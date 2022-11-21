Barbeque
American
Bars & Lounges
KC's Rib Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Southern BBQ! A New England favorite for decades.
Location
837 Second St., Manchester, NH 03102
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Manchester
Hanover Street Chophouse
4.8 • 4,225
149 Hanover Street 149 Hanover Street Manchester, NH 03101
View restaurant
Shorty's Mexican Roadhouse - Manchester
4.2 • 1,233
1050 Bicentennial Drive Manchester, NH 03104
View restaurant