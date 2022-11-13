King Burrito Rogers
903 S 8th St
Rogers, AR 72756
COMBOS
#1 Combo Tacos
Four tacos Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
#2 KB Burrito
King burrito, Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
#3 Torta Combo
Regular torta, Carnitas, Pastor. Steak, Chicken.or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
#4 Enchilada Combo
3pc. Cheese. Chicken or shredded beef. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda.
#5 Quesadilla Combo
Carnitas. Pastor, Steak, Chicken, or Cabeza. (With rice & beans) w/16oz. soda.
#6 Sopes Combo
2 pcs. Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken, or Cabeza. (No rice) w/ 16oz. soda
#7 Huarache Combo
1pcs. Carnitas, Pastor, Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. (No rice) w/ 16oz. soda.
#8 Taco Salad Combo
Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. w/ 16oz. soda
#9 Flautas Combo
3pc. Chicken or shredded beef. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda.
#10 Chimichanga Combo
Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken. or Cabeza. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda
#11 Fish Tacos
3 pieces. (No rice, no beans) w/ 16 oz. soda.
#12 Hard Shell Taco Combo
3 pcs. Ground beef. Steak. or Chicken. (No rice. no beans) w/ 16oz. soda
# 13 Taco Plate
Carnitas. Pastor. Steak. Chicken or Cabeza. (with rice & beans) (3 tacos) w/ 16oz. soda
#14 Panchos's Special (Steven's Special)
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheesy sauce w/ 16oz. soda
BREAKFAST
Breakfast Burrito
Ham, egg & cheese or chorizo, egg & cheese or bacon, egg & cheese or potato, egg & cheese
Huevos Rancheros
Two eggs with ranchera sauce served with rice. beans and cheese.
Huevos With Chorizo
Two eggs with chorizo served with rice. beans and cheese.
Huevos With Ham
Two eggs with ham served with rice. beans and cheese.
Huevos With Bacon
Two eggs with bacon served with rice. beans and cheese.
Huevos a la Mexicana
Scrambled eggs with tomato. onions & jalaoeno. served with rice. beans and cheese.
Chilaquiles Verdes Meat
Crispy corn tortillas, smothered in a verde sauce and two Over easy egg. Meat, cilantro, queso fresco, cream and onions.
Chilaquiles Verdes NO Meat
Crispy corn tortillas, smothered in a verde sauce and two Over easy egg. Cilantro, queso fresco, cream and onions.
Chilaquiles Rojos Meat
Crispy corn tortillas, smothered in a red sauce and two Over easy egg. Meat, cilantro, queso fresco, cream and onions.
Chilaquiles Rojos NO Meat
Crispy corn tortillas, smothered in a red sauce and two Over easy egg. Cilantro, queso fresco, cream and onions.
BEVERAGES
TACOS
KING BURRITOS
ALAMBRE King Burrito
Alambre. rice. beans. lettuce. cheese. pico de gallo. avocado & sour cream topped with yor favorite sauce.
BIRRIA King Burrito
Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with DIABLO sauce.
CALIFORNIA King Burrito
Choice of meat. trench fries. with lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with chilli sauce.
CHEESY King Burrito
Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with cheese sauce.
CHIPOTLE King Burrito
Choice of meat. with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. cheese. sour cream. avocado & topped with chipotle sauce.
DIABLO King Burrito
Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with DIABLO sauce.
FISH King Burrito
Grilled fish. rice. lettuce. cheese. pico de gallo. avocado & sour cream topped with yor favorite sauce.
GRANDE KING BURRITO
Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream.
King Burrito Hawaiian
King Burrito
Choice of meat. with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream.
Mango Habanero King Burrito
MOLE King Burrito
Choice of meat. rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with Mole sauce.
RELLENO King Burrito
Chile relleno with rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. avocado. cheese & sour cream topped with ranchera sauce.
SHRIMP King Burrito
Grilled shrimp, rice. lettuce. cheese. pico de gallo. avocado & sour cream topped with yor favorite sauce.
VERDE King Burrito
Choice of meat.rice. beans. lettuce. pico de gallo. cheese. sour cream & avocado topped with our house verde sauce.
QUEEN BURRITOS
QUESADILLAS
SOPES - HUARACHES
TORTAS
PLATILLOS
Carne Asada
Grilled steak. blend onions & fried jalapelio. served with rice, refried beans, salad & tortillas.
Chimichanga
Deep fried burrito, stuffed with choice of meat & mozarella,topped with lettuce, tomatoes, avocado and sour cream. served with rice & beans.
Enchiladas (No Rice- No Beans)
Chicken. Shredded beef or cheese wrapped in corn tortillas dipped in chile guajillo sauce.topped with lettuce, sour cream & avocado.
Flautas (No Rice- No Beans)
Rolled up fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. topped with lettuce, sour cream tomato
Panchos's Special (Steven's Special)
Grilled chicken served on a bed of rice topped with cheesy sauce
Pechuga a la Plancha
Grilled chicken breast. served with rice. refried beans. salad & tortillas.
Platillo Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with mozarella cheese. served with rice. refried beans & tortillas.
Platillo de Alambre
Steak. bacon. ham. mozarella pineapple, onion,bellpepper, toppped with pico de gallo & mexican cheese. served with tortillas.
Platillo de Chicharron
Platillo de Deshebrada
Shredded beef topped with cilantro & onions. Served with rice and beans.
Platillo Enchiladas
Chicken. Shredded beef or cheese wrapped in corn tortillas dipped in chile guajillo sauce.topped with lettuce, sour cream & avocado served with rice and beans.
Platillo Flautas
Rolled up fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. topped with lettuce, sour cream tomato & avocado served with rice and beans.
Tamales (2 pcs)
TACO SALAD
SIDES ORDERS
Cheese Dip
Chile toreado
Chips And Salsa
Extra tortilla
Grilled Onion
Guacamole
Hot Sauce 8oz.
Only Chips
Only Salsa NO chips
Pico De Gallo (2oz)
Pico de Gallo (8oz)
Rice and Beans
Sauce
Small Rice
Large Rice
32 oz Rice
Small Beans
Large Beans
32 oz Beans
NACHOS/FRIES
KIDS MENU
DESSERTS
KING BIRRIAS
