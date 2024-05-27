Kedai Makan Belltown
2234 1st Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food (Toast Online)
PLEASE DO NOT TIP FOR PICKUP ORDERS
- A 10% service charge is included for all takeout orders. Please do not leave a tip on top of that.
A 10% service charge is included for all takeout orders. We do not accept tips on top of that. We cannot disable the tip option because it's used to tip Doordash drivers for delivery orders. Thank you for your understanding!
V: Vegetarian, VV: Vegan, GF: Gluten Free, Vo: Vegetarian option available, VVo: Vegan option available
Sides
- Malay Peanuts (GF, VVo)$6.00
Roasted peanuts, lime leaf, spicy chilis, anchovies
- Pickled Veggies (VV, GF)$6.00
Vegan and gluten free. Pickled gai choy, cucumber, shallots, Thai chili.
- Prawn Crackers (GF)$6.00
Prawn crackers, sweet chili mayo.
- Kerabu Mangga (VV, GF)$8.00Out of stock
Mango salad with mint, shallots, peanuts, and mee sambal
- Kerabu Timun Nanas (VVo, GF)$8.00
Funky pineapple and cucumber salad with Thai basil, shallots, peanuts, dried shrimp floss, sambal belacan
- Roti Jala (Vo)$11.00
Malay net bread with wheat flour, egg, turmeric, coconut, served with chickpea curry or chicken curry (+$1). Chicken curry is NOT vegetarian.
- Roti Babi$13.00
Bread stuffed with pork, shiitake mushrooms, spices, dipped in egg, served with Worcestershire sauce, Thai chili, pickled cucumber
Add-Ons
- Jasmine Rice (VV, GF)$3.00
- Coconut Rice (VV, GF)$4.00
- Fried Egg (V, GF)$2.00
- Tea Egg (V, GF)$2.00
- Chicken Curry (GF)$6.00
- Chickpea Curry (VV, GF)$5.00
- Mee Sambal (VV, GF)$0.75
Dry, mildly spicy sambal, good for mixing
- Sweet Chili Sambal (VV, GF)$0.60
Wet, mildly spicy sambal, good for dipping
- 8oz Jar - Mee Sambal$8.00
- 8oz Jar - Sweet Chili Sambal$6.00
- 8oz Jar - Sambal Belacan$10.00
Mains
- Nasi Lemak (Vo, VVo, GF)$19.00
Gluten free. Coconut rice, tea egg, roast peanuts, anchovies, lime leaf, cucumber, nasi lemak sambal. Choice of chicken curry or tofu with chickpea curry.
- Nasi Biryani (Vo, GF)$19.00
Gluten free. Biryani rice, caramelized onions, spices, butter, cashews, golden raisins, peas, grape tomatoes, fried shallots. Choice of tofu, chicken curry or beef rendang (+$3).
- Nasi Goreng Kampung (Vo, VVo, GF)</