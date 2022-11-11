Restaurant header imageView gallery
Kefi Streetside Cafe 1201 6th Ave W

1201 6th Ave W

Bradenton, FL 34205

Popular Items

Latte
The Apollo Pita
Everything Bagel

Drink Special

Butter Beer Latte

$6.00

butterscotch + brown butter syrup

Food Special

Falafel Pita

$10.00

falafel + hummus + cucumbers + tomato + parsley + spring mix + tahini-garlic sauce

Falafel Platter

$10.00

falafel + tabbouleh + hummus + feta + crumbled pita chips + served with pita bread

The Gus Pita

$10.00

egg + bacon + cheddar jack + spinach + sauteed mushroom + tomato + pepper + onion

Mexican Street Corn Avocado Toast

$7.00+

seasoned corn + feta + pickled red onion + cilantro

Coffee

Espresso

$4.00

A straight up double shot of espresso.

Latte

$5.00

A double shot of the tasty, bold Buddy Brew Double Dog espresso with fresh, steamed milk. A classic that is heaven in a cup!

Cappuccino

$5.00

We start with a double shot of Double Dog Espresso from Buddy Brew, then add equal parts of freshly steamed and foamed milk. This creates a frothier and bolder coffee flavor than its cousin, the Latte.

Americano

$4.50

Mocha

$6.00

Our already delicious latte, just taken up a notch with the addition of Swiss Chocolate!

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Traditional freshly brewed drip coffee from our friends at Buddy Brew! Their Old Florida is a nice blend of citrus notes from a Colombian coffee and a sweet and balanced Brazilian coffee.

Cold Brew

$5.00

Caramel Apple Cold Brew

$6.00

Caramel Sauce + Caramel Apple Syrup + Milk

Espresso Soda

$5.00

Sparkling water + blood orange + double shot espresso A delightfully refreshing way to get your coffee kick!

Honey Oat Latte

$6.25

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.00

you know what it is...

Pumpkin Pie Cold Brew

$6.50

$1 per drink donated to A.O.K. Cafe Relief Fund collaboration with Atria + Oscura + Kefi

NOT Coffee

Matcha Latte

$5.50

A delicious green tea loaded with nutrients and caffeine. Kick off your day with one of these for a healthier way to get that morning jolt!

Matcha Tea

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Louisville Iced Tea

$4.00

Iced tea sweetened with cherry-orange syrup aged in a bourbon barrel. Reminiscent of an Old Fashioned without the booze!

Hot Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Chai Latte

$5.00

Dirty Chai Latte

$7.00

Italian Soda

$3.50

Carbonated water + flavored syrup + ice Light and refreshing. Perfect for a warm Florida afternoon!

Lemonade

$3.50

Ginger Kombucha

$6.00

Berry-Hibiscus Kombucha

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ice Water

Soda Water

$2.00

Seasonals

Peach Ginger Matcha

$6.00

Chocolate Hazelnut Latte

$6.00

Cold Brew Lemonade

$5.50

Buddy Brew Original Cold Brew Coffee blended with refreshing lemonade

Iced Tsai Tou Vounou

$4.00

Greek mountain tea, lightly sweetened with honey

Pastries

Chocolate-Cherry-Almond Muffin

$3.75

Lemon-Blueberry Goat Cheese Muffin

$3.75

Orange-Pistachio Mini Crinkle Cake

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Chip & Tahini Cookie

$2.75

Peach Cobbler Poptarts (2)

$4.50

Avocado Toast

The Kefi

$5.00+

avocado smash + greek-style cucumbers + arugula + multigrain bread + evoo drizzle + oregano

The Soula

$7.00+

avocado smash + feta + sundried tomato + Kalamata olive + multigrain bread + evoo drizzle + oregano

Bagel + Cream Cheese

Everything Bagel

$4.50

Plain Bagel

$4.50

Overnight Oats

The Dimitra

$8.00

rolled oats + chia seeds + walnuts + blueberries + pomegranate arils + chocolate-pomegranate almond milk

Pitas

The Apollo Pita

$9.00

scrambled egg + bacon + cheddar + monterey jack + bacon jam + pickled red onion + mike's hot honey

The Zeus Pita

$12.00

Greek style shredded pork + bacon + tomato + white onion + tzatziki + feta

The Athena Pita

$10.00

hummus + sundried tomato + cucumber + kalamata olives + pickled red onion + feta + arugula

Salads

The O.G. Greek

$8.00

greens + tomato + cucumber + kalamata olives + pepperoncini + onion + feta + greek dressing

The Corinthian Cobb

$10.00

greens + hardboiled egg + bacon + tomato + avocado smash + cheddar jack + garlic ranch dressing

Platters

Spanakopita

$11.00

Six wedges of Greek phyllo pastry stuffed with spinach + feta, served with house made tzatziki.

Mezze Platter

$12.00

Mini spanakopita (3) + stuffed grape leaves (4) + pita chips + kalamata olives + tzatziki + hummus

Side Items

Tzatziki

$2.50

Side of Feta

$3.00

Pita Bread

$1.50

One piece of toasted Pita bread

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Find your Kefi!

Location

1201 6th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34205

