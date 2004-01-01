KC Branaghans 5734 E 2nd St.

KC Branaghans imageView gallery
Popular Items

Traditional French Toast
American Breakfast
Coffee

Breakfast

"Irish" Breakfast Burrito

$14.95

1/2 Biscuits and Gravy

$8.95

American Breakfast

$12.95

Avocado Toast

$14.95

Bagel and Lox Breakfast

$14.95

Branaghan's Irish Toast

$13.95

Branaghan's Scramble

$14.95

Branaghans's Omelette

$14.95

Breakfast Boxty

$14.94

Buttermilk Biscuits and Gravy

$12.95

Buttermilk Biscuits Breakfast Sliders

$16.95

Chilaquiles

$14.95

Filet Mignon and Eggs

$18.95

Irish Benedict

$14.95

Irish Oatmeal

$8.95

Perry's Breakfast Sandwich

$13.95

Side $5 pancake special

$5.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side banger

$4.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$3.00

Side of eggs

$3.00

Side Rasher

$4.00

Traditional French Toast

$13.95

Traditional Irish Breakfast

$15.95

Traditional Pancakes

$12.95

Yogurt Parfait

$9.95

Appetizers

Brussel Sprouts

$11.95

Calamari Boat

$14.95

Charcuterie Platter

$18.95

Curry Chips

$11.95

Fish Strips

$13.95

Irish Nachos

$15.95

Irish Sausage Rolls

$12.95

Mac "n" Cheese

$12.95

Onion Rings

$10.95

Quesadilla

$9.95

Raiden's Chicken Strips

$12.95

Ryder's Sliders

$13.95

Sauteed Mushrooms

$11.95

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.95

Summer's Spicy Potatoes

$13.95

Trami's Hot wings

$17.95

Trami's Hot Wings 1/2 Order

$14.95

Veggie Platter

$9.95

Soups and Salads

Blue Cheese Wedge

$14.95

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Caprese Salad

$15.95

Citrus Salad

$14.95

Cobb Salad

$18.95

Creamy Chicken Noodle

$9.95

Cup Creamy Chicken Noodle

$7.95

Cup Potato Leek

$7.95

Cup Soup of the Day

$7.95

Half Salad and Soup

$14.95

Potato Leek Soup

$9.95

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.95

Seared Ahi Salad

$19.95

SIde Salad

$8.50

Soup of the Day

$9.95

Warm Spinach Salad

$15.95

Sandwiches and More

Adrian Chicken Sub

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$16.95

Fish Tacos

$15.95

Georges BLTA

$14.95

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Half Sandwich

$12.50

Hoover's French Dip

$17.95

Kathy's Tuscan Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Keri's Caprese Sandwich

$14.95

Patty Melt

$14.95

Turkey Club Sandwich

$14.95

Burgers

BBQ Burger

$16.95

Blue Cheese Burger

$16.95

KC's Pub Burger

$16.95

LB Turkey Burger

$14.95

Nancy's Naples Burger

$16.95

Veggie Burger

$14.95

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$18.95

Grilled Salmon

$21.95

Grilled Whitefish

$18.95

Parmesan Crusted Chicken

$18.95

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Pasta Dishes

Fettuccine Stroganoff

$18.95

Fetuccine Alfredo

$16.95

Pesto

$16.95

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.95

Traditional Irish Fayre

Banger's & Champ

$16.95

Branaghan's Chicken Noodle Pie

$16.95

Branaghans's Special Cottage Pie

$16.95

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.95

Fish & Chips

$18.95

Irish Beef Stew

$16.95

Shepherd's pie

$17.95

Boxty Dishes

Corned Beef Boxty

$18.95

Irish Stew Boxty

$18.95

Rasher and Cheese Boxty

$17.95

Shepherd's Pie Boxty

$17.95

Vegetarian Boxty

$15.95

Sides

Add Avocado

$3.00

Bacon

$4.00

Bagel and Cream Cheese

$4.50

Burger Patty

$5.00

Champ

$6.00

Chix Breast

$6.00

Ciabatta Bread

$2.00

Corned Beef

$6.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.50

Crostinis

$1.50

English Muffin

$2.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garlic Bread

$3.50

Hollaldaise

$2.00

Irish Brown Bread

$6.00

Irish Soda Bread

$6.00

LG Curry Sauce

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Potatoes Au Gratin

$9.00

Red Potatoes

$5.00

Rye Bread

$2.00

Side of Dressing

$0.75

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Veggies

$5.00

Sliced Turkey

$6.00

SM Curry Sauce

$2.00

Sourdough

$2.00

Steak Fillet

$7.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$6.00

Turkey Patty

$5.00

Chips And Salsa

$7.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$9.00

Chocolate Banana Molten Cake

$9.00

Churro Donut

$9.00

Key Lime Pie

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Kids Menu

K - Egg Breakfast

$8.95

K - Mini Pancakes

$8.95

K - Turkey Bites

$8.95

K - Grilled Cheese Bites

$8.95

K - Mini Burger

$8.95

K - Chicken Fingers

$8.95

K - Fish Strips

$8.95

K - Mac "n" Cheese

$8.95

K - Fettuccine Alfredo

$8.95

Add Mini Burger

$3.00

NA Bev

Coffee

$4.25

Decaff Coffee

$4.25

Hot Choclate

$4.25

Hot Tea

$4.25

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Kids Soda

Red Bull

$5.00

Orange Juice LG

$4.50

Orange Juice SM

$3.50

Orange Juice Kids

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tomatoe Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Milk Kids

Soda H2o

$2.75

Still H2o

$3.50

Sparkling H2o

$4.00

Gift Cards

Gift Card

Merch

Tee shirt 1

$18.00

Tee Shirt 2

$20.00

Long Sleve

$34.00

Polo Shirt

$28.00

Baby Doll Shirt

$24.00

Women's Tank

$20.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Trucker Hat

$16.00

Baseball Hat

$20.00

Open

Brown Bread

$18.00

Open Swipe

Liquor

Well Vodka

$7.50

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut Raspberry

$10.00

Absolut Citron

$10.00

Absolut Mandarin

$10.00

Absolut Vanilla

$10.00

Absolut Pepper

$10.00

Absolut Elyx

$14.00

Belvedere

$12.00

Chopin

$14.00

Effen Cucumber

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stoli

$10.00

Stoli Blueberry

$10.00

Stoli Strawberry

$10.00

Stoli Raspberry

$10.00

Stoli Vanillla

$10.00

Stoli Elite

$14.00

Tito's

$10.00

Pinnacle Whipped

$8.00

Damn Good Orange Blossom

$12.00

Damn Good Dragon Berry

$12.00

Damn Good Jackfruit

$12.00

DBL Well Vodka

$15.00

DBL Absolut

$20.00

DBL Absolut Raspberry

$20.00

DBL Absolut Citron

$20.00

DBL Absolut Mandarin

$20.00

DBL Absolut Vanilla

$20.00

DBL Absolut Pepper

$20.00

DBL Absolut Elyx

$20.00

DBL Belvedere

$24.00

DBL Chopin

$28.00

DBL Effen Cucumber

$20.00

DBL Grey Goose

$28.00

DBL Ketel One

$24.00

DBL Stoli

$20.00

DBL Stoli Blueberry

$20.00

DBL Stoli Strawberry

$20.00

DBL Stoli Raspberry

$20.00

DBL Stoli Vanillla

$20.00

DBL Stoli Elite

$28.00

DBL Tito's

$20.00

DBL Pinnacle Whipped

$16.00

Well Gin

$7.50

Beefeater

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$11.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Loch & Union

$10.00

Martin Miller

$12.00

Empress 1908

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Aviation

$12.00

DBL Well Gin

$15.00

DBL Beefeater

$18.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$22.00

DBL Hendrick's

$24.00

DBL Loch & Union

$20.00

DBL Martin Miller

$24.00

DBL Empress 1908

$24.00

Bacardi

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Diplimatico

$14.00

Goslings

$10.00

Malibu

$9.00

Mount Gay

$10.00

Myers

$9.00

Sailor Jerry

$10.00

Well Rum

$7.50

Zacapa 23

$14.00

DBL Well Rum

$15.00

DBL Bacardi

$18.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$18.00

DBL Diplimatico

$28.00

DBL Goslings

$20.00

DBL Mount Gay

$20.00

DBL Malibu

$18.00

DBL Myers

$18.00

1942

$38.00

Adelita's Repo

$12.00

Cali Rose

$16.00

Casadores

$10.00

Casamigos A

$16.00

Casamigos B

$12.00

Casamigos R

$14.00

Cincoro A

$34.00

Cincoro B

$24.00

Cincoro R

$27.00

Clase Azul

$28.00

Cuervo Gold

$9.00

Don Julio 70

$17.00

Don Julio A

$16.00

Don Julio B

$12.00

Don Julio R

$14.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

$23.00

Heradura A

$16.00

Heradura B

$12.00

Heradura R

$14.00

Hornitos

$9.00

Hornitos Blk Barrel

$11.00

Lobos Joven

$12.00

Mandala

$30.00

Olmeca Altos

$9.00

Patron Anejo

$14.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$18.00

Patron Repo

$12.00