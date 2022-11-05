BG picView gallery

KC Shack

review star

No reviews yet

12250 Lake June Rd #110

Balch Springs, TX 75180

Appetizers

Crab Cake (2pcs)

$6.99

Chips and Salsa

$3.99

Shrimp Cocktail

$10.99

Gumbo

$6.99

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Calamari ( no fries with appetizer )

$10.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

5pc Hush Puppies

$2.99

10pc Hush Puppies

$4.99

Fried Baskets

Oyster Basket

$15.75

Catfish Basket

$12.75

Shrimp Basket

$13.75

Fish and Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Calamari Basket

$14.75

Chicken Tender Basket

$9.75

6pc Wing Basket

$9.95

10pc Wing Basket

$15.25

8pc Wing Basket

$12.50

Soft Shell Blue Crab Basket

$15.75

Get Messy

Lobster Tail

$52.95

King Crab

$52.95

Snow Crab

$35.95

Crawfish

$11.95

Shrimp (Headless)

$17.95

Shrimp (Head on)

$14.95

Green Mussel

$16.95

Manila Clam

$15.95

Sausage

$10.95

Po's Boy Sandwiches

Chicken Po's Boy Sandwich

$9.95

Catfish Po's Boy Sandwich

$10.95

Shrimp Po's Boy Sandwich

$11.95

Soft Shell Blue Crab Po's Boy Sandwich

$13.95

Custom

$7.53

Raw Oysters

6 Oysters

$13.95

12 Oysters

$19.95

Combos

T1- One Pound Snow Crab and a Half Pound Shrimp Served with Corn and Potatoes

$46.25

T2 - Two Pounds Crawfish and a Half Pound Sausage Served with Corn and Potatoes

$28.25

T3 - One Pound Shrimp and a Half Pound Sausage Served with Corn and Potatoes

$26.25

T4 - One Pound Green Mussels, a Half Pound Crawfish and a Half Pound Sausage Served with Corn and Potatoes

$36.75

T5 - One Pound Clams and a Half Pound Shrimp Served with Corn and Potatoes

$31.75

T6 - One Pound King Crab and a Half Pound Sausage served with Corn and Potatoes

$55.95

T7 - One Pound Lobster Tail and a Half Pound Sausage Served with Corn and Potatoes

$55.75

Salads

Shrimp Salad

$13.95

Chicken Salad

$11.95

Bacon Salad

$12.95

Sides

Corn Cob (1 corn )

$1.50

Potatoes ( 3 potatoes )

$2.75

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Boiled Eggs ( 2 eggs)

$2.50

Steamed Rice

$2.00

Garlic Toast 2pc

$2.50

Sauce Cup

$4.50

Lemon

$1.00

Butter

$1.00

Shrimp (piece)

$1.75

Tender (piece)

$1.50

Wing (piece)

$1.50

Catfish (piece)

$2.50

Oyster (piece)

$1.75

Kids Menu

Kids Catfish

$6.99

Kids Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Catfish and Shrimp

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Wings : 3 wings and fries

$6.99

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.00

Dippin' Dots

$5.00

Beef Noodle PHO

Pho

$11.95

Sodas and Juices

Strawberry Crush

$2.50

Orange Crush

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Big Red

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Cocktails

Watermelon Margarita

$6.99

Lemonade Margarita

$6.99

Cherry Margarita

$9.99

Coronarita

$10.95

Michelada

$9.99

Blue Raspberry Margarita

$6.99

Strawberry Margarita

$6.99

Pineapple Margarita

$6.99

Beer

Domestic

$3.50

Imported

$3.99

Bucket's Corona

$21.99

Bucket's Heineken

$21.99

Bucket's Dos Equis

$21.99

Bucket's Michelob Ultra

$19.99

Bucket's Modelo

$21.99

Bucket's Miller Lite

$19.99

Bucket's Budweiser

$19.99

Bucket's Bud Light

$21.99

Heineken bottle

$3.99

Modelo bottle

$3.99

Corona bottle

$3.99

Budweiser bottle

$3.50

Dos Equis bottle

$3.99

Miller Lite bottle

$3.50

Bub Light bottle

$3.50

Michelob Ultra bottle

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12250 Lake June Rd #110, Balch Springs, TX 75180

Directions

