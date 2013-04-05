Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Salad
Pizza

Kecco Woodfire Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

114 Westminster Pike

Reisterstown, MD 21136

Popular Items

NY Style Pizza
Margherita Verace
Mozzarella In Carrozza

Appetizers

Arancini

$10.00

Ground Beef & Peas / or Cheese only

Mozzarella In Carrozza

$11.00

Homemade fried mozzarella

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Dusted & flashed fried

Sautee Mussels& Clams

$14.00

Garlic olive oil / toasted bread

Gamberi Sambuca

$15.00

Shrimp / fried tomatoes/ sambuca sauce

Burrata & Prosciutto

$16.00

Creamy stuffed mozzarella/ prosciutto

Bruschetta Pomodoro

$7.00

Cherry tomatoes/ Basil

Grilled Octopus

$18.00

Capers / Onions / Patatoes

Tagliere

$16.00

Italian cured meats/ Cheeses / Olives

ZUPPA DEL GIORNO

$7.00

truffle mushroom homemade soup

BAKED EGGPLANT app

$10.00

Homemade fresh eggplant/our tomato sauce/melted mozzarella

Salads

Arugola & Pere

$12.00

Arugola/Pear / Walnuts/ Gorgonzola/Balsamic vineagrette

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine/ Shaved Parmiggiano/ Croutons

INSALATA MISTA

$8.00

Mixed Greens/ tomatoes/ onions/cuccombers/olives/carrots,house vinegrette

Lental Salad

$9.00

Lental / Carrots / Onions / Arugola / Shaved parmiggiano

Panzanella

$12.00

Tomato/Peppers/Onions/Olives/Croutons/Mozzarella/Mix greens

Side Caesar

$9.00

Side House

$7.00

Caprese

$12.00

Tomatoes/fresh Mozzarella/basil/balsamic glaze

Panini

Cheeseburger

$11.00

L.T.O& mayo

Cheesesteak

$11.00

Chopped Ribeye/fried onions/american cheese/L.T. &mayo

Chicken Milanese Panini

$11.00

Fried bread chicken breast/ L.T.O and mayo

Chicken Parm Panini

$11.00

Breaded chicken cutlet/Mozzarella /tomato sauce

Chicken Cheesesteak

$11.00

Chopped chicken breast/fried onions/american cheese/L.T.& mayo

Eggplant Panini

$10.00

Italian Cold Cut

$10.00

Ham/Salami/Provolone,Capicolla,L.T.O.

Meatball Parm Panini

$11.00

Homemade meatballs/mozzarella/tomato sauce

Pollo Toscano

$12.00

Grilled chicken breast/pesto spread/sundried tomatoes/provolone & lettuce

Porchetta Panini

$12.00

Roasted pork loin/arugola/red peppers/provolone cheese/toamtoes

Prosciutto & Mozzarella

$14.00

Imported Prosciutto/Fresh Mozzarella/Pesto spread/tomatoes/arugola

Sausage & Rapini Panini

$14.00

Sausage/Rapini/ Provolone

Sausage Parm Panini

$11.00

Sweet italian sausage/tomato sauce/ melted mozzarella

I PRIMI PIATTI

Shrimp/mussels/clams/calamari in a cherry tomato sauce, served with linguine pasta

Bucatini CARBONARA

$18.00

Hallow Spaghetti, Pancetta, romano cheese, egg yolk

Gnocchi Sorrentina

$19.00

Cherry tomatoes/oliveoil/basil/topped with fresh mozzarella

LASAGNA

$19.00

Our homemade all beef lasagna

Linguine con VONGOLE

$19.00

Cherry tomatoes/CLAMS / garlic white wine sauce

LINGUNI AMALFITANI

$22.00

Jumbo shrimp/limoncello cream sauce

Paccheri al Cinghiale

$21.00

Short wide tube pasta, Wild Boar Ragu

PACCHERI AUM AUM

$23.00

Neapolitan ragu'/ meat ball/meat sauce/sausage/tomato sauce topped with greated parmiggiano cheese

PASTA with BOLOGNESE SAUCE

$18.00

Penne Boscaiola

$18.00

Peas/Mushrooms/Ham/butter parmiggiano sauce

Penne con piselli &Salmone

$19.00

Peas/salmon tips/creamy sauce

Ravioli ai porcini and Tartufo

$24.00Out of stock

Mix of seasonal mushrooms/tartufo paste/butter sage sauce

RAVIOLI CAPRESE

$22.00

Burrata ravioli/cherry tomato/mozzarella/basil

Ravioli del PESCATORE

$24.00

Stuffed with lobster/Crabmeat/ topped with creamy seafood sauce

Risotto ai funghi

$24.00

Porcini/shitake/oyster mushrooms/buttom mushrooms truffle oil topped with shaved parmiggiano

Risotto di Mare

$26.00

MixChopped shel fish tossed with cherry tomato and olive oil garlic. (shrimp/mussels/clams/calamari)

Scialatielli al Pesto

$18.00

fresh Handmade pasta/tosted with basil paste/shaved parmiggiano/oliveoil/toasted panko NO CREAM

Scialatielli allo Scoglio

$28.00

Jumbo shrimp/ Clams / Mussels / Cherry tomato sauce

SPAGHETTI AGLIO OLIO & PEPERONCINO

$16.00

Our garlic & olive oil and chili flakes.

SPAGHETTI CON POLPETTE

$18.00

( 3) Homemade all beef meatball/tomato sauce

Spaghetti Pomodoro & Basilico

$16.00

Cherry tomato & finely chopped garlic /basil/ parmiggiano cheese

Tagliatelle al Tartufo

$22.00

Homamade pasta/sliced black truffle/butter parmiggiano sauce

Tagliatelle Cacio e Pepe

$19.00

A typical Roman dished/crushed whole black pepper/romano & Pecorino creamy sauce

Penne alla MEDITERRANEA

$28.00

SHrimp/scallops/crab meat in a rose cream sauce,tossed with penne pasta.

SECONDI PIATTI

Bistecca alla Bracie

$32.00Out of stock

G14 0z rib-eye /Roasted potatoes/spinach

Costata di vitello alla GRIGLIA

$40.00

GRILLED VEAL CHOP/SEASONED WITH OLIVE OIL/SEA SALT/SERVEDE WITH SPINACH/GARLIC MASHED POTATO

Costata di vitello PARMIGGIANA

$42.00

BREADED BONE-IN VEAL CHOP / TOMATO SAUCE/MOZZARELLASERVED WITH PASTA

Filetto Salmone & Capperi

$25.00

Pan seared/Capers/Rosmary lemon butter sauce/spinach

GRIGLIATA DI PESCE

$32.00

Calamari/tuna/salmon/shrimp/ served with lemon olive oil infusion.

GRILLED SALMON

$24.00

Fresh Salmon grilled to perfection served with spinach

PAN SEARED PORK CHOP

$29.00

Cherry papers/broccoli rabe/roasted potato

PETTI DI POLLO Milanese

$21.00Out of stock

Pan fried breaded chicken breast/ broccoli & side salad

PETTI DI POLLO PARMIGGIANA

$22.00

Our chicken parmiggiana served with pasta

SOGLIOLA AL LIMONE

$22.00

FRESH FLOUNDER/LEMON BUTTER SAUCE/ SPINACH

STINCO DI AGNELLO

$30.00

Lamb Shank/SLOW COOKED IN VEGETABLE STEW/ POTATOES

TUNA PIZZAIOLA

$28.00

CAPERS/OLIVES/CHERRY TOMATO/ BROCCOLI

VEAL SALTIMBOCCA

$26.00

PROSCIUTTO/MELTED MOZZARELLA / SAGE BUTTER SUCE/ SPINACH

CONTORNI (sides)

Broccoli Crown

$7.00

garlic & olive oil

French Fries

$6.00

Patate al Forno

$7.00

Rapini

$10.00

garlic & olive oil

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

garlic & olive oil

Sauteed Spinach

$6.00

garlic & olive oil

Side Tomato Sauce

$2.00

LOAF BREAD

$1.50

Side greated cheese

$1.00

side pesto

$3.00

side deping oil

$2.00

dough ball

$3.00

PANAGLIATO

$6.00

Our homemade garlic bread

POLPETTE AL SUGO

$10.00

Our all beef homemade meat ball

SALSICCE AL SUGO

$10.00

Homemede sausage topped with our tomato sauce

Woodfire red pizza

Capricciosa

$18.00

Mushrooms/red peppers / artichioke / olives

Carnosa

$19.00

Peperoni/ham/Sausage/Bacon/meatball/mozzarella

Margherita Verace

$14.00

Fior di latte / Basil/ tomato puree

Marinara

$13.00

Garlic/oregano/basil/tomato puree ( no cheese)

Napoli

$16.00

Capers / anchiovies/ Olives/mozzarella tomato puree

Procida

$22.00

Shrimp/scallops/crab meat/mozzarella tomato puree

NY Style Pizza

$13.00

PIZZA FRITTA

$14.00

Fried Calzone/mozzarella/salami/tomato sauce/

Woodfire white pizza

Positano

$17.00

Mushrooms/Ham/Truffle oil/ mozzarella

Bianca

$15.00

Ricotta/Mozzarella/pProvolone

Carrettiera

$15.00

Sausage/ Rapini/ Mozzarella

Truffle Burrata

$19.00

Burrata cheese/Prosciutto/Mozzarella/Truffle oil

FUORIGROTTA

$19.00

Prosciutto/arugola/tomatoes/

COFFEE DRINKS

SPANISH COFFEE

$8.00

ESPRESO

$3.00

EPRESSO&SAMBUCA

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$8.00

DESSERTS

TIRAMISU

$8.00

CANNOLI

$6.00

CHEESE CAKE PLAIN

$6.00

Limoncello Flute

$9.00

SPUMONI

$8.00

GELATO

$5.00

Choccolat Souffle

$10.00

Chocolate mouse

$8.00

panettone

$15.00Out of stock

DOLCE

$8.00

COPPA PISTACCHIO

$9.00

Today Suggestions

FAMILY DINNE 4

$65.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Pasta w/ Butter

$7.00

Pasta w/ Meatball

$8.00

Pasta w/ Tomato sauce

$7.00

SHOP

HOUE BALL DOUGH

$3.00

Private Party

$45.00

32 OZ TOAMTO SAUCE

$8.99

160Z TOMATO SAUCE

$6.99

SHOP

Homemade Jar tomato basilico sauce

$6.99

Homemade Vodka sauce jar

$8.99

Homemade Bolognese sauce Jar

$8.99

Homemade fradiavolo cherry tomato sauce jar

$6.99

Catering

LG Tray Penne Vodka

$80.00

Egg noodle pasta tossed with parmiggianocheese/butter/cream

Party $25

$25.00

Party $30

$30.00

Party $20

$20.00

Party Dessert

$2.00

Party $40

$40.00

SALADS

LARGE HOUSE

$44.00

MEDIUM HOUSE

$25.00

LARGE CAESAR

$55.00

LARGE CAPRESE

$65.00

MED CAPRESE

$40.00

LARGE SPecial SALAD

$75.00

MEDIUM SPecial SALAD

$45.00

MD CAPRESE

$40.00

MD.CAESAR SALAD

$30.00

PASTA

Lg Pasta MEATBALL

$99.00

MD pastaMEATBALL

$79.00

MD.RIGATONI SAUSAGE&PEPPERS

$75.00

LG.PENNE CONTADINA

$99.00

MD. PENNE CONTADINA

$65.00

LG PASTA POMODORO SAUCE

$75.00

MD PASTA POMODORO

$55.00

LG LASAGNA

$125.00

MD. LASAGNS

$90.00

Pasta ai tre funghi medium

$55.00

Cannelloni Napoli medium

$80.00

PASTA ALFREDO

$75.00

ENTREES

MD Chicken Parm

$95.00

MD EGGPLANT

$75.00

LG EGGPLANT

$115.00

MD CHICKEN MARSALA

$115.00

LG CHIX MARSALA

$165.00

LG CHIX PARM

$150.00

SIDES

BROCCOLI CROWN ( one size only)

$45.00

SAUTEED SPINACH

$55.00

SAUTEED RAPINI TRAY

$80.00

20PC MEATBALL

$50.00

40PC MEATBALL

$80.00

20PC SAUSAGE

$45.00

40PC SAUSAGE

$85.00

SAUSAGE PEPPERS (one size only)

$90.00

Antipasto

TAGLIERE LG

$150.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

114 Westminster Pike, Reisterstown, MD 21136

Directions

Gallery
Kecco's Neapolitan Woodfire Kitchen image
Kecco's Neapolitan Woodfire Kitchen image

