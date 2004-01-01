- Home
Bars & Lounges
American
KC Branaghans 5734 E 2nd St.
No reviews yet
5734 E 2nd St.
Long Beach, CA 90803
5734 E 2nd St.
Long Beach, CA 90803
Popular Items
Breakfast
"Irish" Breakfast Burrito
$14.95
1/2 Biscuits and Gravy
$8.95
American Breakfast
$12.95
Avocado Toast
$14.95
Bagel and Lox Breakfast
$14.95
Branaghan's Irish Toast
$13.95
Branaghan's Scramble
$14.95
Branaghans's Omelette
$14.95
Breakfast Boxty
$14.94
Buttermilk Biscuits and Gravy
$12.95
Buttermilk Biscuits Breakfast Sliders
$16.95
Chilaquiles
$14.95
Filet Mignon and Eggs
$18.95
Irish Benedict
$14.95
Irish Oatmeal
$8.95
Perry's Breakfast Sandwich
$13.95
Side $5 pancake special
$5.00
Side Bacon
$4.00
Side banger
$4.00
Side Breakfast Potatoes
$3.00
Side of eggs
$3.00
Side Rasher
$4.00
Traditional French Toast
$13.95
Traditional Irish Breakfast
$15.95
Traditional Pancakes
$12.95
Yogurt Parfait
$9.95
Appetizers
Brussel Sprouts
$11.95
Calamari Boat
$14.95
Charcuterie Platter
$18.95
Curry Chips
$11.95
Fish Strips
$13.95
Irish Nachos
$15.95
Irish Sausage Rolls
$12.95
Mac "n" Cheese
$12.95
Onion Rings
$10.95
Quesadilla
$9.95
Raiden's Chicken Strips
$12.95
Ryder's Sliders
$13.95
Sauteed Mushrooms
$11.95
Shrimp Cocktail
$15.95
Summer's Spicy Potatoes
$13.95
Trami's Hot wings
$17.95
Trami's Hot Wings 1/2 Order
$14.95
Veggie Platter
$9.95
Soups and Salads
Blue Cheese Wedge
$14.95
Caesar Salad
$13.95
Caprese Salad
$15.95
Citrus Salad
$14.95
Cobb Salad
$18.95
Creamy Chicken Noodle
$9.95
Cup Creamy Chicken Noodle
$7.95
Cup Potato Leek
$7.95
Cup Soup of the Day
$7.95
Half Salad and Soup
$14.95
Potato Leek Soup
$9.95
Roasted Beet Salad
$15.95
Seared Ahi Salad
$19.95
SIde Salad
$8.50
Soup of the Day
$9.95
Warm Spinach Salad
$15.95
Sandwiches and More
Adrian Chicken Sub
$16.95
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
$15.95
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
$15.95
Corned Beef Sandwich
$16.95
Fish Tacos
$15.95
Georges BLTA
$14.95
Grilled Cheese
$9.00
Half Sandwich
$12.50
Hoover's French Dip
$17.95
Kathy's Tuscan Chicken Sandwich
$15.95
Keri's Caprese Sandwich
$14.95
Patty Melt
$14.95
Turkey Club Sandwich
$14.95
Burgers
Entrees
Traditional Irish Fayre
Boxty Dishes
Sides
Add Avocado
$3.00
Bacon
$4.00
Bagel and Cream Cheese
$4.50
Burger Patty
$5.00
Champ
$6.00
Chix Breast
$6.00
Ciabatta Bread
$2.00
Corned Beef
$6.00
Cottage Cheese
$4.50
Crostinis
$1.50
English Muffin
$2.00
French Fries
$6.00
Garlic Bread
$3.50
Hollaldaise
$2.00
Irish Brown Bread
$6.00
Irish Soda Bread
$6.00
LG Curry Sauce
$4.00
Mashed Potatoes
$4.00
Potatoes Au Gratin
$9.00
Red Potatoes
$5.00
Rye Bread
$2.00
Side of Dressing
$0.75
Side of Fruit
$5.00
Side of Veggies
$5.00
Sliced Turkey
$6.00
SM Curry Sauce
$2.00
Sourdough
$2.00
Steak Fillet
$7.00
Sweet Pot Fries
$6.00
Turkey Patty
$5.00
Chips And Salsa
$7.00
Desserts
Kids Menu
NA Bev
Coffee
$4.25
Decaff Coffee
$4.25
Hot Choclate
$4.25
Hot Tea
$4.25
Iced Tea
$4.00
Coke
$4.00
Diet Coke
$4.00
Sprite
$4.00
Root Beer
$4.00
Ginger Ale
$4.00
Kids Soda
Red Bull
$5.00
Orange Juice LG
$4.50
Orange Juice SM
$3.50
Orange Juice Kids
Cranberry Juice
$4.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.00
Apple Juice
$4.00
Tomatoe Juice
$4.00
Lemonade
$4.00
Milk
$4.00
Milk Kids
Soda H2o
$2.75
Still H2o
$3.50
Sparkling H2o
$4.00
Gift Cards
Merch
Liquor
Well Vodka
$7.50
Absolut
$10.00
Absolut Raspberry
$10.00
Absolut Citron
$10.00
Absolut Mandarin
$10.00
Absolut Vanilla
$10.00
Absolut Pepper
$10.00
Absolut Elyx
$14.00
Belvedere
$12.00
Chopin
$14.00
Effen Cucumber
$10.00
Grey Goose
$14.00
Ketel One
$12.00
Stoli
$10.00
Stoli Blueberry
$10.00
Stoli Strawberry
$10.00
Stoli Raspberry
$10.00
Stoli Vanillla
$10.00
Stoli Elite
$14.00
Tito's
$10.00
Pinnacle Whipped
$8.00
Damn Good Orange Blossom
$12.00
Damn Good Dragon Berry
$12.00
Damn Good Jackfruit
$12.00
DBL Well Vodka
$15.00
DBL Absolut
$20.00
DBL Absolut Raspberry
$20.00
DBL Absolut Citron
$20.00
DBL Absolut Mandarin
$20.00
DBL Absolut Vanilla
$20.00
DBL Absolut Pepper
$20.00
DBL Absolut Elyx
$20.00
DBL Belvedere
$24.00
DBL Chopin
$28.00
DBL Effen Cucumber
$20.00
DBL Grey Goose
$28.00
DBL Ketel One
$24.00
DBL Stoli
$20.00
DBL Stoli Blueberry
$20.00
DBL Stoli Strawberry
$20.00
DBL Stoli Raspberry
$20.00
DBL Stoli Vanillla
$20.00
DBL Stoli Elite
$28.00
DBL Tito's
$20.00
DBL Pinnacle Whipped
$16.00
Well Gin
$7.50
Beefeater
$9.00
Bombay Saphire
$11.00
Hendrick's
$12.00
Loch & Union
$10.00
Martin Miller
$12.00
Empress 1908
$12.00
Tanqueray
$10.00
Aviation
$12.00
DBL Well Gin
$15.00
DBL Beefeater
$18.00
DBL Bombay Saphire
$22.00
DBL Hendrick's
$24.00
DBL Loch & Union
$20.00
DBL Martin Miller
$24.00
DBL Empress 1908
$24.00
Bacardi
$9.00
Captain Morgan
$9.00
Diplimatico
$14.00
Goslings
$10.00
Malibu
$9.00
Mount Gay
$10.00
Myers
$9.00
Sailor Jerry
$10.00
Well Rum
$7.50
Zacapa 23
$14.00
DBL Well Rum
$15.00
DBL Bacardi
$18.00
DBL Captain Morgan
$18.00
DBL Diplimatico
$28.00
DBL Goslings
$20.00
DBL Mount Gay
$20.00
DBL Malibu
$18.00
DBL Myers
$18.00
1942
$38.00
Adelita's Repo
$12.00
Cali Rose
$16.00
Casadores
$10.00
Casamigos A
$16.00
Casamigos B
$12.00
Casamigos R
$14.00
Cincoro A
$34.00
Cincoro B
$24.00
Cincoro R
$27.00
Clase Azul
$28.00
Cuervo Gold
$9.00
Don Julio 70
$17.00
Don Julio A
$16.00
Don Julio B
$12.00
Don Julio R
$14.00
Dos Hombres Mezcal
$23.00
Heradura A
$16.00
Heradura B
$12.00
Heradura R
$14.00
Hornitos
$9.00
Hornitos Blk Barrel
$11.00
Lobos Joven
$12.00
Mandala
$30.00
Olmeca Altos
$9.00
Patron Anejo
$14.00
Patron Extra Anejo
$18.00
Patron Repo
$12.00