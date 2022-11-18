KC's American Kitchen
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Fun Food. Fun People.
Location
9501 Duvander Ln, Windsor, CA 95492
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Maison Porcella - 8499 Old Redwood Highway suite 114
No Reviews
8499 Old Redwood Highway suite 114 Windsor, CA 95492
View restaurant