Keane's Woodfired Catering Edgwood, Cranston

review star

No reviews yet

1850 Broad St.

Cranston, RI 02905

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Mac and Cheese
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Classic BBQ Family Meal

Family Meal - Feeds 4!

Classic BBQ Family Meal

Classic BBQ Family Meal

$62.00

Feed the whole family! Includes: 1 LB of Pulled Pork, 1 LB of Brisket, Coleslaw, Buttermilk Dill Potato salad , Cornbread & Pickles- Feeds 4

Mains

Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

$24.00Out of stock

Half Rack of Smoked & Dry Rubbed Pork Spare Ribs with house pickles, bbq sauce and your choice of a side!

Ancho Braised Brisket Tacos

Ancho Braised Brisket Tacos

$15.00

Ancho Braised Brisket topped with Pickled Red Onion, Cilantro, and Jalapeño Crema served in house corn tortillas. 3 Tacos served with chips and salsa!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$15.00

Topped with Red slaw, pickles and BBQ sauce, Comes with a side of Coleslaw, Dressed Greens or Potato Salad

Hanoi Chicken Sandwich

Hanoi Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked Chicken, chili mayo, pickled veg, cilantro and scallion, Comes with a side of Coleslaw, Dressed Greens or Potato Salad

Smoked Mushroom Sandwich

Smoked Mushroom Sandwich

$12.00

Portobello Mushroom, Smoked Gouda Cheese, Jalapeno & Cilantro Slaw, Pickles and BBQ sauce, Comes with a side of Coleslaw, Dressed Greens or Potato Salad

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$9.00

with chives & cheddar, a house favorite!

Salads

BBQ Chicken, chili mayo, pickled veg, cilantro and scallion, on a bed of greens with our house vinaigrette.
Hanoi Chicken Salad

Hanoi Chicken Salad

$13.00

BBQ Chicken, chili mayo, pickled veg, cilantro and scallion, on a bed of greens with our house vinaigrette.

Reheat Later

Frozen Quart of Brisket Meatballs w/ Marinara

$15.00
Frozen Pint of BBQ Chili

Frozen Pint of BBQ Chili

$8.00

Keane's Legendary Pulled Pork and Brisket Chili. Frozen to reheat later!

House Pickles & Sauces

Pint of House Pickles

Pint of House Pickles

$5.00

Zesty cukes, cold brined in our house pickle mix. keep refrigerated

House BBQ Sauce

$0.50+

House BBQ Mustard

$0.50+
Keane's House BBQ Rub

Keane's House BBQ Rub

$7.00

12oz pouch of our House BBQ Rub, perfect for ribs, poultry & veggies!

A la Carte & Sides

Honey Cornbread

Honey Cornbread

$2.00

Classic Coleslaw

$4.00

Dressed Greens with Cider Vinaigrette

$4.00

Cilantro/Jalapeno Slaw

$3.00
Buttermilk Dill Potato Salad

Buttermilk Dill Potato Salad

$4.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Open Selected Fridays 4pm- 8pm. Pre-Ordering Recommended! Check back weekly for our rotating family meals and specials. Keane’s specializes in red-oak smoked proteins, wood-fired veggies and seasonal sides. We offer an array of catering services and a BBQ Take-Out in Cranston, RI.

Website

Location

1850 Broad St., Cranston, RI 02905

Directions

