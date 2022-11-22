Keagy Produce Reading Fairgrounds Farmers Market
2934 N 5th St Highway
reading, PA 19605
Apples
Gala Apples (per pound)
$1.99
Approximately 2 per pound
Granny Smith Apples (per pound)
$1.99
Approximately 2 per pound
Honeycrisp Apples (per pound)
$2.59
Approximately 2 per pound
Mcintosh Apples (per pound)
$1.99
Approximately 2 per pound
Jonagold Apples (per pound)
$1.99
Approximately 2 per pound
Fuji Apples (per pound)
$1.99
Approximately 2 per pound
Winesap Apples (per pound)
$1.99
Approximately 2 per pound
Pink Lady Apples (per pound)
$1.99
Approximately 2 per pound
Red Delicious Apples (per pound)
$1.99
Approximately 2 per pound
Golden Delicious Apples (per pound)
$1.99
Approximately 2 per pound
Gala Apples-Home Grown
$1.99
2 apples per pound
Honey Crisp Apples- Home Grown
$2.59
2 apples per pound
Sugar Bee
$2.99
2 apples per pound The sweetest apple on the market
Berries
Melons
Citrus
Pink Grapefruit (each)
$1.99
Texas Red Grapefruit (each)
$1.99
White Grapefruit (each)
$1.99
Lemons (each)
$0.69
Limes (each)
$0.79
Blood Oranges (each)
$1.59
Navel Oranges (each)
$1.25
Cara Cara Oranges (each)
$1.00Out of stock
Tangelo Oranges (each)
$0.90Out of stock
Clementines (each)
$0.60
Clementines (bag)
$6.99
Valencia Oranges (each)
$1.00Out of stock
Grapes
Tropical Fruit
Stone Fruit
White Peaches (per pound)
$2.99Out of stock
Approximately 2 per pound
Yellow Peaches (per pound)
$2.99Out of stock
Approximately 2 per pound
Plums (per pound)
$2.99
Approximately 3 plums per pound
Apricots (per pound)
$2.99Out of stock
Approximately 4-5 per pound
Nectarines
$2.99Out of stock
Approximately 3 per pound
Red (dark) Cherries (per pound)
$7.99Out of stock
Approximately 35-45 cherries per pound
Rainier Cherries (per pound)
$7.99Out of stock
approximately 35-40 cherries per pound
Pluot Plums
$2.99Out of stock
2 plums per pound