King Burrito Rogers

1,531 Reviews

$

903 S 8th St

Rogers, AR 72756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

CHEESY King Burrito
Sopes with Meat
Cheesy Queen Burrito

COMBOS

#1 Combo Tacos

#1 Combo Tacos

$9.78

Four tacos Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda

#2 KB Burrito

#2 KB Burrito

$10.89

King burrito, Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda

#3 Torta Combo

#3 Torta Combo

$9.53

Regular torta, Carnitas, Pastor. Steak, Chicken.or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda

#4 Enchilada Combo

#4 Enchilada Combo

$10.95

3pc. Cheese. Chicken or shredded beef. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda.

#5 Quesadilla Combo

#5 Quesadilla Combo

$9.99

Carnitas. Pastor, Steak, Chicken, or Cabeza. (With rice & beans) w/16oz. soda.

#6 Sopes Combo

#6 Sopes Combo

$8.49

2 pcs. Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken, or Cabeza. (No rice) w/ 16oz. soda

#7 Huarache Combo

#7 Huarache Combo

$9.38

1pcs. Carnitas, Pastor, Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. (No rice) w/ 16oz. soda.

#8 Taco Salad Combo

#8 Taco Salad Combo

$9.34

Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda

#9 Flautas Combo

#9 Flautas Combo

$10.95

3pc. Chicken or shredded beef. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda.

#10 Chimichanga Combo

#10 Chimichanga Combo

$9.99

Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda

#11 Fish Tacos

#11 Fish Tacos

$12.05

3 pieces. (No rice, no beans) w/ 16 oz. soda.

#12 Hard Shell Taco Combo

#12 Hard Shell Taco Combo

$8.21

3 pcs. Ground beef. Steak. or Chicken. (No rice. no beans) w/ 16oz. soda

# 13 Taco Plate

# 13 Taco Plate

$10.24

Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken or Cabeza. (with rice & beans) (3 tacos) w/ 16oz. soda

#14 Panchos's Special (Steven's Special)

#14 Panchos's Special (Steven's Special)

$9.39

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheesy sauce w/ 16oz. soda

BREAKFAST

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$5.87

Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.49

Two eggs with ranchera sauce served with rice. beans and cheese.

Huevos With Chorizo

Huevos With Chorizo

$11.00

Two eggs with chorizo served with rice. beans and cheese.

Huevos With Ham

Huevos With Ham

$9.49

Two eggs with ham served with rice. beans and cheese.

Huevos With Bacon

Huevos With Bacon

$9.49

Two eggs with bacon served with rice. beans and cheese.

Huevos a la Mexicana

Huevos a la Mexicana

$9.49

Scrambled eggs with tomato. onions & jalaoeno. served with rice. beans and cheese.

Chilaquiles Verdes Meat

Chilaquiles Verdes Meat

$10.96

Crispy corn tortillas, smothered in a verde sauce and two Over easy egg. Meat, cilantro, queso fresco, cream and onions.

Chilaquiles Verdes NO Meat

Chilaquiles Verdes NO Meat

$8.30

Crispy corn tortillas, smothered in a verde sauce and two Over easy egg. Cilantro, queso fresco, cream and onions.

Chilaquiles Rojos Meat

Chilaquiles Rojos Meat

$10.96

Crispy corn tortillas, smothered in a red sauce and two Over easy egg. Meat, cilantro, queso fresco, cream and onions.

Chilaquiles Rojos NO Meat

Chilaquiles Rojos NO Meat

$8.30

Crispy corn tortillas, smothered in a red sauce and two Over easy egg. Cilantro, queso fresco, cream and onions.

BEVERAGES

Fountain Drink Med
$2.79

Fountain Drink Med

$2.79
Fountain Drink Lg
$3.24

Fountain Drink Lg

$3.24
Bottle Water
$1.67

Bottle Water

$1.67
Coffee

Coffee

$2.52
Caprisun

Caprisun

$1.37
Monster

Monster

$3.55
Lg. Mexican Soda
$3.50

Lg. Mexican Soda

$3.50
Med. Mexican Soda
$2.69

Med. Mexican Soda

$2.69
MED. Flavored Water
$2.78

MED. Flavored Water

$2.78
LARGE Flavored Water
$3.24

LARGE Flavored Water

$3.24

TACOS

Hard Shell Taco
$2.34

Hard Shell Taco

$2.34
ORDER of Fish Tacos 3 PCS
$11.19

ORDER of Fish Tacos 3 PCS

$11.19
ORDER of Tacos Alambre 3 PCS
$9.51

ORDER of Tacos Alambre 3 PCS

$9.51
Soft Tacos.

Soft Tacos.

$2.23
Taco Chicharron
$3.35

Taco Chicharron

$3.35
Taco Deshebrada
$3.35

Taco Deshebrada

$3.35
Tacos W/ Flour Tortilla
$3.30

Tacos W/ Flour Tortilla

$3.30

KING BURRITOS

ALAMBRE King Burrito

ALAMBRE King Burrito

$13.05

Alambre. rice. beans. lettuce. cheese. pico de gallo. avocado & sour cream topped with yor favorite sauce.

BIRRIA King Burrito

BIRRIA King Burrito

$11.19

Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with DIABLO sauce.

CALIFORNIA King Burrito

CALIFORNIA King Burrito

$11.08

Choice of meat. trench fries. with lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with chilli sauce.

CHEESY King Burrito

CHEESY King Burrito

$11.08

Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with cheese sauce.

CHIPOTLE King Burrito

CHIPOTLE King Burrito

$11.08

Choice of meat. with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. cheese. sour cream. avocado & topped with chipotle sauce.

DIABLO King Burrito

DIABLO King Burrito

$11.19

Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with DIABLO sauce.

FISH King Burrito

FISH King Burrito

$12.20

Grilled fish. rice. lettuce. cheese. pico de gallo. avocado & sour cream topped with yor favorite sauce.

GRANDE KING BURRITO

GRANDE KING BURRITO

$13.05

Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream.

King Burrito Hawaiian
$12.31

$12.31
King Burrito

King Burrito

$9.80

Choice of meat. with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream.

Mango Habanero King Burrito
$10.29

$10.29
MOLE King Burrito

MOLE King Burrito

$12.38

Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with Mole sauce.

RELLENO King Burrito

RELLENO King Burrito

$11.08

Chile relleno with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with ranchera sauce.

SHRIMP King Burrito

SHRIMP King Burrito

$14.24

Grilled shrimp, rice. lettuce. cheese. pico de gallo. avocado & sour cream topped with yor favorite sauce.

VERDE King Burrito

VERDE King Burrito

$11.08

Choice of meat.rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. cheese. sour cream & avocado topped with our house verde sauce.

QUEEN BURRITOS

Queen Burrito

Queen Burrito

$7.38

Choice of meat. rice. beans. cilantro and onions.

Cheesy Queen Burrito

Cheesy Queen Burrito

$8.94

Choice of meat. rice. beans. cilantro and onions, topped with sauce.

Bean and Cheese Burrito

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$5.59

Beans and Mozarella cheese.

QUESADILLAS

Quesadilla with Meat

Quesadilla with Meat

$9.02

Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat, served with rice and beans.

Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.11

Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside, served with rice and beans.

Quesadilla (No Rice, No Beans)

Quesadilla (No Rice, No Beans)

$7.11

Grilled tortilla with melted cheese inside and meat.

SOPES - HUARACHES

Huarache

Huarache

$8.38

Tasty oval-shaped corn masa tortilla. Top them with beans, meat, lettuce, tomatoes,mexican cheese and sour cream.

Sopes with Meat

Sopes with Meat

$3.63

Tasty round-shaped corn masa tortilla. Top them with beans, meat, lettuce, tomatoes,mexican cheese and sour cream.

TORTAS

Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll and filled with Beans, avocado, tomatoes, onions, and meat.
Regular Torta

Regular Torta

$8.12

Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll and filled with Beans, avocado, tomatoes, onions, and meat.

Speciality Torta

Speciality Torta

$8.95

Mexican sandwich served on a soft roll and filled with Beans, avocado, tomatoes, onions, and meat.

PLATILLOS

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$13.52

Grilled steak. blend onions & fried jalapelio. served with rice, refried beans, salad & tortillas.

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$9.24

Deep fried burrito, stuffed with choice of meat & mozarella,topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream. served with rice & beans.

Enchiladas (No Rice- No Beans)

Enchiladas (No Rice- No Beans)

$8.06

Chicken. Shredded beef or cheese wrapped in corn tortillas dipped in chile guajillo sauce.topped with lettuce, sour cream & avocado.

Flautas (No Rice- No Beans)

Flautas (No Rice- No Beans)

$7.72

Rolled up fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. topped with lettuce, sour cream tomato

Panchos's Special (Steven's Special)

Panchos's Special (Steven's Special)

$8.39

Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheesy sauce

Pechuga a la Plancha

Pechuga a la Plancha

$13.36

Grilled chicken breast. served with rice. refried beans. salad & tortillas.

Platillo Chile Relleno

Platillo Chile Relleno

$10.67

Poblano pepper stuffed with mozarella cheese. served with rice. refried beans & tortillas.

Platillo de Alambre

Platillo de Alambre

$14.24

Steak. bacon. ham. mozarella pineapple, onion,bellpepper, toppped with pico de gallo & mexican cheese. served with tortillas.

Platillo de Chicharron
$10.67

Platillo de Chicharron

$10.67
Platillo de Deshebrada

Platillo de Deshebrada

$11.50

Shredded beef topped with cilantro & onions. Served with rice and beans.

Platillo Enchiladas

Platillo Enchiladas

$10.20

Chicken. Shredded beef or cheese wrapped in corn tortillas dipped in chile guajillo sauce.topped with lettuce, sour cream & avocado served with rice and beans.

Platillo Flautas

Platillo Flautas

$10.20

Rolled up fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. topped with lettuce, sour cream tomato & avocado served with rice and beans.

Tamales (2 pcs)
$9.25

$9.25

TACO SALAD

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$8.39

Fried flour tortilla bowlwith Beans, Meat, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Mozarella cheese, sour cream and avocado.

SIDES ORDERS

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$4.74
Chile toreado
$0.36

Chile toreado

$0.36
Chips And Salsa
$2.72

Chips And Salsa

$2.72
Extra tortilla
$1.31

Extra tortilla

$1.31
Grilled Onion

Grilled Onion

$1.18
Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.11
Hot Sauce 8oz.

Hot Sauce 8oz.

$5.25
Only Chips

Only Chips

$1.60
Only Salsa NO chips

Only Salsa NO chips

$1.89
Pico De Gallo (2oz)

Pico De Gallo (2oz)

$0.84
Pico de Gallo (8oz)

Pico de Gallo (8oz)

$2.18
Rice and Beans

Rice and Beans

$3.55

Sauce

$4.23

Small Rice

$2.20

Large Rice

$3.98

32 oz Rice

$7.72

Small Beans

$2.20

Large Beans

$3.98

32 oz Beans

$7.72

NACHOS/FRIES

French Fries

French Fries

$3.35
Nachos

Nachos

$9.24
King Fries

King Fries

$9.96

KIDS MENU

Chicken Nuggets

Chicken Nuggets

$5.03

6 chicken nuggets with fries and Capri-Sun

Mini Quesadilla

Mini Quesadilla

$5.03

Small cheese quesadilla with fries and Capri-Sun

Panchito Burrito

Panchito Burrito

$5.03

Small bean & cheese burrito with fries and Capri-Sun

Rice Beans and Meat

Rice Beans and Meat

$5.03

Choice of meat. rice & Beans. With Capri-Sun (NO FRIES)

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$6.71
Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.59

KING BIRRIAS

King Birrias

$12.15
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markDrive-Thru
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 am
Mexican Food

903 S 8th St, Rogers, AR 72756

