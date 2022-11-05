KC Shack
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
12250 Lake June Rd #110, Balch Springs, TX 75180
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nimp's Daiqiuris ToGo - 1270 N Belt Line Rd
No Reviews
1270 N Belt Line Rd Mesquite, TX 75149
View restaurant
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice (Buckner Blvd)
No Reviews
2902 S Buckner Blvd #250 Dallas, TX 75227
View restaurant
Settlers Table - 129 N Collins suite 1101
No Reviews
129 N Collins suite 1101 Sunnyvale, TX 75182
View restaurant
More near Balch Springs