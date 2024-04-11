Restaurant info

KBBQ Food truck & Catering is a family owned, Smokehouse to Fork concept based in Historic downtown Spartanburg . We work closely with local vendors, sourcing Fresh ingredients to provide a revolving seasonal menu and a true smokehouse to table experience. We strive to support locally and engage our community by sharing the story of our passion and commitment to high quality cuisine and a truly unique and memorable food experience, while ensuring that your guests have a wonderful experience.