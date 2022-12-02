Keane's Woodfired Catering Edgwood, Cranston
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|3:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Open Selected Fridays 4pm- 8pm. Pre-Ordering Recommended! Check back weekly for our rotating family meals and specials. Keane’s specializes in red-oak smoked proteins, wood-fired veggies and seasonal sides. We offer an array of catering services and a BBQ Take-Out in Cranston, RI.
1850 Broad St., Cranston, RI 02905
