shushi

$7.00

Surf Clam Sushi

$7.00

Tamago (sweet egg) (Sushi)

$7.00

Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe) Sushi

$7.00

Tofu Sheet Sushi

$7.00

Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Wasabiko Sushi

$7.00

White Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Yellowtai!l Sushi

$7.00

Black pepper Tuna Sushi

$7.00

Sushi Entrees

Eel Don

$26.00

Kazan Universe Set

$88.00

Maki Combo

$22.00

Salmon don

$26.00

Sashimi Ocean

$32.00

Spicy Roll Combo

$22.00

Sushi Feast

$28.00

Sushi Trio

$32.00

Tuna Don

$26.00

Vegan Roll Combo

$20.00

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$33.00

Chirashi

$30.00

Sushi Vegan Roll

Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Futo Maki

$10.00

Gobo (Japanese carrot) Avocado Roll

$7.00

Kazan Vegetarian Roll

$12.00

Mango Avocado Roll

$7.00

Mango Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Mango Roll

$7.00

Oshinko (Yellow pickle) Roll

$7.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.00

Sweet ToFu Asparagus Roll

$7.00

Sweet ToFu Avocado Roll

$7.00

Sweet ToFu Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Sweet ToFu Roll

$7.00

Add Cream Cheese

$2.00

Add Avocado*

$1.50

Sub Soy Paper

$1.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Sushi OMG Roll

Chicken Tempura Roll

$11.00

Dragon Roll

$15.00

Lobster Tempura Roll

$18.00

Rainbow Ro!ll

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$11.00

Spider Roll (Soft Shell Crab)

$14.00

Tangy Roll

$14.00

Add Cream Cheese

$2.00

Add Avocado

$1.50

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.50

Sushi Bar Lunch (11am--3pm Mon--Fri)

Sushi Lunch

$18.00

Sashimi Lunch

$20.00

Sumo Lunch

$18.00

Any 2 Rolls Lunch

$15.00

Any 3 Rolls Lunch

$22.00

Vegan Plate 3 Roll Lunch

$19.00

Vegan plate 2 Roll Lunch

$13.00

Sushi & Sashimi Iunch

$25.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Sushi, Ramen, & BBQ

Website

Location

1 Crossgates Mall Road, Albany, NY 12203

Directions

Ramen, BBQ & Sushi image
Ramen, BBQ & Sushi image

