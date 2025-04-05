Restaurant info

The KC Hooley House is a beautiful metropolitan Irish Pub. The over 9500 square foot space will have multiple areas to enjoy. The Pub will feature a large dining offering a delicious spin on traditional Irish dishes along with elevated pub food favorites. This area will also have local and regional acts that will turn the Hooley up. The venue will also feature a second craft cocktail lounge that will feature a unique small plate menu with an extensive and entertaining craft cocktail experience. We also will have a Live Block access bar providing quick service food and drinks available for all ongoing events and late night grub. The Hooley will provide the Irish party for every guest visiting the Power and Light district.

