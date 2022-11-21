Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
American
Bars & Lounges

KC's Rib Shack

review star

No reviews yet

837 Second St.

Manchester, NH 03102

Order Again

Popular Items

Pick Two
Pick Three
QQ for 2

Appetizers

Grilled Susage Chunks

$9.00

Bacon Devil Eggs

$8.00

Pig Tails

$9.00

Hush Puppies

$8.00

French Fries

$7.00
Reg Wing

Reg Wing

$14.00

Lg Wing

$25.00

Salad and Bowls

Warm Pulled Chicken Caesar

$16.00

Warm Pulled Chicken Toss

$16.00

Pitmaster Caesar

$22.00

Pitmaster Tossed Salad

$22.00

Lg. Caesar

$10.00

Lg. Toss

$10.00

Side Salad-Toss

$5.00

Side Salad-Caesar

$5.00

Brunswick Stew Bowl

$8.00

Lissie's Chili Bowl

$8.00

BBQ Sundae

$10.00

BBQ Sundae Royal

$13.00

Sandwiches

Pull Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Brisket/Bacon/swiss Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Cardiac Sandwich

$17.00

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$16.00

Barbecubano Sandwich

$16.00

Burgers& Dogs

2 Chili Chz Dogs

$10.00

2 Fenways Franks

$8.00

Blues Burger

$16.00

Bubba Burger

$15.00

Carolina Burger

$17.00

Chili Chz Dog

$8.00

Fenway Frank

$6.00

Franks&Beans(2)

$10.00

Mcwhopper Burger

$15.00

Entrees

1/2 Rack

$31.00

1/3 Rack

$23.00

Brisket Dinner

$21.00

Chinese Pie

$15.00

Feedbag

$84.00

Pick Four

$32.00

Pick Three

$28.00

Pick Two

$22.00

Pulled Pork Pladda

$19.00

QQ for 2

$48.00

Reg.Chicken

$15.00

A La Carte

Brisket

Pulled Pork

Pulled Chicken

BBQ Pulled Chicken

1/2 Rack

$19.00

1/3 Rack

$15.00

Full Rack

$37.00

Chicken Breast

$9.00

Cornbread

$1.00

Cornbread Full Sheet

$25.00

Cornbread (Dz)

$11.00

Single Rib

$4.00

Lg Sandwhich Roll

$0.50

Sm. Sandwhich Roll

$0.40

Smoked Sausage

$4.00

Pt./Qt. Sides

Sides

Side Apple Sauce

$3.50

Side Beans

$3.50

Side Brunswick Stew

$3.50

Side Chili

$3.50

Side Coleslaw

$3.50

Side Collards

$3.50

Side Cornbread

$1.00

Side Cream Corn

$3.50

Side Dirty Rice

$3.50

Side Mac Salad

$3.50

Side Mashed Pots

$3.50

Kids Menu

Chicken Nuggets

$6.00

Grill Chz

$6.00

Kid Rib/CB

$8.00

Kids Burger

$6.00

Kid Chinese Pie

$8.00

Kids Dog

$6.00

Kids Pork Sandwich

$6.00

PB&J

$5.00

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Bacon Ice Cream

$4.00

Fried Chz Cake

$6.00

Key Lime pie

$6.00

Pecan Pie

$6.00

Mississippi Mud Pie

$6.00

To go Sauces

Apple Tree Sauce

Xtra Apple Tree Sauce

$0.35

C-Red Sauce

Xtra C-Red Sauce

$0.35

signature Sauce

Xtra-Signature Sauce

$0.35

Georgia Gold Sauce

Xtra-Georgia Gold Sauce

$0.35

Mustard

Relish

Ketchup

Mayo

Picnic Pack

Plate

Wet Nap

Butter

Misc.Sauces

Sour Cream

$0.35

Dipping Sauce 4 oz

$0.60

Dipping Sauce Pint

$5.00

BBQ Sauces Pint

$6.00

Ranch Pint

$6.00

Blue Cheese Pint

$6.00

BBQ Sauces 4 oz

$0.50

BBQ Sauce 2oz

$0.35

Gravy 4oz

$0.75

Gravy 8 oz

$1.50

Mayo 2oz

$0.35

Ranch 4oz

$0.50

Blue Cheese 4oz

$0.50

Mustard 2 Oz

$0.35
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Southern BBQ! A New England favorite for decades.

Location

837 Second St., Manchester, NH 03102

Directions

KC's Rib Shack image
KC's Rib Shack image
KC's Rib Shack image

Map
