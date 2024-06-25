This restaurant does not have any images
Food
Sushi Appetizers
Kitchen Appetizers
- Agedashi Tofu
lightly fried tofu dipped in our house broth$7.00
- Edamame
steamed and lightly salted soybeans$7.00
- Gyoza
pork dumpling steamed, pan fried, or deep fried$8.00
- House Salad$4.00
- Ika Sansai
marinated squid, cucumber, and japanese vegetables$8.00
- Ika Sugatayaki
whole grilled squid topped with mayo, soy, and ginger$14.00
- Miso Soup$3.00
- Rice$4.00
- Shumai
shrimp dumpling steamed or fried$8.00
- Soft Shell Crab
lightly fried soft shell crab$12.00
- Spinach Itame
spinach cooked in soy and sesame oil$7.00
- Tempura App
battered and fried shrimp & vegetables$10.00
Sushi Rolls
- Alaskan Roll
Salmon, avocado and cucumber$10.00
- Anniversary Roll
Real crab, avocado, cream cheese, topped with grilled salmon toro and eel sauce$18.00
- Bihada Roll
Salmon, tuna, imitation crab, cream cheese and scallions. wrapped in cucumber with ponzu sauce$16.00
- California Roll
Imitation crab, avocado, and cucumber$9.00
- Celebration Roll
Real crab, avocado, cream cheese, topped with salmon and tuna$22.00
- Country Roll
Tempura filet mignon, avocado, eel sauce$15.00
- Double Fire Roll
Spicy tuna, lettuce, asparagus, spicy mayo, and chili pepper sauce$12.00
- Dragon Crab Roll
Real crab meat, cream cheese, masago, scallions and spicy mayo, topped with avocado$15.00
- Dragon Eel Roll
Eel, cream cheese, masago, cucumber, topped with avocado and eel sauce$15.00
- Dragon Salmon Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, masago, cucumber, topped with avocado$13.00
- Dragon Shrimp Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, masago, cucumber, topped with avocado and eel sauce$13.00
- Dragon Tuna Roll
Tuna, cucumber, wasabi tobiko, topped with avocado$13.00
- Fuji Yama Roll
Deep fried roll with tuna, avocado, scallion, cream cheese, and spicy mayo. Without rice$14.00
- Hamachi Roll
Yellowtail with scallions$11.00
- JB Roll
Smoked salmon, scallion, cream cheese$10.00
- Kazu Roll
Deep fried with white fish, imitation crab, avocado, scallion, and spicy mayo. Without rice$13.00
- Lobster Roll
Shrimp salad, asparagus, topped with lobster, avocado, and ponzu sauce$22.00
- Rainbow Roll
Imitation crab, cream cheese, topped with tuna, salmon, white fish, shrimp, and avocado$13.00
- Real California Roll
Real crab, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber, and spicy mayo$12.00
- Salmon Deluxe Roll
Salmon, avocado, cream cheese, topped with salmon and avocado$18.00
- Salmon Skin Roll
Baked salmon skin, scallion, daikon, sprouts, and eel sauce$9.00
- Shellfish Medley Roll
Spicy conch topped with shrimp and avocado$15.00
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna with our special spicy sauce$9.00
- Spider Roll
Fried soft shell crab, cucumber, topped with masago and eel sauce$10.00
- Summer Roll
Tuna wrapped with thinly sliced cucumber in ponzu sauce$13.00
- Tekka Roll
Tuna with nori outside$9.00
- Tempura Roll
Battered and fried shrimp, and avocado with eel sauce$9.00
- Toni Roll
Hamachi, spicy conch, cilantro, Japanese hot pepper$14.00
- Tuna Deluxe Roll
Tuna, avocado, cream cheese, topped with tuna and avocado$18.00
- Tuna Tataki Roll
Cucumber, avocado, scallion, topped with tuna tataki with Unagi Roll ponzu and Momiji Oroshi$15.00
- Unagi Roll
BBQ eel, cucumber and eel sauce$10.00
- Veggie Roll
Avocado, cucumber, asparagus, kanpyo$9.00
- Volcano Roll
White fish, bay scallop, and onion, baked in our special sauce on top of a California roll with spicy mayo$14.00
- Wild Alaskan Roll
Avocado, scallions, and cream cheese topped with wild Alaskan sockeye salmon$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Y's Roll
Spicy real crab, scallion, cream cheese, topped with salmon and avocado$20.00
Nigiri/Sashimi 1 PC
- Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp 1 PC)$5.50
- Ebi (Shrimp 1 PC)$3.50
- Hamachi (Yellow Tail 1 PC)$5.00
- Hotate (Sea Scallop 1 PC)$4.50
- Ika (Squid 1 PC)$3.50
- Ikura (Salmon Roe 1 PC)$4.50
- Kani (Imitation Crab 1 PC)$3.50
- Maguro (Tuna 1 PC)$4.00
- Makigai (Conch 1PC)$4.00
- Masago (Fish Roe 1 PC)$4.00
- Saba (Mackerel 1 PC)$4.00
- Sake (Salmon 1 PC)$4.00
- Smoked Salmon (1 PC)$4.00
- Sockeye Salmon (Wild Alaskan 1 PC)$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tako (Octopus 1 PC)$4.00
- Tamago (Egg Custard 1 PC)$3.50
- Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe 1 PC)$3.50
- White Fish (1 PC)$4.00
Nigiri/Sashimi 2 PC
- Ama Ebi (Sweet Shrimp 2 PC)$11.00
- Ebi (Shrimp 2 PC)$7.00
- Hamachi (Yellow Tail 2 PC)$10.00
- Hotate (Sea Scallop 2 PC)$9.00
- Ika (Squid 2 PC)$7.00
- Ikura (Salmon Roe 2 PC)$9.00
- Kani (Imitation Crab 2 PC)$7.00
- Maguro (Tuna 2 PC)$8.00
- Makigai (Conch 2PC)$8.00
- Masago (Fish Roe 2 PC)$8.00
- Saba (Mackerel 2 PC)$8.00
- Sake (Salmon 2 PC)$8.00
- Smoked Salmon (2 PC)$8.00
- Sockeye Salmon (Wild Alaskan 2 PC)$13.00OUT OF STOCK
- Tako (Octopus 2 PC)$8.00
- Tamago (Egg Custard 2 PC)$7.00
- Tobiko (Flying Fish Roe 2 PC)$7.00
- White Fish (2 PC)$8.00
Sushi Entrees
- Chirashi
Variety of sashimi on a bowl of sushi rice$24.00
- Nigiri & Sashimi Entrée
5pc Nigiri, 9pc Sashimi, choice of Spicy Tuna roll or Tempura roll$29.00
- Salmon Box
3pc Nigiri, 6 pc Sashimi, Salmon Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, Salmon in cucumber$29.00
- Sashimi Entree
Chef's choice of fresh raw fish$26.00
- Sushi Boat for 2
Assortment of our freshest fish of the day. Chefs choice Nigiri and Rainbow Roll$57.00
- Tekka Don
Sliced tuna sashimi on a bowl of sushi rice$25.00
- Tuna Box
3pc Nigiri, 6pc Sashimi, Tuna Roll, Spicy Tuna Handroll, and Tuna tataki$29.00
Kitchen Entrees
- Chicken Katsu
Breaded deep fried chicken served with katsu sauce served with rice$18.00
- Chicken Katsu Don
Chicken katsu cooked with egg in our house broth served over rice$20.00
- Kazu Beef Steak
N.Y. Strip with our special garlic soy sauce served with rice$25.00
- Tempura Chicken
Chicken and vegetables lightly battered and fried served with rice, soup, and salad$19.00
- Tempura Shrimp
Shrimp and vegetables lightly battered and fried served with rice, soup, and salad$21.00
- Tempura Soba
Buckwheat flour noodles in our house broth with tempura shrimp and vegetables$18.00
- Tempura Udon
Wheat flour noodles in our house broth with tempura shrimp and vegetables$19.00
- Teriyaki Chicken
Sautéed chicken in our teriyaki sauce served with rice$18.00
- Teriyaki Salmon
Sautéed salmon in our teriyaki sauce served with rice$22.00
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Welcome to Kazu Japanese Restaurant, where we specialize in bringing the flavors of Japan to the shores of Florida. At Kazu, we focus on using the freshest, highest-quality ingredients to create traditional Japanese dishes with a modern twist.
2137 SE Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994