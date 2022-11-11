  • Home
  Muscatine
  KeDough Bakery & Pastries
KeDough Bakery & Pastries - Muscatine

No reviews yet

201 West 2nd Street

Muscatine, IA 52761

Hours

Order Again

Sunday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 1:00 pm
KeDough Bakery & Pastries is based on faith and family values. We believe that relationships are formed and communities are strengthened when we gather around the table. We take pride in catering to those with unique health and nutritional needs, as well as providing fresh, high quality, locally sourced ingredients at an affordable price. Our goal is to provide outstanding customer service, with a cozy at home feel to make or customers feel like part of our family! We stive to create a unique bakery experience with lasting family memories from our family to yours!

201 West 2nd Street, Muscatine, IA 52761

