Food

Appetizers

KC Thai Treasure Bags

KC Thai Treasure Bags

$10.00

Seasoned chopped chicken,water chestnut, mushroom, sweet corn, carrots & pea are hand-wrapped in paper-thin wontons & flash-fried until golden.

Donut Shrimp

Donut Shrimp

$12.00

Jumbo prawn cakes with ground chicken and herbs, deep-fried till golden brown. Served with homemade plum sauce.

Golden Shrimp

Golden Shrimp

$11.00

Spicy, crispy shrimp with ground chicken, citrus, roasted rice, wrapped in an eggroll skin and then flash fried until golden.

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$8.00

A curry puff is a snack of Southeast Asian origin. It is a small pie consisting of curry with chicken, onion and potatoes in a deep-fried pastry shell.

Hoy Jor (Thai Shumai)

Hoy Jor (Thai Shumai)

$8.00

Shrimp, crab, pork, water chestnut, sweet corn filling, rolled up in a bean curd sheet, steamed, sliced and then deep fried until crispy.

Fried Calamari

$11.00

Squid tossed in seasoned flour and fried until crisp and golden.

Crispy Egg Rolls

Crispy Egg Rolls

$8.00

Seasoned chopped chicken, green cabbage, carrots, bean thread noodles are hand-wrapped in paper-thin wontons & flash-fried until golden.

Dumplings

$10.00

Dumplings filled with seasoned chicken or pork. Served with housemade ponzu sauce.

Thai Spicy Sausage

Thai Spicy Sausage

$10.00

This Thai street food staple is sure to please! Our sausage is made fresh to exacting specifications by hand. The scent of fresh Thai herbs & spice from this delicious spicy pork sausage will fill your senses.

Crispy Wings

$11.00

Hand breaded jumbo wings. Flash-fried until golden & crisp. Served with homemade dipping sauce.

Spicy Honey Ginger Wings

$11.00

Fried jumbo wings then sauteed with our signature sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$11.00

Marinated chicken on a skewer & grilled to order. Served with creamy peanut sauce & cucumber-onion sauce for dipping.

Penny’s Rangoon ( 4 )

Penny’s Rangoon ( 4 )

$5.00

Delicate wonton wrappers, each hand-filled with penny’s delicious cream cheese & garlic blend then flash-fried until golden brown.

Penny’s Rangoon ( 8 )

Penny’s Rangoon ( 8 )

$9.00

Delicate wonton wrappers, each hand-filled with penny’s delicious cream cheese & garlic blend then flash-fried until golden brown.

Fresh Spring Rolls

$8.00

Delicate translucent (soft) rice-paper wrappers filled with seasoned ground chicken, thin bean thread noodles, chopped green leaf, fresh bean sprouts & fresh cilantro. Served chilled, with our creamy peanut sauce & crushed peanuts, for dipping.

Appetizers Combo

$15.00

Chicken Satay, crispy egg rolls, fresh spring rolls, and Penny's rangoon.

Salad Rolls

$8.00

Delicate translucent (soft) rice-paper wrappers filled with chopped green leaf, carrot, fresh bean sprout & fresh cilantro. Served chilled with a light, sweet dipping sauce.

Crispy Veggie Egg Rolls

$8.00

Seasoned chopped green cabbage, carrots, bean thread noodles with curry powder are hand-wrapped in paper-thin wontons & flash-fried until golden.

Crispy Tofu

Crispy Tofu

$8.00

Seasoned firm organic tofu, flash-fried until crisp. Served with sweet crushed peanut sauce for dipping.

Veggie Dumplings

Veggie Dumplings

$10.00

Dumplings filled with seasoned veggie and tofu. Served with housemade ponzu sauce.

Veggie Combo

$14.00

Veggie crispy egg roll, crispy tofu, salad roll, veggie dumplings.

Soups

Tom Yum Soup

Tom Yum Soup

$8.00+

A delicate lime and lemongrass broth with tomato, onion, mushroom and cilantro.

Tom Kha Soup

Tom Kha Soup

$8.00+

Lemongrass, galangal and mushrooms blended in lime broth and coconut milk, and cilantro.

Hot & Sour Soup

$8.00+

Savory, spicy and tangy flavor. The broth is thickened and filled with mushroom, bamboo shoots, tofu, and silky egg ribbons.

Salads

Mint Beef Salad

$15.00

Seasoned pan-seared tenderloin steak, tossed with fresh mint, cilantro, Thai chilis, tomato & fresh cucumber. Served over mixed field greens tossed with citrus vinaigrette.

Lab Salad

$12.00

This satisfying meat & lettuce salad is packed with bright delicious flavors. Consisting of seasoned ground meat, herbs, chilies, fish sauce, fresh lime juice & toasted ground rice. | Choice of Chicken, Pork, or Beef |

Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$12.00

Fresh papaya, carrot, tomato & lime juice dressed in a unique sweet, sour & salty dressing. | Choice of Thai or Lao Style |

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed field greens, tomato, carrot, fresh pineapple, red onions, golden raisins & crushed peanuts. Dressed with homemade peanut dressing | Add Grilled Chicken, or Shrimp +$6 |

Thai Street Food

Luk Chin Ping (Beef Meatball)

$10.00

Beef Meatball on a skewer. Served with homemade dipping sauce.

KC Thai BBQ & Sticky Rice Roll

KC Thai BBQ & Sticky Rice Roll

$14.00

Marinated medium rare ribeyes on a skewer. Served with fried sticky rice roll.

Moo Ping (Grilled Pork Skewers)

Moo Ping (Grilled Pork Skewers)

$12.00

Marinated pork on a skewer & grilled to order. Served with fried sticky rice roll.

Thai Boat Noodles

Thai Boat Noodles

$15.00

Thai Boat noodles is Thailand's most famous noodle soup!

Thai Noodle Bowl (Kuay Tiaw Haeng)

$15.00

Beef meatball, egg noodle, ground pork, green onions, peanut, and fresh bean sprout. Served dry with homemade noodle sauce.

Beef Noodles (Pho)

Beef Noodles (Pho)

$14.00

Shaved strip loin and rice noodles in a rich beef broth garnished with fresh celery, onion, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallions, Thai herbs & a splash of roasted garlic oil.

Krapow Moo Krob

Krapow Moo Krob

$20.00

Homemade Crispy pork belly tossed in authentic Thai basil sauce with sautéed bell peppers & sweet onion. Served with steamed white rice & fried egg.

Moo Krob Pad Ped

$20.00

Traditional Thai stir-fry with Crispy pork belly, bell pepper, krachai, young peppercorns & red curry paste.

Krapow Fried Rice

$19.00

Traditional Thai combination of rice & Krapow meats. Sautéed in a rich garlic-basil sauce, bell peppers & sweet onion. | Choice of chicken, beef, or pork |

Penny's Specialties

Tiger Cry Ribeye

Tiger Cry Ribeye

$34.00

Pan-seared medium rare ribeye. Served with asparagus, fried sticky rice roll, and tiger cry sauce for dipping. It's fiery but tempered by sweet & packed full of flavor.

N-ieu Ka-Tha Ron (Sizzling Beef)

N-ieu Ka-Tha Ron (Sizzling Beef)

$22.00

Marinated tenderloin steak, spinach, bell pepper, onion & Jalapeño. Served on a hot sizzling plate.

Roasted Duck Curry

Roasted Duck Curry

$24.00

Roasted duck prepared with homemade curry paste, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, grapes, tomatoes, and thai basil.

Tamarind Duck

$22.00

Crispy duck in a tamarind sauce with baby bok choy, bell pepper & onions.

Yellow Curry Seafood Stir-Fry

$22.00

Stir-fried seafood medley with scallions, baby bok choy, celery & eggs. Tossed in our creamy yellow curry sauce, made from turmeric & dried curry, for a rich savory flavor & vibrant yellow color. Served with steamed white rice.

Freestyle Fried Fish

$18.00

Crispy pieces of flounder on mixed vegetables covered with your choice of a basil sauce, red curry, or sam rod (special three taste sauce).

Fried Rice

Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Thai style fried rice with real crab meat, scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

House Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

Basil Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with bell peppers, fresh basil, scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

Yellow Curry Fried Rice

$15.00

Thai style fried rice with yellow curry paste, scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Thai style fried rice with fresh pineapple, cashews, raisins & scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.

Noodles

Pad Thai

$15.00

Authentic Thai stir-fried noodles with farm-fresh egg, green onion, and bean sprouts in tamarind sauce. Served with fresh bean sprouts, lime, and crushed peanuts.

Pad Kee Mow (Drunken noodles)

$15.00

Flat wide rice noodles prepared with sweet Thai basil, farm-fresh egg, bok choy, domestic & Chinese broccoli, bell peppers & mushrooms in a sweet soy sauce.

Pad See Ew

$15.00

Flat wide rice noodles with bok choy, farm-fresh egg, Chinese broccoli, domestic broccoli & mushrooms in a sweet soy sauce.

Yellow Sen Mee

$15.00

Angel hair rice noodles prepared with bok choy, farm-fresh egg, domestic and Chinese broccoli & mushrooms in a yellow curry powder sauce.

Thai Lo Mein

$15.00

Egg noodles with bell peppers, farm-fresh egg, celery, baby bok choy, broccoli & onions.

Lad Na

$15.00

Stir-fried wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli in brown gravy sauce.

Curry

Massaman Curry

$15.00

Mild in heat and loaded with Indian spices like cinnamon & cardamom, tossed with roasted potato & sautéed onion & topped with roasted peanuts.

Panang Curry

$15.00

Nutty, mellow flavor, and texture of roasted peanuts. Tossed with sautéed bell pepper & onion.

Green Curry

$15.00

Fresh, bright & herby from fresh cilantro and kaffir lime leaves. Tossed with sautéed bell peppers & eggplant and finished with Thai basil.

Yellow Curry

$15.00

Flavored with turmeric & dried curry for a rich savory flavor & vibrant yellow color, tossed with roasted potato, carrot & onion.

Red Curry

$15.00

Bright & bold, heavily spiced with dried red chilies. Tossed with bamboo & bell pepper. Finished with fresh Thai basil.

Stir-Fry

Cashew

$15.00

Cashews, carrots, onions, broccoli & bell peppers in brown sauce, a stir-fry staple made from soy, rich stock, fresh chopped garlic & more.

Thai Basil

$15.00

Basil, bell peppers & bamboo shoots in brown sauce.

Garlic Lover

$15.00

Garlic & scallions on a bed of cabbage garnished with cilantro.

Ginger

$15.00

Ginger, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, & scallions in a brown sauce.

Peanut Rama

$15.00

Sautéed chicken with homemade peanut sauce, steamed mixed vegetables and green onions.

Royal Broccoli

$15.00

Stir-fry broccoli with brown gravy sauce.

Vegetable Lover

$15.00

Mixed vegetables in a brown sauce.

Sweet & Sour

$15.00

Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, carrots, & pineapple in a sweet & sour sauce.

Spicy Jajapeño

$15.00

Jalapenos, garlic, & onions in a brown sauce.

Spicy Green Beans

$15.00

Traditional thai stir-fry with green beans, garlic, & bell peppers in a red curry paste.