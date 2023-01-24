Restaurant header imageView gallery

Keg & Kitchen

90 Haddon Ave

Westmont, NJ 08108

Spicy Dan Dan Noodles
All American Burger
Everything Pretzel Bites

Specialty Cocktails

Red Grapefruit, Lime juice, Simple Syrup Espolon Tequila,
Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Aperol, Prosecco, Splash of Club Soda Orange Slice

Avenue Manhattan

$14.00

Bulliet Rye, Averna Amaro, Black Walnut Bitters, Housemade Luxardo Cherry. Chilled Straight up

Bee's Knee"s

$14.00

Barr Hill Gin, Lemon Juice, Barr Hill Honey

Bloody Mary

$5.00

Cider Car

$12.00

Brandy, Apple Cider, Orange

Chocolate Martini

$13.00

Classic Espolon Margarita

$12.00

Espolon Tequila Blanco, Fresh Lime, Simple Syrup

Coconut Duck Fat Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bulleit Blend Old Fashioned w/ Housemade Coconut Bitters

Damn Weather

$13.00

Tito's Vodka, White Cranberry, Triple Sec, Fresh Cranberries

El Diablo Margarita

$14.00

Infused Jalapeno Tequila, Fresh Lemon, + Lime

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Hot Buttered Bourbon

$14.00

Misunderstood Ginger Whiskey, Brown Sugar-Honey Butter, Hot Water, Housemade Bourbon Whipped Cream

Hummingbird

$10.00

St. Germain, Prosecco

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$14.00

Manmosa

$6.50

Champagne, double Nickel Sun Surfer, and OJ

Mimosa

$5.00

Champagne & orange juice

Negroni Sbagliato

$14.00

Beefeater Gin, Campari, Prosecco, Sweet vermouth,

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Wild Turkey Bourbon ,Orange Bitters, Peychaud's bitters, orange peel

Random Rules

$13.00

Grey Goose Vodka, St. Germain, Pineapple juice, Sparkling Wine, Peychaud's Bitters

Blood Orange Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Wild Hearts Blood Orange Gin, Fever Tree Indian Tonic

Sazerac

$14.00

Sazerac Rye Whiskey, Absinthe RInse, Peychaud's & Angostura Bitters, Sugar, Lemon Twist

Stateside Mule

$12.00

Stateside Vodka, Fresh Lime, Ginger Beer

Vodka & Purple Lemonade

$12.00

Vodka, Lemonade, Purple Pea Flower Tea

Winter Old Fashioned

$14.00

Kentucky Cider Mule

$12.00

Draft Beer

Troegs Nugget Nectar

$7.50

Imperial Hoppy Amber Ale. 7.5%

Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA

$10.00

Straightforward Hops, Tropical fruit, Sweet Citrus and Floral Notes with a Crisp Finish. 15-20% ABV. 8oz Imperial IPA. Dogfish Head

Downeast Blackberry Cider

$6.50

Gluten Free Apple Cider Boston, Mass. 5.1% ABV

Founders Highball Drifter

$10.00

Caramel, Vanilla, Dried Fruit, Cherry & Bitter Orange Peel Ale. Founders Brewing. 11% abv

Guinness Draught

$6.00

Dry Irish Stout. 4.2% ABV

Keg Shandy

$6.50

Lager, Fresh Lemonade

KEG'S locally Brewed VIENNA LAGER

$6.00
Maine Lunch

$8.50

well-balanced East Coast version of West Coast-Style IPA, 7%

New Belgium Voodoo Ranger Juice Force

$6.00

Imperial Hazy IPA, fruit forward. Sweet orange and Pineapple. 9.5% abv. Fort Collins, CO

Stella Artois

$6.50

5% ABV

Von Trappe Dunkel

$6.00

Creamy, toffee aromas balance the bitterness of Munich malts in our roasted brown lager. Although dark in color, Dunkel is medium in body and finishes dry and clean, resulting in a rich lager that can be enjoyed throughout the year.

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weissbier

$7.00

German Style Wheat Beer 5.4% ABV

Fiddlehead IPA

$7.00

Fiddlehead IPA is a hazy, well-balanced American IPA with mellow bitterness and a dry, refreshing finish. ABV: 6.2% IBUs: 53

Tonewood Freshies

$7.00

Soft & Smooth Pale Ale with Wheat, Simcoe, Amarillo. American Pale Ale 5% ABV. Tonewood Brewing NJ

Troegs Blizzard of Hops

$7.50

Fresh Bright Citrus, Notes of Pine, revitalizing American Winter IPA. 6.4% abv. Troegs Brewing. Pennsylvania

Troegs Lucky Holler Hazy IPA

$6.00

Great Lakes Oatmeal Stout

$6.50

Dark and roasty yet light and smooth 5.4% ABV

Double Nickel Farmstead Flannel

$7.50

Farmstead Flannel is a 7.2% Milkshake IPA, brewed with flaked oats, along with cinnamon, vanilla bean, brown sugar, and a touch of lactose. This seasonal treat truly hits the sweet spot, and lends dense notes of farm-fresh apple cider donuts, Mexican horchata, and cinnamon toast crunch cereal.

Three 3's Pilsner

$6.50

5.5% ABV

Specialty Mocktails

Lemonade Mule Mock

$10.00

Gosling Ginger Beer, House made Lemonade, Lime

Coconut Mojito Mock

$10.00

Coconut Soda, Fresh Mint, Lime

Hoplark Citra

$6.00

Double Dry Hopped, No Calories, No Sugar, No Crabs, No Gluten

Butterfly Pea Flower Lemonade Mock

$10.00

Butterfly Pea Flower Tea, Housemade Lemonade

Canned Beer

Lime Margarita in a Can refreshing & balanced

Budweiser

$4.00

12oz can

Miller Lite

$3.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$6.50

Allagash White

$6.50

Dale's Pale Ale

$4.00

Pale malts and citrusy floral hops

Modelo Especial

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.00

Alchemist Heady Topper

$11.00

Available for in store purchase only.

Wine

Belle Glos, Clark & Telephone, Pinot Noir

$15.00

2020, Deep ruby red color, bountiful aromas of red fruit, cranberry and raspberry jam, laced with clove & cedar, Bold and complex flavors of crushed ripe cherry. Rich velvety with a smooth finish.

Broken Earth, Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Baked soil and dried purple-flower aromas meet with char, black pepper and soy on the nose of this bottling. Broad purple fruit flavors mix with earth soil and rock touches on the palate, light tannins, Paso Robles, California 2017

Capitelles, Pinot Noir

$11.00

Ruby, with hints of purple, well rounded body, expressive nose of cherries, spices France 2019

Sangiovese-Montepulciano, Madonnabruna

$12.00

Montepulciano-Sangiovese,Madonnabruna 2018, Italy: delicate full body, sweet red fruits, cherry- strawberry easy drinking

Seiano Rosso Red Blend

$8.00

Merlot /Sangiovese Blend. Violets & Cherries on the Nose, on the Palate Earthiness, Cherry & Blackberry, smooth Tannins , Italy 2020

Six Grapes Reserve Porto

$10.00

BTL Capitelles, Pinot Noir

$37.00

Well rounded body, expressive nose of cherries, raspberry, spices Southern France, 2020

BTL Montepulciano-Sangiovese, Madonnabruna

$39.00

Montepulciano-Sangiovese,Madonnabruna 2018, Italy: delicate full body, sweet red fruits, cherry- strawberry easy drinking

BT Cab Sav Broken Earth

$46.00

Baked soil and dried purple-flower aromas meet with char, black pepper and soy on the nose. Broad purple fruit flavors mix with earth soil and rock touches on the palate, light tannins Paso Robles,California 2017

BTL Seiano Rosso Red Blend

$26.00

Merlot /Sangiovese Blend. Violets & Cherries on the Nose, on the Palate Earthiness, Cherry & Blackberry, smooth Tannins , Italy 2020

De Perriere Brut

$8.00

Blanc de Blanc -Brut, Floral, Fruity with Mineral Notes, Crisp Sparkling Wine France

Colombard-Sauvignon Blanc ,Domaine Guillaman

$8.00

Domaine Guillaman Colombard-Sauvignon France '20 Citrus Nose, Melon, Exotic Fruits, Crisp.

Maschio Prosecco

$9.00

Light yellow straw, lively froth. Bouquet of white peach and orange blossoms.

Pinot Grigio, Prendina

$11.00

Pinto Grigio, 2019, Italy flavors of ripe lemon, pears, wild herbs suggested pairing:, fish & chips, fried vegetables.

Sauvignon Blanc, Plou & Fils

$10.00

French Sauvignon Blanc, Green Apples, Lemon, Fresh Grass, Crisp, Loire Valley 2020

White Burgundy (Chardonnay), Deux Roches, France

$12.00

Chardonnay, Fragrant notes of Plum & White Peach, Crisp with a Golden Hue, France 2021

Bottle De Perriere Brut

$30.00

Blanc de Blanc -Brut, Floral, Fruity with Mineral Notes, Crisp Sparkling Wine France

Bottle Maschio Prosecco Brut

$36.00

Light yellow straw, lively froth. Bouquet of white peach and orange blossoms.

Bottle Prendina Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Pinto Grigio, 2019, Italy flavors of ripe lemon, pears, wild herbs suggested pairing:, fish & chips, fried vegetables.

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc Plou & Fils

$45.00

French Sauvignon Blanc, Green Apples, Lemon, Fresh Grass, Crisp, Loire Valley 2020

BTL White Burgundy (Chardonnay) Deux Roches, France

$46.00

Chardonnay-Fragrant notes of Plum & White Peach, Crisp with a Golden Hue, France, 2021

Local Craft Spirits

Stateside Vodka

$12.00

FEDERAL DISTILLERING ,Philadelphia PA. Cold Filtered, 6x Distilled, Certified Gluten Free and Kosher Vodka, made with Spring Water

Pine Tavern Distillery BB62 Honey Rum

$9.00

Monroeville, Pa. Black Strap Molasses and Clover Honey Rum. A portion from the sale of every bottle is donated the Home Port Alliance to assist in the ongoing maintenance of The Battle Ship New Jersey.

Train Wreck Gold Rum

$10.00

Mount Holly, New Jersey. Oak Aged Rum Burlington County's First Legal Distillery since Prohibition.

Train Wreck Silver Rum

$9.50

Mt. Holly, New Jersey. White Rum. Burlington County's First Legal Distillery Since Prohibition.

Train Wreck Crazy Train Vodka

$10.00

Mt. Holly, New Jersey Burlington County's 5x Distilled Vodka, First Legal Distillery since Prohibition.

Train Wreck Reserve Gin

$10.00

Gin aged in bourbon and rum barrels

Liquor

Lionel Osmin & Cie Armagnac

$14.00

Barr Hill

$12.00

Barr Hill Reserve Tom Cat

$13.00

Oak Barrel Aged Gin

Beefeater

$11.00

Ha'Penny Rhubarb Gin

$10.00Out of stock

House Gin

$7.00

Rail Cart Gin

$10.00

Tanqueray

$11.00

Wild Hart Blood Orange Gin

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson Cold Brew

$9.50

Jameson Irish Whiskey & Coffee w/ Natural Cold Brew Coffee Flavor

Powers Gold Label

$11.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$11.00

Gozio Amaretto

$10.50

Aperol

$9.00

Averna

$8.00

Campari

$10.00

Chambord

$9.50

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva White

$10.00

Hennessey

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Licor 43

$8.00Out of stock

Lillet

$8.00

Midori

$8.00

Mr. Black

$8.50

Pimms

$8.50

Rumchata

$9.50

Baileys

$10.00

Apple Pucker

$9.50

Francoli Amaro

$8.00

Absente Liquor

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Bacardi Coconut

$10.00

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

House Rum

$7.00

Myers Dark

$10.00

Dr. Bird Pot Still Rum

$10.00
Pine Tavern Distillery BB62 Honey Rum

$9.00

Monroeville, Pa. Black Strap Molasses and Clover Honey Rum. A portion from the sale of every bottle is donated the Home Port Alliance to assist in the ongoing maintenance of The Battle Ship New Jersey.

Train Wreck Silver

$10.00

Train Wreck Gold

$10.00

Capt Morgan

$10.00

Bunnahabhain 12

$10.00

Chivas

$10.00

Dalwinnie 14y

$15.00

Deanston

$12.00

Deveron 12y

$12.00

Dewars

$11.00

Glenlivet 12

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Kaiyo Cask Strength

$16.00

Kaiyo Single

$14.00

Lagavulin 16

$19.00
Macallan 12

$17.50

Double Cask 12 year, single malt, Oloroso sherry American & European oak casks, provide vanilla, citrus, butterscotch. flavors of rich fruits,sherry, ginger

Espolon Tequila

$10.00

House Tequila

$7.00

Casamigos Reposado

$13.00

Banhez Mezcal

$11.00

Mala Vida Blanco

$12.00

This product is reminiscent of the old-fashioned way of making tequila, with intense aromas and flavors, highlights of cooked agave, hints of citrus like grapefruit, and fruity notes like apple and cantaloupe. Spicy notes include clove and anise.

Mala Vida Reposada

$13.00

Highlights include a balance between hints of cooked agave and fruit, and added vanilla and caramel bring out the intensity of the oak. With a lingering taste, an intense aroma, and a well-rounded and full body.

Inclusivo Blanco

$10.00

Fresh Agave, fruity peppery character

Anteel Blanco

$10.00
Anteel Reposado

$12.00
Anteel Coconut Lime Tequila Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

3 Olives Cherry

$11.00

3 Olives Vanilla

$11.00
Cardinal Pride Vodka

$9.00

This bottle of vodka won’t solve the world’s problems, but it will directly support the LGBTQ community, and that’s a damn good start. Here's the deal: When you buy a bottle of our Pride Vodka, we donate 10% of the proceeds to an LGBTQ organization in each local region, so that money can continue to celebrate, educate and strengthen our community in countless ways. Pride Vodka is made from Indiana corn.

Crazy Train Vodka

$10.00

Grey Goose

$14.00Out of stock

House Vodka

$8.00

Ketel One

$12.00

Stateside Vodka

$12.00

FEDERAL DISTILLERING ,Philadelphia PA. Cold Filtered, 6x Distilled, Certified Gluten Free and Kosher Vodka, made with Spring Water

Stoli Vanilla

$11.00
Titos

$10.00

Western Son Lemon

$11.00

Western Son Orange

$11.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Blantons

$17.00
Buffalo Trace

$11.00

This deep amber whiskey has a complex aroma of vanilla, mint and molasses. Pleasantly sweet to the taste with notes of brown sugar and spice that give way to oak, toffee, dark fruit and anise. This whiskey finishes long and smooth with serious depth.

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bulleit Rye is an award-winning, straight rye whiskey with a character of unparalleled spice and complexity. Released in 2011, it continues to enjoy recognition as one of the highest quality ryes available.

Bulliet Bourbon

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon is inspired by the whiskey pioneered by an old family recipe over 150 years ago. Only ingredients of the very highest quality are used. The subtlety and complexity of Bulleit Bourbon come from its unique blend of rye, corn, and barley malt, along with special strains of yeast and pure Kentucky limestone filtered water. Due to its especially high rye content, Bulleit Bourbon has a bold, spicy character with a finish that's distinctively clean and smooth. Medium amber in color, with gentle spiciness and sweet oak aromas. Mid-palate is smooth with tones of maple, oak, and nutmeg. Finish is long, dry, and satiny with a light toffee flavor.

Crown Royal

$11.00

Fireball

$5.00

High West Bourbon

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

A blend of straight Rye whiskeys ranging in age from 2 to 9 years. Straight Rye whiskeys: 95% rye, 5% barley malt from MGP 80% Rye, 20% Malted Rye from High West Distillery

Jack Daniels

$10.00

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$13.00

Jefferson’s Very Small Batch is a blend of our base Jefferson’s bourbon – a simple, yet substantial whiskey – with 3 additional hand-selected straight bourbons of varying mash bills and ages. This creates a whiskey of consistent quality while allowing for complex nuances to express themselves in each new batch. Our Very Small Batch is an approachable, easy-drinking and smooth bourbon whiskey that’s perfect whether enjoyed neat or in a cocktail, and enjoyed both by connoisseurs and people new to the premium bourbon market.

Lost Republic Bourbon

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey

$11.00

Bardstown, KY, Blend of Oak Aged American Whisky and Bourbon with Ginger.

Old Forester

$12.50

Kentucky Straight Bourbon, 86 Proof. Established 1870

Saint Luna Moonshine

$10.00

Charcoal Filtered Moonshine Contradictions are a beautiful thing. Balanced and provocative, smooth and edgy. Saint Luna is a luminary liquor that attracts those who know how to savor the moment, the bar-before-the-table, the song, the party, the back deck and the after hours. Take a sip and you will experience the slight undercurrent of swagger that comes from the freedom a smooth yet elevated taste brings.

Sazerac Rye

$11.00

Smoke Wagon Christmas Edition

$12.00

Smoke Wagon Straight Bourbon

$12.00

Town Branch Bourbon

$11.00

VO

$9.50
Wild Turkey

$11.00
Wild Turkey Longbranch

$13.00

Longbranch is made from eight-year-old Wild Turkey Bourbon, which has a mash bill of 75% corn, 13% rye and 10% malted barley. It is further refined through a proprietary process involving two separate charcoal filtration methods – the first using charcoal from American White Oak, the second using charcoal from Texas Mesquite wood. Bottled at 43% ABV (86 proof)

Wild Turkey Master's Keep Batch 001

$44.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Yellow Bird Tennessee Straight Whiskey

$11.00

Tennessee Straight Whiskey. A portion of the proceeds are donated to the National Audubon Society to help fund initiatives that support birds in their natural habitats.

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Club Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$3.50

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Egg Nog (non alcoholic)

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Grapefruit

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Milk

$3.50

OJ

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.25

Pineapple

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.25

Staff Soda No Charge

Tea

$3.00

Tomato

$5.00

Tonic

$4.00

Seltzers & Teas

Stateside Vodka Soda Orange

$7.00
Stateside Vodka Soda Black Cherry

$7.00

Lunar Drinks

Guava Moon

$7.00

Rabbit's Tail

$12.00

Lychee Mimosa

$7.00

Tito's Vodka, Lychee Juice, Lime.

Coconut Duck Fat Old Fashioned

$12.00

Bulleit Blend Old Fashioned w/ Housemade Coconut Bitters

Midori Sour

$12.00

Starters

creamy baked brie, flaky puff pastry, caramelized pears, wildflower honey toasted almonds
Everything Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Pueblo queso sauce, everything spice, fried guajillo chile, lime

Coconut Curry Mussels

$17.00

Pemiquid Maine wild caught Mussels, red curry-coconut broth, basil , toasted baguette

Vegan Nachos

$13.00

Fried corn tortilla chips, Vegan cashew cheese sauce, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapeños, salsa verde.

Hummus

$12.00

lemon yogurt, fresh mint ,crispy chickpeas, warm pita bread

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

jumbo chicken wings with a choice of Korean, hot & honey, or traditional sauces

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

five cheese, toasted bread crumbs, V add applewood smoked bacon 2. forest mushrooms 3. chicken 5. short rib 5.

Spicy Korean Cauliflower

$13.00

Crispy Cauliflower, Chili Oil, Gochujang, Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Scallions, Sesame Seeds (vegetarian)

Asparagus Fries

$14.00

Crispy Asparagus Tempura, House Smoked Aioli, Asiago Cheese

Kimchi Fried Rice

$16.00

Housemade Kimchi, Fried Egg, Scallions vegetarian

Spicy Dan Dan Noodles

$13.00

crispy pork, hand pulled noodles, crispy onion, scallion, sesame chili sauce

Pierogi Poutine

$12.00

Potato and Cheese Pierogi, Cheese Curds, Bacon, Red-eye Gravy, Crispy Onions

Beef Bulgogi Pot Stickers

$10.00

Sesame Soy Dipping Sauce

Soup & Salads

Creamy Potato Soup: Bacon, scallions, Sour Cream
Beet Salad

$13.00

Ruby Red Beets, Strawberry, Honey- Whipped Goat Cheese, Field Greens, Spiced Pumpkins Seeds, Aged Balsamic

Chili

$12.00

Beef, Onions, Peppers, Kidney Beans, Jalapenos, Scallions, Sour Cream, Cheese Blend and Tortilla Chips

Kale & Radicchio Salad

$13.00

crushed almonds, dried cranberries, brie cheese, matchstick fried potatoes, white balsamic vinaigrette

3 Bean w/Kale

$6.00

Roasted Chicken, Rice Carrots, Onions, Thyme

Spinach Salad

$12.00

Candied Pecans, Apple, Red Onion, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Whole Grain Mustard Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg Lettuce, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Applewood Smoked Bacon

Tacos, Burgers, Sandwiches

All American Burger

$16.00

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Orange Cheddar, Red Onion, Pickles, Cherry Pepper Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun

Blackened Mahi Tacos

$18.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi, White Bean & Roasted Corn Succotash, Spicy Aioli

Fried Catfish Po' Boy Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Catfish: Corn Meal Crusted, Creole Remoulade, Napa Cabbage Slaw, Tomato, Pickles, Toasted Baguette

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.50

Fried Chicken Thigh, Napa Cabbage Slaw Sweet Chili-Bang-Bang Sauce, Brioche Bun, Housemade Potato Chips

Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Brie, gruyere, muenster, Vermont cheddar cheese, sourdough V add: bacon 2. forest mushrooms 3. chicken 5. vegan pastrami 5. short rib 5. Housemade potato chips

Korean Beef Tacos

$18.00

Korean gochujang, soy, garlic, pickled red onion

Quesabirria

$18.00

Jalisco style braised beef, cheddar jack cheese, lime crema, cilantro, onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, beef consomme

The Beyond Burger

$16.00

Turkey All American

$16.00

Turkey Burger: applewood smoked bacon, orange cheddar red onion, pickles, cherry pepper aioli, lettuce, tomato brioche bun, housemade potato chips

Vegan Cauliflower Tacos

$18.00

spicy tahini-garlic sauce, radish, pickled jalapeno, napa cabbage, carrot, cilantro, salsa verde

New Large Plate Menu

Mussels, shrimp, scallops, tasso ham, chorizo, peas, saffron rice
Atlantic Salmon

$26.00

Roasted Wild Salmon Orange Chili Glaze, Szechuan-Garlic Broccoli, Kimchi Fried Rice

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Beer Battered Atlantic Cod, Cornichon Tartar sauce, Malt Vinegar, Hand Cut Fries

12 oz. NY Strip Steak

$33.00

12 oz. New York Strip, Asparagus Handcut Fries, Garlic Herb Butter

Seafood Pot Pie

$24.00

Scallops, Shrimp, Leek, Carrot, Potato, Puff Pastry

Children's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$6.00

Kids Fish + Chips

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Hot Dog

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Add carrots/celery

$1.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Whole Milk

$3.25

Dessert Choice

Warm Apple Caramel Bread Pudding Whipped Cream

Pot de Creme

$7.00

Pot de Creme : Rich Chocolate, Cream, Vanilla + Whipped Cream in a jar

Chocolate Stout Cake

$8.00

Yuengling Chocolate Stout Beer Cake, Dollop of Cream ,Semi -Sweet Chocolate Sauce

Salted Caramel Apple Bread Pudding

$8.00

Warm Salted Caramel, Apples, Toasted Brioche, English Cream Sauce

All hours
Sunday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
