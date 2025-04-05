Restaurant header imageView gallery

KC Hooley House

review star

No reviews yet

170 East 14th Street

Kansas City, MO 64106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

N/A Beverage

Energy Drink

ALERT

$5.00

RED BULL

$5.00

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$5.00

Juice

CRANBERRY

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

PINNAPPLE

$3.00

Soda

DIET DR. PEPPER

$3.00

DIET PEPSI

$3.00

DR. PEPPER

$3.00

GINGER BEER

$5.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

MOUNTAIN DEW

$3.00

PEPSI

$3.00

PEPSI ZERO

$3.00

SIERRA MIST

$3.00

N/A

Opening/Event menu

First Tastes

Cheese Curds

Out of stock

Corned Beef Sliders w/ Hooleykraut

$14.00

Tender Corned beef thinly sliced, nestled on soft potato bun w/ a tangy Hooleykraut and a rich Gruyere cheese.

Chopped Corned Beef Flatbread

$14.00

Ask your Server

House Pub Chips

$8.00

layered w/ bacon, scallions, and a savory blue cheese dip

Pastrami Burt Ends Tots

$14.00

Chive and Cheddar Tots, Sour Cream, & Pub Ale Cheese

Pub Bangers

Out of stock

Smokey Gouda Bites

Out of stock

The Hooley

Out of stock

Chopped Corned Beef, Swiss and Irish Cheddar Cheese, Sauerkraut on a butter rubbed crispy Irish flat bread

Soup

Irish Potato Leek

$9.00

a creamy blend of Yukon potatoes, leeks and cream blended into a traditional rich soup blessed by a smattering of crisp bacon

Tomato Bisque w/ Grilled Cheese

Out of stock

Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.00

an Irish twist baby kale, frisee, and romaine tossed with our house Caeser dressing, sour dough croutons and parmesan crisp

Farmer Cobb

Out of stock

Wedge

$10.00

Crisp Iceberg, grape tomatoes, creamy blue cheese and bacon

Sandwiches

Served with Chips (fries), Tots, House made Chips, or Sweet Potato fries

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Dill brined Chicken with garlic aioli, or our spicy voodoo sauce with LTO, house pickle on Potato Roll

Hooley Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sourdough with herb caramelized onions, gooey gruyere and Irish cheddar, grilled in savory rosemary butter add billionaire bacon option

Hooley House Burger

$15.00

Two 3oz Certified Black Angus patties, Irish cheddar cheese, bacon jam, caramelized onions on a potato roll sub- Gruyere or Blue Cheese

Hooley House Rueben

$16.00

Fresh Marble Rye, 8oz. (a pile of shaved corned beef) Swiss and gruyere, Hooleykraut and House 1000 dressing grilled perfectly to crisp finish.

KC Smokehouse Burger

Out of stock

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.00

Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

French bread with garlic aioli & spicy voodoo sauce, LTO

Entrees

Corned Beef w/ Cabbage

Out of stock

Fish and Chips

$19.00

Prepared in the classic Irish way. Flaky North Atlantic Cod lightly seasoned, and dredged in a rich beer batter. Served with crispy chips and Hooley Slaw

Hand Battered Chicken Tenders

$16.00

with Colcannon and Crispy Brussels sprouts

Lemon Garlic Shrimp

Out of stock

Oven Roasted Cod

Out of stock

Shepherd's Pie

$18.00

Lamb & Beef braised a Red Wine demi w/ Mushroom, Onions, Baby Carrots & Parsnips encased by velvety mashed potatoes

Sides

Braised Bacon and Cabbage

$6.00

Chive & Cheddar Tots

$5.00

Colcannon Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Hooley Mac and Cheese

$8.00

House Chips

$5.00

Irish Cole Slaw

$5.00

Onion Rings

Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Dessert

Baileys Irish Cream Brulee

Out of stock

Baked Apple Tart

$8.00

paired w/ Vanilla Bean ice-cream, made for 2

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

w/ Smoked Maple Bourbon Pecan Ice Cream

Chocolate Thunder Cake w/ Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Out of stock

Ronnie D's Cheesecake

Out of stock

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Out of stock

Capriese Flatbread

Out of stock

Chicken Florentine Flatbread

Out of stock

Chopped Corned Beef Flatbread

$14.00

nutty Swiss cheese and Irish Cheddar Cheese, Sauerkraut on butter rubbed crispy Irish flat bread

Specials

Corned Beef, Cheese and Potato Quesadilla

$15.00

Corned Beef or Irish ham, parsnips and carrots. Cabbage with potatoes and gravy.

Salmon Wellington w/ Brussel Sprouts

$21.00

Roast Pork Belly w/ Mustard Sauce

$21.00

Orange and Cinnamon Bread Pudding

$8.00

Hooley Live

Draft Beer

ANGRY ORCHARD DFT

$10.00+Out of stock

BLUE MOON DFT

$10.00+

BLVD SEASONAL DFT

$10.00+

BLVD SPACE CAMPER DFT

$10.00+

BLVD TANK 7 DFT

$11.00Out of stock

BLVD WHEAT DFT

$10.00+Out of stock

BUD LIGHT DFT

$8.00+

BUSCH LIGHT DFT

$7.00+

COORS LITE DFT

$8.00+

GUINNESS DFT

$10.00

HARP DFT

$10.00+Out of stock

KC DUNKEL DFT

$10.00+

KONA BIG WAVE

$10.00+

LAGUNITAS IPA DFT

$10.00+Out of stock

MANGO CART DFT

$10.00+Out of stock

MICH ULTRA DFT

$9.00+

MILLER LITE DFT

$8.00+Out of stock

MODELO ESP DFT

$9.00+

QUIRK DFT

$9.00+

SAM ADAMS DFT

$10.00+Out of stock

SMITHWICKS DFT

$10.00+

STELLA DFT

$10.00+

YINGLING DFT

$9.00+Out of stock

Canned Beer

BUD LIGHT

$10.00

BUDWEISER

$10.00

BUSCH LIGHT

$7.00

COORSLIGHT

$8.00

CORONA

$10.00Out of stock

CORONA PREMIUM

$10.00

CUTWATER LIME MARG

$8.00

GOOSE ISLAND IPA

$13.00

GUINNESS

$12.00

GUINNESS 0.0

$12.00

HIGH NOON TEQUILA

$8.00

HIGH NOON VOD BLK CHERRY

$8.00

HIGH NOON VOD LIME

$8.00

HIGH NOON VOD PEACH

$8.00

HIGH NOON VOD PINAPPLE

$8.00

HIGH NOON VOD WATERMELON

$8.00

MICH ULTRA

$10.00

MODELO ESP

$10.00

QUIRK

$8.00

Stella

$10.00

MILLER LITE

$10.00

Liquor

360 CHERRY

$7.00

360 HUCKLEBERRY

$7.00

360 PEACH

$7.00

360 WATERMELON

$7.00

CIROC

$10.00

DEEP EDDYS LEMON

$8.00

DEEP EDDYS LIME

$8.00

DEEP EDDYS RUBY RED

$8.00

GREY GOOSE

$10.00

KETLE ONE

$10.00

MR BOSTON VODKA

$6.00

SKYY BLOOD ORANGE

$8.00

TITOS

$8.00

DBL MR BOSTON VODKA

$10.00

DBL 360 VODKA

$11.00

DBL 360 GRAPE

$11.00

DBL 360 PEACH

$11.00

DBL 360 ORANGE

$11.00

DBL 360 VANILLA

$11.00

DBL 360 BLUE RASPBERRY

$11.00

DBL 360 WATERMELON

$11.00

DBL 360 CHERRY

$11.00

DBL 360 LIME

$11.00

DBL 360 LEMON

$11.00

DBL SKYY

$11.00

DBL SKYY BLOOD ORANGE

$11.00

DBL SKY PINEAPPLE

$11.00

DBL SMIRNOFF

$11.00

DBL SMIRNOFF CARMEL

$11.00

DBL SMIRNOFF APPLE

$11.00

DBL SMIRNOFF WHIPPED CREAM

$11.00

DBL ABSOLUTE

$13.00

DBL ABSOLUTE CITRON

$13.00

DBL KETLE ONE

$13.00

DBL GREY GOOSE

$13.00

DBL CHOPIN VODKA

$13.00

DBL TITOS

$13.00

DBL CIROC

$13.00

DBL CIROC CITRUS

$13.00

DBL CIROC PINEAPPLE

$13.00

DBL CIROC RED BERRY

$13.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$9.00

BROKERS

$7.00

MR BOSTON GIN

$6.00

DBL MR BOSTON GIN

$10.00

DBL BEEFEATER

$11.00

DBL BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$13.00

DBL HENDRICKS

$13.00

DBL TANQUERAY

$11.00

BACARDI

$7.00

CAPTAIN MORGAN

$7.00

MALIBU

$7.00

MR BOSTON RUM

$6.00

MYERS RUM

$10.00

RUMHAVEN COCONUT

$8.00

DBL MR BOSTON RUM

$10.00

DBL CAPTAIN MORGAN

$11.00

DBL BACARDI

$11.00

DBL BACARDI LIMON

$11.00

DBL BACARDI PINEAPPLE

$11.00

DBL MEYERS RUM

$11.00

DBL MALIBU

$11.00

CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$11.00

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$11.00

CINCORO BLANCO

$16.00

CLASE AZUL RESPOSADO

Out of stock

CODIGO ROSA

$14.00

DON JULIO 1942

$42.00

DON JULIO BLANCO

$11.00

ESOLON REPOSADO

$9.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$7.00

PATRON ANEJO

$10.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$10.00Out of stock

PATRON SILVER

$10.00

WELL TEQUILA

$6.00

DBL TORANADA

$10.00

DBL JOSE SILVER

$11.00

DBL JOSE GOLD

$11.00

DBL PATRON SILVER

$13.00

DBL PATRON ANEJO

$13.00

DBL PATRON REPOSADO

$13.00

DBL GRAN PATRON

$15.00

DBL CASAMIGOS SILVER

$15.00

DBL CASAMIGOS REPOSADO

$15.00

DBL CASAMIGOS ANEJO

$15.00

DBL DON JULIO BLANCO

$15.00

DBL DON JULIO REPOSADO

$15.00

DBL DON JULIO ANEJO

$15.00

DBL DON JULIO 1942

$17.00

DBL DON JULIO PRIVATE CASK

$17.00

BARTONS AMERICAN BLEND

$6.00

CROWN APPLE

$9.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

FIREBALL

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JACK DANIELS RYE

$10.00

JACK DANIELS SINGLE BARREL

$14.00

JAMESON BLACK BARREL

$10.00

JAMESON CASKMATES IPA

$9.00

JAMESON CASKMATES STOUT

$9.00Out of stock

JAMESON IRISH

$9.00

JIM BEAM

$8.00

RUSSELLS 10YR

$8.00

WILD TURKEY

$8.00

WILD TURKEY RARE BREED

$12.00

WOODFORD RESERVE

$12.00

OLD CROW

$7.00

DBL MR BOSTON WHISKEY

$10.00

DBL JIM BEAM

$11.00

DBL JACK DANIELS

$13.00

DBL WOODFORD RESERVE

$16.00

DBL ANGELS ENVY

$22.00

DBL ANGELS ENVY RYE

$11.00

DBL BULLEIT BOURBON

$13.00

DBL BULLEIT RYE

$13.00

DBL TEMPLETON RYE

$13.00

DBL CROWN ROYAL

$13.00

DBL CROWN APPLE

$13.00

DBL CROWN VANILLA

$13.00

DBL BUFFALO TRACE

$13.00

DBL BLANTONS

$17.00

DBL JAMESON IRISH

$13.00

DBL JAMESON BLACK BARREL

$13.00

DBL JAMESON CASKMATES STOUT

$13.00

DBL JAMESON CASKMATES IPA

$13.00

DBL BUSHMILLS

$11.00

DBL TULLAMORE DEW

$13.00

DBL RED BREAST 12YR

$15.00

DBL RED BREAST 15YR

$17.00

DBL SLANE IRISH WHISKEY

$13.00

DBL FOUR ROSES

$11.00

DBL EH TAYLOR SMALL BATCH

$15.00

DBL WELLER

$13.00

DBL SAZERAC RYE

$13.00

DBL STAGG

$13.00

DBL ELIJAH CRAIG

$13.00

DBL FIREBALL

$11.00

DBL LARCENY

$13.00

DBL QUIETMAN IRISH WHISKEY

$13.00

DBL WOODFORD DOUBLE OAKED

$13.00

DBL 1792 BOURBON

$13.00

DEWARS

$7.00

GLENMORANGIE 12 LASANTA

$11.00

OBAN

$15.00

DBL MR BOSTON SCOTCH

$10.00

DBL JOHNNIE RED

$11.00

DBL JOHNNIE BLACK

$13.00

DBL DEWARS

$11.00

DBL GLENLIVET 12

$13.00

DBL GLENFIDDACH

$13.00

DBL GLENMORANGIE

$15.00

DBL GLENMORANGIE 12 LASANTA

$15.00

DBL GLENMORANGIE 14 QUINTA RUBAN

$15.00

DBL OBAN

$22.00

DBL SUNTORY

$13.00

DBL HIBIKI

$15.00

DBL ARDBERG 10

$17.00

DBL DALMORE 12

$15.00

DBL DALMORE 18

$17.00

DBL LAGAVULIN

$17.00

ARROW BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS

$7.00

BAILEYS IRISH CREAM

$8.00

BLUE CURACAO

$7.00

CAMPARI

$9.00

FIVE FARMS IRISH CREAM

$7.00

FRANGELICO

$9.00

GRAND MARNIER

$9.00

HENNESSY COGNAC

$11.00

JAGERMEISTER

$7.00

LICOR 43

$12.00

MR BOSTON AMARETTO

$7.00

MR BOSTON TRIPLE SEC

$7.00

PEACH SCHNAPPS

$7.00

RUMCHATA

$7.00

RUMPLEMITZ

$9.00

DBL RUMCHATA

$11.00

DBL JAGERMEISTER

$13.00

DBL RUMPLEMITZ

$13.00

DBL KAHLUA

$13.00

DBL LEMONCHELLO

$13.00

DBL LICOR43

$15.00

DBL BAILEYS IRISH CREAM

$11.00

DBL FIVE FARMS IRISH CREAM

$13.00

DBL ARROW BLACK RASPBERRY LIQUEUR

$11.00

DBL ARROW BUTTERSCOTCH SCHNAPPS

$11.00

DBL CAMPARI

$13.00

DBL CHAMBORD

$13.00

DBL GRAND MARNIER

$13.00

DBL LUXARDO

$13.00

DBL DUBOUCHETT AMARETTO

$13.00

DBL FRANGELICO

$13.00

DBL MR BOSTON TRIPLE SEC

$11.00

DBL BARTON LONG ISLAND

$11.00

DBL MIDORI

$11.00

DBL PEACH SCHNAPPS

$11.00

DBL ABSINTHE

$13.00

DBL CONAC

$15.00

DBL PAMA

$13.00

DBL GRAN GALA

$11.00

DBL BLUE CURACAO

$11.00

Green Tea

$8.00

Irish Car Bomb

$12.00

Lemon Drop

$8.00

Vegas Bomb

$9.00

NA Bev

Bottled Water

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Merch

Shirts

T-shirts

$15.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

The KC Hooley House is a beautiful metropolitan Irish Pub. The over 9500 square foot space will have multiple areas to enjoy. The Pub will feature a large dining offering a delicious spin on traditional Irish dishes along with elevated pub food favorites. This area will also have local and regional acts that will turn the Hooley up. The venue will also feature a second craft cocktail lounge that will feature a unique small plate menu with an extensive and entertaining craft cocktail experience. We also will have a Live Block access bar providing quick service food and drinks available for all ongoing events and late night grub. The Hooley will provide the Irish party for every guest visiting the Power and Light district.

Website

Location

170 East 14th Street, Kansas City, MO 64106

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Johnny's Tavern - Power & Light
orange starNo Reviews
1310 Grand Boulevard Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
801 Chophouse - Kansas City -
orange starNo Reviews
71 E 14th Street Kansas City, MO 64106
View restaurantnext
PT's Coffee - Power & Light
orange star4.5 • 25
1310 Baltimore Ave Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
orange starNo Reviews
1100 Main Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Street Car Grille & Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
1580 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Brick River Cider KC
orange starNo Reviews
1701 McGee Street Suite 200 Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
GRINDER'S KC VENUE - 417 E 18th ST
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th ST Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston