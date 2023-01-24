Keg & Kitchen

- Home
Specialty Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Prosecco, Splash of Club Soda Orange Slice
Avenue Manhattan
Bulliet Rye, Averna Amaro, Black Walnut Bitters, Housemade Luxardo Cherry. Chilled Straight up
Bee's Knee"s
Barr Hill Gin, Lemon Juice, Barr Hill Honey
Bloody Mary
Cider Car
Brandy, Apple Cider, Orange
Chocolate Martini
Classic Espolon Margarita
Espolon Tequila Blanco, Fresh Lime, Simple Syrup
Coconut Duck Fat Old Fashioned
Bulleit Blend Old Fashioned w/ Housemade Coconut Bitters
Damn Weather
Tito's Vodka, White Cranberry, Triple Sec, Fresh Cranberries
El Diablo Margarita
Infused Jalapeno Tequila, Fresh Lemon, + Lime
Espresso Martini
Hot Buttered Bourbon
Misunderstood Ginger Whiskey, Brown Sugar-Honey Butter, Hot Water, Housemade Bourbon Whipped Cream
Hummingbird
St. Germain, Prosecco
Irish Coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Iced Tea
Manmosa
Champagne, double Nickel Sun Surfer, and OJ
Mimosa
Champagne & orange juice
Negroni Sbagliato
Beefeater Gin, Campari, Prosecco, Sweet vermouth,
Old Fashioned
Wild Turkey Bourbon ,Orange Bitters, Peychaud's bitters, orange peel
Random Rules
Grey Goose Vodka, St. Germain, Pineapple juice, Sparkling Wine, Peychaud's Bitters
Blood Orange Gin & Tonic
Wild Hearts Blood Orange Gin, Fever Tree Indian Tonic
Sazerac
Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Absinthe RInse, Peychaud's & Angostura Bitters, Sugar, Lemon Twist
Stateside Mule
Stateside Vodka, Fresh Lime, Ginger Beer
Vodka & Purple Lemonade
Vodka, Lemonade, Purple Pea Flower Tea
Winter Old Fashioned
Kentucky Cider Mule
Draft Beer
Troegs Nugget Nectar
Imperial Hoppy Amber Ale. 7.5%
Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA
Straightforward Hops, Tropical fruit, Sweet Citrus and Floral Notes with a Crisp Finish. 15-20% ABV. 8oz Imperial IPA. Dogfish Head
Downeast Blackberry Cider
Gluten Free Apple Cider Boston, Mass. 5.1% ABV
Founders Highball Drifter
Caramel, Vanilla, Dried Fruit, Cherry & Bitter Orange Peel Ale. Founders Brewing. 11% abv
Guinness Draught
Dry Irish Stout. 4.2% ABV
Keg Shandy
Lager, Fresh Lemonade
KEG'S locally Brewed VIENNA LAGER
Maine Lunch
well-balanced East Coast version of West Coast-Style IPA, 7%
New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force
Imperial Hazy IPA, fruit forward. Sweet orange and Pineapple. 9.5% abv. Fort Collins, CO
Stella Artois
5% ABV
Von Trappe Dunkel
Creamy, toffee aromas balance the bitterness of Munich malts in our roasted brown lager. Although dark in color, Dunkel is medium in body and finishes dry and clean, resulting in a rich lager that can be enjoyed throughout the year.
Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier
German Style Wheat Beer 5.4% ABV
Fiddlehead IPA
Fiddlehead IPA is a hazy, well-balanced American IPA with mellow bitterness and a dry, refreshing finish. ABV: 6.2% IBUs: 53
Tonewood Freshies
Soft & Smooth Pale Ale with Wheat, Simcoe, Amarillo. American Pale Ale 5% ABV. Tonewood Brewing NJ
Troegs Blizzard of Hops
Fresh Bright Citrus, Notes of Pine, revitalizing American Winter IPA. 6.4% abv. Troegs Brewing. Pennsylvania
Troegs Lucky Holler Hazy IPA
Great Lakes Oatmeal Stout
Dark and roasty yet light and smooth 5.4% ABV
Double Nickel Farmstead Flannel
Farmstead Flannel is a 7.2% Milkshake IPA, brewed with flaked oats, along with cinnamon, vanilla bean, brown sugar, and a touch of lactose. This seasonal treat truly hits the sweet spot, and lends dense notes of farm-fresh apple cider donuts, Mexican horchata, and cinnamon toast crunch cereal.
Three 3's Pilsner
5.5% ABV
Specialty Mocktails
Canned Beer
Wine
Belle Glos, Clark & Telephone, Pinot Noir
2020, Deep ruby red color, bountiful aromas of red fruit, cranberry and raspberry jam, laced with clove & cedar, Bold and complex flavors of crushed ripe cherry. Rich velvety with a smooth finish.
Broken Earth, Cabernet Sauvignon
Baked soil and dried purple-flower aromas meet with char, black pepper and soy on the nose of this bottling. Broad purple fruit flavors mix with earth soil and rock touches on the palate, light tannins, Paso Robles, California 2017
Capitelles, Pinot Noir
Ruby, with hints of purple, well rounded body, expressive nose of cherries, spices France 2019
Sangiovese-Montepulciano, Madonnabruna
Montepulciano-Sangiovese,Madonnabruna 2018, Italy: delicate full body, sweet red fruits, cherry- strawberry easy drinking
Seiano Rosso Red Blend
Merlot /Sangiovese Blend. Violets & Cherries on the Nose, on the Palate Earthiness, Cherry & Blackberry, smooth Tannins , Italy 2020
Six Grapes Reserve Porto
Well rounded body, expressive nose of cherries, raspberry, spices Southern France, 2020
Montepulciano-Sangiovese,Madonnabruna 2018, Italy: delicate full body, sweet red fruits, cherry- strawberry easy drinking
Baked soil and dried purple-flower aromas meet with char, black pepper and soy on the nose. Broad purple fruit flavors mix with earth soil and rock touches on the palate, light tannins Paso Robles,California 2017
Merlot /Sangiovese Blend. Violets & Cherries on the Nose, on the Palate Earthiness, Cherry & Blackberry, smooth Tannins , Italy 2020
De Perriere Brut
Blanc de Blanc -Brut, Floral, Fruity with Mineral Notes, Crisp Sparkling Wine France
Colombard-Sauvignon Blanc ,Domaine Guillaman
Domaine Guillaman Colombard-Sauvignon France '20 Citrus Nose, Melon, Exotic Fruits, Crisp.
Maschio Prosecco
Light yellow straw, lively froth. Bouquet of white peach and orange blossoms.
Pinot Grigio, Prendina
Pinto Grigio, 2019, Italy flavors of ripe lemon, pears, wild herbs suggested pairing:, fish & chips, fried vegetables.
Sauvignon Blanc, Plou & Fils
French Sauvignon Blanc, Green Apples, Lemon, Fresh Grass, Crisp, Loire Valley 2020
White Burgundy (Chardonnay), Deux Roches, France
Chardonnay, Fragrant notes of Plum & White Peach, Crisp with a Golden Hue, France 2021
Blanc de Blanc -Brut, Floral, Fruity with Mineral Notes, Crisp Sparkling Wine France
Light yellow straw, lively froth. Bouquet of white peach and orange blossoms.
Pinto Grigio, 2019, Italy flavors of ripe lemon, pears, wild herbs suggested pairing:, fish & chips, fried vegetables.
French Sauvignon Blanc, Green Apples, Lemon, Fresh Grass, Crisp, Loire Valley 2020
Chardonnay-Fragrant notes of Plum & White Peach, Crisp with a Golden Hue, France, 2021
Local Craft Spirits
Stateside Vodka
FEDERAL DISTILLERING ,Philadelphia PA. Cold Filtered, 6x Distilled, Certified Gluten Free and Kosher Vodka, made with Spring Water
Pine Tavern Distillery BB62 Honey Rum
Monroeville, Pa. Black Strap Molasses and Clover Honey Rum. A portion from the sale of every bottle is donated the Home Port Alliance to assist in the ongoing maintenance of The Battle Ship New Jersey.
Train Wreck Gold Rum
Mount Holly, New Jersey. Oak Aged Rum Burlington County's First Legal Distillery since Prohibition.
Train Wreck Silver Rum
Mt. Holly, New Jersey. White Rum. Burlington County's First Legal Distillery Since Prohibition.
Train Wreck Crazy Train Vodka
Mt. Holly, New Jersey Burlington County's 5x Distilled Vodka, First Legal Distillery since Prohibition.
Train Wreck Reserve Gin
Gin aged in bourbon and rum barrels
Liquor
Lionel Osmin & Cie Armagnac
Barr Hill
Barr Hill Reserve Tom Cat
Oak Barrel Aged Gin
Beefeater
Ha'Penny Rhubarb Gin
House Gin
Rail Cart Gin
Tanqueray
Wild Hart Blood Orange Gin
Jameson
Jameson Cold Brew
Jameson Irish Whiskey & Coffee w/ Natural Cold Brew Coffee Flavor
Powers Gold Label
Jameson Black Barrel
Gozio Amaretto
Aperol
Averna
Campari
Chambord
Frangelico
Godiva White
Hennessey
Kahlua
Licor 43
Lillet
Midori
Mr. Black
Pimms
Rumchata
Baileys
Apple Pucker
Francoli Amaro
Absente Liquor
Grand Marnier
Bacardi Coconut
Bacardi Silver
House Rum
Myers Dark
Dr. Bird Pot Still Rum
Train Wreck Silver
Train Wreck Gold
Capt Morgan
Bunnahabhain 12
Chivas
Dalwinnie 14y
Deanston
Deveron 12y
Dewars
Glenlivet 12
Johnnie Walker Black
Kaiyo Cask Strength
Kaiyo Single
Lagavulin 16
Macallan 12
Double Cask 12 year, single malt, Oloroso sherry American & European oak casks, provide vanilla, citrus, butterscotch. flavors of rich fruits,sherry, ginger
Espolon Tequila
House Tequila
Casamigos Reposado
Banhez Mezcal
Mala Vida Blanco
This product is reminiscent of the old-fashioned way of making tequila, with intense aromas and flavors, highlights of cooked agave, hints of citrus like grapefruit, and fruity notes like apple and cantaloupe. Spicy notes include clove and anise.
Mala Vida Reposada
Highlights include a balance between hints of cooked agave and fruit, and added vanilla and caramel bring out the intensity of the oak. With a lingering taste, an intense aroma, and a well-rounded and full body.
Inclusivo Blanco
Fresh Agave, fruity peppery character
Anteel Blanco
Anteel Reposado
Anteel Coconut Lime Tequila Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
3 Olives Cherry
3 Olives Vanilla
Cardinal Pride Vodka
This bottle of vodka won’t solve the world’s problems, but it will directly support the LGBTQ community, and that’s a damn good start. Here's the deal: When you buy a bottle of our Pride Vodka, we donate 10% of the proceeds to an LGBTQ organization in each local region, so that money can continue to celebrate, educate and strengthen our community in countless ways. Pride Vodka is made from Indiana corn.
Crazy Train Vodka
Grey Goose
House Vodka
Ketel One
Stateside Vodka
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Western Son Lemon
Western Son Orange
Angels Envy
Blantons
Buffalo Trace
This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit and anise. This whiskey finishes long and smooth with serious depth.
Bulleit Rye
Bulleit Rye is an award-winning, straight rye whiskey with a character of unparalleled spice and complexity. Released in 2011, it continues to enjoy recognition as one of the highest quality ryes available.
Bulliet Bourbon
Bulleit Bourbon is inspired by the whiskey pioneered by an old family recipe over 150 years ago. Only ingredients of the very highest quality are used. The subtlety and complexity of Bulleit Bourbon come from its unique blend of rye, corn, and barley malt, along with special strains of yeast and pure Kentucky limestone filtered water. Due to its especially high rye content, Bulleit Bourbon has a bold, spicy character with a finish that's distinctively clean and smooth. Medium amber in color, with gentle spiciness and sweet oak aromas. Mid-palate is smooth with tones of maple, oak, and nutmeg. Finish is long, dry, and satiny with a light toffee flavor.
Crown Royal
Fireball
High West Bourbon
High West Double Rye
A blend of straight Rye whiskeys ranging in age from 2 to 9 years. Straight Rye whiskeys: 95% rye, 5% barley malt from MGP 80% Rye, 20% Malted Rye from High West Distillery
Jack Daniels
Jefferson's Very Small Batch
Jefferson’s Very Small Batch is a blend of our base Jefferson’s bourbon – a simple, yet substantial whiskey – with 3 additional hand-selected straight bourbons of varying mash bills and ages. This creates a whiskey of consistent quality while allowing for complex nuances to express themselves in each new batch. Our Very Small Batch is an approachable, easy-drinking and smooth bourbon whiskey that’s perfect whether enjoyed neat or in a cocktail, and enjoyed both by connoisseurs and people new to the premium bourbon market.
Lost Republic Bourbon
Makers Mark
Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey
Bardstown, KY, Blend of Oak Aged American Whisky and Bourbon with Ginger.
Old Forester
Kentucky Straight Bourbon, 86 Proof. Established 1870
Saint Luna Moonshine
Charcoal Filtered Moonshine Contradictions are a beautiful thing. Balanced and provocative, smooth and edgy. Saint Luna is a luminary liquor that attracts those who know how to savor the moment, the bar-before-the-table, the song, the party, the back deck and the after hours. Take a sip and you will experience the slight undercurrent of swagger that comes from the freedom a smooth yet elevated taste brings.
Sazerac Rye
Smoke Wagon Christmas Edition
Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon
Town Branch Bourbon
VO
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey Longbranch
Longbranch is made from eight-year-old Wild Turkey Bourbon, which has a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye and 10% malted barley. It is further refined through a proprietary process involving two separate charcoal filtration methods – the first using charcoal from American White Oak, the second using charcoal from Texas Mesquite wood. Bottled at 43% ABV (86 proof)
Wild Turkey Master's Keep Batch 001
Woodford Reserve
Yellow Bird Tennessee Straight Whiskey
Tennessee Straight Whiskey. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the National Audubon Society to help fund initiatives that support birds in their natural habitats.
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Lunar Drinks
Starters
Everything Pretzel Bites
Pueblo queso sauce, everything spice, fried guajillo chile, lime
Coconut Curry Mussels
Pemiquid Maine wild caught Mussels, red curry-coconut broth, basil , toasted baguette
Vegan Nachos
Fried corn tortilla chips, Vegan cashew cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, salsa verde.
Hummus
lemon yogurt, fresh mint ,crispy chickpeas, warm pita bread
Jumbo Chicken Wings
jumbo chicken wings with a choice of Korean, hot & honey, or traditional sauces
Mac & Cheese
five cheese, toasted bread crumbs, V add applewood smoked bacon 2. forest mushrooms 3. chicken 5. short rib 5.
Spicy Korean Cauliflower
Crispy Cauliflower, Chili Oil, Gochujang, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Scallions, Sesame Seeds (vegetarian)
Asparagus Fries
Crispy Asparagus Tempura, House Smoked Aioli, Asiago Cheese
Kimchi Fried Rice
Housemade Kimchi, Fried Egg, Scallions vegetarian
Spicy Dan Dan Noodles
crispy pork, hand pulled noodles, crispy onion, scallion, sesame chili sauce
Pierogi Poutine
Potato and Cheese Pierogi, Cheese Curds, Bacon, Red-eye Gravy, Crispy Onions
Beef Bulgogi Pot Stickers
Sesame Soy Dipping Sauce
Soup & Salads
Beet Salad
Ruby Red Beets, Strawberry, Honey- Whipped Goat Cheese, Field Greens, Spiced Pumpkins Seeds, Aged Balsamic
Chili
Beef, Onions, Peppers, Kidney Beans, Jalapenos, Scallions, Sour Cream, Cheese Blend and Tortilla Chips
Kale & Radicchio Salad
crushed almonds, dried cranberries, brie cheese, matchstick fried potatoes, white balsamic vinaigrette
3 Bean w/Kale
Roasted Chicken, Rice Carrots, Onions, Thyme
Spinach Salad
Candied Pecans, Apple, Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon
Tacos, Burgers, Sandwiches
All American Burger
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Orange Cheddar, Red Onion, Pickles, Cherry Pepper Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun
Blackened Mahi Tacos
Blackened Mahi Mahi, White Bean & Roasted Corn Succotash, Spicy Aioli
Fried Catfish Po' Boy Sandwich
Fried Catfish: Corn Meal Crusted, Creole Remoulade, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Tomato, Pickles, Toasted Baguette
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken Thigh, Napa Cabbage Slaw Sweet Chili-Bang-Bang Sauce, Brioche Bun, Housemade Potato Chips
Grilled Cheese
Brie, gruyere, muenster, Vermont cheddar cheese, sourdough V add: bacon 2. forest mushrooms 3. chicken 5. vegan pastrami 5. short rib 5. Housemade potato chips
Korean Beef Tacos
Korean gochujang, soy, garlic, pickled red onion
Quesabirria
Jalisco style braised beef, cheddar jack cheese, lime crema, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, beef consomme
The Beyond Burger
Turkey All American
Turkey Burger: applewood smoked bacon, orange cheddar red onion, pickles, cherry pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato brioche bun, housemade potato chips
Vegan Cauliflower Tacos
spicy tahini-garlic sauce, radish, pickled jalapeno, napa cabbage, carrot, cilantro, salsa verde
New Large Plate Menu
Atlantic Salmon
Roasted Wild Salmon Orange Chili Glaze, Szechuan-Garlic Broccoli, Kimchi Fried Rice
Fish & Chips
Beer Battered Atlantic Cod, Cornichon Tartar sauce, Malt Vinegar, Hand Cut Fries
12 oz. NY Strip Steak
12 oz. New York Strip, Asparagus Handcut Fries, Garlic Herb Butter
Seafood Pot Pie
Scallops, Shrimp, Leek, Carrot, Potato, Puff Pastry
Dessert Choice
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
During the COVID-19 restrictions, we are offering takeout orders on a limited schedule. Starting Monday June 15th, we will be allowing guest to dine at our restaurant. Please check our menu options for availability
