KCs Burgers and Brews 541 Thain Rd
541 Thain Rd
Lewiston, ID 83501
BOTTLES
Miller High Life
Miller Genuine
Amber Bock
Coors Banquet
Coors Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Bud Light Lime
Ultra
Twisted Tea
Mikes
Angry Orchard
Pacifico
Modelo
Corona Extra
Corona Premiere
Ace Pineapple
Miller 64
Corona Orginial
Sol
Bucket of Beers (domestic bottles)
Bucket of Beers (non-domestic bottles)
44 North Pint only
44 North Pint without ice
44 North (Bottle)
CANS
Bud Light 12oz
Budweiser
Rainier
PBR
Alaskan
Keystone 16oz
Bud Light 16oz
Coors Light Alum
Miller Lite Alum
Ultra Alum
Bud Light Alum
White Russian
Sockeye
Chelada
Chelada 12oz
Busch 16oz
NA Beers
Jack Daniels
44 North Huckleberry
Bevy Long
Crown Royal
Budlight Next
CHAMPAGNE
CRAFT DRAFT
Boneyard IPA Pint
Mac & Jacks Pint
Hefe Pint
Blue Moon Pint
Cold Smoke Pint
Irish Death Pint
Huckleberry Hefe Pint
Born & Raised Pint
Strawberry Kiwi Cider Pint
Mirror Pond Pale Ale Pint
Big Wave Pint
Dark Persuasion Pint
Mannys Pale Ale Pint
208 Pint
River Rat Red Pint
Huckleberry Cider Pint
Summer Shandy Pint
Peach Cider Pint
Space Dust IPA Pint
Huckleberry Wheat Pint
Oktoberfest Pint
Boneyard IPA 22oz
Mac & Jacks 22oz
Hefe 22oz
Blue Moon 22oz
Cold Smoke 22oz
Halo Huckleberry Hefe 22oz
Born & Raised 22oz
208 22oz
River Rat Red 22oz
Huckleberry Cider 22oz
Space Dust IPA 22oz
Mirror Pond Pale Ale 22oz
Dark Persuasion 22oz
Mannys Pale Ale 22oz
Twisted Tea
Oktoberfest 22oz
Strawberry Kiwi Cider 22oz
Summer Shandy 22oz
Space Dust IPA 22oz
Peach Cider 22oz
Bubble Stash IPA
CRAFT Pitcher
Add Red
Add Orange
DOMESITC DRAFT
Keystone Pint
Coors Light Pint
Coors Original Pint
PBR Pint
Bud Light Pint
Budweiser Pint
Miller Lite Pint
Keystone 22oz
Coors Light 22oz
Coors Original 22oz
PBR 22oz
Bud Light 22oz
Budweiser 22oz
Miller Lite 22oz
Red Beer Pint
Red Beer 22oz
Domestic Pitcher
Uglies
Red add
Orange Add
Battle on the Turf [pitchers]
Orange Beer Pint
Orange Beer 22oz
Veterans Day Coors Drink (free)
SELTZER
Monaco
White Claw
White Claw Surge 12oz
White Claw Surge 16oz
Ultra Seltzer
Alaskan Seltzer
Bud Light Seltzer
Coors Seltzer
Corona Seltzer
Rainier Seltzer
Vizzy Seltzer
Truly Seltzer
Mystery Seltzer (Mondays)
Bud Light Hard Soda
Tipo Chico
Truly Margarita
Ranch Water
Mike's Hard
WINE
Renaissance Red Pour (clearwater canyon)
Blue Bridge Pour (basalt)
Chardonnay Pour
Riesling Pour
Red Blend Pour
Cab Sauvignon Pour
White Zin Pour
Pino Grigio Pour
Cab Sauvignon 2019 Bottle (rivaura)
Viognier 2020 Bottle (rivaura)
Merlot 2017 Bottle (two bad labs)
Fume Blanc Bottle (two bad labs)
Chardonnay Bottle (two bad labs)
Riesling 2019 Bottle (two bad labs)
Riesling 2020 Bottle (two bad labs)
Syrah 2019 Bottle (colter's creek)
Kooskooskia 2019 Bottle (colter's creek)
Cabernet Franc 2018 Bottle (colter's creek)
Waha 2 Non-Vintage Bottle (clearwater canyon)
Summer White
Insomniac 2019 (rivaura)
Renaissance Red Vintage 2019 (clearwater canyon)
White Zin Bottle (liberty)
Corking Fee
Lochsa Chardonnay
JELLO SHOTS
APPETIZERS
Garlic Fries Hand Cut Fries
Topped w/Loads of Fresh Garlic & Rosemary
Sample Platter
Mushrooms, Fried Pickles, Tater Tumblers, Mac-n-Cheesey Onion Ring Bites ( No Substitutes)
House Made Chili Queso Fries
Tater Tumblers
Stuffed w/Cheddar Cheese & Jalepeno
Mac n' Cheesy Onion Ring Bites
Boneless Wings
10 PC.
Hot Wings
10 PC. w/Celery & Ranch
Green Bean Fries (2 bags)
w/Ranch for Dippin'
Fried Mozzarella Sticks
House Breaded, w/Marinara for Dippin'
Onion Rings
Hand Dipped w/Horsey Island for Dippin'
Fried Dill Pickle Chips
w/Ranch for Dippin'
Idaho Style Poutine
Topped w/Brown Gravy & Queso
Chicken Street Tacos
4 Chicken Tacos
Sweet Potato Fries (2 bags)
Jalepeno Poppers
Fried Mushrooms
Fried Pork Rinds
Loaded Tater Tots
Topped w/Queso, Diced Bacon, Green Onions & a Dollop of House Guacamole
Giant Pretzel with Queso
(Dine in only)
Marcus Nachos
Taco Meat, Queso, Cheddar, Jalepeno, Onion, Olives, Guac, Cilantro, & Tomatoes (Dine in Only)
Flash Fried Calamari
Order of Fries (22oz)
Order of Tator Tots (2 bags)
A GETAWAY HOUSE [free appetizer]
A GETAWAY TOWNHOUSE [free appetizer]
BEVERAGES
Pepsi Products (fountain)
Iced Tea
Pink Lemonade
Orange & Apple Juice
Root Beer Float
Old Fashioned Shakes & Drinks
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coffee refills
BANGS
Bottled Soda
Bottled Water
Starbucks Coffee
Starbucks Coffee (Employee Price)
Bottled Tea
Add Flavoring
BREAKFAST
Chicken Fried Steak
Hand Breaded Topped w/Sausage Gravy, Eggs, Hashbrowns & Fry Bread
Breakfast Poutine
Tater Tots Topped w/Sausage Gravy, Queso, & a Fried EGG
Breakfast Sandwich
Ham, Sausage, or Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Topped w/Potato Pancake, on House Bun or Fry Bread
Bacon or Sausage & Eggs
w/Hashbrowns & Fry Bread
Bangers Breakfast
Two Tator Tumbers, Two Bratwursts, Sauerkraut, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, Brown Gravy, Two Eggs
The Pile
Tater Tumblers, Topped w/Pepperjack Cheese, Egg, Chorizo, Guacomole, Diced Tomatoes, & Cilantro
Biscuits & Gravy
Topped w/Sausage Gravy
Hashbrowns & Gravy
Breakfast Burrito
Bacon, Chorizo, Hashbrowns, Grilled Onions, 2 Eggs, Sausage Gravy & Avocado
Kyle's Special Toast
BURGERS
#1 KC Burger
Topped w/Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Lettuce & Mayo
#2 Cowboy Burger
Topped w/Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Onion Rings, & BBQ Sauce
#3 Mac-n-Cheese Burger
Topped w/Mac-n-Cheese & Smoked Bacon
#4 Rueben Burger
Topped w/Sauerkraut, 48-Hour House Cooked Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Onion, & House Horsey Island Sauce
#5 Tap Room Burger
Topped w/Fried Egg, Queso Sauce, Smoked Bacon, & Roasted Pepper Aioli
#6 Blue Cheese Mushroom Burger
Topped w/Grilled Portabello Mushrooms, House Blue Cheese, & Shredded Lettuce
#7 Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped w/Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Aioli & Topped w/Brown Gravy
#8 All American Burger
Topped w/Sliced Ham, American Cheese, Sliced Avocado, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, & House Ranch
#9 Jalepeno Popper Burger
Topped w/House Made Jalapeno Poppers, Pepperjack Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Aioli, & Shredded Cheese
#10 Chicken Fried Steak Burger
Topped w/Sausage Gravy, Fried Egg & Tater Tumbler Patty
#11 Quesadilla Burger
Hamburger Patty, Queso, Cheddar, Olives, Tomato, Onion, Guac, Cilantro, Salsa Aioli, Wrapped in Tortilla
BOTW
CHICKEN BURGERS
#12 Chorizo Burger
Topped w/Jack Cheese, Chorizo, Guacamole, Mayo, Fresh Cilantro, & Shredded Lettuce
#13 Hawaiian Burger
Topped w/ Grilled Pineapple, Swiss Cheese, Teriyaki Glaze, & Shredded Lettuce
#14 Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger
Topped w/Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, House Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Guacamole
DESSERT
EXTRAS
Fry Bread Slice
Oly's Mustard Sauce
Egg
Cheese
Jumbo Shrimp (4 Shrimp)
Sub Impossible Burger
Side of Cottage Cheese
Fresh or Grilled Jalapeno
Extra Burger Patty
Sub Beef Patty for Chicken
Smoked Chicken
Bacon
Portobello Mushroom
Queso Housemade
Guacamole Housemade
Sliced Avacado
Sour Cream
Side of French Fries (11oz)
Sub Gluten Free Bun
Housemade Sausage Gravy
Brown Gravy
Split Plate
Tator Tots
Ham
Side of Mac & Cheese
Chips and Salsa
HOT DOGS
A. Reuben Dog
48-Hour House Cooked Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, & Horsey Island
B. Chicago Dog
Diced Pickles, Pepperoncini, Onion, & Tomatoes, Sprinkled w/Celery Salt
C. Chili Cheese Dog
Homemade Chili, Cheddar Cheese, & Diced Onion
D. Chili-Mac Dog
Chili-Mac Dog, Homemade Chili Blended w/KC's Mac-n-Cheese
KIDS (under 12)
SALADS
Caesar Salad
Tossed w/Ceasar Dressing, Olives,Shredded Parmesan & House Croutons
Cobb Salad
Smoked Chicken, Diced Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Egg, Topped w/Guacamole on a Bed of Mixed Greens
Frank's Buffalo Ranch Salad
Crispy or Smoked Chicken, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Shredded Carrots on a Bed of Mixed Greens in a House Made Tortilla Bowl
House Salad
Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Croutons & Choice of Dressing on a Bed of Mixed Greens
Taco Salad
Smoked Chicken or House Beef Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Olives, & Cilantro, on a Bed of Mixed Greens, in a House Made Tortilla Bowl
SANDWICHES
THE HOT STUFF
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
Topped w/Gravy, Mushrooms & Onions. Served w/Choice of Potato, Veggie, & Salad
Teriyaki Bowl
House Smoked Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Teriyaki, Pineapple, Celery, Cilantro & Diced Green Onion on a Bed of White Rice
Jumbo Shrimp
One Choice of Side & Side Salad
Fish & Fries
Hand Dipped Cod w/House Tartar
Loco Moco
Hamburger Patty, Brown Gravy, Fried Egg, Diced Green Onion, all on a Bed of Rice
Bangers & Mash
Two Bratwurst, Sauerkraut, Grilled Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, side of Oly Mustard
Jax's Way
Tots, Queso, Gravy, Jalepeno, Rice, Patty & Egg
Mac & Cheese
Chicken Tenders & Fries
Giant Chimichanga
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Bowl of Clam Chowder
Cup of French Onion
Cup of Chowder
Chili Mac
Indian Taco
TRESTLE SEASONING
Chardonnay Pour
Riesling Pour
Pino Grigio Pour
White Zin Pour
Red Blend Pour
Cab Sauvignon Pour
Lindsay Creek Pour
Carmenere Pour
Renaissance Red Pour (clearwater canyon)
Cab Sauvignon 2019 Bottle (rivaura)
Viognier 2020 Bottle (rivaura)
Merlot 2017 Bottle (two bad labs)
Fume Blanc Bottle (two bad labs)
Chardonnay Bottle (two bad labs)
Riesling 2019 Bottle (two bad labs)
Riesling 2020 Bottle (two bad labs)
Syrah 2019 Bottle (colter's creek)
Kooskooskia 2019 Bottle (colter's creek)
Cabernet Franc 2018 Bottle (colter's creek)
White Zin Bottle (liberty)
Corking Fee
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Great food, Great beverages and Great service! Here to serve at the pleasure of the Lewis-Clark Valley!
541 Thain Rd, Lewiston, ID 83501