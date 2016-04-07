- Home
Keepers Seafood
No reviews yet
3350 Lake Jericho Rd
Smithfield, KY 40068
APPETIZERS
Fried Pickles
We hand bread choice large sliced pickles and fry to golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
Fried Green Tomatoes
We hand slice, hand bread, fresh green tomatoes. They are lighyly fried and served with your choice of sauce.
Cheese Curds ( Fried)
Cheddar cheese curds lightly fried and served with your choice of sauce, Perfect tasty bites of cheese.
Fried Banana Peppers
Banana pepper rings ightly dipped in our house batter fried to golden brown
Onion Strips
Our in house, thinly sliced onion strips, lightly battered and fried to golden brown. Served with your choice of sauce.
Calamari
SALADS
Lettuce Wedge
Lettuce Wedge, either iceberg or romaine with diced tomatoes and croutons with your choice of cheese and dressing. The dressing is on the wedge and NOT served on the side. Shown with Parmesan cheese.
Deluxe Salad
Iceberg lettuce, and romaine blend with diced tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, mushrooms, cucumber, and our house made croutons with sliced onions. You choice of cheese and dressing.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine lettuce, shaved Parmesan cheese, our house made croutons served with a side of Caesar dressing
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, and romaine blend with diced tomatoes, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, and our house made croutons with onion slices. Choice of dressing. This is a smaller version of our deluxe salad without cheese and bacon.
SANDWICHES, BURGER, BRAT & CHICKEN
Po Boy
A toasted hoagie bun loaded with cole slaw, served with your choice of panned fried oysters or fried shrimp topped with our own house remoulade sauce.
Cod Fish Sandwich
2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand-breaded (our own house breading) Cod, fried to perfection served on white or marble rye bread.
Seafood Tacos (Two)
2 flour tortillas, cole slaw, cheese and your choice of either fried or baked cod or either sauteed or fried shrimp, topped with our house made sauce..
Angus Burger KY Proud
Certified KY Proud Angus prepared medium or well; add your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions. Served on our house brioche bun. Also add Sauteed onions, mushrooms and/or Applewood bacon slices, also a KY Proud product
Beer Steamed Bratwurst KY Proud
KY Proud, Purnells white brats, beer steamed and served with your choice of bread, bun or solo. You can add grilled onions, mushrooms or both. For an additional cost.
Fried Chicken Tenders
Our hand cut, hand dipped in buttermilk and our seasoningd, Chicken breasts, lightly fried served with you choice of sauce
Boneless Breaded Wings (10)
Boneless chicken wings, made of all natural chicken.
Quesadilla (Adult)
JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS (10)
Jumbo chicken, wings, flats and drums. Served”naked” or tossed in sauce, served with celery.
ENTREES
Seafood Dinner with a side of Cole Slaw
2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand-breaded Cod, fried butterfly shrimp, pan fried oysters, cole slaw and 2 hushpuppies plus 1 side, premium side additional charge.
Fish Platter For 2; fish w/ 4 hushpuppies
4 pieces of our hand-fileted, hand breaded Cod, with 4 of our house made hush puppies, plus two servings of 2 regular sides. Premium sides at additional charge.
Fish, Fries & Hushpuppies
2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand-breaded Cod, an order of Fries and 2 of our house made hush puppies. You can add bread at an additional cost.
Fish, Sweet Potato Fries & Hushpuppies
2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand breaded Cod, order of sweet potato fries and 2 of our house made hushpuppies. You can add bread at an additional cost.
Fish, Onion Rings & Hushpuppies
2 pieces of our hand-filleted, hand breaded Cod, order of onions rings and 2 of our house made hushpuppies. You can add bread at an additional cost.
Butterfly Shrimp Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies
Lightly breaded and fried butterflied shrimp served with 2 of our house made hushpuppies and 2 sides
Sea Scallop Dinner
Tender fresh sea scallops, served with your choice of two sides Our scallops are prepared sauteed or fried. Served with hushpuppies and your choice of 2 regular sides.
Frog Leg Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies
Fresh, farm raised frog legs, lightly breaded and fried. Served with 2 of our house made hush puppies and 2 regular sides.
Baked Cod & Steamed Veggies
A healthy choice of 2 pcs of our hand-fileted, icelandic cod, baked (prepared plain, seasoned or blackened) served with your choice of steamed vegatables.
Pan-Fried Oyster Dinner w/2 Hushpuppies
Pan fried oysters, plus 2 house made hush puppies plus 2 regular sides.
Calamari Dinner w/ 2 Huhspuppies
Calamari rings, breaded and lightly fried served with hush puppies and your choice of 2 regular fries.
Fish Bite Meal w/ 2 Huhspuppies
Popcorn Shrimp Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies
Popcorn size shrimp breaded and fried, served with our house made hush puppies plus 2 regular sides.
Fried Clam Strips Dinner w/ 2 Hushpuppies
Clams cut in strips, breaded, then lightly fried. Served with you choice os sauce and choice of 2 regular sides.
Fried Chicken Tender Meal
Chip coated fried chicken tenders, (3) served with 2 regular sides. Photo is shown with premium sides.
RAW BAR (oyster on the half shell)
Steamed Little Necks
Peeled and deveined, large or jumbo shrimp (depends on the harvest), shrimp, served with our house made cocktail sauce and a lemon. Number of shrimp varies with market price.
Steamed Mussels
Mussels quickly steamed to hold their flavor, choice of sauce.
Steamed Crawfish
Full order of Crawfish sauteed and served with drawn butter or your choice of sauce.
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1lb
Peel & Eat Shrimp 1/2 lb
1:2 lb of steamed white shrimp, served with lemons.
6 Chesapeake Oysters
Chesapeake ousters, shucked when ordered, served with saltine crackers, lemon, horseradish and cocktail sauce,
Chesapeakes Oysters (12)
Chesapeake oysters, shucked when ordered, served with our house made cocktail sauce, raw horseradish, lemons and crackers.
SIDES
Fries
Yep, fries
Hush Puppies
Our hushpuppies are made from scratch using our long held recipe. These are made in house as ordered. an order has 4 pups. These are a KEEPER!
Side Salad
Iceberg lettuce, spinach and romaine blend with diced onions, shredded carrots, purple cabbage, mushroom, cucumber and our house made croutons with onion slice. Served with your choice of dressing.
Steamed Broccolli
Steamed broccoli crowns, lightly tossed in butter.
Cole Slaw
Our house made cole slaw from fresh green and purple canbage,, shredded carrots and our sweet dressing.
Corn on Cob
Fresh corn on the cob, served buttered, of course. Always a favorite.
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Frank's Dry Rub Spicy Fries
Our fries tossed in Franks dry rub spice. Perfect spicy flavor
Macaroni & Cheese
We make our macaroni and cheese with real cream and that great southern favorite: Velvetta Cheese.. The noodles may be shells or elbows depending on the supplier.
Petite Red Potatoes
Fresh”C” size, creamer potatoes. Steamed and tossed in butter.
A LA CARTE
1/2 lb Fish
1/2 lb of or our hand-cut, hand-fileted in house breaded Iclandic Cod fried to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce.
1 lb Fish
1 lb or our hand-cut, hand-fileted in house breaded Iclandic Cod fried to perfection. Served with your choice of sauce.
Butterfly Shrimp
Butterflied shrimp hand breaded in our own breading, served with you choice of sauce.
Single Pair of Frog Legs
Single pair of our fresh frog legs, lightly breaded in our breading, served with your choice of dipping sauce.
Side Order of Sea Scallops
Tender Scallops either sauteed or fried served with choice of sauce.
Fish Bites
We hand cut our hand breaded cod into small bites. Perfect for those who want our fish but bot hungry enough for a full serving. Served with your choice of sauce.
Popcorn Shrimp
Breaded and fried popcorn size shrimp, served with your choice of sauce.
KIDS
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
Little bits of breaded hot dogs, served with a side and a drink. (Shown with mac n cheese).
Kids Popcorn Shrimp
Kids Fish Bites
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
Flour tortilla grilled with montrey jack cheese, served with a side and a drink. ( Shown with a side of Mac n cheese).
Kids Chicken Tenders
Kids Hamburger
Child-size burger, shown with american cheese, which can be added for an additional charge, plus a side and a drink.
Kids Sides Extra
Kids Drinks Extra
DESSERTS
Beer/Hard Seltzer
Miller Lite 16oz
Bud Light Aluminuml 16oz
Blue Moon Bottle
Mich Ultra Aluminum16 Oz
MILLER LITE Draft
Budweiser Aluminum 16oz
Blue moon cans
Yuengling Flight 16 ozCan
COORS LITE 16 Oz Aluminum
MILLER HIGH LIFE Bottle
Truly Mango
Truly Original Lemonade
Truly Watermelon
Miller Lite Pitcher
Truly Strawberry
Ice Spiked Cherry Lime
5% ABV, 2 G CARBS, VERY REFRESHING
Ice Spiked Grapefruit Splash
Ice Spiked Lemonade Refresher
Ice Spiked Citrus Splash
Ranch Water
Ranck Water Spicey
Ranch Water Rio Red Grapefruit
Ranch Water Prickly Pear
Barefoot Wine
Salt Scrub
Beer Koozies
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FOOD, WINE, MIXED DRINKS AND BEER MAY BE ORDERED ONLINE
3350 Lake Jericho Rd, Smithfield, KY 40068