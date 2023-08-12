Keedy's Indio
49-890 Jefferson Street
Suite 108
Indio, CA 92201
Breakfast
Breakfast Starters
Cinnamon Roll
Gooey with Cream Cheese Frosting
Breakfast Corn Dogs
Breakfast Sausages Dipped in Keedy's Pancake Batter & Fried Golden (3)
Donut Holes
Cinnamon Sugar Dusted with Chocolate Sauce and Raspberry Coulis. Three or Six.
Yogurt Parfait
Honey Greek Yogurt with Granola & Mixed Berries
Oatmeal
Served with Milk, Brown Sugar, Almonds, & Golden Raisins
Bagel
Stone's Best Bagels. Plain, Everything or Blueberry
Eggs & Specialties
Eggs Your Way
2 Eggs with Choice of Meat, Choice of Side, & Toast
Keedy's Breakfast
Eggs Your Way with Half Order of Pancakes, Waffle, French Toast, or Biscuits & Gravy
Country Fried Steak & Eggs
Served with Peppered Gravy & Choice of Side
Steak & Eggs
Grilled NY Steak Served with Choice of Side
Biscuits & Gravy
Home-Made Biscuits with Peppered Gravy. Add 2 Eggs $4
Avocado Toast
Avocado Smash with Feta, Arugula, Lemon-Pressed Olive Oil, & Pickled Red Onion on Grilled Sourdough
Huevos Rancheros
2 Eggs on Top of Crispy Corn Tortillas Smothered in Salsa Roja with Queso Fresco, Cilantro & Diced Onion
Chilaquiles & Eggs
House Fried Corn Tortilla Chips Cooked with Green or Red Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro, White Onion & Crema
2 + 2 +2
Sandwiches & Burritos
Simple Breakfast Sandwich
Egg with American Cheese on an English Muffin
Ultimate Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, Spiced Bacon, Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Hash Browns on a Potato Bun with K Sauce
Cali Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Sausage, Hash Browns, Onions & Cheese Mix
Chorizo con Papas Burrito
Scrambled Eggs, Potato, Soyrizo, Pickled Jalapeños, Cheese Mix with Sour Cream & Salsa
Hot Cakes & More
Omelets & Scrambles
Veggie Omelet
Mushroom, Tomato, Spinach, Onions, Bell Peppers & Cheese Mix
Denver Omelet
Ham, Onions, Bell Peppers, & Cheese
Mexican Omelet
Machaca & Monterey Jack Cheese with Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco, & Sour Cream
Carnivore Omelet
Ham, Bacon, Sausage, Onions, Cheddar & Jack Cheese, Topped with Soyrizo
Joe Cool Scramble
Seasoned Ground Sausage, Onions & Spinach
Egg White Veggie Scramble
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Spinach, Feta & Avocado
Jalisco Scramble
Chorizo, Pickled Jalapenos, Pico de Gallo, Queso Fresco & Crema
Benny's
A Little Extra
Coffee
Juice & Milk
Lunch
Soup & Chili
Salads
Chopped Cobb
Bacon, Egg, Avo, Chicken, Tomato, Blue Cheese with Creamy Ranch Dressing
Caesar
Romaine & Fried Artichokes with Caesar Dressing & Parmesan Crisps
Southwest Chicken Salad
Chopped Iceberg with Grilled Chicken, Jicama, Pepitas, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Tomatoes, Cotija & Jalapeno Ranch Dressing
Chop Antipasto Salad
Arugula, Salami, Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Mozzarella, Tomato, Red Onions, Italian Basil Vinaigrette
Burrata Salad
Spinach & Romaine, Pesto Chicken, Grilled Asparagus, Balsamic Reduction, with Roasted Tomato Vinaigrette & Croutons
Burgers
Keedy's Fix
Our Classic Burger. Single or Double with Choice of Cheese & Topped with Our Signature Relish
2.0 Burger
2 Smash Patties with DBL Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Onion & K Sauce
Patty Melt
2 Smash Patties with Swiss & Caramelized Onions on Marble Rye
Land Lover's Burger
Portabella & Veggie Burget with Dill Aioli & LTO
Classics + Twists
Keedy's Scoop
Tuna, Chicken or Egg Salad Served on a Bed of Lettuce or as a Sandwich with a Side
Keedy's Sando
Clubhouse
Turkey, Ham, & Bacon wth Mayo, Lettuce, & Tomato 3 Stories High
Tuna Melt
Keedy's Classic Tuna Salad Warmed with Cheddar on Toasted Sourdough
The "Fedderly"
Fish & Chips
Beer-Battered Cod with Parsley Fries, Fried Capers, Tartar Sauce & Lemon
Machaca Burrito
Slow Braised Seasoned Beef Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla Cali Style with Fries, Avo Smash, Pico de Gallo & Sour Cream
Reuben
Warmed Corned Beef with Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Russian Dressing on Marble Rye
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Pepper, Pesto Spread, Arugula, Provolone on Toasted Sourdough
BLT
Thick-Cut Bacon with Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo. Add Avo Smash?
Craft Grilled Cheese
4 Cheese Blend on Cheese Crusted Sourdough
Chopped Grinder
Turkey, Ham, & Salami with Havarti & Gouda, LTO, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Pepperoncini on a Hoagie Roll
Loaded Veggie Quesadilla
3 Cheese Blend with Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Tomato, Black Beans, Roasted Corn & Salsa on the Side
Jack's Rib Sandwich
No Bone Baby Back Ribs Glazed with Jack's BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Onions, & Coleslaw on a Corn Bread Bun
Philly Dip
Thin Sliced Prime Rib Sauteed Philly Style with Caramelized Onions, Peppers, & Provolone on a Hoagie Roll with Au Jus
Fried Fish Sandwich
Spicedy Battered Cod with Tartar Slaw & Pickles on a Cornbread Bun
Lunch Sides
Kid's Menu
Kiddy's Breakfast
2 Eggs with Bacon or Sausage, Potatoes or Fruit & Kid's Beverage
Kiddy's Hot Cakes
3 Hot Cakes with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage
Funfetti Waffle
Our Waffle Went to a Party & Came Back Festive. with Choice of Side & Kids Beverage
Breakfast Sliders
2 Egg, Cheese & Meat Sliders with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage
PT4 Toast
Wheat Toast with Peanut or Almond Butter, Sliced Banana, Honey with Choice of Side and Kid's Beverage
Kids Burger Sliders
2 Burger Sliders with American Cheese on Hawaiian Rolls with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage
Corn Pups
Mini Corn Dogs with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage
Kids Mac 'n Cheese
4 Cheese Blend with Twisty Noodles
Grilled Cheese Sticks
4 Melted Cheese Stickes on White Bread with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage
Chicken Strips
Fried or Grilled with Choice of Side & Kid's Beverage
Kid's Sundae
One Scoop of Ice Cream with Your Choice of Toppings
Dessert
Desserts
Banana Split
Freeze
Orange or Lime
Root Beer Float
Twisty Shakes
Milkshake
Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chocolate, Chocolate Chip, Strawberry, Pineapple, Banana, Date, Cherry, Root Beer, or Peanut Butter Fudge
Keedy's Sundae
I Scream, You Scream, We All Scream for Keedy's Ice Cream
Sundae
2 Scoop with Your Choice of Toppings
Ice Cream Single Scoop
I'm Having a Lighter Day Today
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
The Brunch Spot
49-890 Jefferson Street, Suite 108, Indio, CA 92201