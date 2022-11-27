- Home
- /
- Troy
- /
- Sushi & Japanese
- /
- Kazoku Sushi
Kazoku Sushi
No reviews yet
30 West Square Lake Road
Troy, MI 48098
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Ginger Salad
Homemade tangy and sweet ginger dressing on iceberg lettuce and spring mix
Cucumber Salad
Sliced cucumbers and shredded crab meat tossed in sweet vinegar dressing, topped with sesame seeds
Seaweed Salad
Wakame seaweed seasoned with sesame oil and sesame seeds
Spicy Crab Salad
Shredded crab meat mixed in SPICY mayo served with sliced cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds
Salmon Special
Thin slices of salmon topped with lemon slices, salmon roe, radish sprouts, served with ponzu sauce. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Smoked Salmon Special
Smoked salmon, crab meat, and avocado wrapped in cucumber, sprinkled with sesame seeds, served with vinegar dressing. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Yellowtail Special
Thin slices of yellowtail topped with jalapeno, served with Sriracha and ponzu sauce. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients / SPICY
Jalapeno Special
Spicy tuna, cream cheese inside jalapeno, deep-fried, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients / SPICY
Avocado Special
Choice of Spicy Tuna or Spicy Crab Salad in deep-fried avocado, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients (Spicy Tuna)
Ebisu
Steamed shrimp seasoned with sweet vinegar dressing and sesame seeds served on sliced cucumbers
Kanisu
Crab meat seasoned with sweet vinegar dressing and sesame seeds served on sliced cucumbers
Takosu
Cooked and sliced octopus leg seasoned with sweet vinegar dressing and sesame seeds served on sliced cucumbers
Edamame
Boiled and lightly salted soybean pod
Gyoza
Fried chicken and pork dumplings (6 pieces), served with peppered ponzu sauce.
Shumai
Steamed shrimp dumplings (4 pieces), served with peppered ponzu sauce.
Takoyaki
Deep-fried batter ball with diced octopus inside topped with katsu sauce, mayo, scallion, and bonito flake.
Korokke
Breaded and deep-fried mashed potato and chopped vegetables. Served with katsu sauce.
Chicken Karaage
Grilled chicken on skewer with teriyaki sauce
Softshell Crab
Deep-fried whole softshell crab, served with ponzu sauce
Agedashi Tofu
Sushi Rice
Vinegar seasoned rice
Rice
Steamed white rice
Miso Soup
Soybean broth with tofu, scallion, and seaweed.
No Utensils
Sushi Entrees
Sushi Regular
7 pieces of chef selected nigiri + your choice of Tuna Roll or California Roll ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Sushi Deluxe
10 pieces of chef selected nigiri + your choice of Tuna Roll or California Roll ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Sashimi Combination A
15 pieces of chef selected sashimi ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Sashimi Combination B
25 pieces of chef selected sashimi ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Sashimi Combination C
35 pieces of chef selected sashimi ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Chirashi Dinner
Assorted fish and delicacies over sushi rice ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Unagi Don Dinner
Broiled eel (unagi) over sushi rice and other delicacies ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Spicy Tuna Don
Spicy tuna over sushi rice, with fish eggs on top ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Spicy Salmon Don
Spicy salmon over sushi rice, with fish eggs on top ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Dynamite Don
Dynamite salmon over sushi rice, with fish eggs on top ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Hwedupbap
Assorted fish and chopped vegetables over rice, seasoned with sesame oil, sesame seeds and radish sprouts, served with sweet, sour and SPICY Hwedupbap sauce on the side. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Nigiri & Sashimi
Blue Fin Tuna
SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Belly Tuna
SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Sea Urchin
SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Horse Mackerel
SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Fluke
SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Pink Snapper
Striped Bass
SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Sea Bream
SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Escolar
SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Tuna
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Salmon
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Yellowtail
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Mackerel
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Sweet Shrimp
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Cuttlefish
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Scallop
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Salmon Roe
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Flying Fish Roe
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Smelt Roe
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Smoked Salmon
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Crab
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order
Octopus
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order
Eel
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order
Egg
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order
Fried Tofu
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order
Shrimp
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order
Surf Clam
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order
King Crab
Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order
Sushi Rolls
AAC Roll
Avocado, asparagus, and cucumber inside.
Asparagus Roll
Asparagus inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE
Avocado Roll
Avocado inside.
Avocado Cucumber Roll
Avocado and cucumber inside.
Cucumber Roll
Cucumber and sesame seeds inside.
Kazoku Vegetable Roll
(4pc) Red cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, pickled radish, carrot, kanpyo, asparagus, spinach, mayo, Sriracha. NO RICE & ROLLED WITH RICE PAPER
Oshinko Roll
pickled radish inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE
Sweet Potato Tempura Roll
(4pc) Deep-fried sweet potato inside.
Vegetable Roll
(4pc) Red cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, pickled radish, carrot, kanpyo, asparagus, spinach, and mayo inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE
Fried Tofu Roll
Lightly starch-fried tofu inside.
Kanpyo Roll
pickled calabash inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE
Shitake Roll
pickled shitake mushroom inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE
Bulkogi Roll
Korean-style marinated ribeye beef inside
California Roll
Crab salad, avocado, and cucumber inside.
Chicken Teriyaki Roll
Grilled chicken inside. Topped with eel sauce.
Dynamite Roll
VERY SPICY salmon and scallion mixed in extra-spicy paste, and avocado inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients
Eel Avocado Roll
Eel and avocado inside. Topped with eel sauce.
Eel Cucumber Roll
Eel and cucumber inside. Topped with eel sauce.
Eel & Salmon Roll
Eel, salmon, and jalapeno inside. Topped with eel sauce. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients
Kimchi Roll
Kimchi mixed with sesame oil inside.
King Crab California Roll
King crab, avocado, and cucumber inside.
Natto Roll
Fermented soybeans and scallion inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Salmon Roll
Salmon inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon and avocado inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Salmon Skin Roll
Baked salmon skin and radish sprouts inside. Topped with eel sauce.
Sanshoku Roll
Salmon, crab salad, and asparagus inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Scallop Roll
Chopped scallop, scallion, and fish eggs mixed in mayo inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Shrimp California Roll
Cooked shrimp, avocado, and cucumber inside.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Deep-fried shrimp and crab salad inside.
Sky Roll
Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, scallion, and sesame seeds inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Spicy California Roll
Crab salad, avocado, and cucumber inside. Topped with spicy mayo
Spicy Salmon Roll
***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Spicy Scallop Roll
Chopped scallop, scallion, fish eggs mixed in spicy mayo inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna and scallion mixed in spicy mayo, and avocado inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Spicy Yellowtail Roll
Yellowtail and scallion mixed in spicy mayo, and avocado inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Square Lake Roll
Tuna, salmon, crab meat, fish eggs, and scallion mixed in spicy mayo inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Tamago Roll
Tamago (rolled egg omelette) inside.
Toro Scallion Roll
Belly tuna and scallion inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Tuna Avocado Roll
Tuna and avocado inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Tuna Roll
Tuna inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Veggie Dream Roll
(4pc) Crab salad, red cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, pickled radish, carrot, kanpyo, asparagus, spinach, and mayo inside. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes.
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Yellowtail and scallion inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Crab Roll
Crab meat inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE
Boston Roll
Lettuce, crab salad, avocado, cucumber inside. Topped with tuna. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Hawaiian Roll
Tuna, pineapple, cucumber, and crab salad inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Scorpion Roll
Deep-fried softshell crab, asparagus, and crab salad inside. Topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.
Snow Cone
Crab, avocado, cream cheese, fish eggs inside, topped with peanut mayo, eel sauce (no rice, deep-fried). ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Spicy Lobster Roll
Deep-fried lobster, lettuce, spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado, and Sriracha inside. Topped with wasabi-flavored fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Volcano Roll
Deep-fried softshell crab, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, cooked shrimp, and sriracha inside. Topped with fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Alaskan Roll
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber inside. Topped with salmon, salmon eggs, and scallion. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Atlantic Roll
Deep-fried shrimp and crab salad inside. Topped with tuna, avocado, SPICY mayo, eel sauce, and fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Caterpillar Roll
Crab salad, eel and cucumber inside. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.
Chef Special Roll
Eel, crab salad, and jalapeno inside. Topped with yellowtail, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Crunchy Shrimp Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll topped with tempura flakes and eel sauce.
Double Shrimp Roll
Deep-fried shrimp, cucumber, crab salad, and fish eggs inside. Topped with cooked shrimp and avocado. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Dragon Roll
Deep-fried shrimp and crab salad inside. Topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce.
Kazoku Roll
Deep-fried shrimp and crab salad inside. Topped with salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and Sriracha. BAKED
Las Vegas Roll
Spicy tuna, Dynamite Salmon (very spicy), tamago egg, crab meat, and eel inside. Topped with scallion, fish eggs, and eel sauce. DEEP-FRIED ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Oishii Roll
Deep-fried shrimp, tuna, and cream cheese inside. Topped with SPICY crab salad, eel sauce, and fish eggs. **contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Rainbow Roll
California Roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, and white fish (if available). ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
S & T Roll
SPICY tuna and avocado inside. Topped with salmon, lemon, scallion, and sesame seeds. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Salmon Steak Roll
Crab salad, eel, cucumber, and onion. Topped with salmon, eel sauce, and scallion. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Salmon Tsutsumi Roll
California Roll topped with salmon, eel sauce, and bonito flakes. BAKED
Yum Yum Roll
Tuna, salmon, eel, tamago egg, and crab meat inside. Topped with peanut mayo, eel sauce, and SPICY mayo. (contains peanut) DEEP-FRIED ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Sunset Roll
Tamago egg, pickled radish, kampyo, and cucumber inside. Topped with SPICY crab salad and fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Cha-cha Roll
Deep-fried shrimp, crab meat, and asparagus inside. Topped with SPICY scallop mixed with scallion and fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Chicken Katsu Roll
Breaded and deep-fried chicken cutlet, avocado, cucumber, red cabbage and mayo. Topped with SPICY katsu sauce.
Futo Maki
Cucumber, pickled radish, spinach, kanpyo, crab meat, fish eggs, and tamago egg inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Giant Spicy Roll
SPICY crab salad, avocado, and deep-fried shrimp inside. Topped with Dynamite salmon (VERY SPICY). ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Happy Roll
Deep-fried crab, cream cheese, fish eggs wrapped in soybean paper, topped with tempura flake, eel sauce. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients
Kazoku Crunch Roll
Deep-fried rice roll. Topped with SPICY crab salad. BAKED
KC Roll
Eel, cucumber, and Dynamite salmon (VERY SPICY) inside. Topped with eel sauce. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Lion King Roll
Deep-fried softshell crab, crab salad, cucumber, and avocado inside. Topped with eel, avocado, fish eggs, and eel sauce. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Lobster Roll
Deep-fried lobster, crab salad, asparagus, avocado, and fish eggs inside. Topped with eel sauce. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Salsa Roll
Salmon and cream cheese inside. Topped with SPICY mayo, jalapeno, and Sriracha. DEEP-FRIED ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Spicy Dream Roll
Deep-fried shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber inside. Topped SPICY tuna, eel sauce, SPICY mayo, tempura flakes, and fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Spider Roll
Deep-fried softshell crab, avocado, cucumber, crab salad, and fish eggs inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Tiger Roll
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado, deep-fried shrimp, and tempura flakes inside. Topped with eel, salmon, eel sauce, SPICY mayo, and Sriracha. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
White Dragon Roll
Smoked salmon, eel, and asparagus inside. Topped with crab salad, fish eggs, and eel sauce. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
American Dream Roll
Eel, crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese and fish eggs inside. Topped with peanut mayo and eel sauce. (contains peanut) DEEP-FRIED ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Kitchen Entrees
Shrimp Tempura Dinner
Deep-fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura sauce
Salmon Teriyaki
Grilled salmon served over stir-fried vegetables (contains mushroom), topped with teriyaki sauce, radish sprout and sesame seeds
Chicken Teriyaki
Grilled chicken served over stir-fried vegetables, topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds
Ton Katsu
Breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet, served with shredded cabbage and katsu sauce
Chicken Katsu
Breaded and deep-fried chicken cutlet, served with shredded cabbage and katsu sauce
Yaki Udon
Udon noodles stir-fried in teriyaki sauce with vegetables
Tempura Udon
Udon noodles in dashi broth served with deep-fried shrimp (broth contains mushroom)
Omurice
Fried rice wrapped in egg, topped with teriyaki sauce and ketchup-mayo
Bibimbap
Variety of sautéed and seasoned vegetables over rice, topped with egg, served with sweet and spicy homemade gochujang sauce. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.
Bulkogi
Korean-style marinated and grilled ribeye beef
Dessert/Sides
Drinks
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Smart Water 33.8 oz
Ramune Original (L)
Ramune Strawberry (L)
Ramune Original (S)
Ramune Lychee (S)
Ramuna Melon (S)
Ramune Grape (S)
Ramune Strawberry (S)
Ramune Orange (S)
Ramune Peach (S)
Calpico Soda
Calpico Soda (11.3oz can)
Oolong Tea
Cold Oolong tea (11.5oz can)
Jasmine Tea
Cold Jasmine tea (11.5oz can)
Green Tea
Cold Green tea (11.5oz can)
Milk Tea
Iced Coffee
Royal Mills Iced Coffee (11oz can)
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Fiji Water 16.9oz
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
"Kazoku" means "family" in Japanese, and family is at the heart of our business. We're a family-owned and family-run restaurant that's creating a place for any and all to gather over a good meal. Come on in and find a new favorite! We promise you'll feel like family the moment you step in our door.
30 West Square Lake Road, Troy, MI 48098