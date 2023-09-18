The Early Bird

A LA CARTE

1 Egg (1)

$2.00

Cheesey Egg

$2.50

Side of Bacon (3 strips)

$4.00

Side of Sausages (2 patties)

$3.50

Side of Toast

$2.00

Side of Gravy

$2.00

Side Hashbrown

$3.00

Side of Ham

$3.50

Side of Turkey

$3.50

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Slice of Ham

$4.00

1 Pancake

$3.00

1 French Toast Slice

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.75

Pretzel

$4.55

Quesadilla

$6.00

Pie

$3.75

ENTREES

Dual Style Steak & Eggs

$12.00

5oz Country steak with choice of eggs

3 Egg Breakfast

$11.00

3 eggs any style, hash browns, toast & any choice of meat

2 Egg Breakfast

$10.00

2 egg any style, has browns, toast & any choice of meat

1 Egg breakfast

$9.00

1 egg any style, hash browns toast & any choice of meat

Biscuits & Gravy

OMLETS

Build Your Own Omelet

$10.00

2 eggs 1 meat (Ham, Turkey Bacon)

Snow Bird Omelets

$11.50

Egg whites with choice of chicken or turkey roasted tomatoes shredded cheese topped with avacodo

Owl from Denver

$11.50

2 eggs with sausage, bacon, pepper, and onions topped with shredded cheese and gravy

PANCAKE, TOAST, & HASH

Pancakes - 3 Stacks

$12.00

French Toast - 2 Slices

$11.00

Loaded Owl Nest

$12.00

Hashbrowns topped with your choice of gravy, meat,or egg

BURGERS

Barn Owl Burger

$5.00

5oz. ground beef patty with choice of cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Early Bird Burger

$9.00

5oz. ground beef patty fried egg. 2 slices of american cheese, side of mayo and pickles

French Onion Burger

$7.00

5oz. patty burger carmilized onions, 2 slices of american cheese on toasted brioch bun

BLT Burger

$7.00

5oz. burger patty with 4 slices of crispy bacon with lettuce tomatoes mayoon a toasted Texas toast

Mule Barn Burger

$8.00

5oz. burger patty smuthered in marinara, 4 slices of peppperoni with shreded mozzeralla

Owl Nest Burger

$7.00

5oz. burger patty topped with nacho cheese on a tosted brioche bun with fried pickles

SANDWHICHES

BLTC

$7.00

Toasted bread, crispy strips of bacon mayo, lettuce and tomatoes

OwlClub

$7.50

Toasted bread, ham, turkey, bacon, spring lettuce, seasoned mayo and tomato, and onion

Traditional Reuban

$7.50

Toasted Rye bread, corned beef, seasoned sourkrat and onions

Owl Cheese

$5.00

Toasted Texas toast, american cheese, swiss, mozzarella

Fried Tenderloin

$7.00

Toasted Brioche bun, breaded prok loin and a side of pickles, and lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

Chicken Sandwich

$7.50

WRAPS/SALADS

Tree Twig

$10.00

Pork Tenderloin

$10.00

BLT

$7.00

Chicken Ceaser

$10.00

Original Chicken

$10.00

SIDES

Crinkle Fries

$3.50

Home Fries

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.75

STARTERS

Chili Cheese Nachos

$8.00

Tortilla Chips topped with ground beef onions, Tomatoes, sour cream, salsa, nacho cheese

Chili Cheese Fry

$8.00

Fry's topped with nacho cheese onion chilli sour cream

Fried Pickle Feathers

$7.00

Hand-Breaded Pickle with side of owl famus ranch

White Cheddar Cheese Balls

$8.00

8oz. of Handbreaded white cheese fried and a side of tomatoes sauce

Onion Rings

$8.00

Owl Wings

$12.00

Chicken Tenders/Nuggets

$9.00

Cheesy Quesadilla

$5.00

KIDS MENU

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Tosted Texas Toast with American cheese and your choice of side

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

2 breaded strips with your choice of side

Kids Chicken Nugget

$8.00

6 breaded nuggets with your choice of side

Mini Barn Burger

$5.50

3oz hamburger patty and American cheese with your choice of side

Mini Hamburger

$5.00

3oz hamburger patty with your choice of side

Hot Pb&J Uncrustable

$6.00

DRINKS

Sprite

$2.25

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Dr.Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Fanta

$2.25

Rootbeer

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Lemonade

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$1.75

Milk

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Add Syrup

$1.25

Add Puree

$1.50

Dirty Birds

Root Beer

Just Float 24oz

$7.50

Just Float 32oz

$8.50

Mello Yellow

Chief Nation 24oz

$7.50

Chief Nation 32oz

$8.50

Bahama Mama 24oz

$7.50

Bahama Mama 32oz

$8.50

Endless Summer 24oz

$7.50

Endless Summer 32oz

$8.50

Fruity Loop 24oz

$7.50

Fruity Loop 32oz

$8.50

Sprite

Island Candy 24oz

$7.50

Island Candy 32oz

$8.50

The Misson 24oz

$7.50

The Mission 32oz

$8.50

Coke

Its Not Me Its You 24oz

$7.50

Its Not Me Its You 32oz

$8.50

Twix 24oz

$7.50

Twix 32oz

$8.50

Kokomo 24oz

$7.50

Kokomo 32oz

$8.50

Dirty Soda 24oz

$7.50

Dirty Soda 32oz

$8.50

Dr.Pepper

Just Peachy 24oz

$7.50

Just Peachy 32oz

$8.50

Berry Good Doctor 24oz

$7.50

Berry Good Doctor 32oz

$8.50

Dirty Cheesecake 24oz

$7.50

Dirty Cheesecake 32oz

$8.50

Diet Coke

Staycation 24oz

$7.50

Staycation 32oz

$8.50

Razzle Dream 24oz

$7.50

Razzle Dream 32oz

$8.50

Diet Dr.Pepper

Dirty Dr.Pepper 24oz

$7.50

Dirty Dr.Pepper 32oz

$8.50

Ginger Ale

Ginger Splash 24oz

$7.50

Ginger Splash 32oz

$8.50

Maraschino 24oz

$7.50

Maraschino 32oz

$8.50

Grab & Go

Breakfast

Burrito

$6.00

Croissant

$6.00

Biscut

$6.00

English Muffin

$6.00

Sausage Dog

$5.50

Biscuts & Gravy

Lunch

BLT

$7.00

Ham Sandwich

$6.00

Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Egg Salad Sandwich

$6.00

Assorted Chips

$1.25

Juice

Orange Juice

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Apple Juice

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Coffee To-Go

$2.00