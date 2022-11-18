Restaurant header imageView gallery

KC's American Kitchen

No reviews yet

9501 Duvander Ln

Windsor, CA 95492

Order Again

Popular Items

Downtown Burger
Sassy Waitress
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Soft Drinks

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.75

Soda

$3.75

Lemonade

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Orange Juice

$5.50+

Apple Juice

$4.50+

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$3.75

Hot Tea

$4.00

Milk

$4.50+

V8 Juice

$4.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Kid Soda

$3.25

Kid Juice

$3.25

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$6.95

Americano

$3.75

Chai Latte

$6.95

Mocha

$7.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Blended Drinks

Milkshake

$8.50

Smoothie

$8.50

Kids Shake/smoothie

$6.25

Breakfast Cocktails

Bellini

$8.50

Mimosa

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.50

Screwdriver

$8.50

Glass of Champ

$8.25

Rise & Shine

$8.50

Dessert

Sheryl's Cheesecake

$8.25Out of stock

Blackberry Crisp

$7.95

Lemon Dream Cake

$7.50Out of stock

Brownie Sundae

$7.95Out of stock

Root Beer Float

$6.95

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.75

Key Lime Pie

$7.95Out of stock

Starters and Sides

Artichoke Spinach Dip

$13.95

Onion Rings App

$10.50

Side of Fries

$8.95

Side of Sweet Pots

$10.50

BBQ Quesadilla

$15.95

Salsa Quesadilla

$13.95

Crispy Shrimp App

$14.50

Buffalo Chicken Strips

$14.95

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$12.95

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.95

Pulled Pork Quesadilla

$15.95

Asian Dragon Strips

$14.95

Crab Cakes App

$17.50

Potato Salad

$3.95

Pulled Pork Nachos

$16.95

Side of Garlic Fries

$12.95

Cup of Chili

$6.95

Bowl of Chili

$7.95

Side Mashed

$3.50

Side Cole Slaw

$2.95

Salads

Hollywood Cobb Salad

$18.50

Asian Chicken Salad

$17.50

Cabo Cobb Salad

$18.50

Mexican Caesar Salad

$17.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$17.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$18.50

Symphony Chicken Salad

$18.50

Big Fat Greek Salad

$18.50

Thai Noodle Salad

$17.50

Crab Cake Salad

$20.50

Miami Steak Salad

$20.50

Caesar Salad

$14.50

Chicken Caesar Salad

$18.50

Crispy Shrimp Caesar Salad

$19.50

Town Green Salad

$13.95

Tuna Salad

$17.50

Starter Green Salad

$6.50

Starter Caesar Salad

$6.50

Sandwiches

Famous 50's BLT

$15.00

American Club Sandwich

$17.50

I Love Lucy Pesto Chicken Melt

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$17.50

Sassy Waitress

$17.95

American Melt

$17.95

Audrey Hepburn Melt

$16.95

Freedom Dip

$16.95

Mile High Stack

$16.95

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$17.50

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.50

Pig Latin

$16.95

Chuck's Chicken Piglet

$18.50

Pesto Veggie Sandwich

$16.95

Reuben

$17.95

Rachel

$17.95

Crab Cake BLT

$19.95

Sourdough Crab Cake Melt

$19.95

Big Fish Sandwich

$17.50

Tuna Melt

$16.95

Meatloaf Sandwich

$17.50

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$18.50

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$14.50

Steak & Blue

$18.95

Wraps

California Club Wrap

$16.95

Pesto Turkey Wrap

$16.95

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$16.95

Asian Dragon Wrap

$16.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.95

Shrimp Caesar Wrap

$16.95

Shanghai Veggie Wrap

$16.95

Garden Wrap

$16.95

Burgers

Austin's Burger

$17.95

Bacon Avo Jack Burger

$17.95

Downtown Burger

$15.50

I Love Animals Burger

$17.95

Patty Melt

$17.50

Blue Eyes Burger

$17.95

Teriyaki Burger

$18.50

Sourdough Dave Burger

$18.50

Belly Burner Burger

$17.95

Lacey's Garden Burger

$16.50

Asian Garden Burger

$17.50

Tacos

Street Tacos

$17.50

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.95

Wahaka Shrimp Tacos

$17.95

Chx Strips/Fish/Shrimp & Chips

Big Fish and Chips

$20.50

Shrimp and Chips

$22.95

Adult Chx Strips

$15.95

Kid's Lunch

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.75

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$8.25

Kids Pizza

$8.95

Jr. Fish & Chips

$9.75

Kids Quesadilla

$8.25

Kids Ribs

$10.95

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$8.25

Jr. Shrimp & Chips

$9.75

Chicken Little Platter

$8.95

Ace Pineapple Cider

$6.00

Blue Moon

$5.50

Boont Amber Ale

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.00

Cali Squeeze Blood Orange

$5.50

Corona Extra

$5.50

Del Cielo Smooth Ride Stout

$7.00

Golden State Mighty Dry Cider

$7.00

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken 0.0

$5.00

Henhouse IPA

$7.00

Henhouse Stoked

$7.00

IPNA

$6.00

Mind Haze

$6.50

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Fun Food. Fun People.

Location

9501 Duvander Ln, Windsor, CA 95492

Directions

