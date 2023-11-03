KAZOKU BISTRO SPARTA
140 North Water St
Sparta, WI 54656
DRINKS
Soda/Juice
Bottled Water
Bubble/Boba Tea
APPETIZERS/TAPAS
APPETIZERS
- AGE TOFU$6.00
Deep fried tofu with tempura sauce
- CHICKEN KARAAGE$7.00
Marinated deep fried chicken w/kazoku sauce
- CHICKEN TEMPURA$6.50
Lightly fried chicken served w/tempura sauce
- EDAMAME$4.50
Steamed soybean w/sea salt
- GYOZA$6.50
(5) Pan or Deep fried pork vegetable Dumplings (Potstickers)
- HARUMAKI$6.50
Japanese pork eggroll served w/sweet chili sauce (3)
- INARI$5.00
(3) Japanese fried tofu pockets stuffed w/sushi rice
- SHRIMP SHUMAI$6.50
Steamed or Deep-fried shrimp dumplings
- SHRIMP TEMPURA$7.00
(5) Lightly fried shrimp served w/tempura sauce
- SPAM MUSUBI$6.00
Grilled Spam over rice ball wrapped w/nori served with teriyaki sauce
- TUNA TATAKI$11.50
Seared Ahi Tuna w/tataki sauce regular or spicy
- VEGGIE TEMPURA$6.00
Lightly fried veggies served with tempura sauce
SUSHI APPETIZERS
SOUP & SALAD
SOUPS
SALAD
POKE BOWL
HIBACHI/TEPPANYAKI
ENTREE
- HIBACHI CHICKEN$18.00
Hibachi chicken with fried rice, stir fry pasta, and veggies
- HIBACHI STEAK$23.00
NY Strip steak with fried rice, stir fry pasta, and veggies
- HIBACHI SHRIMP$22.00
Hibachi shrimp with fried rice, stir fry pasta, and veggies
- HIBACHI SCALLOP$20.00
Hibachi Bay Scallops with fried rice, stir fry noodles, and veggies
- HIBACHI SALMON$22.00
Hibachi salmon with fried rice, stir fry pasta, and veggies
- HIBACHI TUNA$22.00
Hibachi ahi tuna with fried rice, stir fry pasta, and veggies
- HIBACHI VEGETABLE$16.00
Hibachi veggies with fried rice, and stir fry pasta
COMBINATIONS
HOT FOODS
DONBURI/BENTO
- BEEF BULGOGI-BENTO$20.00
Korean style grill beef meal set
- CHICKEN KATSU-BENTO$18.00
Panko Fried Chicken meal set
- CHICKEN TEMPURA-BENTO$17.00
Japanese Lightly fried chicken meal set
- SEAFOOD TEMPURA-BENTO$22.00
Japanese lightly fried shrimp, scallop, and crab meal set
- TERIYAKI CHICKEN-BENTO$18.00
Grilled teriyaki chicken meal set
- TERIYAKI SALMON-BENTO$20.00
Grilled teriyaki salmon meal set
- VEGGIE TEMPURA-BENTO$16.00
Japanese lightly fried vegetable set
- SHRIMP TEMPURA-BENTO$19.00
Japanese shrimp tempura meal set
- GYU-DON$15.00
Japanese seasoned beef and rice bowl
- SHRIMP TEMPURA-DON$15.00
Japanese lightly fried shrimp rice bowl
- UNAGI-DON$19.00
Grilled Eel over rice
- Willow Special$13.00
TERIYAKI CHICKEN OVER RICE
CURRY
RAMEN/NOODLES
- SHOYU RAMEN$12.00
Soy based broth ramen noodle soup with chashu pork, egg, scallions, shitake mushrooms, bamboo, shredded dry seaweed, tempura chips, and fish cake
- TONKOTSU RAMEN$12.00
Pork bone broth ramen noodle soup with chashu pork, egg, scallions, shitake mushrooms, bamboo, shredded dry seaweed, tempura chips, and fish cake
- MISO KIMCHI RAMEN$13.00
Spicy miso broth ramen noodle soup with chashu pork, egg, scallions, shitake mushrooms, bamboo, shredded dry seaweed, tempura chips, kimchi, and fish cake
- CURRY UDON$11.00
Thick Japanese curry udon noodles with shrimp tempura
FRIED RICE
LUNCH
- TERIYAKI BURGER$13.95
Black Angus Burger with provolone, grilled pineapple, teriyaki glaze, lettuce, tomato, pickle spear, and sweet potato fries
- CHICKEN KATSU SANDO$12.00
Japanese Panko fried chicken breast sandwich with lettuce, tomato, tonkatsu sauce, pickle spear, and sweet potato fries
- Sweet Potato Fry Basket$5.00
SUSHI
SUSHI APPETIZERS
SUSHI ROLLS
- BADGER ROLL$9.50
eel, cream cheese, avocado, and teriyaki sauce
- BAKED ALASKAN ROLL$12.00
Surimi crab, avocado, cucumbers(inside), with baked salmon, teriyaki sauce, and fried onions
- CALIFORNIA ROLL$7.50
surimi crab, avocado, cucumbers
- CALIFORNIA SPECIAL ROLL$11.50
surimi crab, avocado, cucumbers, masago, spicy mayo, tempura chips, and scallions
- CRAB RANGOON ROLL$13.00
surimi crab, cream cheese, tempura fried with sweet chili sauce, tempura chips, and scallions
- CRUNCHY SPICY SALMON ROLL$9.00
salmon, tempura chips, spicy mayo, scallions
- CRUNCHY SPICY TUNA ROLL$9.00
ahi tuna, tempura chips, spicy mayo, and scallions
- DRAGON ROLL$12.00
crab special, avocado, eel, teriyaki sauce, tempura chips
- DYNAMITE ROLL$12.50
avocado, cucumber, spicy baked salmon, sriracha, fried onions
- FRIED CHICKEN ROLL$10.00
tempura fried chicken, mayo, lettuce, cucumber, tempura chips, teriyaki sauce, and scallions
- OMG! ROLL$15.00
assorted fish, cucumber, carrot, panko fried with spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, sriracha, tempura chips, scallions, and masago
- PARADISE ROLL$13.00
avocado, cucumber, hamachi, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, jalapeno, scallions, masago
- RAINBOW ROLL$11.00
california roll with smoked salmon, shrimp, and avocado on top
- SPARTAN ROLL$11.00
tempura fried shrimp, cucumber, scallions, spicy mayo, teriyaki sauce, and tempura chips
- SPIDER ROLL$13.00
tempura fried soft shelled crab, cucumber, masago, scallions, teriyaki sauce, tempura chips
- SWEET POTATO ROLL$7.50
tempura fried sweet potato, cucumber, sweet chili sauce, tempura chips
- UNAKYU ROLL$8.50
eel, cucumber, teriyaki sauce
- VOLCANO ROLL$14.00
avocado, cucumber, escolar, crab special, sriracha, tempura chips scallions, and masago
- FISH FRY$9.00
panko fried cod, scallions, kazoku sauce
- PACIFIC RIM$15.00
surimi crab, asparagus, cream cheese, mango, tempura chips, scallions, in soy paper, tempura fried with sweet chili sauce
- TROPICAL$12.00
surimi crab, cream cheese, asparagus, tempura chips, in soy paper
- AFTER$12.00
mango, tamago, lettuce, cucumber, tempura chips, surimi crab in soy paper with poke sauce
- Avocado Roll$5.50
avocado only
- CUCUMBER ROLL$5.00
cucumber only
- HAMACHI ROLL$9.00
hamachi, cucumber, scallions
- OVER THE RAINBOW ROLL$12.50
avocado, cucumber, ahi tuna, atlantic salmon, escolar
- PHILLY ROLL$9.00
smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado and scallions
- SALMON ROLL$8.00
atlantic salmon, cucumber
- SPICY SALMON ROLL$8.50
atlantic salmon, cucumber, spicy mayo
- SPICY TUNA ROLL$8.50
ahi tuna, cucumbers, spicy mayo
- TUNA ROLL$8.00
ahi tuna, cucumber
- VEGGIE ROLL$7.50
avocado, cucumber, carrot, and asparagus
KIDS
KIDS MENU
- KIDS JAPANESE CHICKEN NUGGETS$6.50
Japanese Deep-fried chicken with Kazoku sauce and fried rice
- KIDS SHRIMP TEMPURA$8.50
Lightly fried shrimp with tempura sauce and fried rice
- KIDS HIBACHI CHICKEN$6.50
Hibachi grilled chicken with Kazoku sauce and fried rice
- KIDS HIBACHI STEAK$6.50
Hibachi grilled steak with Kazoku sauce and fried rice
- KIDS RAMEN$6.50
Soy broth ramen noodle soup
SAUCES/SIDES/KIMCHI
AJ Sauce/Dressing
Sides
- Side Wasabi$0.75
- Side Sushi Ginger$0.75
- Side Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Side Kazoku Sauce$1.00
- Side Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- Side Eel Sauce$0.75
- Side Sriracha Sauce$1.50
- Side of Sweet Chili$0.75
- Side Tataki Sauce$1.00
- Side Soy Sauce$0.75
- Side of Fried Rice$3.50
- Side of Stir Fried Noodles$3.50
- Side of Veggies$3.50
- White Rice qt$2.50
- White Rice Pint$1.75
- Gluten Free Soy$1.50
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Kazoku Bistro provides food and beverage service for the City of Sparta and surrounding area.
140 North Water St, Sparta, WI 54656