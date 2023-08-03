- Home
KC Thai
12250 W 135th St
Overland Park, KS 66221
Food
Appetizers
KC Thai Treasure Bags
Seasoned chopped chicken,water chestnut, mushroom, sweet corn, carrots & pea are hand-wrapped in paper-thin wontons & flash-fried until golden.
Donut Shrimp
Jumbo prawn cakes with ground chicken and herbs, deep-fried till golden brown. Served with homemade plum sauce.
Golden Shrimp
Spicy, crispy shrimp with ground chicken, citrus, roasted rice, wrapped in an eggroll skin and then flash fried until golden.
Curry Puff
A curry puff is a snack of Southeast Asian origin. It is a small pie consisting of curry with chicken, onion and potatoes in a deep-fried pastry shell.
Hoy Jor (Thai Shumai)
Shrimp, crab, pork, water chestnut, sweet corn filling, rolled up in a bean curd sheet, steamed, sliced and then deep fried until crispy.
Fried Calamari
Squid tossed in seasoned flour and fried until crisp and golden.
Crispy Egg Rolls
Seasoned chopped chicken, green cabbage, carrots, bean thread noodles are hand-wrapped in paper-thin wontons & flash-fried until golden.
Dumplings
Dumplings filled with seasoned chicken or pork. Served with housemade ponzu sauce.
Thai Spicy Sausage
This Thai street food staple is sure to please! Our sausage is made fresh to exacting specifications by hand. The scent of fresh Thai herbs & spice from this delicious spicy pork sausage will fill your senses.
Crispy Wings
Hand breaded jumbo wings. Flash-fried until golden & crisp. Served with homemade dipping sauce.
Spicy Honey Ginger Wings
Fried jumbo wings then sauteed with our signature sauce.
Chicken Satay
Marinated chicken on a skewer & grilled to order. Served with creamy peanut sauce & cucumber-onion sauce for dipping.
Penny’s Rangoon ( 4 )
Delicate wonton wrappers, each hand-filled with penny’s delicious cream cheese & garlic blend then flash-fried until golden brown.
Penny’s Rangoon ( 8 )
Delicate wonton wrappers, each hand-filled with penny’s delicious cream cheese & garlic blend then flash-fried until golden brown.
Fresh Spring Rolls
Delicate translucent (soft) rice-paper wrappers filled with seasoned ground chicken, thin bean thread noodles, chopped green leaf, fresh bean sprouts & fresh cilantro. Served chilled, with our creamy peanut sauce & crushed peanuts, for dipping.
Appetizers Combo
Chicken Satay, crispy egg rolls, fresh spring rolls, and Penny's rangoon.
Salad Rolls
Delicate translucent (soft) rice-paper wrappers filled with chopped green leaf, carrot, fresh bean sprout & fresh cilantro. Served chilled with a light, sweet dipping sauce.
Crispy Veggie Egg Rolls
Seasoned chopped green cabbage, carrots, bean thread noodles with curry powder are hand-wrapped in paper-thin wontons & flash-fried until golden.
Crispy Tofu
Seasoned firm organic tofu, flash-fried until crisp. Served with sweet crushed peanut sauce for dipping.
Veggie Dumplings
Dumplings filled with seasoned veggie and tofu. Served with housemade ponzu sauce.
Veggie Combo
Veggie crispy egg roll, crispy tofu, salad roll, veggie dumplings.
Soups
Tom Yum Soup
A delicate lime and lemongrass broth with tomato, onion, mushroom and cilantro.
Tom Kha Soup
Lemongrass, galangal and mushrooms blended in lime broth and coconut milk, and cilantro.
Hot & Sour Soup
Savory, spicy and tangy flavor. The broth is thickened and filled with mushroom, bamboo shoots, tofu, and silky egg ribbons.
Salads
Mint Beef Salad
Seasoned pan-seared tenderloin steak, tossed with fresh mint, cilantro, Thai chilis, tomato & fresh cucumber. Served over mixed field greens tossed with citrus vinaigrette.
Lab Salad
This satisfying meat & lettuce salad is packed with bright delicious flavors. Consisting of seasoned ground meat, herbs, chilies, fish sauce, fresh lime juice & toasted ground rice. | Choice of Chicken, Pork, or Beef |
Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
Fresh papaya, carrot, tomato & lime juice dressed in a unique sweet, sour & salty dressing. | Choice of Thai or Lao Style |
House Salad
Mixed field greens, tomato, carrot, fresh pineapple, red onions, golden raisins & crushed peanuts. Dressed with homemade peanut dressing | Add Grilled Chicken, or Shrimp +$6 |
Thai Street Food
Luk Chin Ping (Beef Meatball)
Beef Meatball on a skewer. Served with homemade dipping sauce.
KC Thai BBQ & Sticky Rice Roll
Marinated medium rare ribeyes on a skewer. Served with fried sticky rice roll.
Moo Ping (Grilled Pork Skewers)
Marinated pork on a skewer & grilled to order. Served with fried sticky rice roll.
Thai Boat Noodles
Thai Boat noodles is Thailand's most famous noodle soup!
Thai Noodle Bowl (Kuay Tiaw Haeng)
Beef meatball, egg noodle, ground pork, green onions, peanut, and fresh bean sprout. Served dry with homemade noodle sauce.
Beef Noodles (Pho)
Shaved strip loin and rice noodles in a rich beef broth garnished with fresh celery, onion, bean sprouts, cilantro, scallions, Thai herbs & a splash of roasted garlic oil.
Krapow Moo Krob
Homemade Crispy pork belly tossed in authentic Thai basil sauce with sautéed bell peppers & sweet onion. Served with steamed white rice & fried egg.
Moo Krob Pad Ped
Traditional Thai stir-fry with Crispy pork belly, bell pepper, krachai, young peppercorns & red curry paste.
Krapow Fried Rice
Traditional Thai combination of rice & Krapow meats. Sautéed in a rich garlic-basil sauce, bell peppers & sweet onion. | Choice of chicken, beef, or pork |
Penny's Specialties
Tiger Cry Ribeye
Pan-seared medium rare ribeye. Served with asparagus, fried sticky rice roll, and tiger cry sauce for dipping. It's fiery but tempered by sweet & packed full of flavor.
N-ieu Ka-Tha Ron (Sizzling Beef)
Marinated tenderloin steak, spinach, bell pepper, onion & Jalapeño. Served on a hot sizzling plate.
Roasted Duck Curry
Roasted duck prepared with homemade curry paste, coconut milk, pineapple chunks, grapes, tomatoes, and thai basil.
Tamarind Duck
Crispy duck in a tamarind sauce with baby bok choy, bell pepper & onions.
Yellow Curry Seafood Stir-Fry
Stir-fried seafood medley with scallions, baby bok choy, celery & eggs. Tossed in our creamy yellow curry sauce, made from turmeric & dried curry, for a rich savory flavor & vibrant yellow color. Served with steamed white rice.
Freestyle Fried Fish
Crispy pieces of flounder on mixed vegetables covered with your choice of a basil sauce, red curry, or sam rod (special three taste sauce).
Fried Rice
Crab Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with real crab meat, scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.
House Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.
Basil Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with bell peppers, fresh basil, scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with yellow curry paste, scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Thai style fried rice with fresh pineapple, cashews, raisins & scallions, farm-fresh egg, and sweet onion.
Noodles
Pad Thai
Authentic Thai stir-fried noodles with farm-fresh egg, green onion, and bean sprouts in tamarind sauce. Served with fresh bean sprouts, lime, and crushed peanuts.
Pad Kee Mow (Drunken noodles)
Flat wide rice noodles prepared with sweet Thai basil, farm-fresh egg, bok choy, domestic & Chinese broccoli, bell peppers & mushrooms in a sweet soy sauce.
Pad See Ew
Flat wide rice noodles with bok choy, farm-fresh egg, Chinese broccoli, domestic broccoli & mushrooms in a sweet soy sauce.
Yellow Sen Mee
Angel hair rice noodles prepared with bok choy, farm-fresh egg, domestic and Chinese broccoli & mushrooms in a yellow curry powder sauce.
Thai Lo Mein
Egg noodles with bell peppers, farm-fresh egg, celery, baby bok choy, broccoli & onions.
Lad Na
Stir-fried wide rice noodles, chinese broccoli in brown gravy sauce.
Curry
Massaman Curry
Mild in heat and loaded with Indian spices like cinnamon & cardamom, tossed with roasted potato & sautéed onion & topped with roasted peanuts.
Panang Curry
Nutty, mellow flavor, and texture of roasted peanuts. Tossed with sautéed bell pepper & onion.
Green Curry
Fresh, bright & herby from fresh cilantro and kaffir lime leaves. Tossed with sautéed bell peppers & eggplant and finished with Thai basil.
Yellow Curry
Flavored with turmeric & dried curry for a rich savory flavor & vibrant yellow color, tossed with roasted potato, carrot & onion.
Red Curry
Bright & bold, heavily spiced with dried red chilies. Tossed with bamboo & bell pepper. Finished with fresh Thai basil.
Stir-Fry
Cashew
Cashews, carrots, onions, broccoli & bell peppers in brown sauce, a stir-fry staple made from soy, rich stock, fresh chopped garlic & more.
Thai Basil
Basil, bell peppers & bamboo shoots in brown sauce.
Garlic Lover
Garlic & scallions on a bed of cabbage garnished with cilantro.
Ginger
Ginger, onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, & scallions in a brown sauce.
Peanut Rama
Sautéed chicken with homemade peanut sauce, steamed mixed vegetables and green onions.
Royal Broccoli
Stir-fry broccoli with brown gravy sauce.
Vegetable Lover
Mixed vegetables in a brown sauce.
Sweet & Sour
Tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, onions, carrots, & pineapple in a sweet & sour sauce.
Spicy Jajapeño
Jalapenos, garlic, & onions in a brown sauce.
Spicy Green Beans
Traditional thai stir-fry with green beans, garlic, & bell peppers in a red curry paste.