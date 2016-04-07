Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Burgers
Chicken

Keepers Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

3350 Lake Jericho Rd

Smithfield, KY 40068

Popular Items

1 lb Fish
Fish Platter For 2; fish w/ 4 hushpuppies
Hush Puppies

APPETIZERS

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$6.59

We hand bread choice large sliced pickles and fry to golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$7.98

We hand slice, hand bread, fresh green tomatoes. They are lighyly fried and served with your choice of sauce.

Cheese Curds ( Fried)

Cheese Curds ( Fried)

$7.14

Cheddar cheese curds lightly fried and served with your choice of sauce, Perfect tasty bites of cheese.

Fried Banana Peppers

Fried Banana Peppers

$6.59

Banana pepper rings ightly dipped in our house batter fried to golden brown

Onion Strips

Onion Strips

$6.59

Our in house, thinly sliced onion strips, lightly battered and fried to golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.

Calamari

Calamari

$10.99

SALADS

Lettuce Wedge

Lettuce Wedge

$6.59

Lettuce Wedge, either iceberg or romaine with diced tomatoes and croutons with your choice of cheese and dressing. The dressing is on the wedge and NOT served on the side. Shown with Parmesan cheese.

Deluxe Salad

Deluxe Salad

$5.93

Iceberg lettuce, and romaine blend with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, mushrooms, cucumber, and our house made croutons with sliced onions. You choice of cheese and dressing.

Ceasar Salad

Ceasar Salad

$7.69

Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, our house made croutons served with a side of Caesar dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.13

Iceberg lettuce, and romaine blend with diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, and our house made croutons with onion slices. Choice of dressing. This is a smaller version of our deluxe salad without cheese and bacon.

SANDWICHES, BURGER, BRAT & CHICKEN

Po Boy

Po Boy

$9.89

A toasted hoagie bun loaded with cole slaw, served with your choice of panned fried oysters or fried shrimp topped with our own house remoulade sauce.

Cod Fish Sandwich

Cod Fish Sandwich

$10.99

2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand-breaded (our own house breading) Cod, fried to perfection served on white or marble rye bread.

Seafood Tacos (Two)

Seafood Tacos (Two)

$8.46

2 flour tortillas, cole slaw, cheese and your choice of either fried or baked cod or either sauteed or fried shrimp, topped with our house made sauce..

Angus Burger KY Proud

Angus Burger KY Proud

$10.99Out of stock

Certified KY Proud Angus prepared medium or well; add your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions. Served on our house brioche bun. Also add Sauteed onions, mushrooms and/or Applewood bacon slices, also a KY Proud product

Beer Steamed Bratwurst KY Proud

Beer Steamed Bratwurst KY Proud

$6.59

KY Proud, Purnells white brats, beer steamed and served with your choice of bread, bun or solo. You can add grilled onions, mushrooms or both. For an additional cost.

Fried Chicken Tenders

Fried Chicken Tenders

$14.29

Our hand cut, hand dipped in buttermilk and our seasoningd, Chicken breasts, lightly fried served with you choice of sauce

Boneless Breaded Wings (10)

Boneless Breaded Wings (10)

$12.09Out of stock

Boneless chicken wings, made of all natural chicken.

Quesadilla (Adult)

$8.24
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (10)

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (10)

$16.49

Jumbo chicken, wings, flats and drums. Served”naked” or tossed in sauce, served with celery.

ENTREES

Seafood Dinner with a side of Cole Slaw

Seafood Dinner with a side of Cole Slaw

$24.19

2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand-breaded Cod, fried butterfly shrimp, pan fried oysters, cole slaw and 2 hushpuppies plus 1 side, premium side additional charge.

Fish Platter For 2; fish w/ 4 hushpuppies

Fish Platter For 2; fish w/ 4 hushpuppies

$35.19

4 pieces of our hand-fileted, hand breaded Cod, with 4 of our house made hush puppies, plus two servings of 2 regular sides. Premium sides at additional charge.

Fish, Fries & Hushpuppies

Fish, Fries & Hushpuppies

$14.29

2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand-breaded Cod, an order of Fries and 2 of our house made hush puppies. You can add bread at an additional cost.

Fish, Sweet Potato Fries & Hushpuppies

$16.49

2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand breaded Cod, order of sweet potato fries and 2 of our house made hushpuppies. You can add bread at an additional cost.

Fish, Onion Rings & Hushpuppies

Fish, Onion Rings & Hushpuppies

$16.49

2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand breaded Cod, order of onions rings and 2 of our house made hushpuppies. You can add bread at an additional cost.

Butterfly Shrimp Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies

Butterfly Shrimp Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies

$19.79

Lightly breaded and fried butterflied shrimp served with 2 of our house made hushpuppies and 2 sides

Sea Scallop Dinner

Sea Scallop Dinner

$27.49Out of stock

Tender fresh sea scallops, served with your choice of two sides Our scallops are prepared sauteed or fried. Served with hushpuppies and your choice of 2 regular sides.

Frog Leg Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies

Frog Leg Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies

$19.79

Fresh, farm raised frog legs, lightly breaded and fried. Served with 2 of our house made hush puppies and 2 regular sides.

Baked Cod & Steamed Veggies

Baked Cod & Steamed Veggies

$18.69

A healthy choice of 2 pcs of our hand-fileted, icelandic cod, baked (prepared plain, seasoned or blackened) served with your choice of steamed vegatables.

Pan-Fried Oyster Dinner w/2 Hushpuppies

Pan-Fried Oyster Dinner w/2 Hushpuppies

$21.99

Pan fried oysters, plus 2 house made hush puppies plus 2 regular sides.

Calamari Dinner w/ 2 Huhspuppies

Calamari Dinner w/ 2 Huhspuppies

$18.69

Calamari rings, breaded and lightly fried served with hush puppies and your choice of 2 regular fries.

Fish Bite Meal w/ 2 Huhspuppies

$15.39
Popcorn Shrimp Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies

$15.39

Popcorn size shrimp breaded and fried, served with our house made hush puppies plus 2 regular sides.

Fried Clam Strips Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies

Fried Clam Strips Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies

$18.47

Clams cut in strips, breaded, then lightly fried. Served with you choice os sauce and choice of 2 regular sides.

Fried Chicken Tender Meal

Fried Chicken Tender Meal

$20.89

Chip coated fried chicken tenders, (3) served with 2 regular sides. Photo is shown with premium sides.

RAW BAR (oyster on the half shell)

Steamed Little Necks

Steamed Little Necks

$9.99Out of stock

Peeled and deveined, large or jumbo shrimp (depends on the harvest), shrimp, served with our house made cocktail sauce and a lemon. Number of shrimp varies with market price.

Steamed Mussels

Steamed Mussels

$6.25

Mussels quickly steamed to hold their flavor, choice of sauce.

Steamed Crawfish

Steamed Crawfish

$7.99

Full order of Crawfish sauteed and served with drawn butter or your choice of sauce.

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1lb

$17.99
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb

Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb

$8.99

1:2 lb of steamed white shrimp, served with lemons.

6 Chesapeake Oysters

6 Chesapeake Oysters

$9.00Out of stock

Chesapeake ousters, shucked when ordered, served with saltine crackers, lemon, horseradish and cocktail sauce,

Chesapeakes Oysters (12)

Chesapeakes Oysters (12)

$18.00Out of stock

Chesapeake oysters, shucked when ordered, served with our house made cocktail sauce, raw horseradish, lemons and crackers.

SIDES

Fries

Fries

$3.29

Yep, fries

Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.29

Our hushpuppies are made from scratch using our long held recipe. These are made in house as ordered. an order has 4 pups. These are a KEEPER!

Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.13

Iceberg lettuce, spinach and romaine blend with diced onions, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, mushroom, cucumber and our house made croutons with onion slice. Served with your choice of dressing.

Steamed Broccolli

Steamed Broccolli

$3.29

Steamed broccoli crowns, lightly tossed in butter.

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.29

Our house made cole slaw from fresh green and purple canbage,, shredded carrots and our sweet dressing.

Corn on Cob

Corn on Cob

$4.39

Fresh corn on the cob, served buttered, of course. Always a favorite.

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.39
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$4.39
Frank's Dry Rub Spicy Fries

Frank's Dry Rub Spicy Fries

$4.39

Our fries tossed in Franks dry rub spice. Perfect spicy flavor

Macaroni & Cheese

Macaroni & Cheese

$4.39

We make our macaroni and cheese with real cream and that great southern favorite: Velvetta Cheese.. The noodles may be shells or elbows depending on the supplier.

Petite Red Potatoes

Petite Red Potatoes

$4.39

Fresh”C” size, creamer potatoes. Steamed and tossed in butter.

A LA CARTE

1/2 lb Fish

1/2 lb Fish

$8.79

1/2 lb of or our hand-cut, hand-fileted in house breaded Iclandic Cod fried to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce.

1 lb Fish

1 lb Fish

$17.59

1 lb or our hand-cut, hand-fileted in house breaded Iclandic Cod fried to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce.

Butterfly Shrimp

Butterfly Shrimp

$7.91

Butterflied shrimp hand breaded in our own breading, served with you choice of sauce.

Single Pair of Frog Legs

Single Pair of Frog Legs

$5.27

Single pair of our fresh frog legs, lightly breaded in our breading, served with your choice of dipping sauce.

Side Order of Sea Scallops

Side Order of Sea Scallops

$18.69Out of stock

Tender Scallops either sauteed or fried served with choice of sauce.

Fish Bites

Fish Bites

$9.06

We hand cut our hand breaded cod into small bites. Perfect for those who want our fish but bot hungry enough for a full serving. Served with your choice of sauce.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$7.69

Breaded and fried popcorn size shrimp, served with your choice of sauce.

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99
Kids Mini Corn Dogs

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.99

Little bits of breaded hot dogs, served with a side and a drink. (Shown with mac n cheese).

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$7.99

Kids Fish Bites

$7.99
Kids Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Flour tortilla grilled with montrey jack cheese, served with a side and a drink. ( Shown with a side of Mac n cheese).

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99
Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Child-size burger, shown with american cheese, which can be added for an additional charge, plus a side and a drink.

Kids Sides Extra

$1.50

Kids Drinks Extra

$1.50

DESSERTS

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$3.99

Our very own house made Key Lime pie; made with real key lime juice topped with our freshly made whipped cream, Kiwi Lime sauce, lime twist.

Brownie

Brownie

$2.50

Our Brownie MADE WITH NUTS, drizzled in chocolate topped with our house made whipped cream.

Beverages

Pepsi

$2.69

Diet Pepsi

$2.69

Lipton Sweet Tea

$2.69

Lemonade

$2.69

Mountain Dew

$2.69

Sierra Mist

$2.69

Milk

$2.49

Water

Lipton Unsweet Tea

$2.69

1/2 SW 1/2 UN SW TEA

$2.69

Beer/Hard Seltzer

Miller Lite 16oz

Miller Lite 16oz

$2.50
Bud Light Aluminuml 16oz

Bud Light Aluminuml 16oz

$2.50

Blue Moon Bottle

$3.25

Mich Ultra Aluminum16 Oz

$2.50

MILLER LITE Draft

$2.50

Budweiser Aluminum 16oz

$2.50

Blue moon cans

$3.75

Yuengling Flight 16 ozCan

$3.75

COORS LITE 16 Oz Aluminum

$2.50
MILLER HIGH LIFE Bottle

MILLER HIGH LIFE Bottle

$2.99

Truly Mango

$3.99Out of stock

Truly Original Lemonade

$4.99Out of stock
Truly Watermelon

Truly Watermelon

$3.99Out of stock

Miller Lite Pitcher

$10.00

Truly Strawberry

$3.99Out of stock

Ice Spiked Cherry Lime

$4.99Out of stock

5% ABV, 2 G CARBS, VERY REFRESHING

Ice Spiked Grapefruit Splash

$3.99Out of stock

Ice Spiked Lemonade Refresher

$3.99Out of stock

Ice Spiked Citrus Splash

$3.99Out of stock

Ranch Water

$3.99

Ranck Water Spicey

$3.99Out of stock

Ranch Water Rio Red Grapefruit

$3.99Out of stock

Ranch Water Prickly Pear

$3.99Out of stock

Barefoot Wine

CAB SAV

$4.00

CHARDONAY

$4.00

MERLOT

$4.00

MOSCATO

$4.00

PINK MOSCATO

$4.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$4.00

RIESLING

$4.00

SWEET RED

$4.00

WHITE ZINFANDEL

$4.00

NO WINE

Salt Scrub

Keys Salt Scrub

Keys Salt Scrub

$20.00

Beer Koozies

Beer Koozies

$20.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

FOOD, WINE, MIXED DRINKS AND BEER MAY BE ORDERED ONLINE

Website

Location

3350 Lake Jericho Rd, Smithfield, KY 40068

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Keepers Seafood Restaurant image
Keepers Seafood Restaurant image
Keepers Seafood Restaurant image

