Kebabish Bites
283 34th Ave SW
Norman, OK 73072
Appetizer
- Aloo samosas$5.99
Crispy pastry filled with seasoned potatoes mixture and herbs.
- Cheese & spinach samosas$6.49
Crispy pastry filled with mozzarella cheese and seasoned spinach mixture .
- Chicken Samosas$6.49
Crispy pastry filled with seasoned minced chicken mixture and herbs.
- Chana chaat$6.99
Tasty & tangy street snack served with chickpeas, tomato, and onion seasoned with chaat masala.
- Veggie Pakora$4.99
Assorted vegetable's coated in spiced chickpea batter and deep-fried to perfections, a fritter snack.
- Masala Fries$3.99
Golden fries seasoned with flavorful blend of spices, a delicious twist on traditional French fries.
- Breaded Shrimp$5.99
tender shrimp coated in a panko breadcrumb layer, a detectable seafood appetizers.
- Fish Fingers$5.99
Hand breaded thin fish fillets ,carefully fried ,served with cocktail sauce.
- Cheese Sticks$5.99
Mozzarella sticks coated in a simple batter, deep fried.
Fresh Tandoor
- Plain naan$2.99
A Fluffy and Flavorful Flatbread
- Garlic naan$3.99
Fine flour flatbread topped with minced garlic & cilantro.
- Sesame naan$4.99
Fine flour flatbread topped with butter & toasted sesame seeds.
- Chicken Keema naan$5.99
Stuffed naan with minced Chicken ,baked in clay oven.
- Beef Keema naan$6.99
Stuffed naan with minced Beef baked in clay oven.
- Coconut naan$5.99
Baked flat bread filled with coconut flakes and cheese.
- Cheese naan$4.99
Baked flat bread filled with shredded mozzarella cheese.
Veggie Delights
- Chana Masala$14.99
Chickpeas cooked on slow heat blended with spices and tomatoes.
- Aloo Palak$14.99
Harmoniously combined tender potatoes and vibrant spinach sautéed onions, ginger,garlic, and infused with a captivating blend of spices, including cumin, coriander, turmeric, and other seasonings.
- Mix Vegetables$14.99
Carrot, Peas, Corn, and Green Beans, a delightful medley of garden-fresh vegetables seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices and cooked in a thick and flavorful tomato-based gravy.
- Palak paneer$14.99
Spinach combined with the creamy allure of Paneer (cottage cheese) cooked with onions, garlic, and an artful blend of spices, including cumin, coriander, turmeric, and garam masala.
- Aloo Gobi$14.99
Cubed potatoes and cauliflower, sautéed onions, garlic, and a medley of spices like cumin, coriander, and turmeric in a fragrant curry, and a sprinkle of fresh coriander leaves.
- Vegetable Biryani$15.49
Vegetable biryani is a symphony of aromatic spices, long-grain basmati rice, and a colorful assortment of fresh vegetables, meticulously layered and slow-cooked to perfection.
- Rajma$14.99
Red kidney beans cooked in a thick and flavorful tomato-based gravy, seasoned with a blend of aromatic spices, including cumin, coriander, and garam masala.
- Baingan Bharta$14.99
Fire roasted mashed eggplant cooked with a flavorful mixture of onions, tomatoes, and various spices, garnished with fresh coriander leaves.
- Aloo Chloe$14.99
Tender chickpeas and creamy potatoes, blend of spices, including cumin, coriander, turmeric, and chili powder, in a delectable tomato-based gravy.
Main Courses
- Chicken karahi$15.49
Succulent pieces of chicken stir-fried with traditional spices, tomato and onions, creating a flavorful delight .
- Mutton karahi$15.99
Succulent pieces of Goat meat cooked in house blend spices and aromatic onion- tomato based gravy.
- Chicken Biryani$15.99
Aromatic Basmati rice cooked with tender, marinated chicken, steamed to perfection. Rich in flavors, and a symphony of spices.
- Mutton Biryani$16.99
Tender pieces of Goat meat, aromatic spices, and long grains of basmati rice, creating a symphony of flavors, expertly layered and cooked to perfection.
- Shrimp Biryani$16.99
A delectable fusion of succulent shrimp and aromatic Basmati rice, thoughtfully layered and cooked to perfection
- Chicken tikka Masala$16.99
Luscious chunks of marinated boneless chicken, gently cooked in a creamy tomato-based sauce infused with a medley of spices.
- Paneer tikka masala$14.99
Cubes of paneer (Indian cottage cheese) marinated and grilled to perfection, then simmered in a creamy tomato-based sauce enriched with aromatic spices
- Shrimp masala$15.99
Shrimp cooked in a fragrant sauce, blend of tomatoes, onions, and a harmonious mix of spices.
- Salmon fish masala$17.99
Marinated salmon fillet gently simmered in a sauce made of tomatoes, onions, heavy cream, and a blend of traditional spices.
- Chicken kofta Curry$15.49
Koftas (meatballs) skillfully crafted from ground chicken, mixed with herbs and spices, then simmered in a flavorful gravy made from a blend of tomatoes, onions, and aromatic seasonings.
- Beef kofta curry$15.99
Well-seasoned beef koftas(meatballs),crafted from minced beef combined with a medley of spices and herbs, simmered in a savory gravy made of tomatoes, onions, and a blend of aromatic seasonings.
- Butter chicken$15.99
Boneless pieces of chicken marinated, grilled, and simmered in a rich, buttery, creamy tomato-based sauce, a harmonious blend of savory and buttery goodness.
- Murgh cholay$15.99
Succulent pieces of chicken and tender chickpeas come together in a flavorful gravy made of onions, ginger, garlic, and tomatoes, combined with a medley of spices and herbs.
- Chicken Jalfrazi$15.49
Tender pieces of chicken stir-fried with an array of colorful bell peppers, onions, and a medley of aromatic spices, enhanced with thin slices of tomatoes, omelet, and coriander leaves.
The Grill
- Beef Seekh kebab Platter$15.99
Skewers of Beef Seekh kebabs, crafted from minced Beef, infused with a blend of aromatic spices and herbs, grilled to perfection. Served on a platter, accompanied by mint chutney, naan bread, Rice, and assorted grilled vegetables.
- Chicken seekh Kebab Platter$14.99
Skewers of chicken Seekh kebabs, crafted from minced chicken, infused with a blend of aromatic spices and herbs, grilled to perfection. Served on a platter, accompanied by mint chutney, naan bread, Rice,and assorted grilled vegetables.
- Chicken tikka Boti platter$16.99
Cubes of chicken breast marinated in a blend of spices and yogurt, grilled to achieve tender texture. Served on a platter accompanied by mint chutneys, naan bread, rice,and grilled vegetables.
- Chicken Leg Platter$14.99
Tandoor-grilled chicken legs, infused with a blend of aromatic spices, mildly spicy Kashmiri chili, resulting in tender meat with a delightful reddish hue from the tandoor cooking. Served on a platter, accompanied by naan, mint chutney, Rice, and grilled vegetables.
- Beef Steak Platter$21.99
New York strip beef steak expertly seasoned, grilled to perfection, and served on a platter, accompanied by naan, mint chutney, Rice, and grilled vegetables.
- Lamb chop platter$21.99
Tender lamb chops infused with traditional spices grilled or tandoor-cooked to achieve a charred and juicy texture. Served on a platter accompanied by naan, mint chutney, Rice, and grilled vegetables.
- Mix grill platter$22.99
Combination of chicken Leg quarter, Beef seekh kebab, Chicken seekh kebab, and Tikka boti served on a platter accompanied by naan, mint chutney, rice, and grilled vegetables.
Desserts
- Gulab Jamun$4.99
Encapsulates the essence of indulgence and sweetness. These delectable, bite-sized spheres are made from a rich mixture of khoya (reduced milk solids), flour, and a hint of cardamom, creating a soft and melt-in-your-mouth texture.
- Pineapple Halwa$5.99
A delightful fusion of traditional halwa and the tropical goodness of pineapple, combining the richness of ghee, the creaminess of milk, and the sweetness and tanginess of pineapple.
- Gajar Halwa$5.99
A beloved dessert that transforms humble carrots into a rich and indulgent sweet treat, natural sweetness of carrots, combined with the richness of milk, ghee (clarified butter), and aromatic spices.
Drinks
- Mango lassi$4.99
Delightful blend of ripe mangoes, yogurt, milk, and a touch of sweetness, creating a creamy and tropical-flavored drink.
- Strawberry lassi$4.99
Delightful variation of the traditional yogurt-based drink, infused with the sweet and tangy flavor of ripe strawberries
- Blueberry lassi$4.99
Delightful and vibrant twist on the classic yogurt-based drink, the sweet and tangy flavor of blueberries with creamy yogurt, resulting in a refreshing and berry-Lucius beverage.
- Malt beverages ( barbican or mussy)$3.99
Barbican is a non-alcoholic malt beverage known for its refreshing taste and wide range of flavors available in fruit flavors like apple, peach, strawberry, and pineapple. (Imported from Dubai)
- Fountain Soda 20Oz$2.99
Dr pepper, Spirit ,Coke, Diet Coke, diet dr pepper
- Chai$2.99
Chai is a delightful and comforting hot beverage known for its warm and aromatic flavors. Chai is made by simmering black tea leaves in a mixture of water and milk. Served hot.
- Ginger chai$3.49
A delightful variation of traditional chai that incorporates the spicy and aromatic flavors of ginger root.
- Masala chai$3.99
A rich infusion of cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, and ginger, perfectly balanced with blend of robust black tea and creamy milk.
- Ice tea (Sweet/unsweet)$2.99
Minty cardamom tea.
- Tea (sweet/unsweet)$2.99
Minty cardamom tea.
Kid's Menu
- Chicken Seekh Kebab Roll$11.99
Chicken seekh kebabs with fresh vegetables and mint chutneys, all wrapped in a soft and fluffy naan bread.
- Chicken Tikka Boti Roll$11.99
Succulent pieces of chicken, marinated in aromatic spices and yogurt, grilled to perfection, fresh vegetables and mint chutneys all wrapped in a soft naan.
- Beef Seekh Kebab Roll$12.99
Beef seekh kebabs with fresh vegetables and mint chutneys, all wrapped in a soft and fluffy naan bread.
