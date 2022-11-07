Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kazan Beverly Hills

review star

No reviews yet

111 N La Cienega Blvd Suite A

Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Popular Items

Signature #1
Lei Ramen
Creamy Fusion #3

Starters

Spicy Edamame

Spicy Edamame

$12.00

Sautéed in shell edamame with fresh garlic cloves, chili paste and Miso

Lotus Root Chips

Lotus Root Chips

$15.00

Marinated in rice vinegar with Himalayan pink salt, Japanese seven spices, and Peruvian chili dip sauce

Crispy Wonton

Crispy Wonton

$22.00

Homemade wontons stuffed with your choice of shrimp/pork or shrimp only. Served with green onion, cilantro, and sweet spicy sauce

Shishito Pepper

Shishito Pepper

$13.50

Fried Shishito Pepper topped with dried crunchy miso and sweet miso dressing

Sake Crispy Wings

Sake Crispy Wings

$15.00+

A house favorite; wings soak in sake overnight with Japanese seven spices, fresh lemon & soy sauce

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$23.00

Authentic Tempura shrimp with choice of sauce: Peruvian chili or Jalapeño cream

Salads

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$20.00

Organic baby mix green with poach in sake-poached cherry tomatoes, green mango, bell pepper, green onion and shaved crispy garlic. Tossed with homemade sesame dressing.

Kazan Salad

Kazan Salad

$20.00

Red Cabbage, julienne carrot, Persian cucumber, and a blend of enoki, shiitake and shimeji mushroom, tossed in our tonkatsu dressing

Up-Scaled Starters

Sake Steamed Clams

Sake Steamed Clams

$25.00

Manila clams wok tossed with fresh ginger, dry Japanese chili, sake, green onion, black pepper, and garlic

Lamb Chop

Lamb Chop

$29.00

Sautéed fresh New Zealand lamb chop marinated with three different Japanese miso and spices

A-5 Wagyu Ribeye Carpaccio

A-5 Wagyu Ribeye Carpaccio

$45.00

True A5 Wagyu straight from Japan, thinly sliced and cooked with smoking hot infused oil. Served with Yuzu soy sauce

Specialty Soba Ramen

Signature #1

Signature #1

$32.00

Kazan’s original shina soba thin noodle in a clear, yet rich, soy-based broth with truffle seasoning. Served with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu), green onions, Tokyo onions and our homemade wontons (pork and shrimp or shrimp only).

Salt-Based #2

Salt-Based #2

$33.00

Kazan’s original shina soba thin noodle in a salt-based, light broth with truffle seasoning. Served with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu), green onions, Tokyo onions, yuzu paste and our homemade wontons (pork and shrimp or shrimp only).

Creamy Fusion #3

Creamy Fusion #3

$34.00

Kazan’s original hirauchi soba thick noodle in a creamy, rich broth with truffle seasoning. Served with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu), white onions, parsley, and homemade wontons (pork and shrimp or shrimp only).

Soy-Based Soba #4

Soy-Based Soba #4

$30.00

Kazan’s original shina soba thin noodle in a clear yet rich, soy-based broth with truffle seasoning. Served with a whole chicken leg and thigh, green onions, and leafy greens.

Salt-Based Soba #5

Salt-Based Soba #5

$31.00

Kazan’s original shina thin noodle in a salt based, light chicken broth with truffle seasoning. Served with a whole chicken leg and tight, leafy greens, green onions and yuzu paste.

Cream-Based #6

Cream-Based #6

$33.00

Kazan’s original hirauchi thick noodle in a creamy, rich broth with truffle seasoning. Served with a whole chicken leg and thigh, leafy greens, white onions and Parmesan cheese.

Lamb in Lava #7

Lamb in Lava #7

$68.00

Our Japanese spicy soba a.k.a “lamb in lava”. This signature dish uses three types of noodles, from thin to thick, and is served with New Zealand lamb chops, cilantro, and a whole lot of Japanese spices.

Purely Vegan, Old School #8

Purely Vegan, Old School #8

$30.00

Our “ purely vegan, old school” meatless option reminds you of classic Tokyo soba dishes with all of the flavor and none of the meat! This dish uses a kelp and mushroom based stock with hints of ginger, and is topped with tofu, white onions & leafy greens.

Ramen

Lei Ramen

Lei Ramen

$32.00

Our signature Lei Ramen has nearly 14 different ingredients in its broth, featuring our homemade thin noodles, hints of Japanese spices, garlic, and your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu). Topped with sesame seeds, fried onion, green onion, red onion and kikurage mushrooms.

Kaiten Ramen

Kaiten Ramen

$28.00

Tokyo street style soy-based Tonkotsu Ramen with homemade thin noodles. Served with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu) and topped with green onions, kikurage mushrooms, sesame seeds and a sheet of seaweed.

Ouka Ramen

Ouka Ramen

$30.00

Authentic Tonkotsu pork broth served with homemade black garlic sauce. Topped with your choice of chashu (pork, chicken, or tofu), green onions, kikurage mushrooms, sesame seeds and a sheet of seaweed.

Add-Ons

Add Soft-Boiled Egg

$4.50

EXTRA Thin Noodle

$10.00

EXTRA Mix Noodle

$10.00

EXTRA Thick Noodle

$10.00

EXTRA Pork

$10.00

EXTRA Chicken Chashu

$10.00

EXTRA Tofu

$10.00

EXTRA Wonton

$10.00

EXTRA Shrimp Wonton

$10.00

EXTRA #7 Broth

$20.00

EXTRA #8 Broth

$14.00

EXTRA Purely chicken broth

$6.00

EXTRA Purely pork broth

$6.00

EXTRA Lamb Chops

$18.00

EXTRA Kikurage Mushroom

$6.00

EXTRA Chicken LEG

$10.00

EXTRA Truffle Oil

$8.00

EXTRA Mayu

$3.50

EXTRA YUZU

$3.00

EXTRA Garlic

$2.00

EXTRA CHICKEN LEG

$10.00

Drinks

Coke

$4.50

Coke Zero

$4.50

Sprite

$4.50

Hot Green Tea

$4.50

Iced Green Tea

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Hawaiian Still Water

$9.00

Hawaiian Sparkling Water

$9.50

Sapporo (Can)

$5.50

Asahi Draft

$9.50

Coedo Craft Pilsner

$12.50

Coedo Craft Hefewizen

$12.50

Le Grand Courtage Brut Rose

$16.00

Le Grand Courtage Brut Blanc

$16.00

Matsuhisa Cabernet

$19.00+

Matsuhisa Pinot Noir

$22.00+

Matsuhisa Chardonnay

$18.00+

Suzume

$45.00

Shochu Set (Green tea)

$20.00

Winter Warrior

$26.00

Junmai Ginjo Premium, Japan, 10oz

Maboroshi “Mystery”

$45.00

Junmai Ginjo, Japan, 10oz

Joto Sake Nigori The Blue One

$24.00

Junmai Nigori, Japan, 10oz

Heart and Soul Sohomare “ Tokubetsu Kimoto”

$18.00+

Tobuketsu Junmai, Tochigi prefecture

Northern Skies Akitabare “ Koshiki Junzukuri” (300ml)

$45.00

Junmai, Akita prefecture 300ml

Silver Mountain Tedorigawa “ Yamahai Junmai”

$18.00+

Junmai, Ishikawa prefecture

Suehiro Densho Yamahai (300ml)

$45.00

Junmai, Fukushima prefecture 300ml

Harada Junmai 80 (300ml)

$42.00

Junmai , Yamahuchi prefecture 300ml

Cherry Bouquet Dewazakura “ Oka” (300ml)

$45.00

Ginjo, Yamagata prefecture 300ml

Tenth Degree Dewazakura “ Izumi Judan”

$20.00+

Ginjo, Yamagata prefecture

Kuroushi Junmai Ginjo “ Black Bull” (180ml)

$21.00

Ginjo, Wakayama prefecture 180ml

Fukuju “Blue” (720ml)

$140.00

Ginjo, Hyogo prefecture 720ml

Chrysanthemum Meadow Tedorigawa “ Yamahai Daiginjo” (300ml)

$51.00

Daiginjo, Ishikawa prefecture 300ml

Fair Maiden Hoyo “ Kurt no Hana” (500ml)

$105.00

Daiginjo, Miyagi prefecture 500ml

Tuxedo Sohomare “ Kimoto Junmai Daiginjo” (720ml)

$220.00

Junmai Daiginjo, Tochigi prefecture 720ml

Gold Dragon Kokuryu “ Ryu” (720ml)

$250.00

Daiginjo, Fukui prefecture 720ml

Premium Sake Sampler

$16.00

Dessert

Mochi

Mochi

$12.50

Cool down with our Mochi Ice Flight consisting of three flavor: Black Sesame, Green Tea and Cookies n Cream

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Michelin Bib Gourmand 2021 Ramen X Innovation Making the Earth Happier Place One Bowl at a Time LA’s Most Unique Ramen Spot 10 years Noodle Specialist

Location

111 N La Cienega Blvd Suite A, Beverly Hills, CA 90211

Directions

Gallery
Kazan - Beverly Hills image
Kazan - Beverly Hills image
Kazan - Beverly Hills image
Kazan - Beverly Hills image

