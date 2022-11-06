Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Keegans Irish Pub

review star

No reviews yet

4687 S Atlanta Rd SE

Suite #224

Smyrna, GA 30080

Popular Items

Keegans Classic
Cajun Chicken Pasta
Caesar Salad (large)

Appetizers

Irish Spring Rolls

Irish Spring Rolls

$10.99

Wontons stuffed with lean corned beef, cabbage and Swiss cheese. Served with a side of 1,000 Island Dressing.

Buffalo chicken dips spring rolls

Buffalo chicken dips spring rolls

$8.99

Two Spring Rolls stuffed with homemade Buffalo Chicken Dip and served with a side of Ranch.

Smoked Wings(10)

$17.99
Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$10.99

Jumbo Wings (10)

$17.99

Our delicious jumbo wings fried to perfection, then hand tossed in your favorite wing sauce, Served with celery and bleu cheese.

Jumbo Wings (6)

$11.99

Our delicious jumbo wings fried to perfection, then hand tossed in your favorite wing sauce, Served with celery and bleu cheese.

Harp Lager Cheese Dip

$10.99Out of stock

A blend of three cheeses made with Harp Lager and a hint of fresh chipotle served with fresh tortilla chips.

Keegans Potato Chips- Large

$11.99

Our fresh cooked chips covered with warm bleu cheese dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Add Buffalo chicken & Bacon!

Keegans Potato Chips- Small

$8.99

Our fresh cooked chips covered with warm bleu cheese dressing and topped with bleu cheese crumbles. Add Buffalo chicken & Bacon!

Basket Fries

Basket Fries

$5.99

Basket of Chips

$6.99

Basket of Tots

$5.99Out of stock

Basket Onion Rings

$7.99Out of stock

Smothered Tots

$8.99Out of stock

Crispy tater tots smothered in our Harp Lager cheese dip. Topped with diced tomatoes, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.

Tomato Bisque (Bowl)

Tomato Bisque (Bowl)

$7.99Out of stock

Tomato Bisque (Cup)

$4.99Out of stock

Fresh Baked Pretzels

$10.99Out of stock

Sampler Platter

$14.99Out of stock

2 Irish Spring Rolls, 3 Mozzarella sticks, and Keegan’s Blue Cheese Chips served with celery, marinara and sweet 1000 Island. NO substitutions.

Salads

Spinach Salad

$11.99

Baby spinach tossed with Granny Smith apples, bacon, candied walnuts and bleu cheese crumbles in a rice wine vinaigrette dressing.

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.99

Crisp fresh cut romaine, tossed with heart of palm, tomato, avocado, chick peas, red onion, sliced egg, green pepper and gorgonzola cheese in a lemon basil vinaigrette.

Wedge Salad

$10.99

A quarter wedge of Iceberg lettuce topped with bleu cheese dressing, tomatoes, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles.

Caesar Salad (small)

$5.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan tossed in a traditional Caesar dressing. Add chicken, Tuna, Salmon or Steak (when available) for a few dollars more.

Caesar Salad (large)

$8.99

Crisp Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan tossed in a traditional Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Tuna, Salmon or Steak (when available) for a few dollars more.

House Salad (small)

$5.99

Fresh cut lettuce with cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressings. Add Chicken, Steak, Salmon,Tuna, or Pulled Pork for a few dollars more!

House Salad (large)

House Salad (large)

$8.99

Fresh cut lettuce with cucumber, red onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar cheese and croutons. Served with your choice of dressings. Add Chicken, Steak, Salmon,Tuna, or Pulled Pork for a few dollars more!

Entrees

Bangers Pot

$17.99
Chicken Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

$16.99Out of stock

A comfort food classic, generous chunks of chicken and vegetables enrobed in a savory cream sauce, baked in flaky pie crust.

Shepherds Pie

Shepherds Pie

$16.99

Ground beef, peas and corn simmered in a brown gravy topped with mashed potatoes with a side of veggie medley.

Pot Roast

Pot Roast

$16.99Out of stock

Home style favorite! Tender beef, slow cooked with onions, carrots & celery, served with mashed potatoes and gravy.

Farmhouse Tenders

Farmhouse Tenders

$15.99

Fresh juicy chicken strips hand-breaded to order with our special blend of herbs and spices.

Finnegans Fry

$17.99

Our famous beer battered Haddock served on a bed of fries with a side of homemade lemon caper tarter sauce and cole slaw.

Fish and Fries 2 Piece

Fish and Fries 2 Piece

$14.99

Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.

Fish and Fries 3 Piece

$17.99

Fresh cut Cod hand dipped in our Guinness batter, fried to perfection. Served with fries and slaw.

Grilled Chicken Pasta

$16.99Out of stock

Penne pasta tossed in a creamy alfredo sauce topped with your choice of blackened or grilled chicken breast and served with Parmesan garlic toast points. Add fresh spinach or broccoli if you like!

Cajun Chicken Pasta

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.99
Keegans Meatloaf

Keegans Meatloaf

$16.99

Homemade with beef, pork, and veal served over mashed potatoes, covered with rich brown gravy, with sauteed garlic spinach.

Pub Chicken

Pub Chicken

$16.99

Fresh chicken breast seasoned and pan fried served with mashed potatoes, green beans and drizzled with a lemon caper beurre blanc.

Pan Seared Salmon

Pan Seared Salmon

$20.99

Fried Chicken Plate

$25.00

Sandwiches

Bookmaker

$14.99

Shaved roast beef with caramelized onions and provolone cheese on a toasted baguette served with a side of au jus.

Reuben

Reuben

$15.99Out of stock

Grilled lean corned beef with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing on toasted marble rye bread.

Salmon Sandwich

$16.99Out of stock

Hand cut salmon with smoky bacon, ripe tomato, crispy lettuce, and lemon garlic aioli on artisan multi-grain bread.

Turkey Avocado Club

Turkey Avocado Club

$14.99Out of stock

Slow roasted turkey breast piled high on toasted 8 grain bread with Creole Honey mustard. Topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheeses and crispy applewood smoked bacon. Served with our own homemade chips.

Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99Out of stock

Tender chicken breast fried to a golden brown. Topped with American cheese, applewood smoked bacon and chipotle ranch

Pot Roast Cheesesteak

Pot Roast Cheesesteak

$15.99Out of stock

Tender house braised pot roast and sauteed bell pepper and red onion finished with our delicious Harp Lager cheese sauce on a toasted French roll.

Pub Grilled Cheese

$11.99Out of stock

A blend of three cheese melted to perfection between two slices of sour dough bread, served with a cup of our Tomato Bisque.

Southern Style Grilled Cheese

$13.99Out of stock

Pimento cheese, avocado applewood bacon and tomato. Served with a cup of our tomato bisque.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.99Out of stock

Burgers

Keegans Classic

$14.99

A half pound of fresh angus sirloin on Brioche with your choice of cheese, served with lettuce, tomato, onion and pickle.

The Dublin

$14.99

Two angus patties, double cheese and double bacon.

Holy Smokes

Holy Smokes

$14.99

Two angus patties, pepper jack cheese, fried jalapenos and diablo infused bacon.

St. Paddy Melt

St. Paddy Melt

$14.99

Two angus patties, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions and thousand island dressing on grilled rye bread.

Extras

Ice Cream

$1.00

Bacon

$2.00

Egg

$1.25

1000 island

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

gravy

$0.75

diablo

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Apples

$0.50

Au Jus

$0.50

Make Buffalo

$0.75

Avocado

$2.50

Bell Peppers

$0.25

BBQ

Beer Cheese

$1.25

Cheese

$1.25

Burger Patty 4 oz

$5.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.25

Chick Peas

$0.50

Chipotle Cream

Chipotle Ranch

Chives

Croutons

Cucumber

$0.75

carrots

$0.50Out of stock

Dressing

Gorgonzola

$0.75

Green Pepper

$0.75

Heart of Palm

$0.75

Honey Mustard

Hot

Jalapeno

$0.75

Mashed Potatoes

$1.50

Mild

Mushrooms

$0.75

No Sauce

Onion

$0.50

Pickle

$0.50

Sauerkraut

$0.75

Side of celery - 12 - 15 pieces

$1.50

Smothered

$1.99

Walnuts

$0.99

Whipped Cream

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.99

Spicy Honey Mustard

spinach

$0.50

Stew Bread

$0.75

Tomato

$0.75

Lettuce

wasabi

Sauce

tartar sauce

Red Onion

Ranch

Broccoli

$2.00

Sides

Brussels Sprouts in Citrus Vinaigrette

$5.50

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Broccoli

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00Out of stock

Mushrooms

$6.00

Spinach

$6.00

Side Chips

$3.50

Side Tots

$6.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Side Onion rings

$6.00Out of stock

Slaw

$6.00Out of stock

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Fried Pickles

$6.00Out of stock

No Side

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.00

Collard Greens

$7.00

Cabbage

$6.00

Plantains

$6.00

Vegetable Medley

$6.00

Dirty Rice

$6.00

Brown Rice

$6.00

Dressings

1000 Island

Bleu Cheese

Out of stock

Ranch

Honey Mustard

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Lemon Basil

Chipotle Ranch

Rice Wine Vinaigrette

Italian

Caesar

Desserts

Extra Wipp crem

$1.00

Strawberry Key Lime Tart

$9.99Out of stock

Kids

Kid Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Served with your little buddy's favorite side item.

Kid Chicken Fingers

$8.99

Served with your little buddy's favorite side item.

Kid Burger

$8.99

Served with your little buddy's favorite side item.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Served with your little buddy's favorite side item.

Kid Pasta

$6.99

Choose plain, buttered, or alfredo penne pasta. Served with your little buddy's favorite side item.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
4687 S Atlanta Rd SE, Suite #224, Smyrna, GA 30080

