KCs Burgers and Brews 541 Thain Rd

BOTTLES

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Genuine

$3.00

Amber Bock

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Mikes

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Premiere

$4.00

Ace Pineapple

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Corona Orginial

$4.00

Sol

$4.00

Bucket of Beers (domestic bottles)

$15.00

Bucket of Beers (non-domestic bottles)

$20.00

44 North Pint only

$8.00

44 North Pint without ice

$10.00

44 North (Bottle)

$35.00

CANS

Bud Light 12oz

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Rainier

$2.00

PBR

$2.00

Alaskan

$3.00

Keystone 16oz

$2.75

Bud Light 16oz

$3.50

Coors Light Alum

$3.50

Miller Lite Alum

$3.50

Ultra Alum

$3.50

Bud Light Alum

$3.50

White Russian

$5.00

Sockeye

$3.00

Chelada

$3.75

Chelada 12oz

$3.00

Busch 16oz

$3.50

NA Beers

$3.00

Jack Daniels

$5.00

44 North Huckleberry

$6.00

Bevy Long

$3.00

Crown Royal

$5.00

Budlight Next

$3.50

CHAMPAGNE

Glass of Champagne

$3.50

Mimosa Pint

$4.50

Giant Mimosa

$7.00

Bottomless Mimosa

Champagne Bottle

$15.00

CRAFT DRAFT

Boneyard IPA Pint

$5.00

Mac & Jacks Pint

$5.00

Hefe Pint

$5.00

Blue Moon Pint

$5.00

Cold Smoke Pint

$5.00

Irish Death Pint

$5.00

Huckleberry Hefe Pint

$5.00

Born & Raised Pint

$5.00

Strawberry Kiwi Cider Pint

$5.00

Mirror Pond Pale Ale Pint

$5.00

Big Wave Pint

$5.00

Dark Persuasion Pint

$5.00

Mannys Pale Ale Pint

$5.00

208 Pint

$5.00

River Rat Red Pint

$5.00

Huckleberry Cider Pint

$5.00

Summer Shandy Pint

$5.00

Peach Cider Pint

$5.00

Space Dust IPA Pint

$5.00

Huckleberry Wheat Pint

$5.00

Oktoberfest Pint

$5.00

Boneyard IPA 22oz

$7.00

Mac & Jacks 22oz

$7.00

Hefe 22oz

$7.00

Blue Moon 22oz

$7.00

Cold Smoke 22oz

$7.00

Halo Huckleberry Hefe 22oz

$7.00

Born & Raised 22oz

$7.00

208 22oz

$7.00

River Rat Red 22oz

$7.00

Huckleberry Cider 22oz

$7.00

Space Dust IPA 22oz

$7.00

Mirror Pond Pale Ale 22oz

$7.00

Dark Persuasion 22oz

$7.00

Mannys Pale Ale 22oz

$7.00

Twisted Tea

$5.00+

Oktoberfest 22oz

$7.00

Strawberry Kiwi Cider 22oz

$7.00

Summer Shandy 22oz

$7.00

Space Dust IPA 22oz

$7.00

Peach Cider 22oz

$7.00

Bubble Stash IPA

$5.00+

CRAFT Pitcher

$18.00

Add Red

$0.50

Add Orange

$0.50

DOMESITC DRAFT

Keystone Pint

$3.00

Coors Light Pint

$3.00

Coors Original Pint

$3.00

PBR Pint

$3.00

Bud Light Pint

$3.00

Budweiser Pint

$3.00

Miller Lite Pint

$3.00

Keystone 22oz

$5.00

Coors Light 22oz

$5.00

Coors Original 22oz

$5.00

PBR 22oz

$5.00

Bud Light 22oz

$5.00

Budweiser 22oz

$5.00

Miller Lite 22oz

$5.00

Red Beer Pint

$3.00

Red Beer 22oz

$5.00

Domestic Pitcher

$11.00

Uglies

$1.75

Red add

$0.50

Orange Add

$0.50

Battle on the Turf [pitchers]

Orange Beer Pint

$3.00

Orange Beer 22oz

$5.00

Veterans Day Coors Drink (free)

GROWLER

Growler Empty

$20.00

Growler Domestic Fill

$11.00

Growler Craft Fill

$15.00

SELTZER

Monaco

$4.50

White Claw

$4.00

White Claw Surge 12oz

$4.50

White Claw Surge 16oz

$5.50

Ultra Seltzer

$4.00

Alaskan Seltzer

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Coors Seltzer

$4.00

Corona Seltzer

$4.00

Rainier Seltzer

$4.00

Vizzy Seltzer

$4.00

Truly Seltzer

$4.00

Mystery Seltzer (Mondays)

$2.50

Bud Light Hard Soda

$4.00

Tipo Chico

$4.00

Truly Margarita

$4.00

Ranch Water

$4.00

Mike's Hard

$4.00

WINE

Renaissance Red Pour (clearwater canyon)

$8.00

Blue Bridge Pour (basalt)

$7.00

Chardonnay Pour

$4.50

Riesling Pour

$4.50

Red Blend Pour

$4.50

Cab Sauvignon Pour

$4.50

White Zin Pour

$4.50

Pino Grigio Pour

$4.50

Cab Sauvignon 2019 Bottle (rivaura)

$43.00Out of stock

Viognier 2020 Bottle (rivaura)

$33.00

Merlot 2017 Bottle (two bad labs)

$25.00

Fume Blanc Bottle (two bad labs)

$25.00

Chardonnay Bottle (two bad labs)

$23.00

Riesling 2019 Bottle (two bad labs)

$22.00Out of stock

Riesling 2020 Bottle (two bad labs)

$22.00

Syrah 2019 Bottle (colter's creek)

$27.00

Kooskooskia 2019 Bottle (colter's creek)

$27.00

Cabernet Franc 2018 Bottle (colter's creek)

$27.00

Waha 2 Non-Vintage Bottle (clearwater canyon)

$33.00Out of stock

Summer White

$22.00

Insomniac 2019 (rivaura)

$65.00

Renaissance Red Vintage 2019 (clearwater canyon)

$30.00

White Zin Bottle (liberty)

$30.00

Corking Fee

$10.00

Lochsa Chardonnay

$28.00

JELLO SHOTS

Shots Shots Shots

$2.00

FROZEN POPS

Budlight Pops

$2.00

Cutwater Margarita Pops

$3.00

APPETIZERS

Garlic Fries Hand Cut Fries

$7.99

Topped w/Loads of Fresh Garlic & Rosemary

Sample Platter

$14.49

Mushrooms, Fried Pickles, Tater Tumblers, Mac-n-Cheesey Onion Ring Bites ( No Substitutes)

House Made Chili Queso Fries

$11.49

Tater Tumblers

$8.99

Stuffed w/Cheddar Cheese & Jalepeno

Mac n' Cheesy Onion Ring Bites

$8.49

Boneless Wings

$10.99

10 PC.

Hot Wings

$11.49

10 PC. w/Celery & Ranch

Green Bean Fries (2 bags)

$8.49

w/Ranch for Dippin'

Fried Mozzarella Sticks

$8.99

House Breaded, w/Marinara for Dippin'

Onion Rings

$8.99

Hand Dipped w/Horsey Island for Dippin'

Fried Dill Pickle Chips

$8.49

w/Ranch for Dippin'

Idaho Style Poutine

$9.49

Topped w/Brown Gravy & Queso

Chicken Street Tacos

$9.49

4 Chicken Tacos

Sweet Potato Fries (2 bags)

$7.99

Jalepeno Poppers

$8.49

Fried Mushrooms

$8.99

Fried Pork Rinds

$9.49

Loaded Tater Tots

$9.49

Topped w/Queso, Diced Bacon, Green Onions & a Dollop of House Guacamole

Giant Pretzel with Queso

$8.99

(Dine in only)

Marcus Nachos

$14.99

Taco Meat, Queso, Cheddar, Jalepeno, Onion, Olives, Guac, Cilantro, & Tomatoes (Dine in Only)

Flash Fried Calamari

$13.49

Order of Fries (22oz)

$4.99

Order of Tator Tots (2 bags)

$4.99

A GETAWAY HOUSE [free appetizer]

A GETAWAY TOWNHOUSE [free appetizer]

BEVERAGES

Pepsi Products (fountain)

$2.39

Iced Tea

$2.39

Pink Lemonade

$2.39

Orange & Apple Juice

$2.29

Root Beer Float

$4.69

Old Fashioned Shakes & Drinks

$5.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.29

Coffee

$1.99

Coffee refills

$1.50

BANGS

$2.50

Bottled Soda

$2.19

Bottled Water

$1.99

Starbucks Coffee

$5.99

Starbucks Coffee (Employee Price)

$3.50

Bottled Tea

$2.39

Add Flavoring

$0.50

BREAKFAST

Chicken Fried Steak

$14.49

Hand Breaded Topped w/Sausage Gravy, Eggs, Hashbrowns & Fry Bread

Breakfast Poutine

$9.99

Tater Tots Topped w/Sausage Gravy, Queso, & a Fried EGG

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.99

Ham, Sausage, or Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese, Topped w/Potato Pancake, on House Bun or Fry Bread

Bacon or Sausage & Eggs

$12.99

w/Hashbrowns & Fry Bread

Bangers Breakfast

$13.99

Two Tator Tumbers, Two Bratwursts, Sauerkraut, Grilled Onions, Swiss Cheese, Brown Gravy, Two Eggs

The Pile

$10.99

Tater Tumblers, Topped w/Pepperjack Cheese, Egg, Chorizo, Guacomole, Diced Tomatoes, & Cilantro

Biscuits & Gravy

$7.99

Topped w/Sausage Gravy

Hashbrowns & Gravy

$7.99

Breakfast Burrito

$11.49

Bacon, Chorizo, Hashbrowns, Grilled Onions, 2 Eggs, Sausage Gravy & Avocado

Kyle's Special Toast

$5.99

BURGERS

#1 KC Burger

$10.99

Topped w/Pickles, Tomatoes, Onions, Shredded Lettuce & Mayo

#2 Cowboy Burger

$13.49

Topped w/Cheddar, Smoked Bacon, Onion Rings, & BBQ Sauce

#3 Mac-n-Cheese Burger

$13.49

Topped w/Mac-n-Cheese & Smoked Bacon

#4 Rueben Burger

$13.99

Topped w/Sauerkraut, 48-Hour House Cooked Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Onion, & House Horsey Island Sauce

#5 Tap Room Burger

$13.49

Topped w/Fried Egg, Queso Sauce, Smoked Bacon, & Roasted Pepper Aioli

#6 Blue Cheese Mushroom Burger

$13.99

Topped w/Grilled Portabello Mushrooms, House Blue Cheese, & Shredded Lettuce

#7 Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.99

Topped w/Grilled Onions & Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Horseradish Aioli & Topped w/Brown Gravy

#8 All American Burger

$13.49

Topped w/Sliced Ham, American Cheese, Sliced Avocado, Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, & House Ranch

#9 Jalepeno Popper Burger

$14.99

Topped w/House Made Jalapeno Poppers, Pepperjack Cheese, Sweet & Spicy Aioli, & Shredded Cheese

#10 Chicken Fried Steak Burger

$14.99

Topped w/Sausage Gravy, Fried Egg & Tater Tumbler Patty

#11 Quesadilla Burger

$14.99

Hamburger Patty, Queso, Cheddar, Olives, Tomato, Onion, Guac, Cilantro, Salsa Aioli, Wrapped in Tortilla

BOTW

$13.99

CHICKEN BURGERS

#12 Chorizo Burger

$12.99

Topped w/Jack Cheese, Chorizo, Guacamole, Mayo, Fresh Cilantro, & Shredded Lettuce

#13 Hawaiian Burger

$12.49

Topped w/ Grilled Pineapple, Swiss Cheese, Teriyaki Glaze, & Shredded Lettuce

#14 Chicken Bacon Ranch Burger

$13.49

Topped w/Smoked Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, House Ranch, Shredded Lettuce, Tomatoes, & Guacamole

DESSERT

Elephant Ear

$4.99

w/Sugar & Cinnamon

Otis Spunkmeyer Ice Cream Cookie

$6.99

Donut Sundae

$5.99

Apple or Cherry Empanada

$5.99

w/Vanilla Ice Cream

Cookie

$1.99

Single Cookie

Cookies

$18.00

12 Cookies

Deep Fried PB&J

$5.99

Topped w/Mallow

EXTRAS

Fry Bread Slice

$1.29

Oly's Mustard Sauce

$0.99

Egg

$0.99

Cheese

$0.99

Jumbo Shrimp (4 Shrimp)

$6.99

Sub Impossible Burger

$2.00

Side of Cottage Cheese

$2.49

Fresh or Grilled Jalapeno

$0.99

Extra Burger Patty

$2.59

Sub Beef Patty for Chicken

$0.99

Smoked Chicken

$2.49

Bacon

$2.49

Portobello Mushroom

$1.99

Queso Housemade

$3.49

Guacamole Housemade

$3.49

Sliced Avacado

$2.99

Sour Cream

$2.99

Side of French Fries (11oz)

$2.99

Sub Gluten Free Bun

$1.59

Housemade Sausage Gravy

$3.49

Brown Gravy

$2.49

Split Plate

$1.00

Tator Tots

$2.39

Ham

$2.49

Side of Mac & Cheese

$2.99

Chips and Salsa

$2.99

HOT DOGS

A. Reuben Dog

$12.49

48-Hour House Cooked Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, & Horsey Island

B. Chicago Dog

$11.49

Diced Pickles, Pepperoncini, Onion, & Tomatoes, Sprinkled w/Celery Salt

C. Chili Cheese Dog

$11.99

Homemade Chili, Cheddar Cheese, & Diced Onion

D. Chili-Mac Dog

$12.99

Chili-Mac Dog, Homemade Chili Blended w/KC's Mac-n-Cheese

KIDS (under 12)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$4.99

Kids Corn Dog

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Kids Hamburger

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog

$4.99

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$4.99

Kids PB&J

$4.99

Kids Soda

$0.99

Bug Juice

$1.99

Kids Milk

$1.99

Kids Rootbeer Float

$2.99

Kids Milkshake

$2.99

Kids Sundae

$2.99

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Tossed w/Ceasar Dressing, Olives,Shredded Parmesan & House Croutons

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Smoked Chicken, Diced Bacon, Tomatoes, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Egg, Topped w/Guacamole on a Bed of Mixed Greens

Frank's Buffalo Ranch Salad

$11.99

Crispy or Smoked Chicken, Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, & Shredded Carrots on a Bed of Mixed Greens in a House Made Tortilla Bowl

House Salad

$4.99

Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Croutons & Choice of Dressing on a Bed of Mixed Greens

Taco Salad

$11.99

Smoked Chicken or House Beef Chili, Cheddar Cheese, Tomatoes, Olives, & Cilantro, on a Bed of Mixed Greens, in a House Made Tortilla Bowl

SANDWICHES

Amy's Wrap

$11.99

Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce & Tomato

Patty Melt

$12.99

Choose White or Rye

Reuben

$12.99

Choose White or Rye

BLT

$12.49

Topped w/Bacon, Lettuce, & Tomato

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$11.99

Hand Breaded Fish, Cheddar Cheese, Pickles, Shredded Lettuce, House Made Tartar

THE HOT STUFF

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$17.99

Topped w/Gravy, Mushrooms & Onions. Served w/Choice of Potato, Veggie, & Salad

Teriyaki Bowl

$12.99

House Smoked Chicken, Shredded Carrots, Teriyaki, Pineapple, Celery, Cilantro & Diced Green Onion on a Bed of White Rice

Jumbo Shrimp

$19.99

One Choice of Side & Side Salad

Fish & Fries

$15.49

Hand Dipped Cod w/House Tartar

Loco Moco

$13.99

Hamburger Patty, Brown Gravy, Fried Egg, Diced Green Onion, all on a Bed of Rice

Bangers & Mash

$13.99

Two Bratwurst, Sauerkraut, Grilled Onions, Mashed Potatoes, Brown Gravy, side of Oly Mustard

Jax's Way

$14.99

Tots, Queso, Gravy, Jalepeno, Rice, Patty & Egg

Mac & Cheese

$9.99

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$12.99

Giant Chimichanga

$14.49

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$7.99

Bowl of Clam Chowder

$7.99

Cup of French Onion

$3.00

Cup of Chowder

$3.00

Chili Mac

$9.99

Indian Taco

$12.99

TRESTLE SEASONING

Trestle Seasoning

$7.99

BOTTLES

Miller High Life

$3.00

Miller Genuine

$3.00

Amber Bock

$3.00

Coors Banquet

$3.00

Coors Light

$3.00

Bud Light

$3.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Bud Light Lime

$3.00

Ultra

$3.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Mikes

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Modelo

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Premiere

$4.00

Corona Orginial

$4.00

44 North Pint only

$8.00

44 North Pint without ice

$10.00

Sol

$4.00

Bucket of Beers (domestic bottles)

$15.00

44 North (Bottle)

$35.00

CANS

Bud Light 12oz

$2.50

Budweiser

$2.50

Rainier

$2.00

PBR

$2.00

Alaskan

$3.00

Keystone 16oz

$2.75

Bud Light 16oz

$3.50

Coors Light Alum

$3.50

Miller Lite Alum

$3.50

Ultra Alum

$3.50

Bud Light Alum

$3.50

White Russian

$5.00

Sockeye

$3.00

Chelada

$3.75

CHAMPAGNE

Glass of Champagne

$3.50

Mimosa Pint

$4.50

Giant Mimosa

$7.00

Bottomless Mimosa

Champagne Bottle

$15.00

CRAFT DRAFT

Boneyard IPA Pint

$5.00

Mac & Jacks Pint

$5.00

Hefe Pint

$5.00

Blue Moon Pint

$5.00

Cold Smoke Pint

$5.00

Aura Pint

$5.00Out of stock

Irish Death Pint

$5.00

Mocha Death Pint

$5.00Out of stock

PB&Death Pint

$5.00Out of stock

Black Butte Porter Pint

$5.00Out of stock

Huckleberry Hefe Pint

$5.00

Born & Raised Pint

$5.00

Mirror Pond Pale Ale Pint

$5.00

Big Wave Pint

$5.00

Citrus Mistress Pint

$5.00

208 Pint

$5.00

River Rat Red Pint

$5.00

Alaskan Amber Pint

$5.00

Dark Persuasion Pint

$5.00

Mannys Pale Ale Pint

$5.00

Desert Bite IPA Pint

$5.00

One Tree Huckleberry Cider Pint

$5.00

Ace Pineapple Pint

$5.00

Boneyard IPA 22oz

$7.00

Mac & Jacks 22oz

$7.00

Hefe 22oz

$7.00

Blue Moon 22oz

$7.00

Cold Smoke 22oz

$7.00

Aura 22oz

$7.00

Irish Death 22oz

$7.00

Mocha Death 22oz

$7.00

PB&Death 22oz

$7.00

Black Butter Porter 22oz

$7.00

Halo Huckleberry Hefe 22oz

$7.00

Born & Raised 22oz

$7.00

Citrus Mistress 22oz

$7.00

208 22oz

$7.00

River Rat Red 22oz

$7.00

Alaskan Amber 22oz

$7.00

Ace Pineapple 22oz

$7.00

One Tree Huckleberry Cider 22oz

$7.00

Desert Bite IPA 22oz

$7.00

Mirror Pond Pale Ale 22oz

$7.00

Dark Persuasion 22oz

$7.00

Mannys Pale Ale 22oz

$7.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager 22oz

$7.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager Pint

$5.00

DOMESITC DRAFT

Keystone Pint

$3.00

Coors Light Pint

$3.00

Coors Original Pint

$3.00

PBR Pint

$3.00

Bud Light Pint

$3.00

Budweiser Pint

$3.00

Miller Lite Pint

$3.00

Keystone 22oz

$5.00

Coors Light 22oz

$5.00

Coors Original 22oz

$5.00

PBR 22oz

$5.00

Bud Light 22oz

$5.00

Budweiser 22oz

$5.00

Miller Lite 22oz

$5.00

Red Beer Pint

$3.00

Red Beer 22oz

$5.00

Domestic Pitcher

$11.00

Uglies

$1.75

Red add

$0.50

Veterans Day Coors Drink (free pint)

GROWLER

Growler Empty

$20.00

Growler Domestic Fill

$11.00

Growler Craft Fill

$15.00

SELTZER

Monaco

$4.50

White Claw

$4.00

White Claw Surge 12oz

$4.50

White Claw Surge 16oz

$5.50

Ultra Seltzer

$4.00

Alaskan Seltzer

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Coors Seltzer

$4.00

Corona Seltzer

$4.00

Rainier Seltzer

$4.00

Vizzy Seltzer

$4.00

Truly Seltzer

$4.00

Mystery Seltzer (Mondays)

$2.50

WINE

Chardonnay Pour

$4.50

Riesling Pour

$4.50

Pino Grigio Pour

$4.50

White Zin Pour

$4.50

Red Blend Pour

$4.50

Cab Sauvignon Pour

$4.50

Lindsay Creek Pour

$6.25

Carmenere Pour

$8.00

Renaissance Red Pour (clearwater canyon)

$8.00

Cab Sauvignon 2019 Bottle (rivaura)

$43.00

Viognier 2020 Bottle (rivaura)

$33.00

Merlot 2017 Bottle (two bad labs)

$25.00

Fume Blanc Bottle (two bad labs)

$25.00

Chardonnay Bottle (two bad labs)

$23.00

Riesling 2019 Bottle (two bad labs)

$22.00

Riesling 2020 Bottle (two bad labs)

$22.00

Syrah 2019 Bottle (colter's creek)

$27.00

Kooskooskia 2019 Bottle (colter's creek)

$27.00

Cabernet Franc 2018 Bottle (colter's creek)

$27.00

White Zin Bottle (liberty)

$30.00

Corking Fee

$10.00

APPAREL

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Taproom Shirt

$20.00

KC Shirt

$20.00

Bleached Taproom Shirt

$35.00

Bleached KC Shirt

$35.00

HATS

Leather Patch Hats

$25.00

Emboridered Hats

$30.00

Koozies

Camo Koozie

$2.00

Tall Black Koozie

$1.00

Leather Brown Koozie

$10.00

Leather Mint Koozie

$10.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Great food, Great beverages and Great service! Here to serve at the pleasure of the Lewis-Clark Valley!

Location

541 Thain Rd, Lewiston, ID 83501

Directions

Gallery
KCs Burgers and Brews image
KCs Burgers and Brews image
KCs Burgers and Brews image

