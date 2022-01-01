Bars & Lounges
American
Keagan's - Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Keagan's is a proud local pub, situated in the heart of Virginia Beach Town Center. We have a full menu offer for lunch, dinner and late night, that encompasses the best pub items to be found in the area, including many that stay true to our Irish roots. Keagan's is also the #1 destination in the area for live entertainment, sports viewing and we have both private and semi-private areas available for parties and events.
Location
244 Market Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Three Notch'd Craft Kitchen & Brewery - Virginia Beach
No Reviews
4561 Virginia Beach Boulevard Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Virginia Beach
Waterman's Surfside Grille - 415 Atlantic Avenue
4.5 • 9,174
415 Atlantic Ave Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
The Melting Pot - Virginia Beach VA
4.6 • 2,651
1564 Laskin Road Virginia Beach, VA 23451
View restaurant
Pollard's Chicken - Buckner Blvd
4.4 • 2,169
3545 Buckner Blvd Virginia Beach, VA 23453
View restaurant
More near Virginia Beach