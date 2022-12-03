Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Sandwiches
Salad

KC Grill House

No reviews yet

481 NY-306

Monsey, NY 10952

Popular Items

Chicken Poppers
Schnitzel Sandwich
French Fries

Shakes

Strawberry Swirl

$10.00
Nutella Milk Shake

$10.00
Salted Caramel Milk Shake

$10.00
Oreo Milk Shake

$10.00
Wild Cherry Smoothie

$9.00
Pina Colada

$9.00
Strawberry Smoothie

$9.00
Tropical Smoothie

$9.00
Passionfruit Smoothie

$9.00
Watermelon Smoothie

$9.00
Lotus Shake

$10.00
MINT Lemonada Smoothie

$9.00

Appetizers

HOMEMADE BREADED ZUCCHINI STICKS

$16.00
Tempura String Beans

$11.00
SALAMI CHIPS

$10.00
frito pie chili

$20.00

corn chip base, chili,black beans,diced tomato,diced onion, sliced avocado, garlic mayo on top

CORN DOG

$7.00
12 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS

$11.00
PULLED BRISKET DOUGHNUT

$12.00

DOUGHNUT WITH PULLED BRISKET GARLIC MAYO,CHOCLATE SAUCE AND CANDID FACON ON TOP

Sino Sauce Jerky

$15.00
Sticky Wings

$17.00
Sweet & Spicy Beef Jerky

$15.00
Broccoli Poppers

$16.00
Smoked Brisket Potato

$23.00

Smoked pulled brisket on a baked potato topped with pickled jalapeno, red onion, Garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with pickles & coleslaw

4 Pc Tempura Battered Drumsticks

$18.00
2 Crispy Potato Latkes With Apple Sauce

$8.00
Smoked Wings

$18.00
Texas Loaded Fries

$21.00

Pulled Brisket on crispy fries topped with pickled jalapeno, red onion, Garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with pickles & coleslaw

Chili Loaded Fries

$18.00

Beef chili and black beans on crispy fries topped with pickled jalapeno, red onion, Garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with pickles & coleslaw

Chicken Poppers

$20.00

Sweet & Tangy Buffalo sauce

Sesame Poppers

$22.00

Battered Dark Chicken with a Sweet Sesame Sauce

Polish Chili

$20.00

Beef chili on crispy potato latkes topped with garlic aioli.

Pulled Beef Potato

$21.00

Pulled Beef on a baked potato topped with pickled jalapeno, red onion, Garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with pickles & coleslaw

Beef Tacos

$20.00

3 tacos , freshly seared lime beef topped with onion & garlic pesto.

Pulled Brisket Tacos

$20.00

3 tacos, pulled Brisket topped with Coleslaw, picked onions & KC Sauce

Smoked Brisket Tacos

$22.00
Buffalo Chicken Wings

$17.00

Fried and battered 8 Pieces Served with buffalo Sauce on the side

Grilled Chicken Wings

$17.00

8 pieces

Pulled Brisket Nachos

$21.00

Pulled Beef on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapeno & red onion, garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with coleslaw and pickles.

Cauliflower Poppers

$16.00

Fried Cauliflower bites with Garlic Aioli and buffalo sauce

Waffle Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

5 Piece Chicken Fingers and a waffle with Maple syrup

Beef Chili & Nachos

$18.00

Beef Chili and black beans on crispy nachos topped with spicy mayo. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.

Fried Hush Puppy

$10.00

Served with a sweet duck sauce

Chinese Hot Dog

$8.00

Served with a sweet duck sauce

Pastrami Egg roll

$11.00

Served with a sweet duck sauce

Loaded Stuffed Baked Potato

$12.00

Loaded with roasted mushrooms, corn, red peper,broccoli,facon, avocado ranch dressing

Beef Chili Bowl

$11.00
Chicken Fingers 12 Pcs

$22.00
Pretzel Fingers 6 Pcs

$15.00

Pretzel Fingers 12 Pcs

$23.00
Grilled Kishka

$8.00

2 Slices Grilled Kishka w Beef Gravy

Chicken Fingers 6 Pcs

$13.00
Smoked Brisket Loaded Fries

$23.00

Smoked brisket on crispy fries, topped with pickled jalapenos, red onion, garlic aioli, BBQ sauce. Served with pickles and coleslaw

Chicken Tacos

$21.00

3 tacos, grilled chicken, lettuce, avocado & Russian dressing

Smoked Brisket Nachos

$23.00

Smoked Brisket on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapeno & red onion, garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with coleslaw and pickles.

Vegetable Quinoa

$10.00

Golden & Red Quinoa, broccoli, cherry tomato, corn, wild mushrooms and roasted sweet potato

Pulled Beef Egg Roll

$10.00

Served with a sweet duck sauce

Soups

Cream Of Chicken Soup

$9.00
Beef Soup With Rice

$9.00
Chicken Matzah Ball Soup

$9.00
Chicken Noodle Soup

$7.00
Chicken Rice Soup

$7.00
Chicken Soup

$7.00
Chicken Broth

$7.00
Vegetable Soup

$7.00
Beef Yeminite (Spicy)

$9.00
Beef Mushroom Barley

$8.00Out of stock
Soup Of The Day

$7.00Out of stock

Main Courses

A house salad + 1 choice of select sides
Flanken Steak Platter

$48.00

16 oz boneless flanken, lettuce tomatoes and your choice of side dish

Chasidish Plate

$30.00

Pastrami steak, kishka, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato & grilled onion

Bone-in 16 Oz Rib Steak

$48.00

Seared w/ our Signature Brown Pan Sauce

Crispy Fried Rib Eye Steak Platter

$28.00

Thin Pounded Ribeye Steak, Breaded & Fried

Teriyaki Chicken Breast Platter

$27.00

Marinated in our Special Asian Sauce and Sauteed Mushroom

Grilled Baby Chicken Platter

$30.00

Marinated and Gently Seasoned

Grilled Chicken Breast Platter

$28.00

Marinated in our Special Seasoning

Buffalo Chicken Platter

$28.00

Simple Breaded with *Buffalo Sauce

Schnitzel Chicken Platter

$28.00

simply breaded

Southern Fried Chicken & Fries

$24.00

Bone In Fried Chicken 2 Leg & 2 Thigh with French Fries Only

Zinger Chicken Platter

$28.00

Burritos

Grill Chicken Burrito

$19.00

Refried beans, yellow rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and garlic mayo

Schnitzel Burrito

$19.00

Refried beans, yellow rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and garlic mayo

Rib Eye Burrito

$22.00

Refried beans, yellow rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and garlic mayo

Spicy Chorizo Burrito

$17.00

Refried beans, yellow rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and spicy mayo

Side Orders

2 homemade potato latkes with apple sauce on side
Grilled Kishka

$8.00

2 Slices Grilled Kishka w Beef Gravy

Onion Rings

$8.00

Our unique batter recipe

Roasted Vegetables

$8.00
French Fries

$7.00
Spicy French Fries

$8.00
Sweet Potato French Fries

$8.00
Israeli Salad

$5.00
Coleslaw

$5.00
Baked Potato

$4.00
Baked Sweet Potato

$4.00
Yellow Basmati Rice

$5.00

Our famous and delicious

Fried Rice

$5.00
Mashed Potatoes

$5.00
House Salad

$8.00
Corn on the Cob

$7.00
Loaded Stuffed Baked Potato

$12.00

Loaded with roasted mushrooms, corn, red peper,broccoli,facon, avocado ranch dressing

Potato Knish

$4.00

Spinach Potato Knish

$5.00Out of stock

Craft Burgers

spicy burger with jalapeno jelly, zinger chicken, lettuce tomato pickle ,red onion
picante burger and fries

$21.00

spicy burger , zinger chicken, jalapeno jelly lettuce, tomato,pickle ,red onion

Impossible Burger

$20.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion & Mayo PARVE! FLEISHIG EQUIPMENT!

Boker Tov Burger And Fries

$22.00

Avocado, Romaine, Caramelized Onions, grilled Pastrami, Sunny Side Up Egg & KC's Special Sauce served with fries

Lower East Side Pastrami Burger

$20.00

Lettuce, tomato, Grilled Pastrami, Barbeque sauce & Garlic Aioli.

Smoke House Burger

$25.00

Topped with Smoked Pulled Brisket, Pickles, & BBQ sauce.

South Of Border

$18.00

Topped with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & spicy mayo.

The Shrooms Burger

$18.00

Topped with Wild Mushrooms, caramelized onions & garlic aioli.

Classic Delight Burger

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, Pickle & Ketchup

Sliders Combo

$18.00

2 sliders with pickles & Ketchup Served with Fries and a Soda can.

Mini Burger

$9.00

3 oz burger

Lamb Burger

$31.00

This 7oz Lamb Burger Is made with love and perfection. Lettuce, Grilled Onion and a Lemon zest Garlic Aioli

Sandwiches

GAIA BRAND COFFEE RUB INFUSED RIBEYE ,SUNNY SIDE EGG , HASHBROWN, KETCHUP, GARLIC MAYO
PULLED SMOKED DUCK WITH FRIES

$28.00

SMOKED PULL DUCK , LETTUCE ,TOMATOE,SAUTEED ONION,CHIPOTLE MAPLE DRESSING

Parevene cheese philly stake sandwich

$25.00
TURKEY DINNER SANDWICH

$22.00Out of stock

BREADED TURKEY BREAST,KISHKA,SWEET POTATO FRIES,CRANBERRY MAYO

Coffee Infused Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$24.00

Gaia coffee rub infused ribeye,2 sunny side eggs, hashbrowns, ketchup & garlic mayo

Pulled Beef Pastrami Sandwich

$28.00

pulled beef brisket, grilled pastrami, coleslaw & garlic mayo.

Smoked Brisket Sandwich

$25.00

Smoked Brisket with BBQ Sauce.

Crispy Steak & Pastrami Sandwich

$27.00

Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Breaded & Fried, Grilled pastrami, pickle, Tomato, Garlic Aioli & Sweet Chili.

Pulled Beef Sandwich

$25.00

BBQ Sauce

Steak & Popper Sandwich

$27.00

Fried steak strips, Chicken poppers with buffalo sauce, onion rings, coleslaw, zinger Sauce & Garlic aioli

Crispy Fried Rib Eye Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Thinly sliced Ribeye Steak, Breaded & Fried, pickle, Tomato, Garlic Aioli & Sweet Chili.

Rib Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Lettuce, Caramelized Onions & Garlic Aioli.

Sino Rib Steak Sandwich

$22.00

Grilled Rib Eye Steak, Lettuce, Caramelized Onions & Sino Sauce.

Philly Steak Sandwich

$21.00

Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Peppers & Garlic aioli.

Pastrami Sandwich

$24.00

3\4 lb Hot pastrami, Caramelized onions. Served with coleslaw and pickles on the side.

Pastrami Q Sandwich

$25.00

Dark Chicken, Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion, & BBQ Sauce.

California Chicken Breast Sandwich

$21.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, grilled pastrami, lettuce, tomato, Avocado & Garlic aioli.

Castle Sandwich

$24.00+

Fried or grilled Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Pickles & Caste Sauce.

Baby Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

Grilled Baby Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized onion & BBQ Sauce.

Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onion & BBQ Sauce.

Schnitzel Sandwich

$18.00

Breaded Schnitzel, Lettuce Tomato, Pickles & KC Special Sauce.