Keagy Produce

Keagy Produce Reading Fairgrounds Farmers Market

review star

No reviews yet

2934 N 5th St Highway

reading, PA 19605

Popular Items

Strawberries (quart box)
Blueberries (Pint)
Green Seedless Grapes (per pound)

Apples

Gala Apples (per pound)

$1.99

Approximately 2 per pound

Granny Smith Apples (per pound)

$1.99

Approximately 2 per pound

Honeycrisp Apples (per pound)

$2.59

Approximately 2 per pound

Mcintosh Apples (per pound)

$1.99

Approximately 2 per pound

Jonagold Apples (per pound)

$1.99

Approximately 2 per pound

Fuji Apples (per pound)

$1.99

Approximately 2 per pound

Winesap Apples (per pound)

$1.99

Approximately 2 per pound

Pink Lady Apples (per pound)

$1.99

Approximately 2 per pound

Red Delicious Apples (per pound)

$1.99

Approximately 2 per pound

Golden Delicious Apples (per pound)

$1.99

Approximately 2 per pound

Gala Apples-Home Grown

$1.99

2 apples per pound

Honey Crisp Apples- Home Grown

$2.59

2 apples per pound

Sugar Bee

$2.99

2 apples per pound The sweetest apple on the market

Bananas

Bananas (per pound)

$0.89

Approximately 2-3 per pound

Berries

Blackberries (Pint)

$5.99
Blueberries (Pint)

$3.99
Red Raspberries (pint)

$5.99
Strawberries (quart box)

$8.99

Cranberries (1lb bag)

$2.59
Home Grown Strawberries (quart box)

$9.99Out of stock

Melons

Cantaloupe (each)

$4.99
Honeydew (each)

$6.99
Whole Watermelon (Large)

$14.00

See Cut fruit category for slices of watermelon

Whole Watermelon (small)

$8.99Out of stock

Citrus

Pink Grapefruit (each)

$1.99
Texas Red Grapefruit (each)

$1.99
White Grapefruit (each)

$1.99
Lemons (each)

$0.69
Limes (each)

$0.79
Blood Oranges (each)

$1.59
Navel Oranges (each)

$1.25
Cara Cara Oranges (each)

$1.00Out of stock
Tangelo Oranges (each)

$0.90Out of stock
Clementines (each)

$0.60
Clementines (bag)

$6.99

Valencia Oranges (each)

$1.00Out of stock

Grapes

Black Seedless Grapes (per pound)

$3.99
Green Seedless Grapes (per pound)

$3.99
Red Seedless Grapes (per pound)

$3.99
Cotton Candy Seedless Grapes (per pound)

$4.99Out of stock
Concord Grapes (seeded)

$4.00Out of stock

Sold by the quart box

Tropical Fruit

Kiwi (each)

$0.79
Mango (each)

$1.99
Pineapple (whole, each)

$3.99

See Cut Fruit category for cored and peeled pineapples

Pomegranate (each)

$4.99Out of stock

Figs (Pint box)

$4.99Out of stock

Stone Fruit

White Peaches (per pound)

$2.99Out of stock

Approximately 2 per pound

Yellow Peaches (per pound)

$2.99Out of stock

Approximately 2 per pound

Plums (per pound)

$2.99

Approximately 3 plums per pound

Apricots (per pound)

$2.99Out of stock

Approximately 4-5 per pound

Nectarines

$2.99Out of stock

Approximately 3 per pound

Red (dark) Cherries (per pound)

$7.99Out of stock

Approximately 35-45 cherries per pound

Rainier Cherries (per pound)

$7.99Out of stock

approximately 35-40 cherries per pound

Pluot Plums

$2.99Out of stock

2 plums per pound

Pears

Asian Pears (each)

$3.99
D'Anjou Pears (per pound)

$1.99Out of stock

Approximately 2 per pound

Red D'Anjou Pears (per pound)

$2.59

Approximately 2 per pound

Bartlett Pears (per pound)

$1.99

Approximately 2 per pound