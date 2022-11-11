KeDough Bakery & Pastries KeDough Bakery & Pastries - Muscatine
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Restaurant info
KeDough Bakery & Pastries is based on faith and family values. We believe that relationships are formed and communities are strengthened when we gather around the table. We take pride in catering to those with unique health and nutritional needs, as well as providing fresh, high quality, locally sourced ingredients at an affordable price. Our goal is to provide outstanding customer service, with a cozy at home feel to make or customers feel like part of our family! We stive to create a unique bakery experience with lasting family memories from our family to yours!
Location
201 West 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA 52761
Gallery