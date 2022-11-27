Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Korean

Kazoku Sushi

review star

No reviews yet

30 West Square Lake Road

Troy, MI 48098

Popular Items

California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll

Appetizers

Ginger Salad

$4.00

Homemade tangy and sweet ginger dressing on iceberg lettuce and spring mix

Cucumber Salad

$4.00

Sliced cucumbers and shredded crab meat tossed in sweet vinegar dressing, topped with sesame seeds

Seaweed Salad

$6.00

Wakame seaweed seasoned with sesame oil and sesame seeds

Spicy Crab Salad

Spicy Crab Salad

$7.00

Shredded crab meat mixed in SPICY mayo served with sliced cucumbers, topped with sesame seeds

Salmon Special

$8.00

Thin slices of salmon topped with lemon slices, salmon roe, radish sprouts, served with ponzu sauce. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Smoked Salmon Special

$7.50

Smoked salmon, crab meat, and avocado wrapped in cucumber, sprinkled with sesame seeds, served with vinegar dressing. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Yellowtail Special

$7.50

Thin slices of yellowtail topped with jalapeno, served with Sriracha and ponzu sauce. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients / SPICY

Jalapeno Special

$7.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese inside jalapeno, deep-fried, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients / SPICY

Avocado Special

$8.50

Choice of Spicy Tuna or Spicy Crab Salad in deep-fried avocado, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients (Spicy Tuna)

Ebisu

$7.00

Steamed shrimp seasoned with sweet vinegar dressing and sesame seeds served on sliced cucumbers

Kanisu

$7.00

Crab meat seasoned with sweet vinegar dressing and sesame seeds served on sliced cucumbers

Takosu

$7.00

Cooked and sliced octopus leg seasoned with sweet vinegar dressing and sesame seeds served on sliced cucumbers

Edamame

$4.00

Boiled and lightly salted soybean pod

Gyoza

Gyoza

$6.00

Fried chicken and pork dumplings (6 pieces), served with peppered ponzu sauce.

Shumai

$6.00

Steamed shrimp dumplings (4 pieces), served with peppered ponzu sauce.

Takoyaki

$6.00

Deep-fried batter ball with diced octopus inside topped with katsu sauce, mayo, scallion, and bonito flake.

Korokke

$7.00Out of stock

Breaded and deep-fried mashed potato and chopped vegetables. Served with katsu sauce.

Chicken Karaage

$7.00Out of stock

Grilled chicken on skewer with teriyaki sauce

Softshell Crab

$10.00

Deep-fried whole softshell crab, served with ponzu sauce

Agedashi Tofu

$4.50

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Vinegar seasoned rice

Rice

$2.00

Steamed white rice

Miso Soup

$2.00

Soybean broth with tofu, scallion, and seaweed.

Sushi Entrees

Sushi Regular

$23.00

7 pieces of chef selected nigiri + your choice of Tuna Roll or California Roll ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Sushi Deluxe

$29.00

10 pieces of chef selected nigiri + your choice of Tuna Roll or California Roll ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Sashimi Combination A

$36.00

15 pieces of chef selected sashimi ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Sashimi Combination B

$53.00

25 pieces of chef selected sashimi ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Sashimi Combination C

$70.00

35 pieces of chef selected sashimi ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Chirashi Dinner

$22.00

Assorted fish and delicacies over sushi rice ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Unagi Don Dinner

$25.00

Broiled eel (unagi) over sushi rice and other delicacies ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Spicy Tuna Don

$15.00

Spicy tuna over sushi rice, with fish eggs on top ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Spicy Salmon Don

$15.00

Spicy salmon over sushi rice, with fish eggs on top ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Dynamite Don

$16.00

Dynamite salmon over sushi rice, with fish eggs on top ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Hwedupbap

$20.00

Assorted fish and chopped vegetables over rice, seasoned with sesame oil, sesame seeds and radish sprouts, served with sweet, sour and SPICY Hwedupbap sauce on the side. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Nigiri & Sashimi

Blue Fin Tuna

$5.00Out of stock

SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Belly Tuna

$8.00Out of stock

SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Sea Urchin

$6.00Out of stock

SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Horse Mackerel

$3.50Out of stock

SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Fluke

$3.50

SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Pink Snapper

$3.50Out of stock

Striped Bass

$3.00Out of stock

SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Sea Bream

$3.50Out of stock

SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Escolar

$3.00Out of stock

SPECIAL DELIVERY (please ask about availability) Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Tuna

$3.00

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Salmon

$3.00

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Yellowtail

$3.00

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Mackerel

$2.75

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Sweet Shrimp

$6.00

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Cuttlefish

$2.75

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Scallop

$3.00

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Salmon Roe

$4.50

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Flying Fish Roe

$3.00

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Smelt Roe

$3.50

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Smoked Salmon

$3.00

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Crab

$2.75

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order

Octopus

$2.75

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order

Eel

$3.50

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order

Egg

$2.50

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order

Fried Tofu

$2.50

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order

Shrimp

$2.75

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order

Surf Clam

$2.50

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order

King Crab

$5.00Out of stock

Nigiri - À la carte, 1 piece per order

Sushi Rolls

AAC Roll

$5.00

Avocado, asparagus, and cucumber inside.

Asparagus Roll

$4.00

Asparagus inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE

Avocado Roll

$5.00

Avocado inside.

Avocado Cucumber Roll

$5.00

Avocado and cucumber inside.

Cucumber Roll

$4.50

Cucumber and sesame seeds inside.

Kazoku Vegetable Roll

$8.00

(4pc) Red cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, pickled radish, carrot, kanpyo, asparagus, spinach, mayo, Sriracha. NO RICE & ROLLED WITH RICE PAPER

Oshinko Roll

$4.00

pickled radish inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$5.00

(4pc) Deep-fried sweet potato inside.

Vegetable Roll

$5.00

(4pc) Red cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, pickled radish, carrot, kanpyo, asparagus, spinach, and mayo inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE

Fried Tofu Roll

$4.00

Lightly starch-fried tofu inside.

Kanpyo Roll

$4.00

pickled calabash inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE

Shitake Roll

$5.00

pickled shitake mushroom inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE

Bulkogi Roll

$8.00

Korean-style marinated ribeye beef inside

California Roll

$5.50

Crab salad, avocado, and cucumber inside.

Chicken Teriyaki Roll

$7.00

Grilled chicken inside. Topped with eel sauce.

Dynamite Roll

$7.00

VERY SPICY salmon and scallion mixed in extra-spicy paste, and avocado inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.00

Eel and avocado inside. Topped with eel sauce.

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.00

Eel and cucumber inside. Topped with eel sauce.

Eel & Salmon Roll

$7.50

Eel, salmon, and jalapeno inside. Topped with eel sauce. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients

Kimchi Roll

$7.00Out of stock

Kimchi mixed with sesame oil inside.

King Crab California Roll

$15.00Out of stock

King crab, avocado, and cucumber inside.

Natto Roll

$4.00

Fermented soybeans and scallion inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE

Philadelphia Roll

$7.50

Smoked salmon, cucumber, and cream cheese inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Salmon Roll

$5.50

Salmon inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Salmon Avocado Roll

$7.00

Salmon and avocado inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Salmon Skin Roll

$5.00

Baked salmon skin and radish sprouts inside. Topped with eel sauce.

Sanshoku Roll

$7.00

Salmon, crab salad, and asparagus inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Scallop Roll

$5.00

Chopped scallop, scallion, and fish eggs mixed in mayo inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Shrimp California Roll

$6.50

Cooked shrimp, avocado, and cucumber inside.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

Deep-fried shrimp and crab salad inside.

Sky Roll

$7.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, scallion, and sesame seeds inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Spicy California Roll

$6.00

Crab salad, avocado, and cucumber inside. Topped with spicy mayo

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Spicy Scallop Roll

$5.50

Chopped scallop, scallion, fish eggs mixed in spicy mayo inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Tuna and scallion mixed in spicy mayo, and avocado inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.50

Yellowtail and scallion mixed in spicy mayo, and avocado inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Square Lake Roll

$7.00

Tuna, salmon, crab meat, fish eggs, and scallion mixed in spicy mayo inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Tamago Roll

$5.00

Tamago (rolled egg omelette) inside.

Toro Scallion Roll

$10.00Out of stock

Belly tuna and scallion inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Tuna Avocado Roll

$7.00

Tuna and avocado inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Tuna Roll

$5.50

Tuna inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Veggie Dream Roll

$6.50

(4pc) Crab salad, red cabbage, lettuce, cucumber, avocado, pickled radish, carrot, kanpyo, asparagus, spinach, and mayo inside. Topped with spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes.

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$5.50

Yellowtail and scallion inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Crab Roll

$4.00

Crab meat inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE

Boston Roll

Boston Roll

$8.50

Lettuce, crab salad, avocado, cucumber inside. Topped with tuna. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Hawaiian Roll

Hawaiian Roll

$8.50

Tuna, pineapple, cucumber, and crab salad inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Scorpion Roll

Scorpion Roll

$9.50

Deep-fried softshell crab, asparagus, and crab salad inside. Topped with eel, avocado, and eel sauce.

Snow Cone

$7.50

Crab, avocado, cream cheese, fish eggs inside, topped with peanut mayo, eel sauce (no rice, deep-fried). ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Spicy Lobster Roll

Spicy Lobster Roll

$11.50

Deep-fried lobster, lettuce, spicy crab salad, cucumber, avocado, and Sriracha inside. Topped with wasabi-flavored fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$8.00

Deep-fried softshell crab, crab salad, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, cooked shrimp, and sriracha inside. Topped with fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$12.00

Crab meat, avocado, cucumber inside. Topped with salmon, salmon eggs, and scallion. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Atlantic Roll

Atlantic Roll

$12.00

Deep-fried shrimp and crab salad inside. Topped with tuna, avocado, SPICY mayo, eel sauce, and fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Caterpillar Roll

Caterpillar Roll

$12.00

Crab salad, eel and cucumber inside. Topped with avocado and eel sauce.

Chef Special Roll

Chef Special Roll

$14.00

Eel, crab salad, and jalapeno inside. Topped with yellowtail, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

Crunchy Shrimp Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll topped with tempura flakes and eel sauce.

Double Shrimp Roll

Double Shrimp Roll

$12.00

Deep-fried shrimp, cucumber, crab salad, and fish eggs inside. Topped with cooked shrimp and avocado. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$12.50

Deep-fried shrimp and crab salad inside. Topped with eel, avocado and eel sauce.

Kazoku Roll

Kazoku Roll

$12.50

Deep-fried shrimp and crab salad inside. Topped with salmon, eel sauce, spicy mayo, and Sriracha. BAKED

Las Vegas Roll

Las Vegas Roll

$12.00

Spicy tuna, Dynamite Salmon (very spicy), tamago egg, crab meat, and eel inside. Topped with scallion, fish eggs, and eel sauce. DEEP-FRIED ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Oishii Roll

Oishii Roll

$12.00

Deep-fried shrimp, tuna, and cream cheese inside. Topped with SPICY crab salad, eel sauce, and fish eggs. **contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

California Roll topped with salmon, tuna, yellowtail, avocado, and white fish (if available). ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

S & T Roll

S & T Roll

$12.00

SPICY tuna and avocado inside. Topped with salmon, lemon, scallion, and sesame seeds. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Salmon Steak Roll

Salmon Steak Roll

$13.00

Crab salad, eel, cucumber, and onion. Topped with salmon, eel sauce, and scallion. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Salmon Tsutsumi Roll

$11.00

California Roll topped with salmon, eel sauce, and bonito flakes. BAKED

Yum Yum Roll

Yum Yum Roll

$12.00

Tuna, salmon, eel, tamago egg, and crab meat inside. Topped with peanut mayo, eel sauce, and SPICY mayo. (contains peanut) DEEP-FRIED ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Sunset Roll

Sunset Roll

$11.00

Tamago egg, pickled radish, kampyo, and cucumber inside. Topped with SPICY crab salad and fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Cha-cha Roll

Cha-cha Roll

$15.00

Deep-fried shrimp, crab meat, and asparagus inside. Topped with SPICY scallop mixed with scallion and fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Chicken Katsu Roll

Chicken Katsu Roll

$13.00

Breaded and deep-fried chicken cutlet, avocado, cucumber, red cabbage and mayo. Topped with SPICY katsu sauce.

Futo Maki

Futo Maki

$13.00

Cucumber, pickled radish, spinach, kanpyo, crab meat, fish eggs, and tamago egg inside. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Giant Spicy Roll

Giant Spicy Roll

$13.00

SPICY crab salad, avocado, and deep-fried shrimp inside. Topped with Dynamite salmon (VERY SPICY). ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Happy Roll

$9.00

Deep-fried crab, cream cheese, fish eggs wrapped in soybean paper, topped with tempura flake, eel sauce. ***contains raw or undercooked ingredients

Kazoku Crunch Roll

Kazoku Crunch Roll

$11.00

Deep-fried rice roll. Topped with SPICY crab salad. BAKED

KC Roll

KC Roll

$14.00

Eel, cucumber, and Dynamite salmon (VERY SPICY) inside. Topped with eel sauce. SEAWEED OUTSIDE ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Lion King Roll

Lion King Roll

$18.00

Deep-fried softshell crab, crab salad, cucumber, and avocado inside. Topped with eel, avocado, fish eggs, and eel sauce. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$21.00

Deep-fried lobster, crab salad, asparagus, avocado, and fish eggs inside. Topped with eel sauce. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Salsa Roll

Salsa Roll

$12.00

Salmon and cream cheese inside. Topped with SPICY mayo, jalapeno, and Sriracha. DEEP-FRIED ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Spicy Dream Roll

Spicy Dream Roll

$14.00

Deep-fried shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, and cucumber inside. Topped SPICY tuna, eel sauce, SPICY mayo, tempura flakes, and fish eggs. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$15.00

Deep-fried softshell crab, avocado, cucumber, crab salad, and fish eggs inside. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Tiger Roll

Tiger Roll

$17.00

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado, deep-fried shrimp, and tempura flakes inside. Topped with eel, salmon, eel sauce, SPICY mayo, and Sriracha. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

White Dragon Roll

White Dragon Roll

$14.00

Smoked salmon, eel, and asparagus inside. Topped with crab salad, fish eggs, and eel sauce. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

American Dream Roll

American Dream Roll

$15.00

Eel, crabmeat, avocado, cream cheese and fish eggs inside. Topped with peanut mayo and eel sauce. (contains peanut) DEEP-FRIED ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Kitchen Entrees

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$15.00

Deep-fried shrimp and vegetables, served with tempura sauce

Salmon Teriyaki

Salmon Teriyaki

$17.00

Grilled salmon served over stir-fried vegetables (contains mushroom), topped with teriyaki sauce, radish sprout and sesame seeds

Chicken Teriyaki

Chicken Teriyaki

$14.00

Grilled chicken served over stir-fried vegetables, topped with teriyaki sauce and sesame seeds

Ton Katsu

$15.00

Breaded and deep-fried pork cutlet, served with shredded cabbage and katsu sauce

Chicken Katsu

Chicken Katsu

$15.00

Breaded and deep-fried chicken cutlet, served with shredded cabbage and katsu sauce

Yaki Udon

Yaki Udon

$12.00

Udon noodles stir-fried in teriyaki sauce with vegetables

Tempura Udon

$11.00

Udon noodles in dashi broth served with deep-fried shrimp (broth contains mushroom)

Omurice

Omurice

$11.00

Fried rice wrapped in egg, topped with teriyaki sauce and ketchup-mayo

Bibimbap

Bibimbap

$12.00

Variety of sautéed and seasoned vegetables over rice, topped with egg, served with sweet and spicy homemade gochujang sauce. ***contains raw or under-cooked ingredients.

Bulkogi

Bulkogi

$18.00

Korean-style marinated and grilled ribeye beef

Dessert/Sides

Mochi Ice Cream

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.00

Ice cream filled rice cake. Each order contains 2 mochi balls

SPICY MAYO

$0.75

EEL SAUCE

$0.75

PEANUT MAYO

$0.75

SRIRACHA

$0.75

GINGER DRESSING

$0.75

VINEGAR DRESSING

$0.75

PONZU SAUCE

$0.50

KATSU SAUCE

$0.75

YUMYUM SAUCE

$1.25

TERIYAKI SAUCE

$0.75

KETCHUP MAYO

$0.50

Drinks

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Smart Water 33.8 oz

$2.50Out of stock

Ramune Original (L)

$3.50Out of stock

Ramune Strawberry (L)

$3.50Out of stock

Ramune Original (S)

$3.50

Ramune Lychee (S)

$3.50

Ramuna Melon (S)

$3.50

Ramune Grape (S)

$3.50

Ramune Strawberry (S)

$3.50

Ramune Orange (S)

$3.50

Ramune Peach (S)

$3.50Out of stock

Calpico Soda

$3.50

Calpico Soda (11.3oz can)

Oolong Tea

$3.50

Cold Oolong tea (11.5oz can)

Jasmine Tea

$3.50

Cold Jasmine tea (11.5oz can)

Green Tea

$3.50

Cold Green tea (11.5oz can)

Milk Tea

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Royal Mills Iced Coffee (11oz can)

Iced Tea

$1.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$1.50

Fiji Water 16.9oz

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

"Kazoku" means "family" in Japanese, and family is at the heart of our business. We're a family-owned and family-run restaurant that's creating a place for any and all to gather over a good meal. Come on in and find a new favorite! We promise you'll feel like family the moment you step in our door.

Website

Location

30 West Square Lake Road, Troy, MI 48098

Directions

Gallery
Kazoku Sushi image
Kazoku Sushi image
Kazoku Sushi image

