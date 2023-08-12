Breakfast

Breakfast Starters

Cinnamon Roll

$7.95

Gooey with Cream Cheese Frosting

Breakfast Corn Dogs

$9.95

Breakfast Sausages Dipped in Keedy's Pancake Batter & Fried Golden (3)

Donut Holes

$5.95+

Cinnamon Sugar Dusted with Chocolate Sauce and Raspberry Coulis. Three or Six.

Yogurt Parfait

$11.95

Honey Greek Yogurt with Granola & Mixed Berries

Oatmeal

$7.95

Served with Milk, Brown Sugar, Almonds, & Golden Raisins

Bagel

$4.95

Stone's Best Bagels. Plain, Everything or Blueberry

Eggs & Specialties

Eggs Your Way

$9.95

2 Eggs with Choice of Meat, Choice of Side, & Toast

Keedy's Breakfast

$13.95

Eggs Your Way with Half Order of Pancakes, Waffle, French Toast, or Biscuits & Gravy

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$16.95

Served with Peppered Gravy & Choice of Side

Steak & Eggs

$19.95

Grilled NY Steak Served with Choice of Side

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.95

Home-Made Biscuits with Peppered Gravy. Add 2 Eggs $4

Avocado Toast

$15.95

Avocado Smash with Feta, Arugula, Lemon-Pressed Olive Oil, & Pickled Red Onion on Grilled Sourdough

Huevos Rancheros

$15.95

2 Eggs on Top of Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered in Salsa Roja with Queso Fresco, Cilantro & Diced Onion

Chilaquiles & Eggs

$14.95

House Fried Corn Tortilla Chips Cooked with Green or Red Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, White Onion & Crema

2 + 2 +2

$12.95

Sandwiches & Burritos

Simple Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Egg with American Cheese on an English Muffin

Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich

$12.95

Egg, Spiced Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns on a Potato Bun with K Sauce

Cali Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Hash Browns, Onions & Cheese Mix

Chorizo con Papas Burrito

$13.95

Scrambled Eggs, Potato, Soyrizo, Pickled Jalapeños, Cheese Mix with Sour Cream & Salsa

Hot Cakes & More

Keedy's Hot Cakes

$7.95+

Famous Since 1957

Keedy's Waffle

$9.95

Like Our Pancakes with Pockets. Add Strawberries & Whipped Cream

French Toast

$12.95

Thick Cut Egg Dipped Brioche with Powdered Sugar & Pecan Maple Butter

Fried Chicken & Hot Cakes

$17.95

A Match Made in Heaven. Get it with a Waffle, but Why?

Omelets & Scrambles

Veggie Omelet

$14.95

Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach, Onions, Bell Peppers & Cheese Mix

Denver Omelet

$15.95

Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, & Cheese

Mexican Omelet

$15.95

Machaca & Monterey Jack Cheese with Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, & Sour Cream

Carnivore Omelet

$17.95

Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Topped with Soyrizo

Joe Cool Scramble

$15.95

Seasoned Ground Sausage, Onions & Spinach

Egg White Veggie Scramble

$15.95

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spinach, Feta & Avocado

Jalisco Scramble

$16.95

Chorizo, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco & Crema

Benny's

Classic Benny

$15.95

Poached Eggs & Canadian Bacon on & English Muffin with Hollandaise

Florentine Benny

$15.95

Poached Eggs & Sauteed Spinach on Griddled Tomato with Hollandaise

Chile Verde Benny

$18.95

Poached Eggs & Braised Pork on Crispy Sopes with Green Chile Hollandaise

A Little Extra

Meats

$3.95+

Bacon, Spiced Bacon, Sausage Links, Sausage Patties, Chicken Sausage, Country Ham

Sides

$3.95+

Hash Browns, Breakfast Potoatoes, Grits, Fruit, Seasonal Berries

Toast

$3.00+

White, Wheat, Sourdough, Marble Rye, Gluten-Free, English Muffin, Corn or Flour Tortillas

Add Eggs

$3.00+

Add On

$3.50+

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50+

Peet's Coffee

Espresso

$3.50+

Americano

$5.50

Latte

$5.50

Cappuccino

$5.50

Mocha

$6.50

Red Eye

$5.50

Cup of Coffee with a Shot of Espresso

Hot Tea

$3.95+

Juice & Milk

Milk

$4.95+

Juice

$4.95+

Lunch

Soup & Chili

Soup of the Day

$4.95+

Cup or Bowl

Beef & Vegetable Soup

$4.95+

Cup or Bowl

Chili

$5.95+

Cup or Bowl

Super Brown Bowl

$10.95+

A Jumbo Portion of our Soup or Chili with Cornbread

Souper Salad

$14.95

A Cup of Soup or Chili with a Half House, Caesar or Cobb Salad

Salads

Chopped Cobb

$16.95

Bacon, Egg, Avo, Chicken, Tomato, Blue Cheese with Creamy Ranch Dressing

Caesar

$12.95

Romaine & Fried Artichokes with Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Crisps

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.95

Chopped Iceberg with Grilled Chicken, Jicama, Pepitas, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Cotija & Jalapeno Ranch Dressing

Chop Antipasto Salad

$17.95

Arugula, Salami, Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onions, Italian Basil Vinaigrette

Burrata Salad

$17.95

Spinach & Romaine, Pesto Chicken, Grilled Asparagus, Balsamic Reduction, with Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette & Croutons

Burgers

Keedy's Fix

$10.95+

Our Classic Burger. Single or Double with Choice of Cheese & Topped with Our Signature Relish

2.0 Burger

$14.95

2 Smash Patties with DBL Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion & K Sauce

Patty Melt

$16.95

2 Smash Patties with Swiss & Caramelized Onions on Marble Rye

Land Lover's Burger

$15.95

Portabella & Veggie Burget with Dill Aioli & LTO

Classics + Twists

Keedy's Scoop

$12.95+

Tuna, Chicken or Egg Salad Served on a Bed of Lettuce or as a Sandwich with a Side

Keedy's Sando

$12.95+

Clubhouse

$15.95

Turkey, Ham, & Bacon wth Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato 3 Stories High

Tuna Melt

$15.95

Keedy's Classic Tuna Salad Warmed with Cheddar on Toasted Sourdough

The "Fedderly"

$12.95

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Beer-Battered Cod with Parsley Fries, Fried Capers, Tartar Sauce & Lemon

Machaca Burrito

$15.95

Slow Braised Seasoned Beef Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Cali Style with Fries, Avo Smash, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream

Reuben

$16.95

Warmed Corned Beef with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing on Marble Rye

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.95

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Pesto Spread, Arugula, Provolone on Toasted Sourdough

BLT

$15.95

Thick-Cut Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Add Avo Smash?

Craft Grilled Cheese

$14.95

4 Cheese Blend on Cheese Crusted Sourdough

Chopped Grinder

$16.95

Turkey, Ham, & Salami with Havarti & Gouda, LTO, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Pepperoncini on a Hoagie Roll

Loaded Veggie Quesadilla

$14.95

3 Cheese Blend with Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Tomato, Black Beans, Roasted Corn & Salsa on the Side

Jack's Rib Sandwich

$18.95

No Bone Baby Back Ribs Glazed with Jack's BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Onions, & Coleslaw on a Corn Bread Bun

Philly Dip

$18.95

Thin Sliced Prime Rib Sauteed Philly Style with Caramelized Onions, Peppers, & Provolone on a Hoagie Roll with Au Jus

Fried Fish Sandwich

$19.95

Spicedy Battered Cod with Tartar Slaw & Pickles on a Cornbread Bun

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$4.95

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.95

Fruit

$4.95

Coleslaw

$4.95

Sauteed Spinach

$4.95

House Salad

$5.95

Mac 'n Cheese

$5.95

NA Beverages

Soft Drinks

Root Beer

$4.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.95

Watermelon Mint Lemonade

$5.95

Blackberry Sage

$5.95

Club Soda

Ginger Ale

$3.95

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Dr. Pepper

$3.95

Fanta

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Arnold Palmer

$3.95

Iced Tea

$3.95

Lemonade

$3.95

Coke Zero

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Coke

$3.95

Pellegrino

$4.50

Kid's Menu

Kiddy's Breakfast

$9.95

2 Eggs with Bacon or Sausage, Potatoes or Fruit & Kid's Beverage

Kiddy's Hot Cakes

$9.95

3 Hot Cakes with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage

Funfetti Waffle

$9.95

Our Waffle Went to a Party & Came Back Festive. with Choice of Side & Kids Beverage

Breakfast Sliders

$9.95

2 Egg, Cheese & Meat Sliders with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage

PT4 Toast

$9.95

Wheat Toast with Peanut or Almond Butter, Sliced Banana, Honey with Choice of Side and Kid's Beverage

Kids Burger Sliders

$9.95

2 Burger Sliders with American Cheese on Hawaiian Rolls with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage

Corn Pups

$9.95

Mini Corn Dogs with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage

Kids Mac 'n Cheese

$9.95

4 Cheese Blend with Twisty Noodles

Grilled Cheese Sticks

$9.95

4 Melted Cheese Stickes on White Bread with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage

Chicken Strips

$9.95

Fried or Grilled with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage

Kid's Sundae

$5.00

One Scoop of Ice Cream with Your Choice of Toppings

Dessert

Desserts

Banana Split

$12.95

Freeze

$6.95

Orange or Lime

Root Beer Float

$7.95

Twisty Shakes

$9.95

Milkshake

$7.95

Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, Date, Cherry, Root Beer, or Peanut Butter Fudge

Keedy's Sundae

$14.95

I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Keedy's Ice Cream

Sundae

$8.95

2 Scoop with Your Choice of Toppings

Ice Cream Single Scoop

$3.95

I'm Having a Lighter Day Today