KC Grill House
No reviews yet
481 NY-306
Monsey, NY 10952
Popular Items
Shakes
Appetizers
HOMEMADE BREADED ZUCCHINI STICKS
Tempura String Beans
SALAMI CHIPS
frito pie chili
corn chip base, chili,black beans,diced tomato,diced onion, sliced avocado, garlic mayo on top
CORN DOG
12 PC CHICKEN NUGGETS
PULLED BRISKET DOUGHNUT
DOUGHNUT WITH PULLED BRISKET GARLIC MAYO,CHOCLATE SAUCE AND CANDID FACON ON TOP
Sino Sauce Jerky
Sticky Wings
Sweet & Spicy Beef Jerky
Broccoli Poppers
Smoked Brisket Potato
Smoked pulled brisket on a baked potato topped with pickled jalapeno, red onion, Garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with pickles & coleslaw
4 Pc Tempura Battered Drumsticks
2 Crispy Potato Latkes With Apple Sauce
Smoked Wings
Texas Loaded Fries
Pulled Brisket on crispy fries topped with pickled jalapeno, red onion, Garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with pickles & coleslaw
Chili Loaded Fries
Beef chili and black beans on crispy fries topped with pickled jalapeno, red onion, Garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with pickles & coleslaw
Chicken Poppers
Sweet & Tangy Buffalo sauce
Sesame Poppers
Battered Dark Chicken with a Sweet Sesame Sauce
Polish Chili
Beef chili on crispy potato latkes topped with garlic aioli.
Pulled Beef Potato
Pulled Beef on a baked potato topped with pickled jalapeno, red onion, Garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with pickles & coleslaw
Beef Tacos
3 tacos , freshly seared lime beef topped with onion & garlic pesto.
Pulled Brisket Tacos
3 tacos, pulled Brisket topped with Coleslaw, picked onions & KC Sauce
Smoked Brisket Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Wings
Fried and battered 8 Pieces Served with buffalo Sauce on the side
Grilled Chicken Wings
8 pieces
Pulled Brisket Nachos
Pulled Beef on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapeno & red onion, garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with coleslaw and pickles.
Cauliflower Poppers
Fried Cauliflower bites with Garlic Aioli and buffalo sauce
Waffle Chicken
5 Piece Chicken Fingers and a waffle with Maple syrup
Beef Chili & Nachos
Beef Chili and black beans on crispy nachos topped with spicy mayo. Served with guacamole & pico de gallo.
Fried Hush Puppy
Served with a sweet duck sauce
Chinese Hot Dog
Served with a sweet duck sauce
Pastrami Egg roll
Served with a sweet duck sauce
Loaded Stuffed Baked Potato
Loaded with roasted mushrooms, corn, red peper,broccoli,facon, avocado ranch dressing
Beef Chili Bowl
Chicken Fingers 12 Pcs
Pretzel Fingers 6 Pcs
Pretzel Fingers 12 Pcs
Chicken Fingers 6 Pcs
Smoked Brisket Loaded Fries
Smoked brisket on crispy fries, topped with pickled jalapenos, red onion, garlic aioli, BBQ sauce. Served with pickles and coleslaw
Chicken Tacos
3 tacos, grilled chicken, lettuce, avocado & Russian dressing
Smoked Brisket Nachos
Smoked Brisket on crispy nachos topped with pickled jalapeno & red onion, garlic aioli & bbq sauce. Served with coleslaw and pickles.
Vegetable Quinoa
Golden & Red Quinoa, broccoli, cherry tomato, corn, wild mushrooms and roasted sweet potato
Pulled Beef Egg Roll
Served with a sweet duck sauce
Soups
Main Courses
Flanken Steak Platter
16 oz boneless flanken, lettuce tomatoes and your choice of side dish
Chasidish Plate
Pastrami steak, kishka, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato & grilled onion
Bone-in 16 Oz Rib Steak
Seared w/ our Signature Brown Pan Sauce
Crispy Fried Rib Eye Steak Platter
Thin Pounded Ribeye Steak, Breaded & Fried
Teriyaki Chicken Breast Platter
Marinated in our Special Asian Sauce and Sauteed Mushroom
Grilled Baby Chicken Platter
Marinated and Gently Seasoned
Grilled Chicken Breast Platter
Marinated in our Special Seasoning
Buffalo Chicken Platter
Simple Breaded with *Buffalo Sauce
Schnitzel Chicken Platter
simply breaded
Southern Fried Chicken & Fries
Bone In Fried Chicken 2 Leg & 2 Thigh with French Fries Only
Zinger Chicken Platter
Burritos
Grill Chicken Burrito
Refried beans, yellow rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and garlic mayo
Schnitzel Burrito
Refried beans, yellow rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and garlic mayo
Rib Eye Burrito
Refried beans, yellow rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and garlic mayo
Spicy Chorizo Burrito
Refried beans, yellow rice, avocado, pico de gallo, and spicy mayo
Side Orders
Grilled Kishka
2 Slices Grilled Kishka w Beef Gravy
Onion Rings
Our unique batter recipe
Roasted Vegetables
French Fries
Spicy French Fries
Sweet Potato French Fries
Israeli Salad
Coleslaw
Baked Potato
Baked Sweet Potato
Yellow Basmati Rice
Our famous and delicious
Fried Rice
Mashed Potatoes
House Salad
Corn on the Cob
Potato Knish
Spinach Potato Knish
Craft Burgers
picante burger and fries
spicy burger , zinger chicken, jalapeno jelly lettuce, tomato,pickle ,red onion
Impossible Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onion & Mayo PARVE! FLEISHIG EQUIPMENT!
Boker Tov Burger And Fries
Avocado, Romaine, Caramelized Onions, grilled Pastrami, Sunny Side Up Egg & KC's Special Sauce served with fries
Lower East Side Pastrami Burger
Lettuce, tomato, Grilled Pastrami, Barbeque sauce & Garlic Aioli.
Smoke House Burger
Topped with Smoked Pulled Brisket, Pickles, & BBQ sauce.
South Of Border
Topped with Guacamole, Pico de Gallo & spicy mayo.
The Shrooms Burger
Topped with Wild Mushrooms, caramelized onions & garlic aioli.
Classic Delight Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion, Pickle & Ketchup
Sliders Combo
2 sliders with pickles & Ketchup Served with Fries and a Soda can.
Mini Burger
3 oz burger
Lamb Burger
This 7oz Lamb Burger Is made with love and perfection. Lettuce, Grilled Onion and a Lemon zest Garlic Aioli
Sandwiches
PULLED SMOKED DUCK WITH FRIES
SMOKED PULL DUCK , LETTUCE ,TOMATOE,SAUTEED ONION,CHIPOTLE MAPLE DRESSING
Parevene cheese philly stake sandwich
TURKEY DINNER SANDWICH
BREADED TURKEY BREAST,KISHKA,SWEET POTATO FRIES,CRANBERRY MAYO
Coffee Infused Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Gaia coffee rub infused ribeye,2 sunny side eggs, hashbrowns, ketchup & garlic mayo
Pulled Beef Pastrami Sandwich
pulled beef brisket, grilled pastrami, coleslaw & garlic mayo.
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Brisket with BBQ Sauce.
Crispy Steak & Pastrami Sandwich
Thinly Sliced Ribeye Steak, Breaded & Fried, Grilled pastrami, pickle, Tomato, Garlic Aioli & Sweet Chili.
Pulled Beef Sandwich
BBQ Sauce
Steak & Popper Sandwich
Fried steak strips, Chicken poppers with buffalo sauce, onion rings, coleslaw, zinger Sauce & Garlic aioli
Crispy Fried Rib Eye Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced Ribeye Steak, Breaded & Fried, pickle, Tomato, Garlic Aioli & Sweet Chili.
Rib Steak Sandwich
Lettuce, Caramelized Onions & Garlic Aioli.
Sino Rib Steak Sandwich
Grilled Rib Eye Steak, Lettuce, Caramelized Onions & Sino Sauce.
Philly Steak Sandwich
Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, Peppers & Garlic aioli.
Pastrami Sandwich
3\4 lb Hot pastrami, Caramelized onions. Served with coleslaw and pickles on the side.
Pastrami Q Sandwich
Dark Chicken, Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce, Caramelized Onion, & BBQ Sauce.
California Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Breast, grilled pastrami, lettuce, tomato, Avocado & Garlic aioli.
Castle Sandwich
Fried or grilled Schnitzel topped with Grilled Pastrami, Lettuce Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Pickles & Caste Sauce.
Baby Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Baby Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized onion & BBQ Sauce.
Grilled Chicken Breast Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Lettuce Tomato, Pickles, Caramelized Onion & BBQ Sauce.
Schnitzel Sandwich
Breaded Schnitzel, Lettuce Tomato, Pickles & KC Special Sauce.