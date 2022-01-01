Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Keagan's - Virginia Beach

No reviews yet

244 Market Street

Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Order Again

Popular Items

1lb Wings
Big Bacon Burger
BYO Burger

Shares & Wings

*Smoking Side*

1lb Wings

$13.00

Bacon, Chs Balls

$9.00

Boneless Wings

$11.00

Honey Sriracha Sprouts

$9.00

Pickle Sticks

$9.00

Pretzel Rods

$10.00

Reuben Egg Rolls

$10.00

Wachos

$14.00

Plates

*Smoking Side*

Baked Haddock

$16.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$18.00

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Galway Pasta

$16.00

Pesto Pasta

$16.00

Beef & Guinness Stew

$14.00

Burger & Swich

*Smoking Side*

BYO Burger

$13.00

Big Bacon Burger

$16.00

County View Burger

$15.00

Reuben Burger

$15.00

Publican Reuben

$13.00

Chicken Bistro Sandwich

$13.00

FFS Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Cobb Wrap

$12.00

Firecracker Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Turkey Avocado Club

$14.00

Basic Grill Cheese

$8.00

B.E.L.T.

$9.00

Buffalo Chicken & Blue Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Turkey Reuben

$10.00

Kids

Kid Grill Chs

$7.00

Kid Hamburger

$7.00

Kid Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kid F&C

$7.00

Kid Chicken Strips

$7.00

*Smoking Side*

Side

$$ Add-Ons

*Smoking Side*

Beer Cheese

$2.00

Broccolini

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Nickle for a pickle

$0.05

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$5.00

Waffle Fries

$5.00

Sd Caesar Salad

$6.00

Edm door cost

$4.43

Salads

Spicy Chicken Cobb Salad

$13.00

*Smoking Side*

Ent Caesar

$13.00

Chop Chop

$13.00

KVB salad

$10.00

Dessert

Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Loaf

$4.00

Peach Sorbet

$4.00Out of stock

Guinness Gelato

$4.00

Jameson Gelato

$4.00

Peach Sorbet Cocktail add on

$7.00

Peach Mocktail add on

$0.50

Apple Crisp Gelato

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake Gelato

$4.00Out of stock

Café Hazelnut Gelato

$4.00

Mocha Peppermint Gelato

$4.00

Gingersnap Gelato

$4.00

The Specials Menu

Soup of the day

$6.00Out of stock

App Beef and Guinness Stew

$6.00

Buffalo Dip

$10.00

Spin Dip

$10.00

Mini Bacon Chz Burgers

$10.00

Grilled BBQ Sandwich

$14.00

Tenders Basket

$14.00

Entree Beef and Guinness Stew

$14.00

Apple Crisp Gelato

$4.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake Gelato

$4.00

Pumpkin Swirl Loaf

$4.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Keagan's is a proud local pub, situated in the heart of Virginia Beach Town Center. We have a full menu offer for lunch, dinner and late night, that encompasses the best pub items to be found in the area, including many that stay true to our Irish roots. Keagan's is also the #1 destination in the area for live entertainment, sports viewing and we have both private and semi-private areas available for parties and events.

Website

Location

244 Market Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23462

Directions

Gallery
Keagan's image
Keagan's image
Keagan's image

